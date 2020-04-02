Agenus At The Time Of The Coronavirus

AGEN1181 may have best in class properties that could differentiate it from the category leader Yervoy.

Intro & pipeline

Agenus (AGEN) is an immuno-oncology (IO) company with a deep and diversified pipeline, a technology for novel target discovery, antibody generation, cell line development, and good manufacturing practice (“GMP”) manufacturing. Agenus believes that these fully integrated capabilities are the best way to produce novel candidates on timelines that are shorter than the industry standard.

Its most advanced antibody candidates are balstilimab (anti-PD1) and zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA4), which are currently in Phase 2 trials of balstilimab monotherapy and balstilimab/zalifrelimab combination for patients with second-line cervical cancer. Both of these trials will potentially support a Biologics License Application (BLA) filings under the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval pathway in the second half of 2020.

(Source: Agenus’ presentation)

Clinical trials with zalifrelimab (AGEN 1884), balstilimab (AGEN 2034), and AGEN1181 Phase Interventions Indication #NCT Notes 2 Zalifrelimab + pembrolizumab 1L NSCLC NCT03411473 Terminated 2 Zalifrelimab + balstilimab + Doxorubicin STS NCT04028063 Recruiting 1/2 Zalifrelimab PD1/PD-L1 failure NCT02694822 Recruiting 1/2 Zalifrelimab + balstilimab Solid tumors (expansion in cervical cancer) NCT03495882 Recruiting 2 Balstilimab +/- zalifrelimab 2L cervical cancer NCT03894215 Recruiting 1/2 Balstilimab Advanced tumors and cervical cancer NCT03104699 Active, not recruiting 1 AGEN1181 +/- balstilimab Advanced Cancer NCT03860272 Recruiting

(Source: clinicaltrials.gov)

Zalifrelimab and balstilimab in cervical cancer

Recently the FDA granted Fast Track designation to balstilimab in combination with zalifrelimab for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer.

Agenus presented updated interim data from the balstilimab plus zalifrelimab combo trial in second-line cervical cancer a few days ago.

The data demonstrated a 26.5% objective response rate (ORR) in 34 evaluable patients, including four complete responses (CR), five partial responses (PR), and eight patients with stable disease (SD).

As for balstilimab alone in 42 evaluable patients with relapsed refractory or metastatic cervical cancer Agenus reported an ORR of 11.9% in an all-comer population, with one CR and four PR.

Although the data are limited to a relatively small number of patients, response rates, and safety profiles compare favorably with other anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4, as can be seen from the following image:

(source: company presentation)

Now let’s look at a broader picture. At the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) presented data from a trial (C-145-04) in which 27 patients received LN-145 infusion. The ORR was an impressive 44.4% with three CR (11.1%) and nine PR (33.3%). Eleven patients achieved SD (40.7%), and the disease control was achieved in 85.2% of patients. At a median follow-up of 7.4 months, the median duration of response (DOR) has not been reached. Once more, with the caveat of limited patients and a short follow-up, 44% is a result that cannot be ignored.

LN-145 is an adoptive cell transfer therapy in which tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) are removed from the body, expanded in the lab, and then returned to the patient. TILs are lymphocytes with the capacity to oppose and surround tumor cells directly.

It is important to note that a week before the TILs are infused, patients receive a pre-conditioning chemotherapy to reduce the immune suppressive environment of cancer that remains in the patient.

Following T cell infusion, patients receive up to 6 doses of interleukin 2 (IL-2) to help promote TILs growth inside the body and to augment the anti-cancer activity of the TIL therapy. The most common toxicities during TIL therapy are due to the effects of the lymphodepleting preparative regimens and the subsequent IL-2 administration.

But Iovance is not the only one investigating TIL in solid tumors other than melanoma. According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are 348 registered trials, and 149 of them are recruiting patients now.

