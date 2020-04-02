Visa And Mastercard: Minimal Covid-19 Impact, Inflation-Resistant, And Attractive Valuations

You will often see investors praising quality stocks, but argue that they are too expensive. It makes sense, after all. Exceptional companies with outstanding records of shareholder value creation are often tied to a considerable premium. From time to time, whether a recession occurs, or unforeseen circumstances take place, great opportunities arise to buy quality merchandise when it is marked down, as Warren Buffett's famous quote goes.

One such example is Visa(V) and Mastercard (MA). Shares saw their price drop as much as 37% and 42%, respectively, from their earlier highs. The declines, especially for Mastercard, were more violent than the overall market, part of which could be attributed to their premium valuation at the time. In my view, while shares have rebounded from their lows, I consider both stocks to be top-quality companies, whose current discount opportunity should not be missed.

Covid-19

With major economies around the world being shut down, consumer spending is expected to slow down over the next quarter or two significantly. Everyday transactions, like your daily coffee, should pretty much plummet. Therefore, on that part, payment processors like Visa and Mastercard should lose significant revenue amid less payment volume. On the other hand, a substantial part of that consumption shifts online, where processors still get their fees. While there is no doubt that processors' previous guidance expectations are negatively affected, there are a few positive points to consider too.

1) Pricing power

Online transactions are more profitable. Keyed-in transactions (Using your card details to purchase something online) have a higher average processing fee to account for the higher risk. Since consumers favor online shopping amid safety and government restrictions, I expect that processors will average a higher fee per transaction completed.

Pricing power remains invincible. Processing fees can be split into two sides—wholesale and markup fees. The first one is non-negotiable. This fee is identical no matter what processor you're using. Credit cards usually carry a higher wholesale fee too. We have all seen customers emptying supermarket isles as they buy in bulk. There is a higher chance of using a credit card, as a result of earning higher rewards, further boosting the processors' wholesale volume. Moreover, since no additional cost is incurred to conduct these transactions, net profit margins are driven higher, further boosting profitability. Markup fees will vary depending on the processor. But this fee can be negotiated (e.g., firms with higher volumes can ask for lower fees). Card processors and payment gateways charge their own markup fees. Pricing power here remains strong, since Visa and Mastered essentially run a duopoly, with no competition to allow for pricing pressure.



2) Inflation

Last Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed into law a historic $2 trillion stimulus package to aid the American public and the US economy to fight the overwhelming spread of Covid-19. However, many investors and policymakers have expressed their worries. The question arises as to whether such a stimulus is "affordable," and whether it will cause government debt crises and a subsequent rise in inflation. While a debt crisis would cause everyone trouble, on the inflation part, Visa and Mastercard have their investors' back covered. In fact, the duo will never be impacted negatively by inflation. On the contrary, it will expand its profitability even further, since processing fees work on a percentage basis.

3) Dislike towards cash

Finally, a less impactful but potential effect of Covid-19 is the acceleration towards a cashless society. Physical cash loses ground to digital by the day, but it still remains a considerable share of total payments volume, at around 31%. Considering increased awareness towards hygiene and being a potential virus-carrying source, consumers should further deviate from wanting to touch physical cash. That could be an additional positive long-term driver for both Visa and Mastercard.

Attractive Valuations

As I mentioned earlier, quality companies tend to trade at a premium, as demand for their shares remains strong. Visa and Mastercard have been no different. However, at their current valuations, they present an excellent long-term growth opportunity. Their current P/E ratios (Last Twelve Months) are 29.8 and 31.7 and respectively.

Let's consider Mastercard's updated guidance, for example. The company sees Q1 revenue growth in low single digits and a currency headwind impact at ~2%. Considering a low single-digit growth rate for this quarter, overall revenue growth for the year could still account for the north of 5%. Moreover, profitability should remain intact, as the company doesn't need to take action (e.g., advertising) to fuel growth later on. The same should apply for Visa as well. Personally, I don't see how a year of slightly less revenue growth justifies such a violent price drop. Therefore I see both companies trading at a significant discount at FPE of ~30, considering their well-known long-term growth prospects and impenetrable moat.

Finally, the price decline may even turn out to be beneficial for long-term shareholders. Both Visa and Mastercard have a unique love towards share buybacks. The companies have been aggressively canceling the shares out of the market, increasing their programs annually. As you can see in the graph below, both companies have reduced their shares outstanding by more than 30% over the past ten years. If anything, this period in time should allow management teams to scoop up additional shares on the cheap, further boosting EPS, and reducing forward PEs.

The future

Innovation is at the forefront of both Visa and Mastercard. The world has changed for the better through their fast networks that have made payments fast and secure for every business around the world. However, this doesn't mean that they are not always focused on staying ahead of the competition in the fintech world. After all, since they are both used amongst the majority of electronic transactions, the synergies are flawless.

Earlier this year Visa acquired Plaid for slightly more than $5.3 billion. This is the company's biggest acquisition excluding the €13B ($14B) acquisition for Visa Europe in 2015. Other recent purchases include Earthport, a cross-border payment company, Verifi, a company that helps other organizations reduce chargebacks and finally, Payworks, a company that provides gateway software for Point of Sale. The sequence of Visa's purchases reveals a similar philosophy when it comes to potential synergies. They are back-end solutions, that while most people don't know about, they are being used in our daily transactions. Plaid, for example, links the data of most of the banks and credit unions and sells to many fintech companies. Plaid's technology is used to power many well-known fintech companies in the market. Examples include Venmo (PYPL), Acorns, Trim, and Lending Club (LC), Betterment, Wealthfront. The reason I like Visa's acquisitions is that these kinds of solutions are used in the background, where Visa can build a powerful ecosystem of products to promote through its powerful brand and market leverage. Investors have been constantly discussing the idea of, say Visa purchasing Square (SQ), since it owned a small equity piece in the first place. However, Point Of Sale companies like Square, face fierce competition, since they operate on a very crowded space. Therefore Visa's choice to pursue the digital ecosystem path is, in my view, the better road towards future growth.

Mastercard has followed a similar path, enriching its portfolio through a series of acquisitions. Last year alone, the company has purchased four companies, namely:

RiskRecon, a leading third-party/vendor cyber risk solutions provider,

SessionsM, a customer loyalty and engagement platform

Transactis, which provides banks and merchants with SaaS-based billing, payment, and loyalty products, and

Vyze, which offers solutions that enable retailers to offer more payment options for their customers.

Similarly to Visa, Mastercard has taken the digital path towards adding solutions for merchants and financial institutions that can unlock synergies with their processing networks. Considering their incredibly strong cash flows, I expect both companies to continue seeking more growth avenues through purchasing other firms. Staying pure digital seems like a wise choice as well.

Conclusion

All points considered, I believe that Visa and Mastercard are superb long-term holds that should suffer minimal impact amid Covid-19. Consumer spending is shifting towards digital in these times of self-isolation, but the two companies remain the leading processors to undertake these transactions, which can even attract higher fees. With robust pricing power and even an inflation-friendly business model, whatever shock the current outbreak may have on their income statements, should only be a temporary growth deceleration, on a much larger long-term growth story. At their current attractive valuations, I see both companies as attractive buys for investors who are willing to undertake potential short-term volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.