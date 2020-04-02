Oil - Global Coordinated Supply Cut Won't Happen But The Market Is Already Forcing It Anyways

Saudis are potentially changing their tune on the oil price war, but we will know for sure in 3-days when Aramco announces OSP.

Long-term implications for the oil market are incredibly bullish with real permanent supply losses of at least 750k b/d arising from this and up to ~5 mb/d from Goldman.

Global coordinated cut of ~10 mb/d is just a formal way of producers admitting to how much production shut-in is happening at today's prices anyways.

So long as demand destruction is here, oil prices have to stay low to force shut-ins.

Welcome to the forced edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Someone recently asked us what our take on oil is in the near-term, our answer is that global oil prices in the near-term need to remain low to force global production shut-in to prevent tanktop situation from happening. The faster global shut-in happens, the faster the recovery for oil in the latter part of this year. In the meanwhile, the long-term implications are incredibly bullish with permanent supply losses happening during these 3-months. We estimate US alone from just lack of completing wells will lose ~750k b/d from natural decline, and that's not even taking into account permanent supply losses from stripper wells.

Nonetheless, the news of a global coordinated supply cut is grabbing everyone's attention today, and we are highly skeptical of anything being "coordinated."

First off, the supply cut was going to come in Q2 regardless because of how low oil prices are. Since we first brought up the topic of a global shut-in a week ago, more and more firms have now analyzed what a global production loss scenario would look like at current oil prices.

For example, IHS estimates ~10 mb/d of production loss in Q2 2020 resulting from low prices.

Then the IEA estimates that ~5 million b/d would be uneconomic at $25/bbl Brent.

And last but not least, Goldman estimated that up to ~5 million b/d of production could be permanently lost from this downturn.

So this idea that there's going to be some coordinated effort to cut production together is just ridiculous because these are the countries that are going to lose the most production anyways regardless if there's a coordinated effort or not.

Simply said, there's going to be a supply cut involuntarily regardless of what politicians say.

But the Saudi's tone change is more important...

In our view, the more important headline that came out today was this:

As we said in last week's article, "Oil: The Reality Of This OPEC+ Price War Starting To Sink In," we said:

Saudis are quickly realizing that with no demand for their crude, and record contango spreads, every barrel of crude it is selling in this environment is tantamount to handing out money for free.

It doesn't matter if the largest egos in the world are involved, at a certain point in the near future, the idea of handing out free money overwhelms even the most reassured mind.

And for readers, we don't have to wait long before we know what Saudi's real stance is on this oil price war. In 3-days, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) will announce its official selling price. If it keeps the discounts near record lows, then nothing has changed for the Saudis, and the idea of holding an emergency meeting is just lipservice to placate Trump.

If it reverses the record discounts, then it means the Saudis are serious about stopping this oil price war.

Conclusion

Your takeaway from this article should be these points:

So long as demand destruction is here, oil prices have to stay low to force shut-ins.

Global coordinated cut of ~10 mb/d is just a formal way of producers admitting to how much production shut-in is happening at today's prices anyways.

Long-term implications for the oil market are incredibly bullish with real permanent supply losses of at least 750k b/d arising from this and up to ~5 mb/d from Goldman.

Saudis are potentially changing their tune on the oil price war, but we will know for sure in 3-days when Aramco announces OSP.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.