Findings from another phase 2 trial of TIL therapy in subjects with cervical cancer and noncervical cancers, were recently published in Clinical Cancer Research. Eighteen patients who had received prior platinum-based chemotherapy or chemoradiation were treated with TILs. Cell infusion was preceded by daily non-myeloablative chemotherapy and followed by systemic high-dose aldesleukin, a recombinant interleukin-2.

Objective tumor responses occurred in 5 of 18 (28%) patients in the cervical cancer cohort; three of these responses were partial and lasted approximately three months, but two of the responses were complete and ongoing at 67 and 53 months after treatment.

Compared to Iovance’s data, those results are modest but provide evidence of clinical activity in some patients.

Despite the potential of TIL therapy, it is still limited by several factors:

TILs app is restricted to patients whose tumors are amenable to surgical resection

Patients must be able to tolerate the lymphodepleting conditioning regimen

Patients with the metastatic disease can’t wait too long because they risk experiencing a progression of the disease (the manufacture of LN-145 takes 22 days, for example)

There are other non-clinical issues, but there is no need to discuss it in this column. I don’t see checkpoint inhibitors as direct competitors to TIL therapy. Nevertheless, it cannot be excluded. Without data from a longer follow up, one can only speculate, but TIL therapies could find a place even in combination with an anti-PD1 or in checkpoint refractory patients.

Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted to tissue factor (TF), a protein involved in tumor signaling and angiogenesis, and the potent microtubule-disrupting agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). It was initially developed by Genmab (GMAB) using Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) ADC technology. Later, Seattle Genetics decided to opt into a 50/50 cost and profit-sharing deal.

The two companies will announce data from the potentially pivotal trial innovaTV-204 in 2q20. The trial is evaluating tisotumab vedotin as a single agent in previously treated subjects with cervical cancer.

Tisotumab demonstrated encouraging activity in the cervical cancer cohort of innovaTV 201 phase 1/2 study. Confirmed objective response rate per independent review was 22%, median duration of response was 6.0 months, and a 6-month PFS rate of 40%. TF expression was confirmed in most patients, but no significant association with response was observed.

InnovaTV 201 was an open-label, multicohort, dose-escalation, and expansion trial of tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic solid tumors known to express TF.

The cervical and ovarian cohorts were expanded to approximately 30 patients, each based on preliminary clinical efficacy and safety observed. After an amendment to the protocol, another 25 patients were enrolled in the cervical cancer cohort. Patients in this cohort had recurrent/metastatic disease, progressed on a platinum-based regimen, and received up to 4 prior treatments.

Since the trial enrolled very sick patients (51% had received two or more prior lines of treatment in the recurrent or metastatic setting), the ORR is very encouraging, but what confuses me is the lack of correlation between TF expression and clinical outcomes.

Biopsy samples were used to determine membrane and cytoplasmic TF tumor expression. TF histology score was calculated based on the percentage of tumor tissue that had membrane or cytoplasmic TF expression intensity of low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+). As you can see in the following picture, although median TF score was higher in patients who achieved PR and SD than those with PD, there was no statistically significant association with the best-confirmed response:

(Membrane (D) and cytoplasmic (E) TF expression intensity as measured by H-score in patients who had investigator-assessed best confirmed PR, SD, or PD; source: Genmab, and AACRJournals.org)

Several companies have attempted to develop therapeutics that target and inhibit TF overexpression (Centocor with CNTO859, Iconic Therapeutics, and Exelixis ((EXEL)) with ICON-2, and Entremed, for example).

TF-targeted therapies have proven challenging to develop because of safety concerns; that said, tisotumab vedotin demonstrated a manageable safety profile and encouraging antitumor activity.

In my opinion, the antibody-drug conjugate needs to show more profound and more prolonged responses to be clinically useful; however, the duration of response is not the primary endpoint of the ongoing trial, so, with an ORR over 20%, the chances of an accelerated approval are reasonably good.

