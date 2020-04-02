Exact Sciences: Well Positioned To Execute In FY20

Colon cancer screening is probably one of the most underused ways to save one's life from cancer that exists - Michael Thun

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) aims to become the leading cancer diagnostic company in the world with an emphasis on early detection and prevention of the disease. The company derives revenue from two broad verticals - Screening (64% of FY19 annual revenue) and Precision Oncology (36% of FY19 annual revenue).

A frontrunner in the colon cancer early detection space

Exact Sciences is the dominant player in the diagnostics space of colon cancer (current market share of 5.4% of the $18bn addressable market), the second most common one in America after lung cancer. Early detection of this cancer is a game-changer, as it is believed that 90% of those detected in stage I or II go on to survive as opposed to a survival rate of just 10% in late-stage detection. EXAS's flagship product in this space is Cologuard, a patient-friendly, non-invasive, stool-based DNA screening test that is used to detect colon cancer early. Since the launch of this product, 3.5m people have already been screened, with sales of this product growing by more than 6x, from $35m in Q416 to $229m in Q419. I also see an interesting avenue for retesting/rescreening (getting existing patients to reorder); the management expects an additional increase of c.200,000 patients Y-o-Y via retests. Longer-term, the company is looking for rescreens to make up c.50% of its revenue.

New market opens up since Sept 2019

From August 2014 till September 2019, Cologuard's addressable market was limited to US adults who were over the age of 50. However, in September 2019, the US FDA granted label extension to Cologuard to also include those aged 45-49, thereby carving open an additional 19 million of prospective unscreened Americans in that bracket for this product.

Genomic Health acquisition to help widen service portfolio and tap international markets

In Q419, EXAS also completed the $2.8bn acquisition of Genomic Health, a leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests. I think strategically this could work well for it. Firstly, Genomic Health owns the Oncotype DX brand, which is a giant in the space of breast cancer diagnostics (tested on 1 million-plus patients in the US and 96,000 abroad) and is also used in colon and prostate testing. Do note that testing here is done via tissue samples, as opposed to the non-invasive, stool-based testing associated with Cologuard. Genomic Health also aids EXAS in its international growth aspirations, with a presence across 90 countries, especially in key developed markets like Germany and France. Genomic also has a compelling salesforce with limited overlap with EXAS. Also, worth noting that H219 was the strongest period in Genomic Health's history. I expect 2020 to see the full benefit of this acquisition.

Liver cancer liquid biopsy product to come on board in H220

In H220, EXAS's management expects to gain marketing approval from the USFDA on its blood-based testing product for liver cancer. Currently, the main standard is the ultrasound and blood protein test, which is less than 65% sensitive for detecting early-stage cancer. This is a $1.5bn addressable market, with potentially c.3 million Americans to be tested. The company is also looking to advance its pipeline for similar blood-based biopsy testing products in the esophageal and the pancreatic cancer space. Incidentally, Genomic Health too is working on developing a blood-based biopsy testing product, for late-stage breast cancer.

Investments and training in sales channels to see an improvement in sales rep productivity

The importance of a well-trained, well-connected and knowledgeable salesforce cannot be underestimated in this industry. Over the last one year, EXAS has invested about $45 million in primary sales care expansion and training (for instance, it rolled out a tech product called Viva in December 2019 that helps the sales reps to do sophisticated call planning and routing) and has also tied up with Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) field force which has deeply entrenched relationships with primary care physicians (spent $35m as service fees to Pfizer). I expect the benefits of these investments to start coming through in FY20, as it is estimated that it takes about 6-12 months for sales reps to get productive. Given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the benefits will now likely be backloaded to H220.

Recent price action and valuations

In addition to the broader market weakness that had swamped all risk assets, EXAS saw a more profound fall over the last month, precipitated mainly by the company's decision to raise $1 billion via convertible senior notes due 2028 at 0.375% per year (in my view, a fairly manageable cost of capital for a biotech firm). Proceeds will be primarily used for repayment/repurchase of existing debt, working capital and M&A; some funds could also go towards product development and commercial activities. Existing shareholders often tend to be wary of such issues that could potentially dilute their stake (when conversion takes place). Earlier this month, the stock had briefly fallen below key support of $37-$40, but strong buying at around the 100DMA levels has seen the stock bounce by c.65% from those March lows.

Source: Trading View

Current valuations are rather compelling, especially when compared to smaller peer Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), which is fast developing competence in the liquid biopsy space. On a one-year forward price-to-sales metric, EXAS is currently trading at very attractive valuations of c.5.2x ($8.5bn market cap/$16.27bn FY20e sales) vs. the liquid biopsy testing peer Guardant Health that trades at 22.8x ($6.4bn market cap/$2.8bn FY20e sales). Do consider that EXAS's revenue base of about $16bn is more than 5x that of Guardant's and yet both these companies are guiding towards similar FY20e YoY % growth rates of 28.5% and 30% respectively.

As previously highlighted in The Lead-Lag report, with the overhang of elections, I do expect the broad healthcare sector to be stuck in something of a limbo this year. That said, this stock has shown strength at lower levels and looks to have seen the worst for now. Given the various growth levers it has at its disposal in 2020 and beyond (colon cancer testing opportunity in the 45-49-year age group, integration of Genomic Health, investments in the salesforce and Pfizer tie-up, liver cancer product), I think a small investment now could be justified.

What are some of the key risks/weaknesses associated with this company?

Since inception, the company is yet to deliver any profits excluding one-offs.

The field of liquid biopsy tests remains a highly competitive space, with at least 13 other companies busy developing liquid biopsy tests for the detection of colon cancer.

On the Q419 conference call, management mentioned that upcoming Q120 results could face some lingering seasonality effects from the holiday season. The coronavirus impact is likely to have added further pressure in Q1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.