More Fun With Pennsylvania REIT: 'Quick And Dirty' Cash Flow Analysis

I reiterate that the common stock is PURE SPECULATION, the B, C, and D preferred series are now a 50-50 gamble on PEI's survival, and the debt holders will probably be made whole - other than strategic mortgage defaults - in almost all scenarios.

After the rough handling my "quick and dirty" liquidation analysis gave the common stock of the venerable Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), I felt some remorse after all, this REIT owns the malls of my childhood.

I continued to consider whether management could "muddle through" the coronavirus crash and somehow emerge in late 2020 with a going concern and some value in the common stock.

Management Comes Out Muddling

To the credit of CEO Coradino and his management team, they have been proactive in addressing PEI's situation as most of the company's malls are closed by government order. On March 31, PEI announced a series of actions to increase the chances of the REIT's survival in a Press Release:

PREIT Takes Steps to Improve Liquidity Position 03/31/2020 Reduces Common DividendExecutes Credit Facility AmendmentSignificantly Reduces Capital Spending and Operating Costs PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PREIT (NYSE: PEI) today announced a series of actions to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position during this unique operating environment, creating nearly $300 million in incremental liquidity. "As we continue to navigate an uncharted operating environment, we are focused on safeguarding the safety and well-being of our associates and communities while enhancing near-term liquidity," said Joseph F. Coradino, Chairman and CEO of PREIT. "PREIT was among the first companies in our sector to embark on a proactive effort to improve our portfolio through anchor repositioning and redevelopment, completing the program ahead of industry peers and in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now laser-focused on improving our balance sheet to position PREIT for long-term success."

The steps taken included:

Reducing the common dividend to $0.02 per share , a 90% reduction that will save about $15 million per quarter. You knew THAT was coming, right?

, a 90% reduction that will save about $15 million per quarter. You knew THAT was coming, right? Signing an amended Senior Credit Facility that relaxed covenants through September 30, 2020, and increased borrowing capacity by about $83 million . A good sign when your lenders will work with you.

that through September 30, 2020, and . A good sign when your lenders will work with you. Reduced capital expenditures by 11% or $11 million . This implies they were already reduced to $100 million from previous guidance (in February!) of $125 million - $150 million.

. This implies they were already reduced to $100 million from previous guidance (in February!) of $125 million - $150 million. Planned reductions in operating expenses of approximately $2 million per month while mall operations are suspended.

while mall operations are suspended. Together with industry trade group ICSC, seeking any available stimulus or relief funding associated with the coronavirus crash.

associated with the coronavirus crash. Seeking property and other local tax reduction which might generate savings of over $10 million .

which . Putting non-core properties - land for multifamily and hotel development and operating outparcels plus a 5-property sale-leaseback - up for sale. In the 4Q 2019 Earnings Release, PEI disclosed the execution of contracts with expected gross proceeds of $312.6 million with about $110 million of liquidity be generated in 2020 and an additional $90 million in 2021.

All of this was very necessary muddling, as we'll discover with a little analysis.

A Very Nasty 2020

If CEO Coradino is a masochist, he's going to love the rest of 2020. That's the main takeaway from my attempt to build a Base Case for 2020 NOI. The 2020 NOI guidance management provided in the 4Q 2019 Earnings Release has been largely overtaken by events - in fact, it was "withdrawn" in the March 30, 2020, 8-K preceding the following day's Press Release - so I used the detailed build-up to 2019 actual NOI as a base (instead of FFO or AFFO) and made adjustments based on a number of estimates and some educated guesswork. It's not pretty:

In the table above, the green column is total 2019 NOI, the yellow column is my adjusted base case NOI for 2020, and the in-between column highlights my adjustments. The NOI build-up provides detail to adjust revenue and expense components.

For some perspective, during the Great Recession, PEI's real estate revenue (on an un-restated basis) declined just 1.8% from $456.5 million in 2008 to a low of $448.3 million in 2009 - in other words, there really wasn't a significant fall-off in rental revenue. For one of the few times ever, this time, history will not repeat itself. Complete mall closures are something new, formerly confined to catastrophes like tornadoes and hurricanes and then for only weeks, not months.

