Nvidia: Growth And Resilience At Undemanding Valuations

While management has not revised the guidance offered in the prior quarter, positive trends in Gaming and Data Center point to an upside surprise.

While Nvidia's (NVDA) recent virtual fireside chat event did not see any new product announcements, management spoke to constructive near-term trends across its key segments (ex-Automotive) and reiterated the long-term growth opportunities, particularly in Gaming. I came away incrementally positive from the call as Nvidia appears well-positioned financially to weather any further potential downside from COVID-19 with a strong balance sheet and its cash generation ability intact. With tailwinds from product cycles in Gaming and Data Center demand remaining resilient, I am upbeat on NVDA's forward revenues, margins, and earnings profile as we move through FY21. Bottom line, I continue to see NVDA as a relative outperformer, with the company's resilience and growth prospects set to outperform its peers both in the near- and medium-term.

Near-Term Demand Trends Intact Despite COVID-19 Impact

Recall that on the prior call, Nvidia had guided toward a ~$100M impact in its revenue guidance from COVID-19, roughly split between Gaming and Data Center. That looks to be the case still as Nvidia did not revise its revenue guidance on the call, despite conditions worsening considerably since then.

Instead, signs heading into 1Q21 seem positive as NVDA employees are currently working from home due to the coronavirus, with the company's products on track and contributing to revenue this quarter. Additionally, China is trending strongly, driving a 70-80% normalization of the Gaming supply chain by the end of the April quarter.

Overall, near-term and long-term trends across Gaming and Data appear solid, with most of the adverse impact isolated across vertical industries such as autos (~5% of revenue). Supported by Nvidia's continued demand strength in its major revenue drivers (i.e., data center and Gaming), I am particularly bullish heading into the upcoming quarter, with Nvidia well-positioned to outperform in a weaker macro demand environment.

End Market % of Total Revenues Q4 Total Gaming 48% Pro Visualization 11% Data Center 31% Auto 5% PC & Tegra OEM/IP 5% Total Revenues 100%

Source: Company Data

A Closer Look at Data Center Trends

Per NVDA, hyper-scale orders remain strong for the upcoming quarter as increased Internet usage by its customer base, as well as cloud compute acceleration, have emerged as key demand drivers. Interestingly, the adoption of the public cloud is also gaining traction, with more people working remotely at home due to COVID-19. This suggests upside to the broader cloud capex trend, following a deceleration to ~8% YoY in the prior quarter (based on the cloud capex spending by major tech players such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and Salesforce (CRM)). Assuming the incremental compute demand associated with the work-from-home dynamics layer on top of an already robust cloud spending environment, we could see an industry-wide acceleration to mid-teens growth, boosting NVDA's already strong data center growth.

Source: Company Data

A Closer Look at Gaming Trends

Of particular note was the recent strength in the Gaming business in China, with management pointing toward a 50% increase in gaming hours across the overall installed base during the stay-at-home period. This squares with daily average user (DAU) trends across major games in China, such as "Mahjong" and "Game For Peace," experiencing DAU growth rates of 109% and 44%, respectively, through February.

Expect this dynamic to play out in Western geographies as well in the upcoming quarter, boosting overall Gaming demand. Per management:

First of all, Gaming. I mean, as you've read and could imagine, the hours of gameplay are increasing. We've seen in our installed base an increase of about probably 50% of gaming hours. This is also evident in Steam, where they've broken new concurrent gaming records of about 20 million gamers all playing at the same time in the Steam platform. We saw this first in China coming out of Chinese New Year and in early Feb, and now we're starting to see it in the West in the last 1 to 2 weeks.

Admittedly, the correlation between gameplay hours and gaming demand is not necessarily one-to-one; nonetheless, I see the uptrend as a key positive on two counts. Firstly, gamers will likely demand performance improvements over their existing set-ups in-line with their increased gameplay. Secondly, web gaming platforms will demand additional performance and capacity to support the significantly increased demand.

For instance, the rising eSports penetration, where higher frame rates and lower latency play a key role in player success, will likely drive sustained demand for new products. Per data from eSports Charts, eSports viewership over the Jan-Mar period rose ~20.5% YoY on average and ~38.5% YoY, signaling an acceleration in adoption over the recent stay-at-home period globally.

Source: eSports Charts

Looking ahead, 5G looks set to drive the next leg of Gaming growth, with NVDA positioning itself through partnerships with major telcos in Japan, Korea, and Russia, all of which are currently delivering NVDA's cloud gaming service (GeForce NOW) via their networks.

This past week, we announced - even yesterday, KDDI, one of the largest telcos in Japan, we're partnering to bring GFN to their user bases in addition to SoftBank in Japan and LG Uplus in Korea, huge gaming market. And GFN.ru, our partner in Russia, which is also bringing GFN and has been now for several months operating GFN inside of Russia. And there's other telcos around the globe that are going to be bringing GFN in the markets, and that's really our expansion strategy. But 5G is going to ultimately bring the type of bandwidth and interactivity required for this class of Gaming to the billions of gamers in the world. So it is an enabling use case, and it is super exciting for us and telcos.

Well-Positioned to Weather the COVID-19 Storm

That said, NVDA has suffered a number of setbacks from COVID-19 - for instance, it has canceled plans to announce new products and news as part of their annual GTC event, as a result of the outbreak. Further, the stay-at-home order in the Bay area has inevitably impacted NVDA (its headquarters is located in one of the restricted counties), though its strong balance sheet leaves it well-positioned to weather any storms. Per NVDA, its cash is invested in very conservative, low-risk, liquid instruments, giving it a solid liquidity position. Further, the bulk of its cost-of-goods is variable, with the fixed portion of its expenses associated primarily with employees.

For instance, its ~$11bn in cash and equivalents as of end-FY20 covers ~10 years of SG&A expenses. Even accounting for the $2b of debt (~$1bn due in 2021, ~$1bn due in 2026) on its balance sheet and the upcoming Mellanox (MLNX) transaction, the company remains firmly in a net cash position.

Source: Form 10-K

The MLNX transaction (set for a 1H20 close) will result in ~$7b in cash outflows, reducing NVDA's cash position significantly. Nonetheless, the overall cash position remains positive and implies a very solid net cash position. Thus, I see little change to the company's capital allocation priorities - 1) organic investments, 2) opportunistic M&A, and 3) capital return via dividend/nimble buybacks. Nevertheless, with >$4b in FCF on a trailing twelve-month basis and a dividend policy that only requires ~$400m annually, NVDA's cash requirements remain low as a percentage of its ongoing cash generation.

Another key factor to consider is supply chain disruptions, which have constrained sourcing and modifying parts for prototypes and new solutions. Key consumer-facing product delays such as the new low-cost iPhone and forthcoming gaming consoles could also weigh on the demand outlook. However, I see little net impact on NVDA's competitive position as all vendors are also subject to the same issues.

On balance, I see NVDA's earnings power remaining largely intact, and thus, I am comfortable assigning an ~30x earnings multiple on EPS power of $10.40 heading into FY21, driving a price target of $312 (~24% upside). This is largely predicated on my belief that NVDA is on track to drive normalized EPS growth of 30% per year over the medium-term, coupled with its five-year earnings growth track record of ~35-40%. Risks to the NVDA bull case mainly revolve around the end-demand in consumer-facing products such as smartphones, as well as an intensifying competitive outlook in Gaming (vs. the likes of AMD (AMD)).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.