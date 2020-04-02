Chevron: 7% Dividend Yield With A Potential 20% Upside

Chevron (CVX) has been hit severely in the stock market, caused by the plunge in oil price and overall negative market sentiment. Last week, Chevron dropped to the 15-year low to nearly $54.20 per share, and just bounced back up to $70 at the time of writing. The current share price is even much lower than its share price in the global financial crisis in 2008-2009. With the recent crash, Chevron has become quite cheap, offering investors a juicy dividend yield at around 7%.

Low demand and oversupply cause oil price plunge

Oil price has dropped like a rock in the past month. It all started with the disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production. After the two countries could not reach any mutual agreement on a production cut, Saudi Arabia decided to float the whole world with oil, increasing the oil supply while reducing prices for customers around the world. Oil price is all about supply and demand. A lower demand, combined with a huge supply, could depress oil prices a lot.

Source: McKinsey – Energy Insights

In the past several years, new shale drilling technology has led to production growth in the US, leading to the widening gap between supply and demand. Notably, at the end of 2018, the renewed supply build-up has driven the oil price down by 40% from $85/bbl to $50/bbl. At the time of writing, Brent crude oil has plunged an additional 50% to around $26 per barrel. Recently, a Saudi energy ministry official said that the Kingdom plans to raise petroleum exports by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May, bringing total daily exports to as many as 10.6 million bpd. With the world’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, the global oil demand is expected to fall significantly, in the range of between 15 million to 20 million bpd, a decline of 20% from last year. The larger the gap between supply and demand, the further the oil price would dive.

Many countries and oil companies find this current low oil price uneconomical to drill. At the current oil price, we do not think it is economical for most of the countries to continue production.

Source: Wall Street Journal

That is why we do not think the oil price can continue to be as low as the current level for long. But for how long? It is impossible to know the perfect timing. In the past, the oil price has fluctuated extremely widely also.

Source: Macrotrends.net

The above chart is the oil price history, adjusted for inflation. We have seen low oil prices in the past, and the current oil price is the lowest among the past 18 years. History has shown that the oil price eventually will bounce back up sooner or later.

Only low-cost producers can survive

Most oil companies are cutting budget and capital investments, slashing dividends and stepping up borrowings to prepare for more rainy days. Smaller companies, which have a lot of debt burden, are struggling to produce cash flow to pay off the debt. Companies which have strong cash flow liquidity, good oil assets and low-cost production, can have a high probability of survival during this crisis.

Out of more than 100 oil producers, only several companies in the Permian basin can be profitable at $31 oil price, including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron.

Source: Bloomberg

The three low-cost producers mentioned above, Occidental, Exxon Mobil and Chevron, all have large oil reserves. Exxon Mobil has the largest proved reserves among the three, with 22.44 billion barrel of oil equivalent (BOE). Chevron ranks second, with 11.4 billion BOE. Occidental has recently increased its proved reserves to 3.83 billion BOE with the Anardako acquisition last year, partly financed by Warren Buffett’s $10 billion preferred investment. While we believe all of these three low-cost producers, including Occidental Petroleum, are potentially good investments to bet on the long-term oil price increase, Chevron seems to be the best bet among the three.

Chevron has the strongest balance sheet and lowest valuation

Regarding balance sheet strength, Chevron is the most conservative with the lowest financial debt to EBITDA ratio. Exxon Mobil is moderately leveraged with only 1x debt/EBITDA. Occidental, on the other hand, has the highest debt level, which has been increasing since the Anardako purchase.

Source: YCharts

What might worry investors is that Chevron’s debt maturity is shorter than both Occidental and Exxon Mobil. Many of Occidental and Exxon Mobil's debts are due in the next 30-70 years. Whereas the furthest Chevon’s debt maturity date is due in 2038, there is around $11.14 billion of Chevron’s debt due from 2020 to 2022. However, with $30-$35 billion in annual EBITDA, its long-term debts are not much of a threat to the company. In fact, with a strong balance sheet, Chevron can refinance its debt or even increase the borrowing to get through this difficult period.

Source: YCharts

What makes me excited is Chevron’s lowest valuation among those three producers. Its EV/EBITDA valuation is only 4.45x, while Exxon Mobil and Occidental have much higher valuations. It is estimated that Chevron’s EBITDA would decline to around $27 billion by 2021. If Chevron’s EBITDA valuation is back to only 7x in the next two years, its total enterprise value would reach $189 billion. Assuming the same debt and cash level, Chevron is subject to 20% upside from the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.