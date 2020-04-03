Macerich: 40% Yield, Heavy Insider Buying, Thoughts On The Dividend

Macerich (NYSE:MAC), a pure play on high quality mall real estate, cut its dividend in mid-March to $2 per share annually and has also indicated that it intends to pay in the form of stock dividends. While shares have slid since then, investors should not be so quick to confuse correlation and causation. The dividend cut paves a clear path to long-term growth. At recent prices, MAC trades at near a 40% dividend yield - but I explain why bankruptcy does not look likely. Insiders continue to aggressively purchase stock. I reiterate my conviction buy rating.

Making Sense Of The Stock Dividend

Whenever one hears "stock dividend," it is tempting to think "dilution." It's not that easy. At first glance, it is easy to understand the sentiment - shares outstanding must increase. But let's look at this rationally: your ownership of MAC's underlying earnings is not diluted, and that's what matters the most. This is because your position size increases in line with the increase in shares outstanding. That is, if MAC were to implement this stock dividend for the full year, total shares outstanding would increase by about 40%, but your shares owned would also increase by 40%. If earnings (FFO) were to stay constant, then FFO/share would drop 40% - but your "owned" FFO/share would stay exactly the same. If MAC were to maintain a 100% stock dividend for a whole year and bring the dividend back to its original $450 million run rate, then your total dividends received would have stayed the same. In other words, this stock dividend does not inherently dilute shareholders.

Dividend Cut As A Catalyst

The dividend cut and stock dividend itself are not necessarily bad for shareholders as they are very beneficial in the long term. I suspect the poor share price performance is instead due to the signal and perception stemming from the need to cut the dividend. With news headlines reporting many retail tenants not being able or not willing to pay April rent, attention has turned to the liquidity profiles of retail REITs, including MAC. MAC did recently announce that they were drawing on their line of credit and now have $735 million in cash on hand. Again, there is not anything inherently wrong with using the line of credit - that's what it's there for. It is instead the unanswered questions: is there a terrible reason why they need to raise cash so quickly?

I'll discuss the risks in the sections to follow. But let's return to discussing the long-term benefits. This dividend cut to $2 per share annually saves $152 million per year. The stock dividend would save an additional $250 million. Because I do expect MAC to return to paying a cash dividend within 12 months, I will focus on the long-term benefits of the dividend reduction. That $152 million clearly wasn't earning MAC any credit in the stock market - the stock fell 70% from highs into the dividend cut announcement, all while the company maintained the elevated payout.

The problem was that Wall Street didn't believe in the long-term viability of MAC's cash flows. This dividend cut can change that. There isn't much that MAC can do to boost foot traffic right now - social distancing protocols make such efforts futile. But after the coronavirus subsides, attention will return on MAC's ability to boost foot traffic in the wake of e-commerce and lower occupancy levels. That's where the $152 million in cash savings come in handy.

MAC is likely to use the retained cash flow to redevelop empty anchor boxes into vibrant concepts such as restaurants, fitness clubs, and residential living. These tenants would not only help boost foot traffic (to be fair, anything would be better at generating foot traffic than Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) or J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) but also help boost cash flows. MAC has been able to achieve approximately 7-8% NOI yields on their redevelopment projects. $152 million in additional redevelopment spending would equate to an additional 1.5% SS NOI growth.

Recall that as a high quality class A mall operator, MAC derives potential SS NOI growth from the following levers:

2-3% from annual lease escalators.

1% from leasing spreads.

2% from redevelopment projects.

1% from boosting occupancy (this is a near-term lever due to decreased occupancy levels).

An additional 1.5% from the accelerated redevelopment projects discussed above.

That totals roughly 7-8% SS NOI growth. If MAC can muster even 2-3% SS NOI growth on a long-term basis, then I expect shares to bounce back without abandon. With MAC able to throw $152 million on top of the $250 million that they already spend on redevelopments (I note that 2019 NOI totaled $870 million), it seems reasonable to expect stabilization of their occupancy and leasing metrics to soon follow.

The long-term outlook especially following the dividend cut looks promising. The main question then is: will MAC survive 2020?

Secured Debt Maturities

The first critical question to ask is if MAC will be crushed by any debt maturities in 2020. MAC has $400 million of debt maturities in 2020, but they are all secured debt, meaning they are mortgages tied to properties. It is worth noting that, in the worst case, MAC could default on the loans, which would result in MAC losing the properties without recourse to the company. That said, I don't see reason to believe that they will need to consider such drastic measures.

In fact, management had this to say on the conference call:

"Looking into 2020, we do anticipate financing Danbury Fair Mall, Green Acres mall and another unencumbered A mall asset, and we believe those assets will be very well received within the financing market and should generate in excess of $400 million (2019 Q4 Transcript)"

$194 million of 2020 debt maturities are associated with the Danbury Mall, and that had tenant sales psf of $658 in 2019. Green Acres mall has $278 million maturing in early 2021 - that property had tenant sales psf of $626 in 2019.

