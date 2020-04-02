Whatever Doesn't Kill Volkswagen Could Well Make It Stronger

Last week, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess laid out the grim reality for workers and for the German nation. While the automaker's financial condition is strong, VW will need "decisive action," he said, if the current virus-induced production shutdown everywhere but China continues for more than a few weeks.

Last year, VW was earning $55 million a day in profit, which the company needs to fund capital projects. In China, sales have rebounded to about half of the pre-virus level and are effectively zero elsewhere.

Unvarnished truth

Mincing no words, "even for the financially strong company, Volkswagen, the current exceptional situation represents an acute economic danger," Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and works council chief Bernd Osterloh said Friday in a joint letter to workers.

Nevertheless, VW shows no signs of backing down or modifying an aggressive program of vehicle electrification, undertaken after the 2015 diesel emission scandal in which VW engineers and managers were caught faking government clean air testing results in the U.S. Diess said he expects the automaker to rollout its ID.3 battery-powered electric vehicle (EV) as planned this summer. The vehicle is needed to comply with stiff European Union clean-air and fuel-efficiency regulations that go into effect next January.

For equity investors, several critical issues are worth considering. First and foremost is the probability that VW has enough of a financial "safety cushion" to avert a possible insolvency. I wouldn't rate an insolvency as impossible, rather highly unlikely. VW is not just one of the most economically essential companies in Germany, one that the government wouldn't allow to fail, its impact is massive in terms of the continent's well-being. With so much in Germany and Europe riding on VW, a liquidation is nearly unthinkable and almost certainly would be forestalled by government aid.

A second critical issue is whether VW's $66 billion investment through 2024 in electrification, ultimately, will pay off. Management had little choice other than to pursue electrification after the discrediting of its diesel strategy, which was designed to increase fuel economy. The potential fines for failing to meet the 95 gram of CO2 per kilometer EU standard is designed to put any non-compliant automaker out of business.

Electrified dreams

Yet, designing and building EVs that perform well are attractive and affordable but doesn't guarantee that consumers will embrace them. Unemployment, creditworthiness, and range/recharging hassles are potential hurdles on the consumer side of the equation that VW must overcome. And let's not forget competition from other makers of EVs, such as Tesla (TSLA).

Another consideration for investors is VW's history of engineering prowess and a wide variety of brands, from Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Bentley on the high end to Seat, Skoda, and VW for middle-income buyers, not to mention Ducati motorcycles and MAN and Scania commercial trucks. While the marketing of these many brands is expensive, they provide an economy of scale that helps defray research and development costs.

The U.S. is a place where VW's multi-brand strategy as it applies to Audi has been particularly effective. Last year, the Audi luxury brand sold just over 224,000 units in the U.S., placing it behind leaders BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz, but ahead of Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura, and Infiniti. Audi's luxury pricing helped the Volkswagen Group achieve an approximate $45,000 average price for each of the 649,000 vehicles it sold in the U.S. in 2019, a 2.3% volume increase in an otherwise down market.

By 2025, Audi plans to introduce 30 electrified vehicles - meaning gas-electric hybrids, plug-in gas-electric hybrids, and 20 EVs powered only by batteries. VW already has three electrified models in the U.S., plus the battery-powered e-Tron SUV and the soon-to-arrive battery e-Tron Sportback.

The first e-Trons are being built on architectures that are modified from those used for gasoline and diesel-powered models. The next wave of battery-powered pure electrics will sit on architectures designed and optimized specifically for the purpose, featuring advanced electronics that should permit more advanced amenities such as over-the-air updates of on board computers - much in the manner that Tesla has pioneered with its vehicles.

How long and how much?

The fundamental premise of electrification - especially pure electrics - is that governments are committed to forcing more efficiency from fossil-fuel vehicles and one day intend to eliminate them entirely. The important question for investors is how long this process will take and is it subject to revision given the economic damage likely to ensue from the coronavirus crisis. No one argues with the assertion that electric cars someday will dominate personal transportation - will that be in five years? Twenty years? Longer? Clearly, the return that VW can wring from electrification and how soon will be consequential to the valuation of the company.

VW is a stock beaten down badly over five years by the triple whammy of, first of all, governance drama involving the Porsche/Piech family followed by the diesel disaster and, finally, the coronavirus. These three episodes probably would have killed most automakers. But as the German philosopher, Nietzsche once observed: "that which does not kill us makes us stronger." If the epigram proves true for VW, the automaker could be an awfully strong player in the coming years.

