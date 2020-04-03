Crude Oil Weighs On Sugar And Corn

Working with Putin and MbS to stabilize the price of crude oil is in everyone’s best interest.

Ethanol is a biofuel that is added to gasoline under government mandate in the United States. In the US, corn is the agricultural commodity that is the primary ingredient in the biofuel. In Brazil, the world’s leading producer of sugarcane, the sweet commodity is the input in ethanol production.

Therefore, corn and sugar prices are highly sensitive to crude oil and gasoline prices. The Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products include the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) and the Teucrium Corn Fund (ETN). Each of these ETFs tends to underperform the price action in the underlying commodity on the upside and outperform on the downside. CANE holds a diversified portfolio of ICE sugar futures, and CORN’s performance comes from three delivery periods in the CBOT corn futures market. The most price volatility often occurs in the nearby contract impacting the performance of ETFs like CANE and CORN as they each hold three futures contracts each for a different delivery period.

Crude oil continues to be a wounded commodity

The price action in the crude oil futures market reflects demand destruction and increased supplies.

The daily chart of May NYMEX futures shows that after falling to a low of $20.52 per barrel on March 18, the price has consolidated in a range from $19.27 to $28.49 per barrel. At below the $25 level on April 2, the price remained at the lowest level in years. The open interest metric rose from 2.124 million contracts on March 19 to 2.391 million as of April 1. When the number of open long and short positions in a futures market increases as the price declines, it is typically a technical validation of a bearish price trend. An increased number of speculative shorts likely descended on the crude oil market over the past weeks.

As the chart of May RBOB gasoline futures illustrates, the price of the fuel has been trading in a band between 45.05 and 75.74 cents per gallon since March 23, which is the lowest level of this century. Nearby gasoline futures were around 67 cents on April 2.

The price of ethanol dropped to its lowest level since trading in the futures arena began.

The chart of ethanol futures shows the decline to a low of 79.9 cents per gallon, with the price at the 85 cents level on April 2.

Sugar is sensitive to petroleum prices- CANE is the ETF

In Brazil, ethanol is the primary fuel that powers automobiles. The decline in ethanol futures led to a surplus in sugar supplies that are refineries usually processes into the biofuel.

The weekly chart of ICE sugar futures displays the decline to the 10 cents per pound level. The first level of support is at the September 2018 low of 9.83 cents. Below there, the 2008 low of 9.44 cents is the next level to watch on the downside. In 2007, sugar futures reached 8.36 cents per pound on the continuous contract.

The Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) moves higher and lower with the price of the soft commodity. The most recent top holdings and fund summary of CANE include:

CANE has net assets of $10.06 million, trades an average of 56,174 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio.

The chart shows that the CANE ETF product was trading at its lowest level since it began trading in 2011 on April 2. Falling oil and gasoline prices have weighed heavily on the sugar futures market and CANE.

Corn is the primary ingredient in gasoline in the US- CORN is the ETF product

The demand destruction in gasoline has weighed on the price of corn as the futures market heads into the uncertainty of the 2020 crop year.

As the weekly chart shows, at $3.37 per bushel on April 2, corn futures for delivery in May were at close to the lowest price since 2017/2018. The next level of technical support below the 2017 low of $3.2850 is at the 2016 bottom of $3.01 per bushel.

The fund summary and top holdings of the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) are:

CORN has net assets of $67.22 million, trades an average of 57,309 shares each day, and charges a 1.11% expense ratio.

Just as with the sugar ETF product, CORN at $12.71 on April 2 was close to its lowest price in a decade.

President Trump wanted lower oil prices, but not this low

US President Trump had been an advocate for lower oil prices, often warning OPEC against actions that would cause the price to soar. When tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point in Iraq in early January 2020, the President threatened to release crude oil from the US strategic petroleum reserve to keep a lid on the price.

Meanwhile, just two months later, as a global pandemic spread around the world, causing the global economy to come to a sudden halt, OPEC and Russia abandoned all production quotas and began to flood the market with the energy commodity. The price fell to the lowest level in years. At just over $20 per barrel and threatening to go a lot lower, the President faces carnage in the US oil industry, which is leading to massive job losses and bankruptcies. Moreover, energy production is a matter of national security for the United States. The price of oil has dropped to a level that threatens future independence that has taken decades to achieve. In hindsight, the President likely wishes he sold petroleum from the SPR in early January to make room for purchases these days.

Working with Putin and MbS to stabilize the price of crude oil is likely and in everyone’s best interest

At the end of this week, the President will meet with the heads of the leading energy producers in the US. He has already spoken with the Russians and Saudis. The US is the world’s leading oil producer, but Russia and KSA thought they could push the US out of that position with a tidal wave of crude oil. As it turned out, they may have shot themselves in the foot as the price of the energy commodity is teetering on the brink of a disaster.

The US has never been a fan of OPEC or any cartel that participates in price-fixing. However, President Trump is now a position to do a deal with President Putin and Crown Prince MbS to stabilize oil prices. On April 2, he said that a cut of ten million barrels per day could be on the horizon. The world of crude oil is a complicated geopolitical puzzle. In the 1990s, I worked several transactions that involved swapping sugar from Brazil for oil from Russia, sensitizing me to the connection between the energy and the agricultural commodities. A bottom in crude oil could mean the same for the prices of sugar and corn as the path of least resistance of ethanol is a function of gasoline and oil prices.