Some toxicities could be a key issue: tisotumab’ profile was generally consistent with other MMAE-based ADCs, except for epistaxis and conjunctivitis. The latter could be manageable with some mitigating measures (eye drops, cooling eye pads worn during infusion, steroid eye drops for three days beginning on the day of infusion, and no contact lenses).

(Source: C. Marth, F. Landoni, S. Mahner, M. McCormack, A. Gonzalez-Martin & N. Colombo, on behalf of the ESMO Guidelines Committee)

In June 2018, Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was approved for the treatment of previously treated patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express programmed cell death ligand 1 (from here on out I will simply write “PD-L1+”). The approval (with PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx as a companion diagnostic), was based on the finding from KEYNOTE-158, a phase 2 basket study investigating the activity and safety of pembrolizumab in multiple cancer types.

In the cervical cancer cohort, 98 patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy received pembrolizumab at 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Among 82 patients PD-L1+, 77 previously received one or more lines of chemotherapy; the median age was 45 years; 81% were white, and 14% were Asian; 92% had squamous cell carcinoma, and 6% had adenocarcinoma; 95% had M1 disease, and 5% had recurrent disease, and 35% had 1, and 65% had at least two prior lines of therapy.

With a median follow-up of 11.7 months, the ORR in the 77 patients was 14.3% (12.2 in the intention to treat population), including a complete response in 2.6% of patients, and 91% had a response duration of greater than or equal to 6 months. No responses were observed in the 21 patients with no PD-L1 expression.

With pembrolizumab available, is there still room for balstilimab as a stand-alone treatment, but it will depend on one main factor: how much balstilimab will differ from pembrolizumab (and other anti-PD1).

For example, we don’t know if pembrolizumab is active in nonsquamous recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients because 92% of the patients studied had squamous histology. Balstilimab could find enough space in this subset of patients, or in PD-L1 negative subjects. Everything will depend on the data that Agenus will present.

Another critical factor is that Agenus could combine balstilimab with zalifrelimab. From this point of view, the proper comparison is between Agenus’ combo and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE:BMY) anti-PD1 Opdivo (nivolumab) and the anti-CTLA4 Yervoy (ipilimumab).

In the CheckMate-358 trial, nivolumab alone or in combination with ipilimumab was administered in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancer. Twenty-four patients received 10 mg of intravenous nivolumab every two weeks for a maximum of 2 years or until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. Nineteen patients had cervical cancer, 37.5% of patients had PD-L1–negative tumors, and 42% had undergone ≥two lines of systemic therapy. The ORR was 26.3% (95% CI, 9.1-51.2), and at a median follow-up of 19.2 months, the median duration of response was not reached. The median PFS was 5.1 months, with a median OS of 21.9 months.

Bristol presented data from the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab in the CheckMate-358 trial at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO19) Congress. The trial tested two different regimens combining nivolumab and ipilimumab. Ninety-one patients with squamous cell cervical cancer who received two or fewer prior systemic therapies were randomized 1:1 in two arms:

Forty-five patients received 3 mg/kg of nivolumab every two weeks and 1 mg/kg of ipilimumab every six weeks (arm 1 or NIVO3+IPI1) forty-six patients received 3 mg/kg of ipilimumab and 1 mg/kg of nivolumab for three 4-week cycles followed by 240 mg of nivolumab every two weeks (arm 2 or NIVO1+IPI3).

The majority of patients in both arms had received prior platinum and bevacizumab (Avastin).

The response rate in arm 1 was 23.1% in patients who received prior systemic therapy and 31.6% in those who did not.

The ORR in arm 2 was 36.4% in patients with prior systemic therapy and 45.8% for those without.

As one can easily imagine, patients PD-L1+ had a higher ORR than those with PD-L1 negative: 30.4% versus 24.0%, respectively, irrespective of dosing schedules and prior systemic therapy.

In arm 1, the median PFS were 13.8 months in the patients not previously treated with systemic therapy and 3.6 months for the others. The 1-year PFS rate in these groups was 52.6% and 17.9%, respectively.

