BlackBerry: Still Overpriced

With $14 million of free cash flow for the year, and only $385 million in cash, the company is left in a precarious position.

Unimpressive results and a lack of guidance opens up too many questions.

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (BB) reported weak Q4 2020 results. The company still cannot provide positive forward guidance to reassure investors. Given its $2 billion market cap valuation, while making less than $20 million of free cash flow, all point out the fact that this company is still best avoided. Here's why:

A Reminder of My Position: Why It Matters More Today

In my previous article in January, I noted:

I continue to charge that (BlackBerry's) shares are already substantially overvalued, priming investors for future disappointment.

To be absolutely clear, this is not an "I told you so moment." The "past is in the past" and the time to act is still upon us.

Here's my perspective: Knowing something and not acting is the same as not knowing. It's in this vein that I lay out my thesis here:

Source: author's calculations, using GAAP revenues

I have frequently contended that BlackBerry's prospects continue to contract and that excluding BlackBerry's acquisition of Cylance, BlackBerry's consolidated revenues continues to decline over time. As a reminder, BlackBerry acquired Cylance in fiscal Q1 2020 (calendar 2019).

However, one aspect of the analysis that's missing in the graph above is BlackBerry's guidance. BlackBerry's CEO John Chen said:

[..] it’s not proven for BlackBerry to provide any specific fiscal 2021 financial outlook as things are changing on almost a daily basis.

I have consistently argued that once BlackBerry would get into Q1 2021, once Cylance revenues start to lap with the previous year, BlackBerry's revenues would start to dramatically decline.

Having said that, BlackBerry did not deem it adequate to provide any guidance in this turbulent market environment, thus we'll have to wait a further 90 days.

Further Dissecting Into The Quarter: Several Positives

I was positively surprised to see that BlackBerry's Licensing unit grew year-over-year to $108 million compared with $99 million in the previous quarter - a 9% revenue growth increase. Chen noted on the call:

Revenue (from the Licensing business) increased 9% year-over-year with better than expected performance due to some business that actually came in early.

Further, BlackBerry's Licensing Unit and Cylance were both positive contributors to BlackBerry's Software and services segment, allowing this segment to post solid sequential revenue growth of 6%.

Number of Shares Outstanding?

BlackBerry beat consensus by delivering $0.09 of adjusted non-GAAP EPS - this astonished me. But then you see that the total diluted number of shares decreased by approximately 10% since the previous quarter.

The reason being that BlackBerry repaid its converts that were maturing in November 2020. This means that BlackBerry's gross cash will come down by the $605 million for the convertibles. All else equal, its cash position is now approximately $385 million. Without the repurchasing of its convert, its non-GAAP EPS results would be significantly lower.

Why Did The Stock Fall After Hours?

It's difficult to point towards just one reason. But if pushed, I believe that the combination of poor visibility ahead and overall market uncertainty presently are weighing on the stock after hours.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Moving on, investors have frequently noted that BlackBerry is undervalued because it holds a strong cash balance. But this cash balance is now starting to dwindle.

Furthermore, given that BlackBerry can hardly be portrayed as a high-growth company, particularly since its growth was a one-off expensive acquisition for Cylance, investors are left with a mature company, with unimpressive growth capable of generating $14 million of free cash flow for the year.

Specifically, investors are asked to pay more than 180x free cash flow for a company that's unlikely to return to growing at north of 15% year-over-year any time in the foreseeable future. In fact, I believe that once BlackBerry starts lapping its Cylance acquisition this year, it may not even grow its revenues at 10%.

Next, if we consider the impact of a global recession on its operations it's highly likely that many of its customers will attempt to defer all non-essential Blackberry's services, meaning that BlackBerry may even struggle to even eke out 5% revenue growth in 2020.

Accordingly, paying such a huge premium for such poor growth prospects is far from a satisfactory investment.

In a market with a plethora of awesome and unique bargain opportunities, it's unlikely that many investors would be content to pay north of a $2 billion market cap for BlackBerry.

The Bottom Line

I know that it's frustrating to see one's investment continue to sell off. I have been in that situation countless times before and will be there countless more times in the future.

But over time, you learn to become increasingly detached from our investments.

Warren Buffett teaches us that a stock doesn't know we own it, and the stock doesn't know what our breakeven point is. The stock simply reflects the company's intrinsic value over time. It's still not too late to exit this investment and preserve one's capital.

