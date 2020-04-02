Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/31/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/31/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

MGM Resorts Intl (MGM);

Macerich (MAC);

Howard Hughes (HHC);

GMS (GMS); and

Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Phathom Pharm (PHAT); and

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Armata Pharm (ARMP);

Viasat (VSAT);

Proofpoint (PFPT);

Morningstar (MORN);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Houlihan Lokey (HLI);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD); and

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT); and

InfuSystem (INFU).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Pershing Square DIR, BO Howard Hughes HHC JB* $500,000,000 2 Innoviva BO Armata Pharm ARMP JB* $22,149,688 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $5,975,792 4 Meister Keith A DIR MGM Resorts Intl MGM B $5,663,800 5 Salem Paul J DIR MGM Resorts Intl MGM B $3,922,376 6 Ra Capital Mgt BO Phathom Pharm PHAT B $1,489,264 7 Ross Ronald R DIR GMS GMS B $962,276 8 Schuler Jack W DIR, BO Accelerate Diag AXDX B $824,881 9 Tighe Mary Ann DIR Howard Hughes HHC B $500,193 10 Coppola Edward C PR, DIR Macerich MAC B $411,457

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $29,213,558 2 Dondero James D PR, DIR, BO NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT S $10,283,900 3 Fpr Partners BO Viasat VSAT S $9,919,088 4 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,560,889 5 Steele Gary CB, CEO Proofpoint PFPT AS $2,007,162 6 Fry Stephen F VP, HR Eli Lilly LLY AS $1,968,434 7 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $1,853,334 8 Shuda Scott BO InfuSystem INFU S $1,422,531 9 Gold Irwin CB, DIR, BO Houlihan Lokey HLI S $1,365,815 10 Kurtz George CEO, DIR, BO CrowdStrike CRWD AS $1,062,785

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.