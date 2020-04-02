FTS International Will Find It Hard To Bounce Back

FTSI Hits A Bottom, And No Relief In Sight

FTS International's (FTSI) high debt-to-equity ratio is a serious worry in the current energy market scenario. The pace of de-leveraging may not be sufficient to lessen the risks associated with a highly leveraged balance sheet. The stock price has reached a floor (currently trading at below $1) and received regulatory notice from the NYSE related to its continued listing standards. The company's recent measures, post the energy price crash, are indicative of the troubles the company is in.

After the company reduced its frac fleet 2H 2019, led by the lack of demand in the market, the average number of fleets looked to stabilize in Q1. However, the excess supply of frac equipment in the market may prompt further fleet reduction and substantial pressure on the pricing for the pressure pumpers. There are few catalysts to push the price upwards in the short term. I think its long-term prospect looks doubtful at this point.

Activity Level Tapers Off

By March 2020, the company will have seven Tier 2 dual fuel fleets. According to the company's earlier estimates, the DGB (Dynamic Gas Blending) engines can deliver 75% of the diesel fuel savings. Currently, there is more economics in converting into DBG engines because the conversion cost is relatively low. Also, the company plans to upgrade a fleet with the new CAT Tier 4 engines, which involve an outlay of about $10 million per fleet. Over the next few years, the company expects to upgrade a number of its fleets to dual-fuel capability.

Source

Let us consider for a moment the damage estimates in the energy sector. Upstream companies' capital discipline and the energy price weakness will continue, at least in the first half of 2020. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price is, currently, trading at 60% below the level it was at the beginning of the year. The natural gas price, too, has been under severe pressure throughout the past year, declining by 40% during this period. The coronavirus outbreak and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown are the two most significant short-term challenges ahead of the energy industry. COVID-19 could lower global E&P project sanctioning by up to $131 billion or about 68% year-on-year, estimates Rystad. FTSI's rig fleets in the natural gas basins have reduced to two compared to 11 in mid-2018.

Not only did the fleets decrease but also the relocation of these fleets from West Texas affected the margin adversely because the pricing is typically higher in that region. In the Northeast, too, the natural gas price plummeted in 2019, and the outlook is not bright for 2020. Investors should also remember the company's efforts to build a relationship with long-term customers instead of transaction work with swing customers. Although a company's top-line can suffer, particularly during periods of intense activity, building a long-lasting relationship with the customers can result in a steady flow of work during the learner period. In the past six months when E&P activity has not been high in the industry, FTSI was able to place two fleets with its strategic accounts. In 2019, it achieved a 27% increase in pumping hours per day and a 29% reduction in non-productive time. In times when efficiency, not volume, will drive growth and margin, the company's efficiency gains can help gain market share.

Although the frac market remains oversupplied, the company's operations calendar has firmed up in Q1. The company has faced competitive pricing pressure from peers in the spot market. It estimated to have lost 5% contracts that rolled over from 2019. Driven by further efficiency gains and sustained cost reductions, steady pricing will help margin stabilize or improve in Q2 2020.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

In response to the current energy price downturn, FTSI's management disclosed a slew of measures on March 23. The steps included furloughing crews, implementing the second round of executive pay cuts, and reducing and suspending bonuses. Michael Doss, the company CEO, also suggested that the company has resorted to pricing concession that can reduce margin significantly and further drop in the fleet count.

In Q4, the company achieved ~70% of its target to reach $40 million of annualized savings. The SG&A costs have not increased much since the trough in 2016. The company expects the SG&A spend to lower in the coming quarters. Driven by this initiative, it expects annualized adjusted EBITDA per fleet to be between $6 million - $7 million in Q1 2020, which translates into a 9% to 27% increase compared to Q4 2019. However, after the most recent price cuts, as indicated by the management, I doubt if the company will be able to reach its stated target.

Operational Challenges And Outlook

Lack of growth in completions activity, and an oversupply of fracking equipment, and competitive bidding in the spot market by the smaller players have maintained the pressure on the margin. As a result, the company reduces its fleet capacity in Q4 2019. On average, 16 of these fleets were active as of December 31, 2019. In Q1 2020, the management expected the count to decrease modestly. The annualized adjusted EBITDA in Q4 increased by 31% compared to Q3. In Q1, the company expects the improvement in EBITDA to continue, as I discussed above.