In arm 2, the median PFS was 8.5 months in the treatment-naïve group and 5.8 months in the previously treated cohort. Additionally, 43.5% of patients who had received prior systemic therapy were alive at one year versus 38.1% of patients who had not.

In arm 1, the median OS was not reached in those who did not receive prior treatment compared with 10.3 months for those who had received therapy. In arm 2, the median OS was not reached in the treatment-naïve group and was 25.4 months for those who received prior treatment.

There was a higher incidence of treatment-related adverse events (AES), leading to treatment discontinuation and treatment-related serious AEs leading to discontinuation in arm 2 compared with arm 1.

Although ipilimumab is probably responsible for the higher incidence of treatment-related gastrointestinal events, it appears to increase the response rate and, most important thing, the overall survival.

According to Agenus, after an additional eight months of follow-up, the most recent response rate is over 26%, compared to the first data at an earlier cut-off.

Agenus’ combo could differentiate from nivolumab plus ipilimumab thanks to a better safety and tolerability profile if the data provided until now will be confirmed.

Then there is another crucial thing to consider: one of the Agenus’ missions is to put on the market affordable combination therapies. This is, nowadays, a fundamental aspect for an increasingly competitive landscape (if you are interested in another company with the same approach, take a look at Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)).

AGEN1181

While anti-PD1 (or anti-PD-L1) is a staple treatment for a lot of tumor types, the one with anti-CTLA4 is the only approved combo. One of the primary mechanisms that allow tumors to evade the immune system is the upregulation of innate immunosuppressive pathways, creating so-called “cold” tumors.

The combination of anti-CTLA4 and anti-PD1 (or PD-L1) has significantly improved efficacy, but disabling standard immuno-regulatory mechanisms systemically also primes the immune system against healthy tissues.

There is a dire need for safer immune checkpoint inhibitors, which may allow higher dosing, longer duration of treatment, and improved outcomes.

Agenus used its proprietary technology to modify a part of the antibody known as the Fc region, which interacts with other immune cells to enhance antitumor immunity.

Agenus is advancing one of these antibodies, its next-generation anti-CTLA4 AGEN1181, which is designed to expand the population of patients currently benefiting from anti-CTLA4 therapy.

AGEN1181 is currently in Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and also in combination with balstilimab.

Recently, Agenus reported a CR in the 1mg/kg dose cohort in a patient with metastatic endometrial cancer. Outside of melanoma, there have been only four reported complete responses in patients treated with first-generation anti-CTLA4 ipilimumab, and all of the responses were observed in prostate cancer.

As I said before, based on AGEN1181’s mechanism of action, Agenus expects to target three times the population who benefit from ipilimumab.

Agenus stated that it is discussing with several potential partners while retaining much of the economics for AGEN1181 in the United States for ourselves.

MK4830 (anti-ILT4)

MK-4830 is a monoclonal antibody directed against the immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 (ILT4 or LILRB2). ILT4 is an immunosuppressive molecule expressed in myeloid cells but is also enriched in tumor and stromal cells in the tumor microenvironment of various malignancies.

Recent studies associate high expression of ILT4 and the clinical stage of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and breast cancer (BC). The authors suggest that ILT4 may serve as a diagnostic biomarker and therapeutic target for patients with advanced or metastatic cancers.

In April 2014, Agenus and Merck entered into a collaboration agreement to discover and optimize antibodies against two undisclosed Merck checkpoint inhibitor targets.

In 2016, Merck selected MK-4830 as lead product candidate and subsequently initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial in August 2018.

Merck, which is responsible for the development of the antibody, is enrolling patients in a study of MK-4830 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytuda) in participants with advanced solid tumors (MK-4830-001).

Merck is also is about to begin enrolling patients in a Phase 2 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of Keytruda in combination with MK-4830 in treatment-naïve participants with advanced squamous or non-squamous NSCLC PD-L1 positive (MK-3475-01B/KEYNOTE-01B).

