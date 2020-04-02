Month-End Action In Preferred CEF Distributions

We would now tilt towards the Nuveen funds due to their stronger asset coverage and wider discounts, with the two term funds offering a more conservative profile.

Nuveen makes distribution cuts in three of their four funds - in exactly the order predicted by our asset coverage estimates a week ago.

Along with distributions, month-end often brings interesting tidings to CEF investors. Distribution announcements are some of the most keenly watched pieces of information in the CEF space at the moment. The enormous volatility that we have seen in CEF space has hammered funds and put asset coverage ratios under pressure. Asset coverage breaches place CEFs between a rock and a hard place. No fund wants to suspend distributions since doing so would be a hit to the fund's reputation. However, the easiest way to avoid a suspension of distribution is a deleveraging which lowers the fund's income and puts its distribution under pressure. Faced with a choice between suspension and deleveraging, many funds opt for the latter with the likely knock-on impact of distribution cuts and discount widening - a one-two punch for investors.

In this article, we take a quick look at some of the recent announcements in the preferreds CEF sector which we are tracking especially closely on our service. So far, Nuveen has been the only fund company with distribution cuts to three of their four preferred funds - the actual sizes of the cuts were in the exact same order as the figures from our asset coverage profile a week ago, a key focus on our service.

Having taken the hard medicine, we would now tilt marginally towards these funds given their more attractive asset coverage and discount profiles. Despite the cuts, the two perpetual Nuveen funds: the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) and the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) boast some of the highest earnings yield in the sector with some of the widest discounts. The term funds: Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) and Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) are more conservative options due to their lower overall volatility and the expected discount amortization towards zero.

Nuveen Funds

Nuveen has four funds in the sector:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

In our last sector update on March 25, we noted that three of the four funds had below 250% asset coverage - well below the 300% floor for debt-sourced leverage with JPC looking particularly vulnerable.

On April 1, Nuveen released April distributions information with three of the four funds undergoing cuts. JPC had the biggest cut at 13.1%, JPS was next at 9.8%, and JPI third at 3.7% - the exact order of our estimated asset coverage.

Funds cut distributions for many reasons. In callable securities like preferred stocks, cuts have tended to be driven by higher-yielding stocks being called away. Currently, however, very few stocks are trading above their call price, so the cuts are more likely to be driven by deleveraging. And the fact that the fund cuts were sized in proportion to their asset coverage is another piece of evidence suggesting deleveraging as the primary reason.

Interestingly, as of April 1, because of the sharp rally in preferreds into month end, JPC was the only fund with below 300% asset coverage at 296%, assuming no change to the capital structure. Most likely the Nuveen funds deleveraged a few days prior to month end, however. This turned out to be a case of bad luck - had they waited, the deleveraging requirement would have been smaller than the announced distribution cuts suggest. Nuveen has not yet updated details of its capital structure, so we don't know what its actual asset coverage is at the moment, but it's likely to be well north of 300% putting the funds well above the sector average.

These cuts also mean that Nuveen fund current yields have gone from being above-sector on average to below-sector on average. Keep in mind that these will not be reflected correctly on CEFConnect until the new distribution feeds through. While this may seem unappealing, the Nuveen funds have three key advantages at present in our view. First, they have already taken the pain in terms of likely deleveraging and price impact (the funds fell more than twice the sector average on April 1st in price terms). This makes their yields a bit safer relative to the broader sector.

And secondly, the price pressure from the cuts has already pushed the fund discounts and more than 5% wider of sector average.

And thirdly, the Nuveen funds have tended to maintain asset coverage closer to 100% which means that on a distribution coverage basis, they still boast earnings yields that are more attractive than the sector average.

We wouldn't be surprised to see further pressure on these funds over the next few days as the news filters, but at current levels, all the funds look relatively attractive to us. More conservative allocations are the two term funds JPI and JPT and more aggressive are the perpetual funds JPS and JPC.

John Hancock Funds

The four John Hancock funds in the sector are:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)

The John Hancock funds had the worst asset coverage profile in our last article.

However, on April 1st, the company announced no change to its distributions. We need to take this with a grain of salt, however. Unlike the Nuveen funds which maintained distribution coverage close to 100%, the John Hancock funds have been reporting distribution coverage of 80-85%. So, a deleveraging, if it happened, may not have led the company to cut its distributions since the distribution coverage was already pretty poor. And so while these funds may look attractive now - we don't like them due to their still-poor distribution coverage, exposure to higher-volatility sectors like utilities and energy which has led the funds to underperform the sector by about 10% in NAV terms and very tight discounts.

Cohen & Steers Funds

The two funds from this management company are:

Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)

Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)

Cohen & Steers funds delivered on their promise of being able to pay out distributions despite below 300% asset coverage. On March 30, they announced unchanged distributions for both of their funds. Unfortunately, the company has not responded to our information requests which makes it difficult to establish what is going on. Most likely they are able to do something clever with asset segregation with additional private commitments made on the bilateral financing transactions that the funds have in place.

First Trust Fund

First Trust manages one fund:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)

FPF declared its unchanged distribution for April on March 19th. By then, the fund appears to have already deleveraged and we estimate that its current asset coverage is around 372% - well above the sector average. The fund cut its borrowing by a third - a figure that was too high in retrospect. We expect to see a distribution cut from the fund in the medium term.

Flaherty & Crumrine Funds

Flaherty & Crumrine manage 5 preferred CEFs:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)

The distributions for these funds were declared way back in January and they appear to have made the full March distribution at the end of the month. The asset coverage of these funds stands at around 250%. Some of the funds publish their borrowing data on the website daily and this suggests they have not yet deleveraged; however, this data has been wrong in the past, so we will need to wait for an official announcement here to know what the fund has done.

Conclusion

Some preferred CEFs have begun to take the hard medicine and cut distributions - most likely driven by the need to deleverage in order to maintain sufficient asset coverage ratios. At this point, we would start to tilt toward the Nuveen funds, particularly if they see more pressure from investor selling. Alongside attractive discounts and earnings yields, these funds are likely to boast stronger asset coverage profiles in the sector - both relatively attractive features in the current market environment.