Going further, the company expects to add another fleet in Q2 2020 as the request for proposal (or RFP) activities strengthens and as the E&P companies manage their budget after slashing capex steeply at the beginning of the year. In May 2019, the company began to discontinue its wireline operations due to underperformance. Going by the previous year's trend, Q2 and Q3 produce better results, while activity drops off again in Q4. However, this year, I think activity will remain low in Q2 and Q3 and may start picking up in Q4. Much, however, will depend on how fast the economy recovers from the coronavirus effect.

The Recent Performance Drivers

In Q4 2019, FTS International's top line declined (23% down) compared to Q3 2019. Year-over-year, however, revenues fell more sharply by 43% due to lower E&P activity, customers' insourcing of sand, and lower pricing. The company's bottom line continued to remain negative, although adjusted EBITDA improved in Q4 sequentially (i.e., compared to Q3).

FTSI's active fleet count declined to 16.5 in Q4 compared to 20 in Q3. Compared to Q3 2019, it pumped 2.5% lower stage counts. Despite that, the annualized adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet improved in Q4. There was an 8% increase in stages per fleet in Q4. Throughout the year, the company steadily increased pumping hours per day in stages per fleet. With increasing pad efficiency, these fleets put away 250-plus stages per month, leading to an improvement in operating profitability. The company was also able to lower SG&A costs by 7% in Q4.

Debt Load Is A Concern

In FY2019, FTSI repaid $46 million of long-term debt. Earlier, in FY2018, it had repaid $625 million, which more than halved its total debt. Because it has a high debt load ($460 million as of December 31, 2019), a portion of its cash flows from operations is locked in servicing the indebtedness. Its liquidity (borrowings available under the revolving credit facility and cash & equivalents) totaled $279 million as of December 31, 2019.

Despite the de-leveraging, FTSI's debt-to-equity stands at 12.2x due to low shareholders' equity. The company's accumulated loss over the past several years has resulted in such a small equity base. Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) is another oilfield services company that has similar leverage (~26x). On the other end of the spectrum is Helmerich & Payne (HP), which has leverage as low as 0.12x. Read more on the company's debt structure in my previous article here.

Share Repurchase

FTSI's $100 million share buyback program in May 2019 will expire in a year. On December 31, 2019, $90.1 million was available for repurchase under the program. However, given the cash flow constraints, I doubt whether it will continue to move ahead with its repurchase plans.

Cash Flows

In FY2019, FTSI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 68% compared to a year ago. Much of the fall in CFO is tied to the revenue fall (50% down) in the past year. Free cash flow, during the same period, decreased by 76%.

Maintaining consistency in its cash flows to meet debt repayments and share repurchase plans in the medium-to-long-term is key for the company. As the energy market environment has deteriorated steeply and suddenly, its leveraged balance sheet can prompt a bankruptcy proceeding.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

FTSI is, currently, trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies a higher adjusted EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is, currently, trading higher than its average of 5.5x between Q2 2018 and now. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated FTSI a "buy" in March, while five recommended a "hold." Four of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $1.28, which at the current price, yields ~482% returns. However, in light of the negative drivers weighing on the company, I think the potential returns will fall flat when the survivability becomes questionable.

What's The Take On FTSI?

After the company fervently reduced its frac fleet 2H 2019, led by the lack of demand in the market, the average number of fleets looks to stabilize in Q1. However, the excess supply of frac equipment in the market will continue to put substantial pressure on the pricing for the pressure pumpers. In this crisis, FTSI would need to be more aggressive with the cost reduction efforts. There are few catalysts to push the price upwards in the short term.

The supply attrition in the OFS equipment market and efficiency enhancement will, ultimately, pave the way for better pricing over the medium-to-long-term. However, the demand destruction will strike the equilibrium at a low level in the near term. Its high debt-to-equity ratio is a serious worry in the current energy market scenario. Unless the company refinances and extends the maturity, there are possibilities of bankruptcy, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.