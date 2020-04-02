Amazon's Pristine Financials Give It The Firepower To Ramp Up To Meet Demand

At the top end of our fair value estimate range, we give Amazon an estimated intrinsic value of $2,465 per share.

Amazon is very well-positioned to ride out the coronavirus pandemic given its net cash position and ability to scale up to meet surging demand for e-commerce services.

Data by YCharts

Image Shown: Shares of Amazon have performed very well year-to-date, likely due to investors appreciating its net cash position, its improving financials on a historical basis, and the company's ability to ramp up its e-commerce capacity to meet surging demand for consumer staples goods.

By Callum Turcan

With the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic raging, it has become clear that companies with rock-solid balance sheets and strong cash flow profiles are far better positioned to navigate ongoing turbulence than their heavily-indebted peers. Amazon (AMZN) offers a perfect example of a firm that will be greatly rewarded for its past efforts in improving profitability and allowing cash to build up on the balance sheet, instead of relying heavily on debt-funded share repurchases like some of its peers. Amazon's weighted-average diluted shares outstanding has grown from 493 million in 2017 to 504 million in 2019, as the firm has preferred to invest cash flow back into the business and grow its net cash position, which investors may begin to really appreciate now. The firm did not repurchase a significant or any amount of its stock from 2017 to 2019.

Quality Financials

Amazon's cash flow profile has improved tremendously from 2017 to 2019 (we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures). In 2017, Amazon generated $18.4 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $12.0 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for $6.4 billion in free cash flow. Fast forward to 2019 and Amazon generated a tad over $38.5 billion in net operating cash flow while spending just under $16.9 billion on capital expenditures, allowing for a little under $21.7 billion in free cash flow that year.

During this period (2017-2019), Amazon's GAAP revenues surged by 58%, hitting $280.5 billion in 2019, aided by strong growth at its e-commerce division (net product sales were up 35%) and stellar growth at its other divisions such as cloud computing, digital advertising, and its Amazon Prime offerings (net service sales were up more than 200%). Rising service sales played a key role in growing Amazon's GAAP operating income by more than 350% from 2017 to 2019, which hit $14.5 billion last year.

Beyond seeing its free cash flows improve, Amazon's balance sheet has improved considerably as well. At the end of 2017 (after its purchase of Whole Foods), Amazon was sitting on a net cash position of $6.2 billion (when including marketable securities which are cash-like). By the end of 2019, Amazon's net cash position had improved to $31.6 billion (when including marketable securities), a product of its growing free cash flows. We appreciate Amazon's commitment to maintaining a pristine balance sheet as having a net cash position during turbulent times such as these can have a profound impact on a firm's financial and operational flexibility.

In light of e-commerce demand surging in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and elsewhere due to COVID-19 related panic buying (with an eye towards consumer staples goods) and a reluctance for some consumers to go to physical stores, Amazon announced on March 16 it would invest over $350 million worldwide to increase worker pay (at fulfillment centers, stores, transportation operations, and other "front-line" worker positions) and hire an additional 100,000 employees to meet demand. The wage increases include a $2.00 per hour bump in the US, CAD$2.00 per hour bump in Canada, a £2.00 per hour bump in the UK, and a €2.00 per hour bump in various EU countries as well. That kind of maneuver is made possible through Amazon's ample financial firepower.

Digital Advertising Update

This is a company that can capitalize on several of the strongest secular growth trends out there, and we want to now pivot our reader's attention towards Amazon's growing digital advertising revenues in particular. For reference, Amazon's digital advertising services are classified under its 'other' net sales segment as you can see in the excerpt down below (from Amazon's 2019 Annual Report):

Other - Other revenue primarily includes sales of advertising services, which are recognized as ads are delivered based on the number of clicks or impressions.

In the upcoming graphic down below, Amazon highlights its net sales performance by category. Its physical store sales are primarily from its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. Please note that its 'other' net sales have more than tripled since 2017 on an annual basis (as of 2019), with room for upside given the enormous total addressable market ('TAM') for digital advertising service providers.

Image Shown: Amazon's 'other' net sales segment "primarily includes sales of advertising services, as well as sales related to our other service offerings" according to its annual report. Image Source: Amazon - 2019 Annual Report

Amazon historically hasn't provided many details on its advertising business, but the firm did have this to say during its latest quarterly conference call in response to a question from an analyst:

I think broadly with advertising, so much of this is about having -- developing great relationships with these advertisers, because I think they appreciate the fidelity we can provide around shopping outcomes. We're uniquely positioned to do this given our retail business. On the advertising business, or rather I should say other revenue that line item grew about 41% year-over-year. Advertising is the biggest piece of that. Line item is growing at about the same rate. Advertising revenue is as a subset been growing at about the same rate year-over-year in the fourth quarter than it did in the third quarter. - Dave Fildes, Director of Investor Relations at Amazon

What we glean from this is that Amazon's advertising revenue growth rate is holding steady even as the segment gets to be significantly bigger, seen through its sales growth rate staying broadly flat from the third to fourth quarters of 2019 on a sequential basis. Given that digital advertising revenues are very high margin, we want to stress here that this segment has a much bigger role to play in Amazon's future expected free cash flows than may initially meet the eye. This division will potentially take a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic but should play a key role in improving Amazon's growth outlook over the long-term.

Concluding Thoughts

At the top end of our fair value estimate range, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis, we give Amazon an estimated intrinsic value of $2,465 per share. However, please note that as Amazon has a high degree of operating leverage (meaning a marginal change in operating margin assumptions can have a profound impact on its fair value estimate), there's a wide range of potential outcomes here. In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight our forecasts for Amazon's free cash flow growth trajectory over the coming years, derived through our discounted cash flow models.

Image Source: Valuentum

Amazon's focus on growth, profitability, and entering new markets supports its free cash flow growth outlook, a trajectory augmented by its decision to let cash build up on the books which enables the firm to better navigate any event that may arise, even an unexpected event like a global pandemic. We appreciate Amazon's improving financials and view the firm as very well-positioned to ride out the ongoing storm. We sincerely hope everyone, their families, and their loved ones stay safe during this crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.