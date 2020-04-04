5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (April 2020)

We go over the filtering process to select just five stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on US exchanges, including OTC networks. We provide two groups of five stocks, each with different goals.

These are not normal times, so we adjust our strategy a little bit to tilt in favor of safer stocks rather than cheaper prices.

This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and are offering large discounts to their historical norms.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, a once in a century kind of event. The health crisis is fast turning into an economic crisis. The US, as well as most of the world with the exception of China, is practically shut down in economic terms.

Obviously, the market has been very volatile and likely to remain so for at least another couple of months until we get to the other side of the curve on this pandemic. There's a wide consensus now that we will see a recession, however, how deep that maybe, remains an open question. We believe the actions of the Fed and the $2 trillion stimulus package should lessen the damage. There's even talk of another stimulus of $2 trillion in the form of an infrastructure spending bill.

It's very difficult to know the future with any degree of certainty, especially in the current environment. However, we should look at investing as a long-term game plan and not on the basis of day-to-day or week-to-week gyrations. For long-term investors, this market downturn may be an opportunity as it's likely to throw some gems at incredible values, if not already.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) six-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

As long-term dividend investors, we need to pay less attention to the short-term movements of the market and pay more attention to the quality of companies that we buy and buy them when they are being offered relatively cheap. The goal of this series of articles is to find companies that are fundamentally strong, carry low debts, support reasonable, sustainable and growing dividend yields, and also trading at relatively low or reasonable prices.

In spite of the extraordinarily difficult times in the market, we remain on the lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy list handy and dry powder ready so that we can use the opportunity when the time is right. Besides, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

This month, we highlight two groups with five stocks each that have an average dividend yield (as a group) of 3.78% and 6.25%, respectively. The first list is for conservative investors, while the second one is for investors who seek higher yield but are still reasonably safe.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to an industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset.

Note: Please note that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 2% currently. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies that pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying at least 2% or above (adjusted upwards from last month), there are nearly 2,200 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies that have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume over 100,000 shares, the number comes down to roughly 450 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, but P/E will not be a valuable measurement in the current environment. Since the broader market is roughly 24% down from the top (as of 3/30), we will add a criterion that the close price is at least 20% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of about 360 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=$10 Billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Distance from 52-week high < -20% .

By applying the above criteria, we got roughly 360 companies.

Narrowing Down the List

As a first step, we will like to eliminate stocks that have less than five years of dividend growth history. We cross-check our list of 360 stocks against the CCC list (list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers created by David Fish and now maintained by Justin Law). The CCC list currently has 867 stocks in all the above three categories, which includes 140 Champions with more than 25 years of dividend increases, 294 Contenders with more than ten but less than 25 years of dividend increases and 433 Challengers with more than five but less than ten years of dividend increases. After we apply this filter, we are left with 144 companies on our list. However, CCC-list is quite strict in terms of how it defines dividend growth. If a company had a stable record of dividend payments but did not increase the dividends from one year to another, it would not make it to the CCC list. We also wanted to look at companies that had a stable dividend history of more than five years, but maybe they did not increase the dividend every year for one reason or another. At times, these are foreign-based companies, and due to currency fluctuations, their dividends may appear to have been cut in US dollars, but in reality, that may not be true at all when looked in the actual currency of reporting. So, by relaxing this condition, a total of 50 additional companies made to our list, which otherwise met our criteria. After including them, we had a total of 194 (144+50) companies that made to our first list.

We then import the various data elements from various sources, including CCC-list, GuruFocus, Fidelity, Morningstar, and Seeking Alpha, among others and assign weights based on different criteria as listed below:

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend growth history (number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share).

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). Past 5- and 10-year dividend growth: Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Chowder number: This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Debt/equity ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/asset ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's credit rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website. PEG ratio : This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate.

: This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate. Distance from 52-week high: We want to select companies that are good, solid companies but also are trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well. This factor is calculated as (current price - 52-week high) / 52-week high.

Below is the table (presented in two parts) with weights assigned to each of the ten criteria. The first table shows the raw data for each criterion for each stock, whereas the second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight. Please note that both tables are sorted on the "Total Weight" or the "Quality Score." The list contains 194 names and is a bit too long, but presented here so that readers could download into a spreadsheet (copy/paste) if they so desire.