To my knowledge, this is the only clinical ILT4/LILRB2 program. Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) reported preclinical data on JTX-8064, at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

In July 2019, Celgene (CELG) amended its major $2.6B partnership with Jounce Therapeutics, cutting back a once broad alliance to focus on just one molecule: JTX-8064. Jounce received $50M upfront and up to $480M in milestone payments, as well as royalties on potential worldwide sales.

AGEN2373 (anti-CD137)

CD137 (4-1BB) Programs in development Drug Company Target Partner Urelumab BMS CD137 FS222 F-Star CD137/PD-L1 FS120 F-Star CD137/OX40 ADG106 Adagene CD137 Utomilumab Pfizer CD137 LVGN6051 Lyvgen Biopharma CD137 ATOR-1017 Alligator Bioscience CD137 Biotheus ALG.APV-527 Alligator Bioscience 5TA/CD137 Aptevo Therapeutics MCLA-145 Merus CD137/PD-L1 Incyte PRS-343 Pieris CD137/HER2 PRS-344 Pieris CD137/PD-L1 Servier CTX471 Compass Therapeutics CD137 ES101 Inhibrx CD137/PD-L1 Elpiscience RG6076 Roche CD137/CD19 BT7401 Bicycle Therapeutics CD137 APVO603 Aptevo CD137/OX40

Antibodies against PD1/PD-L1 show durable response and improved overall survival across a variety of cancer types but only in a subset of patients.

The selective expression of CD137 (also known as 4-1BB) on cells of the immune system and oncogenic cells in several types of cancer leads this molecule to be an attractive target. The use of CD137 agonists to activate T cells is restricted by severe dose-limiting toxicities and poor efficacy as monotherapies. Most advanced drugs targeting CD137 are urelumab and utomilumab, which are developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMY) and Pfizer (PFE), respectively.

Urelumab has been in development for quite some time, with clinical development dating back to 2005. Although the antibody showed promising clinical activity, it was plagued by severe toxicity issues that at the time halted its development.

About eight years ago, Bristol Myers Squibb restarted urelumab clinical development at doses lower than initially tested. Unfortunately for Bristol, efficacy results with lose-dose urelumab monotherapy were disappointing.

In the meantime, utomilumab was being developed by Pfizer and was designed to avoid hepatotoxicity. Utomilumab focused on binding along the side of CD137, making contact at the junction between CRDs III and IV region, whereas urelumab bound to the N-terminus of the CD137 receptor on CRD I. While the Pfizer antibody avoided the toxicities seen with urelumab, it hasn’t quite exhibited a strong efficacy profile.

Both urelumab and utomilumab are now used in combination therapies. AGEN2373 is an anti-CD137 antibody currently in Phase 1 clinical trial monotherapy in subjects with solid tumors, and Gilead Sciences (GILD) has an option to license it exclusively.

AGEN1223

Regulatory T cells (Treg) suppress unnecessary immune responses to self‐ and nonself‐antigens to maintain immune homeostasis. Treg cells are involved in tumor development and progression by inhibiting antitumor immunity.

On January 8, 2020, Agenus announced the dosing of the first patient with AGEN1223, a novel bi-specific antibody designed to deplete regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment. The Company plans to initiate combinations with balstilimab, Agenus' investigational PD1 inhibitor, in 2020. As for AGEN2373, Gilead has an option to license it exclusively.

The goal of AGEN1223 is to remove Treg cells from the tumor location to increase immune system activity, but the removal of Treg cells may also elicit autoimmunity. A key issue is, therefore, how to specifically deplete Treg cells infiltrating into tumor tissues without affecting tumor-reactive effector T cells, while suppressing autoimmunity.

According to Agenus, the two targets of AGEN1223 are found in Tregs that are found in close proximity of a tumor, so Tregs outside the tumor and effector T-cells are largely spared from destruction.

Similar approaches have been tested in the clinic, but most of these therapies fail to selectively deplete or inhibit Treg cells, one of the main issues is the lack of specific targets.

