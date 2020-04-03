Income Lab Ideas: Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

A dividend reinvestment plan or DRIP can be a win-win-win for those that utilize the plan, current shareholders and the fund managers themselves. There seems to be a similar standard that we typically see as far as how closed-end funds implement such a plan. This is a more in-depth look at DRIPs more specifically from when we covered the subject of "How Do Closed-End Funds Grow Their Share Count?"

This relates to that previous piece as it is one of the three ways that funds grow their share count and ultimately, their assets under management. It is generally the slowest way that funds grow their share count. Essentially, the fund is "retaining" what it would have normally paid out to a shareholder in the form of a distribution.

In the case of the DRIP, we generally see new shares created when the fund is trading at a premium. If, however, shares are trading at a discount it is less of a win-win situation for current shareholders and fund managers. With that being said, it can still be beneficial to investors that participate in such a program. This is for the simple fact that those that do participate basically have their investment on auto-pilot. Thus, automatically growing their share count without having to do anything. They don't even have to look at their account.

(Source)

The case when it can be the win-win-win situation is when shares trade at a premium though. That is what we will primarily be looking at today. Additionally, this should help many newer readers better understand CEFs. It might also be a greater refresher or be helpful for older readers as well. This is a topic that comes up quite a bit at the Income Lab. This will be great as we will now have a whole piece written up about the subject of DRIPs.

We primarily see the greatest benefit in the PIMCO funds and the CLO funds: Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC). This is due to their tendency to trade at premium levels for extended periods. This doesn't necessarily have to be the case though, as we saw many funds in 2019 hit premium levels that can likewise benefit. That also means they can benefit the same way in the future should they persistently hit the same premium levels. The latest COVID-19 event is potentially putting this at risk, for the moment anyway.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

So, let's take a look at the wording for what PIMCO and the CLO funds implement for their plans.

How shares are purchased under the Plan For each Fund distribution, the Plan Agent will acquire common shares for participants either (I) through receipt of newly issued common shares from each Fund ("newly issued shares") or (II) by purchasing common shares of the Fund on the open market ("open market purchases"). If, on a distribution payment date, the net asset value per common share of a Fund ("NAV") is equal to or less than the market price per common share plus estimated brokerage commissions (often referred to as a "market premium"), the Plan Agent will invest the distribution amount on behalf of participants in newly issued shares at a price equal to the greater of (I) NAV or (II) 95% of the market price per common share on the payment date. If the NAV is greater than the market price per common shares plus estimated brokerage commissions (often referred to as a "market discount") on a distribution payment date, the Plan agent will instead attempt to invest the distribution amount through open market purchases. If the Plan Agent is unable to invest the full distribution amount in open market purchases, or if the market discount shifts to a market premium during the purchase period, the Plan Agent will invest any un-invested portion of the distribution in newly issued shares at a price equal to the greater of (I) NAV or (II) 95% of the market price per share as of the last business day immediately prior to the purchase date (which, in either case, may be a price greater or lesser than the NAV per common shares on the distribution payment date).

The above is how PIMCO implements its plan. This is representative of the bulk or average wording for most CEF sponsors. Ultimately, allowing for new shares to be created at a 95% discount when the fund is trading at premium levels. Essentially, this is in the form of additional shares accumulated due to the discounted price. For funds that trade at discounts, we typically don't see a discounted reinvestment price when reinvesting. In this case, shares are generally bought on the open market for those that do participate in a reinvestment plan.

Now, we can take a look at how OXLC implements its plan.

We expect to use primarily newly-issued shares to implement the plan, whether our shares are trading at a premium or at a discount to net asset value. Under such circumstances, the number of shares to be issued to a stockholder is determined by dividing the total dollar amount of the distribution payable to such stockholder by an amount equal to ninety-five (95%) percent of the market price per share of our common stock at the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the valuation date fixed by our Board of Directors for such distribution. Market price per share on that date will be the closing price for such shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or, if no sale is reported for such day, at the average of their electronically reported bid and asked prices. We reserve the right to purchase shares in the open market in connection with our implementation of the plan.

Here, we see a key difference in wording. The "expect to use primarily newly issued shares to implement the plan." This allows for the fund to create shares even if they are trading below the NAV. Though, this fund since its inception has rarely traded at discount levels. However, do note that they still mention that they can purchase shares on the open market for the plan as well - giving them the flexibility to go with either option.

The reason why this makes a difference is for the key fact that it could ultimately be dilutive to shareholders should new shares get created at a price below NAV per share.

...the Company reserves the right to purchase shares in the open market in connection with its implementation of the DRIP. If we declare a distribution to holders of our common stock, the DRIP Agent may be instructed not to credit accounts with newly issued shares and instead to buy shares in the open market if (I) the price at which newly issued shares are to be credited does not exceed 110% of the last determined NAV of the shares; or (II) the Company has advised the DRIP Agent that since such NAV was last determined, the Company has become aware of events that indicate the possibility of a material change in per share NAV as a result of which the NAV of the shares on the payment date might be higher than the price at which the DRIP Agent would credit newly issued shares to stockholders

This is for ECC's plan. Here we see that they implement the wording in a manner close to OXLC. They also include the 95% discount to current market price too, "the Company will issue shares of common stock to participants at a value equal to 95% of the market price per share of common stock..." This is unless "...the DRIP Agent otherwise purchases shares in the open market..."