Table 1A:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Price (03/30) 52 Week High Distance from 52-WK High Present in CCC-List? Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio C 91.9 4.66 43.8 81.91 -46.53% YES 5 116.89 34.38 25.03 120.11 9.4 13 1.34 0.14 A+ 0.6 PRU 21.1 8.3 53.04 105.71 -49.82% YES 12 13.01 19.04 43.48 18.84 25.8 9 0.35 0.03 A 0.83 PH 15.6 2.9 121.28 215.28 -43.66% YES 63 10.43 13.02 33.52 12.34 11 6.23 1.54 0.34 A 2.83 AMP 12.7 3.75 103.33 179.72 -42.51% YES 15 11.01 18.81 27.81 13.76 17 11.56 3.07 0.03 A 0.88 SWK 14.9 2.86 96.66 172.53 -43.97% YES 52 5.77 7.58 43.46 7.69 10.1 8.44 0.6 0.25 A 2.68 FITB 12.2 5.6 17.15 31.49 -45.54% YES 10 12.52 36.83 32.14 16.95 8.9 10.15 0.74 0.09 BBB+ 0.72 NUE 10.0 4.83 33.36 60.7 -45.04% YES 47 1.57 1.27 24.36 5.47 37.3 6.02 0.43 0.24 A- 1.04 BAC 188.5 3.33 21.6 35.64 -39.39% YES 6 40.63 32.36 26.18 43.15 45.5 6.28 1.77 0.1 A- 1.65 DFS 11.8 4.58 38.41 92.91 -58.66% YES 9 12.80 30.20 19.40 15.48 9.5 10.15 2.19 0.23 BBB- 0.71 JPM 280.1 3.95 91.13 141.09 -35.41% YES 9 16.17 20.07 33.49 19.27 15.7 7.12 1.26 0.13 A+ 1.52 KEY 10.9 6.61 11.2 20.4 -45.10% YES 9 22.51 22.26 45.96 27.04 12.9 5.59 0.95 0.1 BBB+ 1.82 ADP 56.7 2.77 131.38 181.25 -27.51% YES 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.74 15.3 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.84 RTN 39.5 2.65 142.02 232.31 -38.87% YES 15 9.33 11.81 31.60 11.33 11.3 12.91 0.39 0.16 A+ 1.22 MS 54.4 4.12 34.01 57.51 -40.86% YES 6 30.01 11.52 26.97 33.12 28 8.16 5.87 0.22 A+ 1.06 VLO 18.4 8.7 45.04 101.4 -55.58% YES 10 27.94 20.70 71.66 33.86 7.9 12.41 0.45 0.18 BBB 0.98 TGT 47.5 2.79 94.74 129.21 -26.68% YES 52 6.47 14.69 42.31 9.04 5.3 10.44 1.01 0.32 A 1.58 GWW 13.3 2.33 247.15 344.71 -28.30% YES 48 6.38 12.30 42.83 8.45 6.3 10.35 1.19 0.37 A+ 1.99 GD 37.7 3.14 130.07 192.67 -32.49% YES 28 10.52 10.35 34.06 13.07 8.9 7.28 0.9 0.29 A+ 1.83 MFC 21.9 7.51 11.27 21.14 -46.69% YES 7 11.90 2.52 53.59 18.55 9.1 8.82 0.26 0.02 A 0.92 TSN 21.4 2.87 58.59 93.46 -37.31% YES 8 36.59 25.45 30.11 39.06 18.6 9.03 0.81 0.36 BBB 1.34 VIACA 10.6 5.59 18.12 53.68 -66.24% NO 5 9.86 n/a 17.85 15.44 17.07 5.00 1.91 0.42 BBB 0.60 MGA 9.7 5.02 32.63 57.09 -42.84% NO 5 12.70 n/a 25.23 17.72 5.17 5.84 0.47 0.13 A- 0.99 FCAU 10.9 11.19 7.03 16.69 -57.88% NO 5 50.72 n/a 41.62 61.91 27.94 2.80 0.53 0.13 BB+ 0.92 PNC 42.9 4.59 100.13 161.15 -37.87% YES 9 17.44 19.80 40.32 21.08 7.7 5.6 0.8 0.16 A- 1.98 SLF 18.3 5.26 32.2 50.13 -35.77% NO 5 8.85 n/a 36.04 14.11 9.00 9.00 0.28 0.02 A+ 1.51 WFC 123.8 6.74 30.28 54.46 -44.40% YES 9 7.30 14.63 50.75 12.29 2.1 10.68 1.34 0.13 A- 0.95 UBS 34.4 7.67 9.34 13.55 -31.07% NO 5 23.90 n/a 0.00 31.57 4.38 14.24 3.62 0.2 BBB 0.59 CMCSA 157.4 2.43 34.57 47.5 -27.22% YES 13 13.52 19.99 32.51 15.79 12.1 9.36 1.3 0.39 A- 1.53 USB 54.4 4.7 35.77 60.68 -41.05% YES 9 10.00 10.28 40.38 13.62 6.2 6 0.88 0.12 A+ 1.86 EMR 27.9 4.39 45.58 77.87 -41.47% YES 63 2.28 4.05 56.98 5.40 3.5 6.48 0.71 0.3 A 2.82 CNQ 13.2 10.52 13.19 32.79 -59.77% NO 5 13.07 n/a 32.55 23.59 0.38 5.65 0.60 0.27 BBB 0.43 ITW 45.7 2.99 143.3 190 -24.58% YES 45 18.46 12.62 55.23 21.01 10.6 4.76 2.56 0.5 A+ 4.55 APD 42.6 2.4 193.17 256.01 -24.55% YES 38 8.69 9.85 62.91 11.13 11.3 12.38 0.29 0.2 A 2.08 PPG 20.1 2.4 85 133.76 -36.45% YES 48 8.61 6.40 39.08 10.57 6.8 8.42 0.96 0.33 BBB+ 2.38 BK 28.8 3.81 32.54 53.44 -39.11% YES 9 12.32 8.75 33.16 15.43 17.8 3.85 0.76 0.09 A 2.77 LOW 66.7 2.53 86.98 126.57 -31.28% YES 57 20.23 19.39 58.20 22.29 5.9 15.35 7.26 0.41 BBB+ 1.83 SYY 25.7 3.57 50.45 85.8 -41.20% YES 50 6.10 4.97 51.43 8.81 15.4 7.4 3.52 0.48 BBB- 2.57 PSX 23.0 6.88 52.32 119.7 -56.29% YES 8 13.12 n/a 31.11 17.92 14.9 -1.68 0.48 0.21 BBB+ n/a BBY 16.2 3.52 62.47 91.93 -32.05% YES 17 22.05 13.29 38.94 24.96 21.5 7.95 0.4 0.11 BBB 1.69 MET 28.3 5.7 30.87 52.61 -41.32% YES 7 8.06 10.19 29.09 12.18 2.3 4.3 0.25 0.02 A- 1.64 AFL 25.6 3.16 35.4 56.89 -37.77% YES 38 7.85 6.79 25.34 10.47 2.3 2.73 0.21 0.04 A- 3.55 HIG 12.6 3.7 35.13 62.59 -43.87% YES 10 13.75 9.83 22.97 16.36 9.8 4.24 0.31 0.07 BBB+ 2.08 MO 68.1 9.17 36.64 57.73 -36.53% YES 50 10.85 9.70 76.42 19.17 10.8 4.87 2.65 0.46 BBB n/a RIO 73.3 12.51 45.66 64.02 -28.68% NO 5 21.87 n/a 69.65 34.38 31.95 0.00 0.35 0.16 A 0.39 UNP 96.0 2.79 139.05 187.19 -25.72% YES 13 15.44 21.22 46.25 17.86 7.8 10.78 1.39 0.44 A- 1.77 CSCO 164.6 3.61 38.82 58.05 -33.13% YES 10 13.27 n/a 52.17 16.88 13.5 6.87 0.45 0.25 AA- 2.11 CMI 20.2 3.98 131.66 186.44 -29.38% YES 14 11.77 21.49 36.37 15.24 9.9 -0.6 0.32 0.13 A+ n/a TD 74.7 5.47 42.23 59.55 -29.08% NO 5 10.94 n/a 34.76 16.42 8.59 3.70 2.24 0.01 AA- 1.69 TXN 93.9 3.58 100.5 134.25 -25.14% YES 16 20.95 21.71 68.70 24.11 15.3 6.73 0.65 0.32 A+ 3.24 MMM 76.6 4.41 133.24 219.5 -39.30% YES 62 10.99 10.94 75.19 14.93 0.9 4.42 2.03 0.42 AA- 4.32 TEL 20.9 2.93 62.78 100.37 -37.45% YES 7 10.20 11.02 39.32 12.42 8.1 10.4 0.38 0.2 A- 1.7 PKX 10.3 7.34 33.08 61.22 -45.97% NO 5 4.86 n/a 15.79 12.21 2.93 5.00 0.00 0.26 BBB+ 0.60 CNI 52.6 2.27 73.93 96.1 -23.07% YES 25 12.33 13.77 39.55 14.38 8.7 7.1 0.76 0.32 A 2.72 HPE 12.7 4.89 9.82 17.46 -43.76% YES 5 25.68 n/a 42.86 n/a 5.1 8.36 0.81 0.27 BBB 1.36 INTC 224.0 2.52 52.37 68.47 -23.51% YES 6 6.96 8.45 27.91 9.34 15.2 9.06 0.37 0.22 A+ 1.3 EPD 30.5 12.76 13.95 30.68 -54.53% YES 23 4.18 4.95 82.41 11.81 6.1 7.96 1.14 0.46 BBB+ 1.36 SWKS 14.8 2.02 87.09 128.19 -32.06% YES 6 36.19 n/a 36.51 37.95 15.8 14.1 0 0 0 1.47 CAT 58.0 3.91 105.44 150.53 -29.95% YES 26 7.77 8.45 39.62 11.09 21.7 3.28 2.58 0.46 A 3.64 PXD 11.0 3.31 71.96 178.22 -59.62% NO 5 94.03 n/a 21.35 97.34 -8.84 15.76 0.23 0.14 BBB 0.94 MPC 15.0 10.02 23.15 68.02 -65.97% YES 10 18.17 n/a 58.15 23.06 9.7 3.54 0.85 0.3 BBB 3.36 MDT 120.5 2.4 89.89 121.3 -25.89% YES 42 12.20 10.23 55.24 14.34 2.5 7.67 0.51 0.28 A 3.36 BLK 67.2 3.34 434.34 572.48 -24.13% YES 11 11.32 15.52 51.00 14.46 9.5 6.92 0.18 0.03 AA- 2.35 LYB 16.5 8.5 49.4 97.49 -49.33% YES 9 8.98 n/a 43.80 14.85 3.8 4 1.5 0.33 BBB+ 1.86 TRV 25.5 3.28 99.95 154.83 -35.45% YES 15 8.48 10.14 33.03 11.22 -1.5 6.66 0.25 0.06 A 1.81 ALL 28.0 2.44 88.46 125.57 -29.55% YES 10 11.84 9.37 15.35 13.89 4.1 6.19 0.29 0 A- 1.21 WBA 39.0 4.16 44 63.49 -30.70% YES 44 6.58 13.63 44.96 10.58 14.5 2.2 0.76 0.26 BBB 5.11 HAS 9.8 3.81 72.23 126.87 -43.07% NO 5 9.60 n/a 32.11 13.40 4.82 13.90 1.19 0.34 BBB 1.29 TFC 44.7 5.41 33.27 56.72 -41.34% YES 9 12.47 3.27 45.69 16.38 12.1 7.03 0.82 0.15 0 1.67 XOM 156.4 9.42 36.95 83.38 -55.68% YES 37 4.90 7.53 103.57 11.67 -8.2 5.65 0.25 0.12 AA+ 2.71 HD 207.9 3.15 190.55 247.02 -22.86% YES 11 23.68 19.42 59.46 26.43 20.8 8.4 n/a 0 A 2.57 TROW 23.2 3.66 98.43 139.06 -29.22% YES 34 11.55 11.76 41.38 14.60 13.9 8.67 0 0 NA 1.56 VFC 22.8 3.32 57.79 100.23 -42.34% YES 47 12.76 13.04 57.49 15.42 1.4 10 0.48 0.31 NA 2.15 LMT 98.1 2.76 348.38 439.85 -20.80% YES 17 10.39 14.42 43.74 12.99 16.8 8.78 4.05 0.27 A- 1.92 BMO 30.6 6.34 49.75 79.93 -37.76% NO 5 5.79 n/a 35.44 12.13 6.20 2.74 3.28 0 A+ 2.00 OMC 11.3 5 51.98 84.77 -38.68% YES 10 7.21 15.57 42.83 10.97 7 5.05 1.85 0.27 BBB+ 2.26 AVGO 92.2 5.64 230.69 327.8 -29.62% YES 10 55.55 n/a 59.76 