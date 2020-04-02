$30 A Share Must Hold In Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) operates in the consumer defensive sector in the U.S. The company is based out of Emeryville, California, and most of the stores are located in that state. The company back in June of last year priced its initial public offering at $22 a share. It was a successful IPO as shares more than doubled just a short seven weeks after the initial offering. Just over nine months later, shares are priced at just over $34 a share – still well up from the initial IPO price.

With respect to the firm's valuation (which we will delve into below), and investors continue to price this stock above its peers. This is due to the company's model, which is distinctly different to how regular grocers operate. In fact, much of the work is taken out of operator or owner hands with Grocery Outlet's model. For example, the operator does not have to be concerned with inventory or fixed occupancy costs. This is all done by the parent company through buying all around the world, which then enables the occupier to focus exclusively on his assortment and pricing. Profits are then split between the two parties.

Whereas there may be advantages here with respect to focus and responsibilities, the disadvantage is that margins are low in this industry as competition is rife.

After listening to the company's recent fourth quarter earnings call with CEO Eric Lindberg, there definitely was an air of uncertainty with respect to how operations would fare this year. On a positive note, earnings rose by $0.04 to hit $0.21 for the quarter. Revenues also increased by 12% to hit $655.5 million for the quarter. These increases were a result of higher foot traffic as well as 30-plus new stores opened in fiscal 2019.

In terms of the first quarter so far this year, comp growth has been meaningful even with the coronavirus outbreak, but management was slow to offer any guidance for the rest of the year. The reason being is that they don't know how long this “stockpiling” mindset would last among the chain's customers. CFO Charles Bracher spoke of the potential impact to the company if demand was to suddenly come to a grinding halt. Therefore, to alleviate a potential liquidity problem, management decided to take the precautionary step of drawing down a revolver (credit facility) of $90 million in case a cash crunch were to develop in the quarters to come.

Remember, being chartists, we believe that all possible fundamentals which could affect the trajectory of the share price already has been reflected on the technical chart. This means elevated Q1 sales, less openings this year as well as why that credit facility has been drawn down have all already been embedded into the price.

If we look at the chart below, we can see that shares seem to be undergoing a descending triangle since that August peak of last year. Shares briefly broke out of the upper trend-line but we didn't see any real explosion in buying volume when this happened. This means there's every opportunity that shares come back inside the triangle and test that $30 level once more. If support were to fail, Grocery Outlet Holding could become a very interesting short considering the duration and height of the current bearish pattern.

GO's valuation remains well above the industry's averages here. Its price to sales ratio for example comes in at 1.1 whereas Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) sales multiple comes in at a modest 0.6. However, Walmart's operating margins of 3.9 remain much higher than GO´s 2.7%. The return on assets metric in GO of 0.87% also looks unfavorable not only because of the present number but also due to the fact that this key profitability metric has been declining meaningfully in recent years.

Therefore, to sum up, it will be interesting to see if that $30 level comes under renewed pressure over the next few trading sessions. If the S&P retests its late March lows, then in all likelihood, we will see that $30 level tested again in Grocery Output Holding Corp. This stock for this reason remains as a potential short here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.