You will notice that the basic theme of my adjustments is that real estate revenue will suffer a decrease equal to a 50% decline for three months. Why three months? If you back into PEI's $14.0 million reduction in operating and tax expense outlined in the March 31, 2020, Press Release, it consists of $10.0 million in proposed tax reductions and $4.0 million in reduced property operating expenses at $2.0 million a month - an implied 2 months of suspended mall operations. I have simply used a more conservative three months. The 50% decline is an attempt to quantify the actions of many tenants with many different leases. As an example, weaker tenants may stop paying rent April 1 like Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) - not a top 20 PEI tenant - has announced. Some tenants may stop paying at different times, some may stop paying rent but pay CAM and taxes, some may negotiate for reductions, some brave souls - perhaps with good signage and an outside entrance - may pay full rent. It is safe to forecast that 100% of all payments under all leases will not suddenly stop.

In a case of good news - bad news, I've doubled lease termination revenue as some tenants with a way out will take it now. I have also doubled the peak Great Recession provision for doubtful accounts of $6.6 million as many tenants will not be able to pay and a lot will go under.

On the expense side, I've been a little more generous to PEI, with 75% reductions in property expenses like CAM, utilities, etc. for three months as there will be very reduced maintenance for closed malls - security lights, parking lot sweeping, plant care, etc. These amounts have been adjusted so there is no double-count of reductions I highlight in the next section of this article.

Putting it all together, the base case is very nasty - and unprecedented - as I am projecting a $50.8 million or 22.3% reduction in NOI from $227.7 million in 2019 to $173.8 million in 2020.

Better Close on Those Property Sales

With a base case established, the next step in this "quick and dirty" cash flow analysis is to see if PEI can pay the bills - at least, the big ones. Will there be enough cash flow to make it through the coronavirus crash of 2020 to better days? The short answer? Not without those all-important property sales and the cash they generate. Here's the analysis:

You'll recognize the base case in yellow from the NOI of $173.8 million. The three adjustments to arrive at adjusted NOI are the increases resulting from a) management's estimated $2.0 million per month reduction in operating expense while mall operations are suspended and b) 50% of management's proposed reduction in taxes partly offset by c) a decrease resulting from an adjustment for straight line rent. As far as I can determine, PEI does not report cash NOI in its supplements. An adjustment is necessary for the differences between actual cash expected to be collected from tenants and the "smoothing" accomplished with straight-lining of rent. I would ordinarily not bother, but in this case, the $5.6 million adjustment - for simplicity, I used the 2019 number - is significant.

G&A expense is management's midpoint guidance plus 2019's $3.7 million severance amount. I don't see how PEI can avoid layoffs in 2020. I estimate management's current planned capital expenditures as $100.0 million, and I've split that number into recurring amounts, i.e., maintenance, and amounts required to finish ongoing projects. Interest expense is management's midpoint from 4Q 2019 guidance, presented gross of any capitalization. This is conservative as some amounts may be paid from interest reserves established for construction projects and not be an immediate cash drain, but I have no way of estimating what this will be in 2020 other than using old numbers which may be way off as the largest project, Philadelphia's Fashion District, is complete. Preferred dividends are set, but common dividends were recently chopped 90% and are much smaller than 2019's $63.8 million.

Re-focusing on the bottom line, in the Base Case, with its $54.3 million or 23.8% decline in NOI, PEI is short $83.9 million to satisfy its largest cash requirements during 2020, before the planned $110.0 million in cash contributed by property sales. With 2020 guidance "withdrawn," we might be seeing a rough version of the spreadsheet created by some lowly financial analyst drinking cold coffee at midnight in the 2005 Market Street, Philadelphia PA offices of PEI - and beginning to sweat.

Where might more cash be found? There might be interest reserves associated with project-related loans - maybe as much as 2019's $13.8 million. There might be room to cut the $71.4 million in "discretionary" capital expenditures, but once an anchor conversion or tenant improvements are underway, can you really stop?

Dissecting the Results Further… Some Frightening and Relative Good News

The frightening part of the analysis is that even management's "withdrawn" guidance for 2020 NOI falls short of covering major 2020 expenditures by $29.7 million. Again, the property sales are absolutely necessary. Breakeven, excluding property sales, would require a $29.7 million or 13.0% increase in NOI above management's $228.1 million "withdrawn" guidance to $257.8 million. We're more likely to see snow in Phoenix in July.

Psst…want to buy an outparcel, cheap?