60.32 41 13.3 1.32 0.53 BBB- 3.17 PFE 171.4 4.92 30.9 44.4 -30.41% YES 10 6.72 6.05 53.15 11.27 1 9.1 0.81 0.3 AA- 1.28 BNS 47.0 6.65 40.08 58.22 -31.16% NO 5 6.40 n/a 37.51 13.05 3.37 3.80 2.85 0.01 A+ 1.50 IX 16.1 5.90 59.73 89.21 -33.05% NO 5 7.76 n/a 52.83 13.67 11.35 4.30 1.58 0.35 A- 1.79 HON 93.5 2.74 131.27 183.23 -28.36% YES 9 12.46 10.75 44.83 14.68 8.5 7.53 0.87 0.27 A 2.68 COF 24.6 2.97 53.255 107.59 -50.50% NO 5 5.92 n/a 26.94 8.89 7.77 8.00 0.94 0.14 BBB 0.61 DOV 11.8 2.39 81.95 119.92 -31.66% YES 64 4.59 8.58 42.52 6.50 0 8.8 1.02 0.37 BBB+ 2.53 MTB 14.0 4.12 107.71 174.93 -38.43% NO 5 9.46 n/a 33.37 13.58 13.13 1.70 0.79 0.06 A- 4.57 IBM 96.0 6 108.03 156.76 -31.09% YES 24 8.63 11.58 60.39 13.61 -5.2 7.26 3.69 0.51 A 1.67 BR 10.5 2.36 91.57 134.87 -32.10% YES 13 17.26 19.01 60.34 19.33 13.9 10 1.64 0.48 BBB+ 2.91 MXIM 12.8 4.04 47.56 65.34 -27.21% YES 18 11.72 8.92 67.37 15.18 20 9.54 0 0.27 BBB+ 2.05 BTI 75.8 8.20 33.83 45.64 -25.88% NO 5 3.31 n/a 4.30 11.51 4.92 7.30 0.00 0.33 BBB+ 0.81 RY 85.2 5.16 61.01 82.74 -26.26% NO 5 7.57 n/a 34.62 12.73 7.84 3.36 3.79 0.01 AA- 1.98 AMTD 18.7 3.59 34.51 54.27 -36.41% YES 10 18.86 n/a 34.54 21.80 22.8 -11.4 0 0.09 A n/a FERGY 13.9 3.52 6.11 9.87 -38.10% NO 5 8.70 n/a 29.17 12.22 6.37 6.40 1.02 0.33 BBB+ 1.24 NSC 38.2 2.54 147.88 219.88 -32.75% NO 5 9.76 n/a 36.69 12.30 9.91 9.73 0.82 0.34 BBB+ 1.49 KO 183.7 3.83 42.81 60.13 -28.80% YES 58 5.57 6.91 79.23 8.64 -4.7 8.54 2.27 0.5 A+ 3.03 KLAC 22.3 2.39 142.24 182.57 -22.09% YES 10 10.29 17.85 47.62 12.50 16.3 14.09 1.27 0.37 BBB 1.53 GS 54.4 3.16 158.34 249.72 -36.59% YES 9 13.02 11.48 23.80 15.52 4.3 7.42 7.56 0.31 BBB+ 1.29 LUV 18.2 2.05 36.515 58.83 -37.93% NO 5 24.57 n/a 59.71 26.62 21.09 5.95 0.45 0.15 BBB 1.38 JNJ 324.7 3.09 123.16 153.99 -20.02% YES 57 6.32 6.87 67.50 9.15 -0.2 5.68 0.47 0.2 AAA 4.21 IP 12.0 6.69 30.62 47.76 -35.89% YES 10 6.92 19.96 66.78 12.47 18.4 3.27 1.27 0.32 BBB 3.68 ETN 30.7 3.92 74.54 105.1 -29.08% YES 11 7.70 11.00 55.62 10.92 4.7 6.74 0.51 0.26 A- 2.56 CM 24.8 7.47 57.27 87.62 -34.64% NO 5 6.61 n/a 41.16 14.08 7.32 1.03 3.46 0.01 A+ 4.84 DGX 11.1 2.55 83.08 115.68 -28.18% YES 9 10.45 18.15 36.48 12.56 10.2 4.8 0.85 0.36 BBB+ 3.6 SPG 18.6 14.44 58.17 185.52 -68.64% YES 10 10.67 16.12 127.66 17.50 16.6 8.6 10.13 0.75 A 2.18 HMC 41.2 4.43 22.52 29.44 -23.51% NO 5 12.85 n/a 42.61 17.28 0.19 4.60 0.87 0.36 A 2.08 CB 49.1 2.77 108.41 165.33 -34.43% YES 26 2.95 9.92 30.90 5.01 -5 3.96 0.25 0.08 A 3.78 NDAQ 15.3 2.03 92.78 118.67 -21.82% YES 8 26.11 n/a 40.60 27.94 14.7 7.61 0.65 0.27 BBB 2.91 TT 20.1 2.51 81.49 146.85 -44.51% NO 5 12.82 n/a 46.66 15.33 11.40 0.00 0.87 0.27 BBB 1.82 SBUX 77.9 2.47 66.34 99.11 -33.06% YES 10 22.06 n/a 53.59 24.15 16.6 10.58 n/a 0.58 BBB+ 2.42 FMC 10.7 2.13 82.845 108.77 -23.83% NO 5 21.67 n/a 25.83 23.80 6.73 10.09 1.31 0.35 BBB- 2.00 TRP 38.6 5.63 43.19 57.92 -25.43% NO 5 9.27 n/a 33.79 14.90 11.66 3.40 1.93 0.51 BBB+ 3.51 QCOM 76.1 3.72 66.59 95.91 -30.57% YES 17 9.02 13.98 70.66 12.19 -4 26.8 3.53 0.48 A- 0.83 ENB 56.2 8.81 27.74 43.06 -35.58% YES 24 11.81 13.03 122.61 18.33 14.8 5.45 1.11 0.4 BBB+ 3.45 MRK 181.9 3.4 71.73 92.04 -22.07% YES 9 4.56 3.77 63.54 7.75 10.6 8.43 0.97 0.31 AA 2.37 MPLX 11.5 25.35 10.85 33.4 -67.51% YES 8 14.61 n/a 126.73 28.16 17.3 4.51 1.18 0.59 BBB 2.07 SCCO 21.4 5.79 28.27 44.82 -36.93% NO 5 31.95 n/a 87.97 37.74 3.58 5.35 1.11 0.41 BBB+ 1.17 ET 12.2 26.93 4.53 15.87 -71.46% NO 9 6.27 n/a 74.51 33.20 19.00 1.14 n/a 0.52 BBB- 2.92 UTX 84.1 3.03 97.15 156.83 -38.05% YES 26 4.49 6.68 45.87 6.74 -0.7 