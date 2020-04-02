Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/31/20

Includes: AXDX, GMS, HHC, IFF, MAC, MGM, PHAT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/31/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • MGM Resorts Intl (MGM);
  • Macerich (MAC);
  • Howard Hughes (HHC);
  • GMS (GMS); and
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Phathom Pharm (PHAT); and
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Armata Pharm (ARMP);
  • Viasat (VSAT);
  • Proofpoint (PFPT);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Houlihan Lokey (HLI);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD); and
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT); and
  • InfuSystem (INFU).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR, BO

Howard Hughes

HHC

JB*

$500,000,000

2

Innoviva

BO

Armata Pharm

ARMP

JB*

$22,149,688

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$5,975,792

4

Meister Keith A

DIR

MGM Resorts Intl

MGM

B

$5,663,800

5

Salem Paul J

DIR

MGM Resorts Intl

MGM

B

$3,922,376

6

Ra Capital Mgt

BO

Phathom Pharm

PHAT

B

$1,489,264

7

Ross Ronald R

DIR

GMS

GMS

B

$962,276

8

Schuler Jack W

DIR, BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$824,881

9

Tighe Mary Ann

DIR

Howard Hughes

HHC

B

$500,193

10

Coppola Edward C

PR, DIR

Macerich

MAC

B

$411,457

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$29,213,558

2

Dondero James D

PR, DIR, BO

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

S

$10,283,900

3

Fpr Partners

BO

Viasat

VSAT

S

$9,919,088

4

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,560,889

5

Steele Gary

CB, CEO

Proofpoint

PFPT

AS

$2,007,162

6

Fry Stephen F

VP, HR

Eli Lilly

LLY

AS

$1,968,434

7

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$1,853,334

8

Shuda Scott

BO

InfuSystem

INFU

S

$1,422,531

9

Gold Irwin

CB, DIR, BO

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

S

$1,365,815

10

Kurtz George

CEO, DIR, BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$1,062,785

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.