Source: preit.com

If we accept that the property sales will occur, then perhaps we can take heart. NOI would have to fall more than 35% before PEI could not meet its major obligations in 2020. I mentioned it before, but here's the exact wording regarding property sales from the March 31, 2020, Press Release:

As disclosed in its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release, the Company has executed agreements of sale for expected gross proceeds of $312.6 million. These include an agreement for the sale - leaseback of five properties, the sale of land parcels for multifamily development at seven properties, operating outparcel sales and the sale of land for hotel development at two properties. Upon closing of these transactions, the Company expects to net approximately $200 million in additional liquidity.

Here's the graphic management included with the Press Release:

Source: March 31, 2020 PEI Press Release

Let's hope the sales close.

Conclusion

It's not news that PEI is in trouble, your stock does not drop to drill bit sizes for no reason.

I stand by my previous conclusion that the best course for management is the one they're on - muddling through. I support the actions announced in the March 31, 2020, Press Release as reasonable and necessary in light of the government-required suspension of mall operations. PEI's conundrum comes down to a simple fact; tenants will be hard-pressed to pay rent when they can't make sales. There is a possibility that government assistance could be available either directly to mall owners or indirectly via supporting tenants. The $2.0 trillion stimulus package called the CARES Act includes a $500.0 billion fund set aside for loans, loan guarantees or investments in businesses that need relief due to the pandemic. As of the date of this article, it is uncertain what strings will be attached to any help provided through the fund.

There are several points to consider from my "quick and dirty" cash flow analysis:

PEI was already dealing with the retail apocalypse and market dislocations from the Russia/Saudi oil price war before the coronavirus crash sent the brick-and-mortar retail world skidding into the proverbial ditch.

sent the brick-and-mortar retail world skidding into the proverbial ditch. The company is raiding the old cookie jar for one-time property sales to stay in business. Even for an old REIT (founded in 1960) like PEI, there's a finite number of saleable properties, and the property market certainly won't be getting better during the remainder of 2020.

to stay in business. Even for an old REIT (founded in 1960) like PEI, there's a finite number of saleable properties, and the property market certainly won't be getting better during the remainder of 2020. My estimates for NOI hinge on PEI not being paid 50% of the contractual rent it is due for a period of three months . The upside possibility is that tenants continue to pay their rent at a much higher rate than this assumption, but we've never experienced a situation where malls are closed. This is the "wild card."

. The upside possibility is that tenants continue to pay their rent at a much higher rate than this assumption, but we've never experienced a situation where malls are closed. This is the "wild card." At the "withdrawn" $228.1 million NOI guidance plus my adjustments based on the increasing severity of the coronavirus crash, run rate operations before property sales provided $29.7 million less than required to meet major obligations .

plus my adjustments based on the increasing severity of the coronavirus crash, . In the Base Case, NOI experiences a $54.3 million or 23.8% decline, and before property sales, PEI is short $83.9 million.

On the bright side, if we assume management can close the property deals as planned and generate $110.0 million in cash during 2020 , all major obligations can be met, even with a $79.8 million or 35% decline in NOI .

, . Something has to give if the property sales don't materialize and/or adjusted NOI approximates my Base Case and declines to the $170.0 million to $180.0 million level. I would bet on a) layoffs and other expense cuts, b) deeper reductions in capital expenditures, c) complete elimination of the common stock dividend and d) elimination of the preferred dividends - in that order.

For those who did not read my last article on PEI, I am a 3 to 5-year holding period value-oriented investor with positions PEI preferred series B and D. This analysis has strengthened my negative outlook on the equity in PEI's capital stack.

The debt is still pretty safe, ergo the lenders giving PEI another $83.0 million on its amended credit facility. I would, however, pick Exton and Valley View Malls as the most likely mortgage defaults.

I reiterate that buying the common stock is a PURE SPECULATION, but it's at the point where any positive news might double the stock from $0.88 per share as of April 1, 2020. Good luck, gamblers!

Where I have changed my opinion is that I now view the B, C and D preferred shares as a 50-50 proposition, down from 60-40. I f you've got a large diversified portfolio and some cash, any of the preferred series are NOW a better way to gamble - and I use the word for a reason - on PEI's survival. A few hundred shares at under $3.00 per share might turn out to be a cheap, fun and very profitable "investment" - or a total loss!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI.PB, PEI.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.