8.34 1.04 0.33 BBB+ 2.44 MCD 122.3 3.05 164.01 221.15 -25.84% YES 44 7.60 8.72 62.97 10.17 6.6 7.54 n/a 0.98 BBB+ 3.24 MMC 43.1 2.13 85.45 119.45 -28.46% YES 10 10.42 8.08 53.37 12.16 5.6 9.9 1.53 0.45 A- 3.1 HPQ 24.1 4.18 16.86 23.35 -27.79% YES 10 17.36 15.56 35.06 20.75 5.7 3.45 n/a 0.16 BBB 3 CAH 12.9 4.34 44.38 60.42 -26.55% YES 23 8.22 14.33 35.91 11.91 6.1 4.45 7.94 0.22 BBB+ n/a RSG 24.1 2.14 75.6 100.43 -24.72% YES 17 7.62 7.25 48.65 9.41 16.9 7.61 1.07 0.4 BBB+ 3.56 ADM 18.7 4.3 33.5 46.35 -27.72% YES 45 7.84 9.60 57.37 11.66 -6 -8.8 0.46 0.23 A n/a GRMN 14.6 3.18 75.5 105.58 -28.49% NO 5 4.91 n/a 30.03 8.09 21.56 6.43 0.01 0.01 0 2.39 NTRS 15.5 3.78 73.98 109.88 -32.67% YES 8 13.87 8.14 42.23 17.06 17.2 2.58 11.03 0.17 A+ 5.12 SRE 35.4 3.45 121.13 161.13 -24.82% YES 17 7.79 9.59 54.01 10.78 -3.1 11.9 1.6 0.39 BBB+ 1.52 ROK 17.6 2.69 151.46 209.37 -27.66% YES 10 10.46 12.98 52.17 12.68 -0.3 6.44 3.18 0.36 A 3.65 INFY 36.0 3.10 8.42 12.08 -30.30% NO 5 12.02 n/a 92.17 15.12 5.92 8.00 0.05 0.05 A- 1.44 STT 17.2 4.27 48.66 82.92 -41.32% YES 9 11.50 21.74 36.17 14.55 3.5 0.43 0.67 0.06 A 27.5 FAST 17.8 3.22 31.04 39.02 -20.45% YES 21 11.71 17.06 72.46 14.64 10.6 19 0.13 0.2 NA 1.3 BMY 119.2 3.41 52.79 67.43 -21.71% YES 11 2.49 2.84 81.82 5.54 14.5 14 1.41 0.17 A+ 1.92 MAR 25.6 2.44 78.85 153.13 -48.51% YES 10 19.16 36.56 48.36 20.71 21.4 4.95 12.86 0.47 BBB 6.31 WM 40.5 2.29 95.3 126.22 -24.50% YES 17 6.45 5.86 55.75 8.41 7 7.19 1.91 0.49 A- 3.94 NGLOY 20.8 6.64 8.68 14.81 -41.39% NO 5 5.10 n/a 19.58 11.74 0.00 0.00 0.43 0.19 BBB 5.00 PCAR 20.6 2.15 59.49 82.95 -28.28% YES 9 8.28 9.01 18.63 10.19 12.5 -2.69 1.16 0.4 0 n/a PAYX 21.5 4.12 60.17 90.23 -33.31% YES 9 10.63 6.92 83.22 13.84 10.8 8.44 0.33 0.11 0 3.08 GLW 15.8 4.24 20.74 35.01 -40.76% YES 10 14.87 14.87 83.81 18.56 -9.2 10.59 0.73 0.26 BBB+ 2.14 CAJ 24.0 6.62 21.63 30.12 -28.19% NO 5 2.35 n/a 48.71 8.97 2.20 4.50 0.21 0.11 A+ 5.00 UL 132.4 3.61 50.23 64.84 -22.53% NO 5 4.40 n/a 60.46 8.01 2.04 8.40 0.00 0.45 A+ 1.72 UPS 83.7 4.14 97.52 124.3 -21.54% YES 11 7.46 7.87 79.06 11.92 9.3 7.22 7.73 0.45 A+ 2.45 BBL 76.1 9.50 30.26 51.87 -41.66% NO 5 2.89 n/a 83.56 12.39 -8.46 5.30 0.56 0.26 A 0.89 ADI 32.7 2.8 88.67 124.64 -28.86% YES 18 7.85 10.44 76.78 10.13 13 7.1 0.47 0.26 BBB 4.75 ELS 10.3 2.41 56.79 77.28 -26.51% YES 16 14.28 16.92 93.84 16.28 24.6 11.6 1.91 0.58 0 4.05 DTE 18.8 4.15 97.53 134.96 -27.73% YES 11 7.32 5.95 64.29 10.95 4.3 6 1.5 0 BBB+ 2.95 AJG 15.2 2.25 80.17 109.16 -26.56% YES 10 3.62 3.00 50.99 5.46 12.3 11.24 0.89 0 0 2.46 SCHW 43.2 2.14 33.61 51.07 -34.19% YES 5 23.16 10.98 26.97 24.92 25.6 1.83 11.68 0.03 A 8.34 CVS 77.7 3.35 58.83 77.03 -23.63% NO 5 7.39 n/a 37.29 10.75 5.11 5.90 1.48 0.4 BBB 1.99 BCS 20.1 9.90 4.59 10.22 -55.09% NO 5 2.65 n/a 80.80 12.55 0.00 2.40 1.87 0.11 BBB 0.71 LNT 11.7 3.18 47.75 60.17 -20.64% YES 17 6.84 6.59 68.16 9.76 5.7 5.75 1.32 0.39 A- 4.06 CRH 20.9 3.61 26.84 40.88 -34.34% NO 5 4.95 n/a 38.21 8.56 0.00 0.00 0.62 0.28 BBB+ 0.68 PSA 35.2 3.97 194.91 266.76 -26.93% NO 5 7.39 n/a 74.01 11.36 6.79 3.40 0.37 0.17 A 4.54 SO 59.0 4.43 56.01 70.85 -20.95% YES 19 3.39 3.57 54.99 7.50 15.6 2.1 1.7 0.41 A- 6.38 AEP 41.3 3.36 83.4 104.33 -20.06% YES 10 5.95 5.15 65.42 9.09 3.6 6.17 1.52 0 A- 3.38 BHP 93.7 7.72 37.18 59.02 -37.00% NO 5 2.89 n/a 77.55 10.61 -8.46 5.30 0.56 0.26 A 2.40 DEO 76.3 3.80 126.17 176.22 -28.40% NO 5 7.91 n/a 66.26 11.71 0.84 4.90 1.79 0.43 A- 2.79 EVRG 13.0 3.51 57.52 73.91 -22.18% YES 15 6.78 4.95 77.69 9.88 1.9 6.5 1.14 0 A- 3.87 T 214.3 6.97 29.84 39.63 -24.70% YES 