Again, this is to prevent the fund from becoming diluted by issuing too many new shares at a level below current NAV.

For comparison's sake, we can take a look at Eaton Vance (EV) and how they implement their plan.

On the distribution payment date, if the NAV per Share is equal to or less than the market price per Share plus estimated brokerage commissions, then new Shares will be issued. The number of Shares shall be determined by the greater of the NAV per Share or 95% of the market price. Otherwise, Shares generally will be purchased on the open market by AST, the Plan agent (Agent).

Again, we see that this is quite similar to those mentioned above. In fact, this is true for BlackRock (BLK) funds and Cohen & Steers (CNS) as well. It is just that this primarily benefits the PIMCO and CLO funds the most. Due to their previously mentioned trading levels being at persistent premiums.

A Win-Win-Win Scenario

The win-win-win scenario comes into play for the fact that shareholders who participate in such a plan eventually end up with shares at a discount of 95% to the current market price. Of course, should the fund drop precipitously, then it might not be such a discount when the shares are received. This would end up coming to fruition in volatile times (such as the last week of February) as the share price may drop sharply from when the calculated price is formulated to an investor receiving the actual shares in their account.

This type of plan is also beneficial for the fund managers. This is simply for the fact that the fund then grows or stays the same in managed assets. Obviously, fund managers receive compensation on the total managed assets. Thus, retaining these assets instead of paying the distribution out in cash allows them to continue to earn fees on those assets.

However, the other winner is the current shareholders. Even if they don't participate in the plan. This is because when shares are issued above NAV it is accretive. Though this usually only has a small impact on the fund - over time this can add up or at least not negatively impact current holders.

(Source - PIMCO Annual Report)

Above we can see PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) and the impact of their reinvestment of distributions. Further down, they disclose how many shares were issued as reinvestment of distributions. For 2019, PCI issued 398,000 - PDI issued 2,315,000 for 2019.

So, for PCI specifically, the reinvestment of distributions was good for about $9,243,000 which is equal to shares being distributed out at approximately $23.22. We won't know the exact numbers as they round their numbers up to thousands.

Data by YCharts

Note that since the period reflected also includes Q4 2018's correction, they were not able to issue new shares for the whole period. However, we can still see that if new shares were paid out at approximately $23.22 calculated, that was lower than the ending share price for the time reflected from June 30th, 2018 to June 30th, 2019. In addition to that, we can see that this was mostly above NAV. Again, the time period kind of skews what we are looking at but the basic concept should be grasped.

(Source - ECC Annual Report)

Here again, we can take a look at ECC's report to see their benefit from the DRIP. This time it is not rounded to the thousands. We can see that assets were "retained" of $3,015,521 for the period ending December 31st, 2019. This was while 199,690 shares were created. This gives us shares being issued on average at about $15.10 for 2019.

Data by YCharts

Here, we can take away many points to be made. For one, we can see the glaringly obvious fact that had one invested throughout 2019 through the DRIP that, on average, those shares would be underwater for you. However, through a large portion of the year, we can see that shares traded above that $15.10 price. Also important to note here, we see that the shares were issued well above NAV per share - adding to the accretion of the fund. Or, in other words, more NAV leftover to be spread across all shares even after accounting for such additional shares to be created.

Conclusion

A dividend reinvestment plan can be a great win for everyone involved in the fund. Primarily, the major benefit would be when shares are trading at a premium. If at a premium, then-current shareholders benefit from the accretive nature of issuing new shares above NAV. The participants in the plan generally benefit through reinvestment at prices below (generally 95%) prevailing market prices. This allows additional shares to be accumulated in contrast to what the prevailing market price is trading at. Additionally, fund managers benefit when assets are "retained" in the fund as they can then continue to collect their fees.

If a fund is trading at a discount, it isn't necessarily useless to participate in such a plan. However, there just isn't the key benefit of getting shares at a discount relative to the prevailing market prices. The primary benefit here would just be the auto-pilot form of investing. Knowing that you are growing your personal share count on a compounded rate via more and more shares being paid out with each subsequent stock reinvestment.

In the model portfolios at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we reflect performance taking all distributions in cash. Generally, this is how I personally invest as well. This allows for greater flexibility on where you want to put these cash distributions back to work.

Although, on my OXLC position I do participate in the DRIP for the discounted share price. Additionally, I have been debating about participating in the DRIP for the PIMCO funds as well. My largest PIMCO position is PCI, and the latest volatility has made the fund swing between a premium that would be discounted for reinvestment and at times where it wouldn't receive the discount. This is similar to the PIMCO Income Strategy II Fund (PFN), the premium after last week was quite volatile. However, the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund's (PTY) low premium of the week was 12.47% and might be worth participating in. This is especially true if one believes we will see higher premiums return. For instance, PTY's 1-year average premium is a whopping 26.96% - well above the low we saw.

What I'd be giving up here is the chance to reinvest these funds where I see better opportunities.

With this in mind, one could also participate and sell off these additional shares that you received at a discounted price. This could be one strategy worth exploring, however, you risk a fall in the share price from issuance to actually receiving the shares. This does seem ideal though if we are in a strong up market and it's anticipated to keep rising, or at minimum, stay flat.

I hope this look at DRIPs allows for a better understanding of the possible benefits of participating in such a plan!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC, PCI, PTY, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 4th, 2020.