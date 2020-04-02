Tencent (Ex-Gaming): An Analysis By Product

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has evolved into a company with a lot more moving parts than it did ten years ago. The company groups its segment revenues by a business function which makes it quite difficult to understand Tencent as a whole. This piece will focus on Tencent's ex-gaming businesses and adopt a different analysis framework by product: Wechat (Social advertising + Payments), Tencent Video (Subscription + Media advertising), Tencent Music (TME), and Cloud.

1. Wechat (Social advertising + Payments)

The value of Tencent lies in its ownership of a sticky base of 1.1bn Chinese online users, conveniently embodied in the form of WeChat. Optically, advertising appears to be the only means by which Tencent has been monetising the asset. In reality, the payments business, which accounts for 80% of revenues classified under "Fintech and Business Services", can be thought of as under the WeChat umbrella.

(Source: iResearch, company data, own analysis; see also the table below)

WeChat advertising (Social advertising) revenues are growing healthily and 4th Moments ad load was fully launched in mid-Feb. Despite worries of ByteDance increasingly challenging Tencent's social media platforms in terms of user attention time with its algo-driven content distribution of news and short-form video, it appears that the impact is limited to media advertising (Tencent Video related) and that social advertising (WeChat related) has weathered the competition so far. Nevertheless, Tencent management is vigilant to threats from rising competition in the Chinese internet industry and is working on its own short-video products, which is a positive.

Tencent's payments revenue is lumped into its "Fintech and business services" category. There are two main ways from which Tencent makes money off payments: the first is when users make actual payment for goods or services and the second is when users transfer money out of the app's built-in wallet to their personal bank account. Tencent levies a 0.6% to 1.0% take rate on the transaction value in relation to the former and a 0.1% charge for outgoing transfers in excess of CNY 1,000 in relation to the latter.

Tencent's payment revenues are, therefore, roughly as follows. Looking past the fluctuation in the percentage of payments revenue of total "Fintech and Business Services" revenue (a natural consequence of estimating from a top-down approach), this suggests payments accounts for ~80% (the average is 82%) of total "Fintech and Business Services" revenue.

Tencent's payment business has never quite got its due from investors due to its runner-up position despite having grown market share from ~7% in 2014 to the current 40%. Although rivalry exists between Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent, in my view, the duopoly structure of the payment market with 90%+ concentrated with Alibaba and Tencent in a 53%/40% split respectively should see to a relatively stable pricing structure. Both parties may be reluctant to raise rates in the near term for fear of losing share in the near term, but further out, there is upside than downside to taking rates.

2. Tencent Video

Tencent Video operates in the so-called long-form video space. China's long-form video market is split three ways between iQiyi (IQ), Tencent Video, and Youku. Currently, the market share of iQiyi and Tencent Video is about the same, and Youku is half of that of iQiyi, producing a quite stable 2+1 status. Tencent Video makes money through subscription fees (classified in "VAS" under Tencent's official reporting segment structure) and media advertising (classified under "Online advertising").

Subscription fee revenues are growing healthily while media advertising is facing headwinds. Admittedly, media advertising is where the threat from ByteDance is the most potent. The 24% YoY decline in 4Q19 revenues is attributable to multiple factors ranging from weak macro to delay in content airing, fewer telecasts of sports events, and the popularity of ByteDance's short-form videos which is carving out user time spent away from other online entertainment verticals.

However, investors often neglect the subscription fee part (probably as it is not disclosed directly) which is growing healthily and becoming an increasing portion of video revenues.

Despite the near-term challenges in media advertising, I see ample opportunity in Tencent's online video business given:

(i) the low percentage of paying users out of total Chinese online video users at 18.8% as of 1H 2019 per QuestMobile

(ii) the possibility of price rises given Tencent Video's ARPU per month of US$2.1 to US$ 2.8 (RMB 15-20) is 3.8 times smaller than Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) APAC ARPU per month at $9.31 (as of 3Q19). It is also worth noting that in Dec. 2019, iQiyi CEO Gong said the market in China had stabilized after a period of intense competition for subscribers and premium content, laying the groundwork for price hikes of 10% to 20% in the second half of 2020.

(iii) the likelihood of subscription revenues as an increasing portion of total revenues as a natural consequence of (i) and (ii).

3. Tencent Music

Tencent Music is the largest online music platform in China with a 2018 market share of 75% per QuestMobile aggregated across its four music apps: QQ Music, KuGou, Kuwo, and WeSing.

Unlike Spotify (SPOT), Tencent Music makes most of its money by allowing users to purchase virtual gifts and send them to their favorite hosts and artists during performances that are live-streamed on its apps. For example, the WeSing karaoke platform allows users to view songs and live shows uploaded by their social media contacts and tip them virtual flowers and coins. Music subscription-only represented 14% of total revenues in 2019 (Music subscription revenues was RMB 3.56 bn (US$512 million) out of total revenues of RMB25.43 billion (US$3.65 billion)). This freemium (or largely freemium) model is reminiscent of what the company has done in gaming and relies on having a large variety and selection of products and services in such a way that does not harm 99% of users but attracts the 1% of paying users.

While the freemium + virtual goods business model has enabled Tencent Music to be much more profitable (2019 GAAP net income RMB 4 bn / ~US$ 560 mn) than its international peer Spotify (2019 net loss EUR 186 mn / ~US$ 200 mn), Tencent Music's own profit margins over the last have been trending down from 38% since its IPO year 2018 to 34.1% as of 4Q19 due to higher revenue share amid competition and increased content cost/marketing spending on new products and features.

While the immediate reaction is to view this as negative, in the sense that it reflects the structural characteristics of the music market where content-owners/creators have the pricing power (as they should), I argue that it is in Tencent's interests to concede some dollars to artists in revenue sharing agreements to promote content creation, ultimately, leading to the wider and better offering of music and entertainment on their library and translating into benefits to the company and users in the longer term.

4. Tencent Cloud

Tencent has finally recognised the strategic importance of cloud and started aggressively investing in this area. Tencent's cloud market share grew to 18% in 4Q19 (up from 15% in 1Q19) versus Alibaba's 46.6%, according to Canalys, and management said cloud revenues were RMB 17bn out of the RMB 101bn in "Fintech and Business Services" revenue in 2019.

As a latecomer, Tencent has gained its foothold by focusing on sectors it knows well such as in gaming where Tencent says it has convinced 75% of fellow gaming companies to use its cloud services.

Given the focus on growth at this point, profitability is an afterthought. AliCloud still booked an adjusted EBITA loss of RMB 356 million (US$51 million) in 4Q19 despite rapid growth in revenue and having been in operation for 10 years. Realistically, until AliCloud turns a profit, Tencent Cloud will be in the red.

Nevertheless, there is still a lot of value to be gained from second place (the consensus is that Tencent will not overtake AliCloud). Just look at how well Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) is doing in the US market which has a 45%/22%/5% split across Amazon/Microsoft/Google and which is not unlike the 46%/18%/9% split across Alibaba/Tencent/Baidu.

Final Comments

The numbers belie the solid performance of Tencent's ex-gaming businesses. In China's ultra-competitive internet space, new forms of entertainment platforms and verticals will always emerge that compete for user time spent and mind-share, but a sticky user base is here to stay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.