36 2.09 2.21 110.05 7.99 8.9 5.05 0.89 0.33 BBB 3.68 DUK 58.8 4.71 80.19 102.43 -21.71% YES 15 3.52 2.88 74.12 7.64 7.3 4.12 1.37 0 A- 4.37 PM 107.6 6.77 69.15 89.64 -22.86% YES 12 3.42 7.63 101.52 9.13 -0.7 8.25 n/a 0.8 A 2.15 BXP 14.4 4.22 91.58 147.83 -38.05% NO 5 8.56 n/a 52.22 12.78 3.12 0.00 2.18 0.58 A- 7.55 LVS 32.2 7.51 42.1 74.06 -43.15% YES 9 9.02 n/a 90.29 14.44 -0.1 4.11 2.41 0.53 BBB- 4.05 DE 44.3 2.15 142.13 181.99 -21.90% NO 5 4.84 n/a 46.81 6.99 3.30 7.91 3.80 0.63 A 1.75 ARE 17.5 2.85 137.58 175.74 -21.71% NO 5 6.84 n/a 57.90 9.69 25.81 3.30 0.84 0.42 BBB+ 3.41 SNN 15.9 2.07 35.63 52.26 -31.82% NO 5 6.02 n/a 41.52 8.09 4.30 5.50 0.40 0.22 0 3.80 EXR 12.4 3.75 96.02 123.52 -22.26% YES 10 14.49 25.07 109.76 18.07 15.2 6 1.91 0.63 BBB 5.1 WEC 29.0 2.75 87.32 109.53 -20.28% NO 5 8.40 n/a 76.30 11.16 6.69 6.23 1.22 0 A- 4.12 RELX 41.6 2.70 21.25 27.26 -22.05% NO 5 6.83 n/a 50.44 9.53 9.01 7.60 2.96 0.47 BBB+ 4.08 ESS 15.1 3.41 228.6 332.54 -31.26% YES 26 8.96 6.49 124.77 11.89 26.4 7.9 0.93 0.47 BBB+ 5.38 WPC 10.4 6.88 60.34 93.45 -35.43% YES 23 2.71 7.59 165.42 8.07 32.3 n/a 0.88 0.43 BBB n/a CINF 12.3 3.16 75.95 117.41 -35.31% YES 60 4.90 3.51 19.83 7.47 -10.9 0.62 0.09 0.04 BBB+ 12.4 HEINY 45.9 2.32 41.15 57.84 -28.86% NO 5 7.03 n/a 21.96 9.35 3.10 0.00 1.17 0.39 BBB+ 6.02 PEG 22.5 4.41 44.48 63.31 -29.74% YES 9 4.90 3.52 68.29 8.72 3 3.5 1.06 0.34 BBB+ 5.11 STZ 27.8 2.07 144.88 212.54 -31.83% YES 5 20.95 n/a 74.81 n/a 14.6 4.73 1.06 0.48 BBB 9.09 CVX 129.3 7.5 68.78 126.68 -45.71% YES 33 2.49 5.99 300.00 8.01 -7 5.05 0.21 0.12 AA 10.8 PLD 58.5 2.93 79.17 99.23 -20.22% YES 7 9.94 6.59 93.17 12.69 15.2 -6.05 0.53 0.3 A- n/a EIX 20.1 4.61 55.36 78.2 -29.21% YES 17 11.53 7.05 56.79 15.32 -20.3 3.9 1.41 0.3 BBB n/a OXY 10.4 27.22 11.61 68.37 -83.02% YES 16 3.01 9.49 227.34 12.66 -2.6 n/a 1.81 0.24 BBB n/a O 19.5 4.9 56.9 82.44 -30.98% YES 27 4.34 4.68 202.17 8.20 11.8 5.45 0.76 0.42 A- 9.63 EXC 34.6 4.31 35.5 50.95 -30.32% YES 5 3.18 -3.64 50.83 6.73 9.9 -2.3 1.17 0.31 BBB+ n/a GPC 9.6 4.78 66.465 115.2 -42.30% NO 5 5.14 n/a 57.27 9.92 -1.66 1.50 1.26 0.32 A- 10.39 LIN 94.5 2.18 174.85 227.85 -23.26% NO 5 6.14 n/a 92.50 8.32 -6.94 11.72 0.30 0.17 A 3.76 PPL 19.5 6.53 25.42 36.74 -30.81% YES 19 3.56 2.51 70.04 9.09 1.9 0.5 1.77 0.5 A- 25.3 VTR 11.3 10.43 30.39 75.23 -59.60% YES 9 4.20 5.91 285.59 10.09 -5.7 -0.5 1.11 0.5 BBB+ n/a IFF 11.8 2.72 110.22 152.15 -27.56% YES 17 12.54 11.46 81.52 15.04 -0.6 3.8 0.73 0.34 BBB 8.56 ETR 19.4 3.82 97.34 134.78 -27.78% YES 5 1.97 2.01 59.24 5.15 3 -1.5 1.94 0.38 BBB+ n/a WY 12.8 7.91 17.2 31.3 -45.05% YES 9 5.92 19.92 304.70 11.16 -16 5 0.78 0.39 BBB n/a AVB 22.6 3.79 160.27 228.07 -29.73% YES 9 5.79 5.38 99.07 8.96 73 2.54 0.68 0.39 A- 12.3 ABBV 107.3 6.5 72.67 97.79 -25.69% YES 8 20.86 n/a 211.66 26.36 21.91 3.67 n/a 0.1 A- 10.5 TRI 30.8 2.44 62.21 82.02 -24.15% YES 27 1.76 2.54 361.90 3.80 13.3 44.29 0.41 0.2 BBB 3.98 MAA 12.3 3.72 107.6 147.77 -27.18% YES 10 5.63 4.55 137.93 8.73 9.3 7 0.73 0.34 BBB+ 6.36 UDR 11.2 3.61 37.94 50.93 -25.51% YES 9 5.87 3.41 217.46 8.92 86.9 n/a 1.42 0.47 BBB+ n/a SUI 11.4 2.58 121.705 173.98 -30.05% NO 5 3.98 n/a 60.66 6.56 27.23 7.20 0.96 0.27 0 53.35 BIP 10.7 5.88 36.55 56.26 -35.03% YES 13 9.45 11.02 ###### 13.70 -2.22 7.6 0 0.39 BBB+ 36.5 MFG 30.6 5.73 2.255 3.2 -29.53% NO 5 2.54 n/a 52.16 8.28 -33.79 0.00 1.33 0.06 A- 5.00 MCHP 16.3 2.15 68.2 111.21 -38.67% YES 19 0.56 0.75 58.02 2.17 -4.1 5.2 1.71 0.55 BB 6.91 FDX 31.5 2.16 120.58 198.15 -39.15% YES 18 30.01 19.44 400.00 31.85 -25.2 -2.01 1.01 0.48 BBB n/a

