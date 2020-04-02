Excellon Resources: Digging Into The Q4 Results

We've finally made it through earnings season for the precious metals space, with many miners reporting exceptional results but being thrown out with the bathwater. Some companies, however, have reported underwhelming results, and continue to lag the sector both from a fundamental and technical standpoint. The most recent of these sector laggards to report earnings is Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF), and their Q4 and FY-2019 report was nothing to write home about, with yet another set of net losses and non-existent margins. Given that the company has reported another year with all-in sustaining costs more than 50% above the peer average, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. The company may look cheap as a silver producer with a sub $100-million market cap, but I see no reason it is deserving of this title until it can produce at a profit.

Excellon Resources released its Q4 and FY-2019 results Friday, and reported silver-equivalent production of 2.0 million ounces for FY-2019, up 4% from last year's annual production of 1.92 million silver-equivalent ounces. However, all-in sustaining costs for the year also jumped 12%, to an industry-high level of $23.57/oz. This figure compares quite unfavorably with peers in the sector, with the industry average all-in sustaining costs sitting near $12.58/oz, nearly 50% lower. Not surprisingly, these high costs have led to another year of net losses for the company, given that the average selling price for silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) was $16.07/oz, more than $7.00 below their costs. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

While investors reading solely the headline might have been excited given the jump in production in FY-2019, there was little else to like about the recently released results for Excellon. The company reported annual revenue of $26.5 million, up 9% year-over-year. However, this top-line growth did not do anything to help profitability, with a net loss of $10.0 million for the year. This net loss figure widened from the FY-2018 net loss of $7.7 million despite a year where the company enjoyed a higher silver selling price ($16.07 vs. $15.37). Therefore, while most silver producers saw margin expansion in FY-2019 from the higher silver price, this did little to help Excellon Resources. Based on this continued underperformance vs. peers, it is hard to argue that Excellon Resources is a sound investment if one is hoping to gain leverage on the silver price.

While the company's Platosa mine may be the highest-grade silver mine in Mexico, the grades have not translated to favorable results. As the chart below shows, we have seen only a quarter in the past eight come in below $10.00/oz, and treatment and refining charges continue to be a headwind for costs, up from $1.16 million in FY-2018 to $3.26 million in FY-2019. The other two contributors to higher costs were general & administrative expenses [G&A], which increased by $0.3 million or nearly 9% year-over-year and sustaining capital, which increased $1.2 million year-over-year. Unfortunately for investors, the trend higher in G&A is likely to continue. This is because of the Otis Gold (OTCPK:OGLDF) acquisition that should expand the management team and board size, in turn, increasing G&A company-wide.

The only real good news to report is that the company has signed a new energy contract with a private Mexican provider in the hopes of reducing electricity costs by 20%. This is set to come into effect in the second half of this year, so Q3 will be the first quarter where we can measure any improvements. In addition, both silver grades and silver recoveries did increase year-over-year at Platosa. Silver grades jumped from 391 grams per tonne silver to 490 grams per tonne silver, a nearly 25% jump, while silver recoveries improved by 70 basis points from 89.2% to 89.9%. However, even with these improvements, Excellon is nowhere near profitable on a company-wide basis. Based on the recent multi-year breakdown in the silver price, profitability will be even more challenging, as I would expect a lower average selling price in FY-2020 than the $16.07/oz last year. Currently, the silver price is sitting near $14.15/oz.

Given the lack of positive cash-flow, Excellon Resources finished the year with just $7.6 million in working capital, despite raising C$11.5 million six months ago through a share offering. Based on G&A expenses of over $4 million, and lease obligations of $1.3 million, the company will be tight for cash this year yet again unless we see a significant recovery in silver coupled with a sharp reduction in costs. While it's certainly possible that the company's cost-cutting initiatives and the new electricity deal could improve all-in sustaining costs year-over-year, I would be shocked if they came in below $20.00/oz for FY-2020. At these prices, and a current silver price of $14.15/oz, there is no clear path to profitability whatsoever.

The whole point of owning a producer vs. an explorer is to benefit from a lack of share dilution as typical producers can pay for their expenses with cash-flow. In some cases, producers are even able to buy back stock to increase earnings power, or pay dividends. However, in Excellon Resources' case, we've seen the company's total shares outstanding nearly double since the company went into production, from 60 million shares outstanding to over 111 million shares outstanding. Following the Otis Gold acquisition, the share count is expected to jump further to 154 million shares, a rate of dilution to shareholders of over 150% over just four years. Worse, even after this dilution, we still don't have a company that is posting positive net income, and there's no reason to believe the company will be profitable in FY-2020 either. Therefore, I would not be surprised to see further dilution at some point in the next 18 months, given the limited working capital and a weaker silver price.

For investors looking for a silver producer to play the precious metals market, I do not believe Excellon to be the ideal choice. The company's continued share dilution, lack of profitability, and high costs make the company inferior to all other silver producers in the sector, and I don't see how the Otis Gold acquisition will fix the profitability issue any time soon. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of profitable producers with 30% plus margins.

