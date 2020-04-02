Brainsway Continues Growth Trajectory While Conserving Cash

My bias on the stock at its current level is cautiously Bullish.

Quick Take

Brainsway (BWAY) went public in April 2019, raising $28 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

The firm designs and sells non-invasive medical devices to treat psychological disorders.

BWAY continues to produce revenue and gross profit growth and has future growth prospects with ample cash on hand to achieve gains in a challenging economic environment.

Company

Jerusalem, Israel-based Brainsway was founded in 2003 to develop and sell non-invasive neuromodulation products that use its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder [MDD] and obsessive-compulsive disorder [OCD].

Management is headed by President and CEO Yaacov Michlin, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously President and CEO at Yissum - Hebrew University Technology Transfer.

Brainsway has developed the Deep TMS technology that modulates the physiological activity of the brain by using magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons. The company believes its technology has the potential to be ‘safe and effective for the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric, neurological and addiction disorders beyond MDD and OCD.’

Below is a brief overview video of the Deep TMS treatment for depression:

Source: Brainsway

The Deep TMS technology includes an H-Coil that is ‘designed to transmit electric current flows at varying rates, creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in certain areas of the brain in accordance with the operating frequency, with the effect of treating the disorder associated with that area of the brain.’

The company’s first commercial Deep TMS product received FDA clearance in 2013 for the treatment of MDD in adults who failed to achieve improvement from antidepressants in the current episode.

Brainsway is currently holding multicenter clinical trials to get FDA clearance of Deep TMS for smoking cessation and post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] and is planning other trials for opioid addiction, fatigue in multiple sclerosis [MS], and post-stroke rehabilitation.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Engine, the global neuromodulation market is projected to surpass $11 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11% between 2018 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are a growing incidence of neurological disorders, increasing geriatric population and a rising awareness regarding the safety and effectiveness of neuromodulation devices.

Major direct competitors that provide or are developing TMS treatments include:

Neuronetics (STIM)

Magventure

Magstim

MAG & More

Cloud TMS

Nexstim

Recent Performance

BWAY’s topline revenue by quarter has steadily increased over the past five-quarter period, as shown below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has similarly grown, reaching $4.9 million in the most recent quarter, as shown here:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating losses by quarter have been uneven but still significant in recent quarters:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Negative earnings per share (Diluted) have been also variable, but the firm appears to be on a path to earnings breakeven:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since its IPO, BWAY’s stock price has fallen 33.7 percent vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment index’ drop of only 4.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s fall of 10.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $82,220,000 Enterprise Value $61,950,000 Price / Sales 3.28 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.68 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -7.24 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$9,660,000 Revenue Growth Rate 40.89% Earnings Per Share -$1.01

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, BWAY’s clearest public comparable would be Neuronetics (STIM); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Neuronetics (STIM) Brainsway (BWAY) Variance Price / Sales 0.55 3.28 496.4% Enterprise Value / Sales -0.11 2.68 -2536.4% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 0.29 -7.24 -2596.6% Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$15,980,000 -$9,660,000 -39.5% Revenue Growth Rate 18.7% 31.9% 70.4%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, the company highlighted milestones including the installation of its 500th system in Q4 2019 and the treatment of more than 50,000 patients with more than one million individual treatments from its Deep TMS system.

New President and CEO Dr. Christopher von Jako began with the company in January so is still getting up to speed on all aspects of the firm’s operations.

As to its financial results, BWAY produced a record quarter in Q4 2019, which represented a 32% growth over the same period in 2018.

Furthermore, recurring revenue reached $3.5 million, a 25% increase year-over-year and now representing 56% of total revenue.

Gross profit results are a bright spot as the firm reached a high of $4.9 million in Q4 2019.

However, operating losses continue to be significant, although BWAY still had $21.9 million in cash at the end of 2019, which at an annual cash burn run rate of $4.8 million leaves several years runway, so cash is not a current issue.

The company added new sales representatives in 2019 and said it plans to add more in 2020 despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having the extra cash on hand is a help during the economic downturn underway and management said it was looking to conserve cash by deferring open position hiring, among other measures.

On the clinical front for Deep TMS, the firm showed positive feasibility results for treatment of ADHD, but no improvement for the treatment of PTSD, so will prioritize resource allocation accordingly.

Also, the company expects to submit its smoking cessation treatment program to the FDA, with a hopeful approval within 12 months.

A notable source of future potential revenue is the firm’s efforts to secure reimbursement for the treatment of OCD, obsessive compulsive disorder, although management didn’t provide an estimated time frame for achievement of this milestone.

So, BWAY’s results leave me cautiously optimistic, with the cautious part a function of the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its operations and potential delays for OCD reimbursement and smoking cessation treatment approval process.

My current bias on BWAY is Bullish due to its growth potential in the market, reinvigorated management head in Dr. von Jako and strong cash position enabling it to continue executing in a challenging economic environment over the near term.