Table-1B:

This second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight sorted on "Total Weight/ Quality Score."

Ticker WT.Div. YLD WT. Hist (DIV) WT. Payout Ratio WT. Chowder WT. DGR 10 WT. Growth (past+future) WT. Debt/Equity & Asset WT. Credit/ Rating WT.PEG WT. Distance52-WK HIGH TOTAL WEIGHT / Quality Score C 4.66 1 9.37 10.00 8.00 7.13 4.26 9.5 6.4 9.31 69.63 PRU 7 2.4 7.07 8.50 7.00 7.00 4.81 9 6.17 9.96 68.91 PH 2.9 10 8.31 7.00 6.00 5.74 4.06 9 4.17 8.73 65.91 AMP 3.75 3 9.02 7.50 7.00 7.85 3.45 9 6.12 8.50 65.20 SWK 2.86 10 7.07 6.50 5.00 6.18 4.58 9 4.32 8.79 64.30 FITB 5.6 2 8.48 8.00 8.00 6.35 4.59 5.5 6.28 9.11 63.91 NUE 4.83 9.4 9.46 5.00 1.27 6.01 4.67 8 5.96 9.01 63.60 BAC 3.33 1.2 9.23 10.00 8.00 6.09 4.07 8 5.35 7.88 63.14 DFS 4.58 1.8 10.00 8.00 8.00 6.55 3.79 4 6.29 10.00 63.01 JPM 3.95 1.8 8.31 8.50 7.50 6.37 4.31 9.5 5.48 7.08 62.80 KEY 6.61 1.8 6.75 10.00 7.50 5.86 4.48 5.5 5.18 9.02 62.70 ADP 2.77 8.8 4.46 8.00 5.50 8.00 4.74 9.75 5.16 5.50 62.68 RTN 2.65 3 8.55 7.00 5.50 7.77 4.73 9.5 5.78 7.77 62.25 MS 4.12 1.2 9.13 10.00 5.50 6.72 1.96 9.5 5.94 8.17 62.24 VLO 7 2 3.54 10.00 7.50 6.63 4.69 4.5 6.02 10.00 61.88 TGT 2.79 10 7.21 6.50 6.00 5.25 4.34 9 5.42 5.34 61.84 GWW 2.33 9.6 7.15 6.50 5.50 5.55 4.22 9.5 5.01 5.66 61.02 GD 3.14 5.6 8.24 7.50 5.50 5.39 4.41 9.5 5.17 6.50 60.95 MFC 7 1.4 5.80 8.50 2.52 5.97 4.86 9 6.08 9.34 60.47 TSN 2.87 1.6 8.74 10.00 8.00 7.01 4.42 4.5 5.66 7.46 60.25 VIACA 5.59 1 10.00 8 4.93 5.67 3.84 4.5 6.40 10.00 59.92 MGA 5.02 1 9.35 8.5 5.00 3.67 4.70 8 6.01 8.57 59.82 FCAU 7.00 1 7.30 10 5.00 4.93 4.67 3.5 6.08 10.00 59.48 PNC 4.59 1.8 7.46 9.00 7.00 4.43 4.52 8 5.02 7.57 59.40 SLF 5.26 1 7.99 7.5 4.42 6.00 4.85 9.5 5.49 7.15 59.17 WFC 6.74 1.8 6.16 7.00 6.00 4.26 4.27 8 6.05 8.88 59.15 UBS 7.00 1 10.00 10 5.00 5.46 3.09 4.5 6.41 6.21 58.68 CMCSA 2.43 2.6 8.44 8.00 7.00 7.12 4.16 8 5.47 5.44 58.66 USB 4.7 1.8 7.45 7.50 5.50 4.07 4.50 9.5 5.14 8.21 58.37 EMR 4.39 10 5.38 5.00 4.05 3.33 4.50 9 4.18 8.29 58.11 CNQ 7.00 1 8.43 9 5.00 2.01 4.57 4.5 6.57 10.00 58.07 ITW 2.99 9 5.60 9.00 6.00 5.12 3.47 9.5 2.45 4.92 58.04 APD 2.4 7.6 4.64 7.00 5.00 7.77 4.76 9 4.92 4.91 57.99 PPG 2.4 9.6 7.61 7.00 4.50 5.07 4.36 5.5 4.62 7.29 57.95 BK 3.81 1.8 8.36 8.00 5.00 5.28 4.58 9 4.23 7.82 57.88 LOW 2.53 10 5.22 9.00 7.00 5.97 1.17 5.5 5.17 6.26 57.81 SYY 3.57 10 6.07 6.50 4.97 6.47 3.00 4 4.43 8.24 57.25 PSX 6.88 1.6 8.61 8.50 5.00 3.44 4.66 5.5 3 10.00 57.19 BBY 3.52 3.4 7.63 9.00 6.00 6.65 4.75 4.5 5.31 6.41 57.17 MET 5.7 1.4 8.86 7.00 5.50 2.20 4.87 8 5.36 8.26 57.15 AFL 3.16 7.6 9.33 7.00 4.50 1.68 4.88 8 3.45 7.55 57.15 HIG 3.7 2 9.63 8.00 5.00 4.68 4.81 5.5 4.92 8.77 57.01 MO 7 10 2.95 8.50 5.00 5.22 3.45 4.5 3 7.31 56.92 RIO 7.00 1 3.79 10 5.00 4.00 4.75 9 6.61 5.74 56.88 UNP 2.79 2.6 6.72 8.50 7.50 6.19 4.09 8 5.23 5.14 56.76 CSCO 3.61 2 5.98 8.00 5.00 6.29 4.65 9.6 4.89 6.63 56.64 CMI 3.98 2.8 7.95 8.00 7.50 3.10 4.78 9.5 3 5.88 56.49 TD 5.47 1 8.15 8 5.00 4.10 3.88 9.6 5.31 5.82 56.32 TXN 3.58 3.2 3.91 9.00 7.50 6.24 4.52 9.5 3.76 5.03 56.24 MMM 4.41 10 3.10 7.50 5.50 1.77 3.78 9.6 2.68 7.86 56.20 TEL 2.93 1.4 7.59 7.00 5.50 6.17 4.71 8 5.3 7.49 56.08 PKX 7.00 1 10.00 7 2.43 2.64 4.87 5.5 6.40 9.19 56.04 CNI 2.27 5 7.56 7.50 6.00 5.27 4.46 9 4.28 4.61 55.95 HPE 4.89 1 7.14 10.00 5.00 4.49 4.46 4.5 5.64 8.75 55.87 INTC 2.52 1.2 9.01 6.50 5.00 7.02 4.71 9.5 5.7 4.70 55.86 EPD 7 4.6 2.20 7.00 4.95 4.69 4.20 5.5 5.64 10.00 55.78 SWKS 2.02 1.2 7.94 10.00 5.00 8.00 5.00 4.5 5.53 6.41 55.60 CAT 3.91 5.2 7.55 7.00 5.00 5.09 3.48 9 3.36 5.99 55.58 PXD 3.31 1 9.83 10 5.00 1.05 4.82 4.5 6.06 10.00 55.57 MPC 7 2 5.23 9.00 5.00 4.41 4.43 4.5 3.64 10.00 55.21 MDT 2.4 