GS-1423 (CD73/TGFβ TRAP)

GS-1423 (formerly AGEN1423) is a tumor microenvironment (TMS) conditioning anti-CD73/TGFβ TRAP fusion protein. Gilead is running a Phase 1 trial to assess safety and tolerability, to define the dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) and maximum tolerated dose (MTD) or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of GS-1423 monotherapy in participants with advanced solid tumors.

For Phase 1b Cohort 1, the primary objective is to assess the preliminary efficacy of GS-1423 in combination with a mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy regimen in patients with unresectable, recurrent, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, as assessed by the confirmed objective response rate (ORR).

In Phase 1b, Cohort 2 participants with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors will receive GS-1423 every two weeks for up to 1 year or until any progressive disease (PD) or unacceptable toxicity.

Although there are several drugs targeting CD73 and TGFβ separately, to my knowledge, GS-1423 is the first anti-CD73/TGFβ in clinical development.

It's way too early to speculate on the efficacy of GS-1423, but I'd like to report a curiosity.

In December 2018, Scholar Rock (SRRK) and Gilead announced a partnership covering the development and commercialization of highly specific TGFß inhibitors for treating fibrotic conditions.

Under the deal terms, Gilead will have an exclusive option to license candidates for fibrotic disease indications while Scholar Rock retains the rights for developing these product candidates for oncology and other indications.

Twenty-four hours after the Scholar’s agreement, Gilead inked a deal with Agenus to receive exclusive worldwide rights to AGEN1423, and now we know that the drug targets -also- TGFß. If Gilead made its decision to choose Agenus’ anti-TGFß for oncology indications, rather than Scholar’s candidates, I'm quite sure it had good reason.

AgenTus

In October 2017, Agenus announced the launch of a subsidiary that is advancing its cell therapy business, AgenTus Therapeutics. AgenTus is focused on the development of a pipeline of innovative CAR and TCR adoptive cell therapy candidates in allogeneic formats. AgenTus Therapeutics licenses intellectual property assets from Agenus and has its own management and governance.

Selected collaborations

Agenus formed alliances with major pharmaceutical companies like Gilead Sciences, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Merck, and Recepta Biopharma.

In January 2015, Incyte and Agenus announced a global license, development, and commercialization agreement with an initial focus on antibodies directed against GITR, OX40, LAG-3, and TIM-3.

Incyte made an upfront payment to Agenus totaling $25M and invested $35M by purchasing newly issued shares of Agenus common stock at a price of $4.51 per share.

Agenus and Incyte should have shared all costs and profits for the GITR and OX40 antibody programs on a 50:50 basis, with Agenus eligible for potential milestones; TIM-3 and LAG-3 were royalty-bearing programs to be funded by Incyte, with Agenus eligible for potential milestones and royalties.

For each royalty-bearing product, Agenus would be eligible to receive up to $155M in milestones and tiered royalties on global net sales ranging from mid-single to low-double digit rates.

For each profit-share product, Agenus would be eligible to receive up to $20M in milestones.

In February 2017, Agenus amended the agreement to convert the GITR and OX40 programs from profit-share to royalty-bearing programs, and there are no longer any profit-share programs remaining under the collaboration.

Agenus received accelerated milestone payments of $20M from Incyte related to the clinical development of INCAGN1876 (anti-GITR agonist) and INCAGN1949 (anti-OX40 agonist).

Concurrent with the execution of the amendment, Incyte purchased an additional 10M shares of Agenus’ common stock at $6.00 per share, resulting in additional proceeds of $60.0M.

In April 2014, Agenus reached a deal with Merck to partner in the discovery and development of antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

Under the deal, Agenus was eligible to receive about $100M in potential payments related to the completion of certain milestones and to receive royalty payments on worldwide product sales.

