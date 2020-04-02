Harbor Custom Development Starts IPO Effort

HCD had a strong 2019 but future sales are in question as the local economy faces significant layoffs and furloughs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm is a quality homebuilder with operations in western Washington state.

Harbor Custom Development has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Harbor Custom Development (HCD) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a Seattle region quality residential homebuilder.

HCD has grown revenue sharply but faces the reality of large layoffs and furloughs reducing the number of potential buyers as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Company & Market

Gig Harbor, Washington-based Harbor was founded to develop and build homes in the greater Seattle region.

Management is headed by founder and President Mr. Sterling Griffin, who was previously Vice President of Marketing at the James S. Griffin Co.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's Battle Point Drive development:

The firm's stock is 91.7% owned by the founder and total investment has been approximately $800,000.

The company is focused on building properties in the Bremerton area and south to Tacoma.

HCD handles all aspects of residential property development, from land purchase through entitlements, building, marketing and ongoing management.

As of the end of 2019, the company had a backlog of $14.85 million worth of residential development properties.

According to a 2019 market research report by Sammamish Mortgage, the median home price in the state of Washington is forecast to rise 4.6% by data firm Zillow.

This represents a forecast Low interest rates and a drop in the number of homes on the market were expected to produce rising price conditions.

However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus is likely to put significant downward pressure on market conditions despite easy money conditions as the number of entry level buyers drops due to large job losses.If the pandemic wanes during the hotter summer months, the overall economy could bounce back, however the speed at which a potential rebound occurs will be a large unknown.

Financial Performance

Harbor’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A sharp increase in topline revenue

Growing gross profit but reduced gross margin

A swing to net income

Reduced negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 30,953,500 440.2% 2018 $ 5,730,300 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 3,308,400 316.9% 2018 $ 793,600 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 10.69% 2018 13.85% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (158,400) -0.5% 2018 $ (1,972,300) -34.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ 235,600 2018 $ (1,390,400) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (3,184,900) 2018 $ (8,278,000)

As of December 31, 2019, Harbor had $430,000 in cash and $33.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($3.6 million).

IPO Details

Harbor intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Land acquisition and development Debt reduction Working capital

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

Harbor is seeking funding to acquire additional developable land as part of a plan to expand its western Washington geographical footprint.

Additionally, management has plans to expand into other western state markets, including in Portland, OR, Denver, CO and in South Carolina.

The company’s financials show strong revenue growth due to the sales of properties previously under development.

Residential property developers can show significant swings in revenues as projects under development for previous quarters or years come online and begin to sell.

The market opportunity in Washington state for quality homes is generally positive...assuming normal economic conditions.

However, the state has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic in certain areas and will see the negative effects of layoffs or furloughs from Boeing, a major employer in the greater Sea-Tac area.

While HCD appears to be run by an industry veteran who has seen market ups and downs before, the current pandemic environment is a crushing blow to many would-be buyers, casting doubt on the firm’s sales prospects for at least the next several quarters.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

