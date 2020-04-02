Too Much Debt At Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has not had a good year. The debt-laden company has seen its equity value suffer significantly in the last months as the coronavirus-induced economic recession has taken hold. TEN has too much debt and is unlikely to see a significant equity value rebound in this environment. Investors should avoid the common stock of this vehicle parts company.

Too Much Debt

The case for why this $350 million market cap company is unlikely to rebound comes down to one factor: TEN's debt load. The management team was obviously strongly focused on this factor even before the current economic crisis took hold. Per TEN's February corporate presentation, primary 2020 goals included cost reduction to the tune of $200 million more than anticipated previously, improved capital efficiency to the tune of $300 million+, and debt paydown. Of course, the current macroeconomic crisis has made these goals difficult to achieve.

Source: TEN Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

Before the world changed, I believed management's expectations for adjusted free cash flow positivity in fiscal year 2020. However, I find this to be an unlikely outcome in the new environment in which we are operating.

While TEN had $1.5 billion in liquidity at year-end, the nearly $6 billion in debt will weigh on the company in absolute terms. Net leverage ratios will rise as the EBITDA denominator becomes smaller. The company luckily increased its max leverage ratio to 4.5x through Q1 2021, but this may be too little to deal with the issues that will arise this year if a continued "depressed demand" environment continues. Asset sales at less than favorable prices may have to take place as a result. While I have not done a deep dive into the fundamentals of competitors, I would look to competitors such as Dorman (NASDAQ:DORM) and Standard Motor (NYSE:SMP) rather than investing more in TEN for the short-term. I note that both have significantly less leverage, and in this environment, strong balance sheets signal quality to me as a prospective shareholder. The market seems to appreciate this as well, as those two companies' shares prices have held much more strongly than TEN's on a YTD basis.

In light of a concerning demand picture for U.S. auto parts sales in 2020, TEN's fate is sealed. Travel restrictions across the country will result in fewer vehicle miles traveled, in turn decreasing aggregate demand for the types of vehicle parts TEN sells. Increased unemployment and supply chain disruption are other major negative factors as well. Obviously, this affects many companies in the auto supply chain, not just TEN, but the debt picture at TEN is among the most dire. TEN did $3.22 in adjusted EPS in 2019; I expect full year 2020 EPS to be much lower than this. Keep in mind the company does have China aftermarket exposure, so revenues will be hit on multiple fronts.

From a valuation perspective, the same reason businesses with large aftermarket demand exposure trade at premium multiples than pure OE businesses will unfortunately mean the current multiple contraction is likely to remain in place until economic demand normalizes. Bulls in TEN were hoping for a separation of the company's OE business (about 73% of EBITDA in 2019) and the aftermarket business (about 27% of EBITDA in 2019). This separation may now be pushed out a year or more as the company waits for market valuations to rise again and reap the full value of such a corporate reorganization. In my view, the bull case for TEN just became much weaker as the timeframe for such a catalyst has been moved back as a result of the short-term speed bump the business is facing. Management is likely to be focused on survival and management of the now significant debt load as opposed to unlocking increases in shareholder value through a separation of these businesses in the short term.

Risks

Risks to avoiding a TEN investment include management being able to seek liquidity from various sources, including asset sales, that would strengthen the balance sheet and allow the company to meet its near-term debt service obligations. However, while this might give equity value a jump in the near term as the prospect of bankruptcy fades, I would find this unfavorable as a longer-term investor, as the company's growth prospects over a longer investment horizon decrease with the offloading of assets today.

In addition, TEN management could seek corporate or business development partnerships that inject cash on an upfront basis in exchange for longer-term revenue shares from the auto parts business. During the last decade's bull market, I would have considered this a likely possibility, but in the current market environment where cash is king, I find such an arrangement relatively unlikely.

Conclusion

TEN has too much debt and investors in the equity are not facing a good risk/reward at its current levels. Long-term investors should consider the probability of bankruptcy extremely likely, and should avoid the stock in the near term, at least until there is greater clarity on the balance sheet. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.