In September 2018, Agenus entered into a Royalty Purchase Agreement with XOMA (XOMA). XOMA paid $15M at closing in exchange for the right to receive 33% of the future royalties and 10% of the future milestones that Agenus is entitled to receive from Incyte and Merck.

In December 2018, Agenus entered into a series of agreements with Gilead to collaborate on the development and commercialization of up to five novel therapies.

Agenus received $150M upon closing, which includes a $120M upfront cash payment and a $30M equity investment. The Company is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.7B in aggregate potential fees and milestones. Gilead received exclusive rights to AGEN1423 (now GS1423), and also received the exclusive option to license two additional programs: AGEN1223 and AGEN2373.

For either, but not both, of the option programs, Agenus will have the right to opt-in to shared development and commercialization in the U.S.

Gilead will also receive the right of first negotiation for two additional, undisclosed preclinical programs.

QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant is partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and is a key component in multiple GSK vaccine programs. In October 2017, GSK’s shingles vaccine was approved in the United States by the FDA. In January 2018, Healthcare Royalty Partners purchased 100% of its worldwide rights to receive royalties from GSK.

Agenus is entitled to receive up to $40.35M in milestone payments based on sales of GSK’s vaccines as follows:

$15.1M upon reaching $2B last-twelve-months net sales any time prior to 2024, and

$25.25M upon reaching $2.75B last-twelve-months net sales any time prior to 2026.

Net sales of Shingrix for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, exceeded $2B so Agenus received approximately $12.7M in March 2020, and expect to receive the remaining $2.4M in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash Position and Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, Agenus reported a net loss of $31M (or $0.22 per share) and for the whole year reported a net loss of $112M (or $0.80 per share).

Agenus ended 2019 with a cash balance of $62M, and the Company expects its cash balance to be in excess of $100M at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Agnus expects to trigger about $60M in milestone payments for this year and stated that additional partnerships and collaboration discussions are underway.

Caveat emptor (let the buyer beware)

Multiple risks are inherent with an investment in the biotechnology sector. Beyond systemic risk, there is also a clinical, regulatory, and commercial risk. Additionally, biotechnology companies require significant amounts of resources to develop their clinical programs.

Should Agenus' clinical trials disappoint or not receive timely regulatory approvals, or should estimated sales not meet my projections, the stock would be unlikely to achieve my price target.

As of December 31, 2019, Agenus has an accumulated deficit of $1.28 billion.

Cervical cancer opportunity

Cervical cancer represents 0.7% of all new cancer cases in the US and is most frequently diagnosed among women aged 35-54.

(Source: Seer.cancer.gov)

Cervical cancer patients in the US. Patients/year 13000 Advanced disease 6500 Second line 5850 Third line 4095

Even assuming a limited penetration in the second and third-line setting cervical cancer, a $150M US opportunity exists for balstilimab. So, naturally, adding zalifrelimab to the equation Agenus becomes even more exciting.

Investment thesis & valuation

Agenus remains eligible to receive up to $450M, $85.5M, $1.7B in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones from Incyte, Merck, and Gilead, respectively.

Balstilimab has an excellent chance to gain approval in cervical cancer. The antibody has produced promising data, and PD1 is a validated target in cervical cancer. A growing body of literature provides the scientific rationale for combining an anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor with an anti-CTLA4. Fast-track further supports a clear path to approval.

I think balstilimab has $150M+ potential, and I expect its developmental progress to drive the stock’s valuation.

In my valuation model, I have taken what I believe to be a prudent approach, projecting revenues out to 2029. I assume a 20% discount rate to arrive at a $4.3 valuation for Agenus' shares.

I have not included the preclinical assets in my current valuation. However, these programs could provide long-term value for Agenus and could lend an upside to my estimates.

My analysis suggests Agenus’ shares are undervalued for the potential of zalifrelimab, balstilimab, and AGEN1181, and I believe that the Company will create much shareholder value as its candidates progress through the clinic. In this distressed market, because of the consequences of the Covid19 pandemic, Agenus presents itself as an attractive investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.