I don't anticipate high quality real estate being unable to attain refinancing. If anything, MAC should be able to extract additional out of these properties upon refinancing.

It is the other mall that is the wildcard: the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, of which $106 million is due, and the property had tenant sales psf of $342 in 2019. This can be considered a C mall, and MAC lists it as the very worst performing mall in their core portfolio. I estimate that this property produces around 1% of NOI - so in the worst case, MAC might see NOI decline on a long-term basis due to having to give up this property.

The Other Risk: Breach Of Covenants

The other main risk is violation of covenants. Secured debt, which I looked at above, has no covenants, which means that leverage can theoretically run limitless without direct impact (because the lenders have the property as collateral). Unsecured debt runs contrary to this principle because lenders are "secured" to the corporation, and as a result, unsecured debt often has covenants which restrict leverage ratios.

We can see the financial covenants of their revolving credit facility back from 2016 below:

(2016 8-K)

Asset value is defined as TTM trailing NOI evaluated at a 6% cap rate.

As of 2019, MAC had total debt to asset value of 55%, comfortably below the 65% limit. Secured debt to asset value stood at around 50%, also lower than the 52.5% limit but getting close. If MAC is unable to collect rent during these months, or extensive vacancies reduce cash flows, then MAC may find itself in violation of any of these covenants. It is unclear how deferred rent will impact NOI.

Fortunately, MAC has primarily used secured debt for financing, which makes sense, given their high leverage load. At the end of 2019, MAC had $820 million drawn on their line of credit. After their recent announcement of an additional $550 million drawn from the line, MAC may have over $1.3 billion in unsecured debt outstanding. That pales in comparison to the $7 billion in secured debt. MAC will have some time before the covenants are breached and some time afterwards to remedy the breach - but this appears to be the main risk.

In the event that the coronavirus lockdown goes on longer than expected, I anticipate that MAC may have to find external financing to redeem unsecured debt, perhaps through high yield preferred stock or selling off assets. It is difficult to determine if MAC will be able to attain such financing and at what cost. I predict that an external firm might buy an equity stake and simultaneously provide high yield preferred stock financing, with the idea that the preferred stock financing directly boosts the value of the equity stake, assuming the bull thesis that MAC simply needs time to wait out the storm. I note that I do believe that MAC should also be able to raise cash from refinancing secured debt in 2020.

Valuation And Price Target

MAC trades at nearly a 40% yield and 1.6 times 2019 FFO. Shares are clearly pricing in either bankruptcy or significant dilution of shareholders. The main risk I see is that from breaching the unsecured debt covenants, but I am confident that MAC can avoid disaster in the worst case by finding a way to pay off the unsecured debt.

I reiterate my 12-month fair value estimate of $55, representing a 5.5% cap rate based on 2019 numbers. It won't be an easy road to that target - MAC will have to first prove that it won't breach the covenants, next stabilize occupancy rates through redevelopment projects and aggressive leasing, and finally execute on returning to cash flow growth. Given the trophy asset quality of its properties, I remain confident that the long-term bullish thesis is intact. Those looking for a cleaner thesis may prefer Simon Property Group (SPG), which has comparable properties and more than sufficient liquidity.

Risks

MAC may have to dilute shareholders to redeem the unsecured debt. I am highly confident that they will not have to resort to such measures, but if there is an absence of willing buyers of mall real estate, as share prices seem to suggest, then MAC may need to issue stock. In such a scenario, the stock price would face real difficulty returning to former highs due to the share dilution.

MAC may be faced with an elevated amount of vacancies following the coronavirus. While I do believe in the high quality of their locations and properties, there is a point where low occupancy leads to poor performance. MAC may in this case need to offer cheaper rents to boost occupancy levels. I have said it many times before, and it bears repeating: MAC is probably suitable only for long-term investors.

Consumer habits may change following the coronavirus. I am doubtful of long-term impact, but it is possible that people will in the short term maintain social distancing behavior even after the coronavirus is over. I do anticipate the lower quality mall REITs to suffer the most from such a shift, but even class A malls will not be immune to such developments.

Insiders Keep Buying

Company insiders have been buying, even after the dividend cut. I estimate insider buying to total around $5 million over the past 12 months, and $2.7 million in the two months since the coronavirus alone:

Had insiders not been buying, I would have been highly suspicious due to the large implied undervaluation to fair value. However, the presence of many distinct buyers and purchases of significant sums makes the insider buying a significant bullish signal.

Conclusion

MAC has faced a perfect storm of e-commerce and now social distancing policies. Shares are priced for disaster, but closer examination of the underlying financials suggests a more optimistic outlook. I rate shares a high conviction buy.

