Hirst: Crisis Has Unbelievable Matrix Of Knock-On Effects

The potential for debilitating inflation will likely drive demand for gold higher, especially if yields are capped on the other side.

Small and medium-sized businesses are the hardest hit, and stimulus dollars are being sapped by business owners with savvy financial advisors, leaving mom-and-pop shops at greater risk.

The speed and size of the central bank and government response is incredible, but it’s unlikely they can provide monetary impact in time to alleviate pain in the real economy.

The real risk of the economic crisis lies in the time it takes for money to reach the real economy, Roger Hirst said during today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.

Fiscal takes time and the monetary conduit is not an easy one to the real world, he said, while discussing the impact to small and medium enterprises with Real Vision’s Ash Bennington.

Bennington said the reality on the ground is the people who run small and medium-sized businesses, which account for two-thirds of net new private job creation, are afraid. And the $350 billion in aid is being claimed by business owners with savvy financial advisors and accountants walking them through the process, while mom and pop businesses are getting crushed.

They both agreed this is indicative of how difficult it is to get money to the parts of the real economy that need it most in time to save them. They also said that even large companies are in lose-lose situations as they try to mitigate damage.

Shell (RDS.B) took a $13 billion disbursement to ensure they can keep their dividend going, while companies like HSBC (HSBC) are cutting dividends to hold onto cash, which represents pension income for a lot of people.

“You take from one to give to the other and you probably net lose on both because of the slippage,” said Hirst. “It’s an unbelievable matrix of knock-on effects.”

One of the most debilitating effects of the economic lockdown could be long-term inflation, which Hirst expects will drive the demand for gold higher.

“Gold is the thing that people will want for the next phase” as we head toward true yield curve controls in the U.S., he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.