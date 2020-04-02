RPM International Remains Expensive

Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM) are down about 24% in 2020, so I thought I'd check in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy yet. I think the shares are obviously more attractively priced now than they were a few months ago, but I don't think they're compelling enough yet. The company itself has the means to weather this storm in my opinion, but the shares are still trading near the high side of their historical range. For that reason, I can't recommend buying at these levels. That said, I think the options market presents investors with what I consider to be a win-win trade. If the shares remain aloft, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor locks in a price at a valuation that has historically generated great returns in the past.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history at RPM International has been fairly impressive in my view. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 4%, and net income is up at an annualized rate of about 2.25%. Management has done right by shareholders, in that over the past 5 ½ years, they've returned just over $878.2 million to owners in the form of ever growing dividends. Dividend payments were about twice the amount spent on share buybacks, which I personally like to see because I'm growing skeptical of the value of buybacks. The combination of buybacks and dividend increases has resulted in EPS growth at a CAGR of about 2.5%, and dividend per share growth of 6%.

Comparing the first six months of the most recent period to the same time a year ago reveals some interesting things... or at least things I happen to find interesting. Revenue was about 1.8% higher in the first six months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. Both income before taxes and net income were up about 54% as a result of reduced restructuring charges, and a positive swing of about $18 million as the company went from a $14.1 million investment loss in 2019 to a $4.6 million investment gain in 2020. In addition, the company managed to increase dividends by about 7.5%, and reduced shares outstanding by about 3%. Nothing's perfect, though, and RPM is no exception. Long-term debt was fully 26% higher during the most recent quarter end than it was the same period of 2019. This prompts a review of the capital structure.

I think the capital structure is important to look at because it determines how sustainable, or not, the dividend is. I think much of this is a function of the timing of debt and other payments over the next several years. The following table outlines the company's future financial obligations.

The situation is that just over $703.5 million, or 16% of all future cash obligations is due this year. At the moment, the company's available liquidity of $822 million is summarized on page 39 of the latest 10-Q:

This leads me to suggest that the company has the capacity to weather the current storm reasonably well. That said, on April 16, 2019, the Board authorized an additional $600 million be spent on buybacks. My hope is that these buys don't happen.

In sum, I'd say that the financial history here is fairly good, and the company is in a better position than many to weather the current storm. I also like the fact that fully 55% of total obligations are due after 2024.

The Stock

While I think this is a fine company, one of the most important determinants of success at investing in my opinion is the disconnect between the perception and the reality of a company. The market for a company's stock is in large measure the collective perception of the business made manifest. I think the only source of investing profit comes from exploiting potential disconnects between the perception via the stock market, and the reality of the underlying. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business.

I judge the perceptions embedded in current price in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow etc. The less that an investor pays for $1 of future earnings, the better in my view. Lower prices represent both lower risk and the potential for much higher future returns in my view. In particular, I want to find a company that's trading at a discount relative to the overall market, and to its own history.

At the moment, shares of RPM are trading at a P/E of about 23 times. While the company has been far more expensive in the past, the shares have certainly traded lower, too. These shares are trading at a discount neither to their own history, nor to the overall market.

In addition, I like to examine the assumptions embedded in price in an attempt to understand what the market is forecasting at the moment. In order to accomplish this task, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the long-term potential for a given business. According to this methodology, the market is forecasting a growth rate of about 5% for this company over the long term. I consider that to be a bit optimistic, which is enough to keep me away from the shares at these levels.

Options to the Rescue

I think RPM has the means to survive the current crisis, and will thrive again once it's over. The problem is with the shares. Given that I think the more an investor pays for $1 of future earnings, the lower will be their subsequent returns, I can't advocate buying at current prices. Thankfully, the options market provides a potentially profitable alternative to the tedium of waiting for shares to drop to more reasonable levels. I consider these to be win-win trades because if the shares remain aloft, the investor simply pockets the premium for the win. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but they do so at a level lower, often much lower, than the current price for the win.

Over the past five years, every time this company hit a P/E ratio of ~17, the shares went on to do very well. For that reason, I'd be willing to buy at that level. For reference, that works out to a price in the range of $45-$47. At the moment, my preferred short options are the November puts with a strike of $45. These are currently bid-asked at $2.30-$5.60. If an investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, ceteris paribus they'll be buying shares at a P/E of about 16.8 and a dividend yield of about 3.3%. I consider that combination of valuation and yield to be acceptable.

I should also point out the risks associated with this strategy. Every investment comes with risks, and short put options are no exception. In my view, people who write put options are taking on many of the risks associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the short put writer will be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors want to see higher stock prices. Also, some (though certainly not all) short put writers don't want to actually buy the stock, they simply want to collect premia and move on. For these people, actually owning the stock is a problem.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in the following way. Short put writers generate premia simply for obliging themselves to buy a stock at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. Selling puts is analogous to receiving money for taking on the obligation to buy the stuff you were going to buy anyway, at a lower price than is currently on offer. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think RPM International is a fine company, and I expect that it'll survive the upcoming global recession. The problem for me is that the share price remains stubbornly high in the teeth of this slowdown. For that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares at these levels. That said, the options market provides an investor the opportunity to enter what I consider to be a win-win trade. If the shares remain aloft, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor is obliged to buy, but they do so at a price that's produced great results in the past. For those nervous about the options market, I would recommend simply avoiding these shares until they trade at a more compelling valuation.