8.4 5.59 7.50 5.50 3.39 4.61 9 3.64 5.18 55.21 BLK 3.34 2.2 6.12 7.50 6.50 5.47 4.90 9.6 4.65 4.83 55.11 LYB 7 1.8 7.03 7.50 4.49 2.60 4.09 5.5 5.14 9.87 55.01 TRV 3.28 3 8.37 7.00 5.50 1.72 4.85 9 5.19 7.09 55.00 ALL 2.44 2 10.00 7.50 5.00 3.43 4.86 8 5.79 5.91 54.93 WBA 4.16 8.8 6.88 7.00 6.00 4.73 4.49 4.5 1.89 6.14 54.59 HAS 3.81 1 8.49 7.5 4.80 5.61 4.23 4.5 5.71 8.61 54.26 TFC 5.41 1.8 6.79 8.00 3.27 6.34 4.52 4.5 5.33 8.27 54.22 XOM 7 7.4 -0.45 7.00 5.00 -0.85 4.82 9.9 4.29 10.00 54.11 HD 3.15 2.2 5.07 10.00 7.00 6.80 1.75 9 4.43 4.57 53.97 TROW 3.66 6.8 7.33 7.50 5.50 6.89 5.00 0 5.44 5.84 53.96 VFC 3.32 9.4 5.31 8.00 6.00 3.80 4.61 0 4.85 8.47 53.76 LMT 2.76 3.4 7.03 7.50 6.00 6.93 2.84 8 5.08 4.16 53.70 BMO 6.34 1 8.07 7 2.89 2.98 3.36 9.5 5.00 7.55 53.70 OMC 5 2 7.15 7.00 6.50 4.02 3.94 5.5 4.74 7.74 53.58 AVGO 5.64 2 5.03 10.00 5.00 8.00 4.08 4 3.83 5.92 53.50 PFE 4.92 2 5.86 7.00 4.50 3.37 4.45 9.6 5.72 6.08 53.49 BNS 6.65 1 7.81 7.5 3.20 2.39 3.57 9.5 5.50 6.23 53.35 IX 5.90 1 5.90 7.5 3.88 5.22 4.03 8 5.21 6.61 53.25 HON 2.74 1.8 6.90 7.50 5.50 5.34 4.43 9 4.32 5.67 53.20 COF 2.97 1 9.13 6.5 2.96 5.26 4.46 4.5 6.39 10.00 53.17 DOV 2.39 10 7.19 5.00 5.00 2.93 4.31 5.5 4.47 6.33 53.12 MTB 4.12 1 8.33 7.5 4.73 4.57 4.58 8 2.43 7.69 52.93 IBM 6 4.8 4.95 7.50 5.50 0.69 2.90 9 5.33 6.22 52.89 BR 2.36 2.6 4.96 8.50 7.00 7.33 3.94 5.5 4.09 6.42 52.70 MXIM 4.04 3.6 4.08 8.00 5.00 7.18 4.87 5.5 4.95 5.44 52.66 BTI 7.00 1 10.00 7 1.66 4.07 4.84 5.5 6.19 5.18 52.43 RY 5.16 1 8.17 7.5 3.78 3.73 3.10 9.6 5.02 5.25 52.32 AMTD 3.59 2 8.18 9.00 5.00 0.20 4.96 9 3 7.28 52.21 FERGY 3.52 1 8.85 7 4.35 4.26 4.33 5.5 5.76 7.62 52.19 NSC 2.54 1 7.91 7 4.88 6.55 4.42 5.5 5.51 6.55 51.86 KO 3.83 10 2.60 6.50 4.50 1.28 3.62 9.5 3.97 5.76 51.55 KLAC 2.39 2 6.55 7.00 7.00 8.00 4.18 4.5 5.47 4.42 51.51 GS 3.16 1.8 9.53 8.00 5.50 3.91 1.07 5.5 5.71 7.32 51.48 LUV 2.05 1 5.04 10 5.00 5.98 4.70 4.5 5.62 7.59 51.48 JNJ 3.09 10 4.06 6.50 4.50 1.83 4.67 10 2.79 4.00 51.44 IP 6.69 2 4.15 7.00 7.00 5.09 4.21 4.5 3.32 7.18 51.14 ETN 3.92 2.2 5.55 7.00 5.50 3.81 4.62 8 4.44 5.82 50.85 CM 7.00 1 7.36 7.5 3.31 2.78 3.26 9.5 2.16 6.93 50.80 DGX 2.55 1.8 7.94 7.50 7.00 5.00 4.40 5.5 3.4 5.64 50.72 SPG 7 2 -3.46 8.00 6.50 6.87 -0.44 9 4.82 10.00 50.29 HMC 4.43 1 7.17 8 5.00 1.60 4.38 9 4.92 4.70 50.21 CB 2.77 5.2 8.64 5.00 5.00 -0.35 4.84 9 3.22 6.89 50.20 NDAQ 2.03 1.6 7.42 10.00 5.00 6.54 4.54 4.5 4.09 4.36 50.09 TT 2.51 1 6.67 8 5.00 3.80 4.43 4.5 5.18 8.90 50.00 SBUX 2.47 2 5.80 9.00 5.00 7.53 1.46 5.5 4.58 6.61 49.95 FMC 2.13 1 9.27 9 5.00 5.61 4.17 4 5.00 4.77 49.94 TRP 5.63 1 8.28 7.5 4.63 5.02 3.78 5.5 3.49 5.09 49.92 QCOM 3.72 3.4 3.67 7.00 6.00 2.67 3.00 8 6.17 6.11 49.73 ENB 7 4.8 -2.83 8.50 6.00 5.82 4.25 5.5 3.55 7.12 49.70 MRK 3.4 1.8 4.56 6.50 3.77 6.34 4.36 9.75 4.63 4.41 49.52 MPLX 7 1.6 -3.34 10.00 5.00 5.50 4.12 4.5 4.93 10.00 49.31 SCCO 5.79 1 1.50 10 5.00 2.98 4.24 5.5 5.83 7.39 49.23 ET 7.00 1.8 3.19 10 3.14 4.38 1.49 4 4.08 10.00 49.07 UTX 3.03 5.2 6.77 5.00 4.50 2.55 4.32 5.5 4.56 7.61 49.03 MCD 3.05 8.8 4.63 7.00 5.00 4.71 1.26 5.5 3.76 5.17 48.88 MMC 2.13 2 5.83 7.00 5.00 5.17 4.01 8 3.9 5.69 48.73 HPQ 4.18 2 8.12 9.00 6.50 3.05 1.67 4.5 4 5.56 48.57 CAH 4.34 4.6 8.01 7.00 6.00 3.52 0.92 5.5 3 5.31 48.20 RSG 2.14 3.4 6.42 6.50 5.00 6.54 4.27 5.5 3.44 4.94 48.14 ADM 4.3 9 5.33 7.00 5.00 -4.93 4.66 9 3 5.54 47.89 GRMN 3.18 1 8.75 6.5 2.46 6.14 4.99 4.5 4.61 5.70 47.82 NTRS 3.78 1.6 7.22 8.00 5.00 4.86 -0.60 9.5 1.88 6.53 47.77 SRE 3.45 3.4 5.75 7.00 5.00 2.93 4.01 5.5 5.48 4.96 47.48 ROK 2.69 2 5.98 7.50 6.00 2.05 3.23 9 3.35 5.53 47.33 INFY 3.10 1 0.98 8 5.00 4.64 4.95 8 5.56 6.06 47.30 STT 4.27 1.8 7.98 7.50 7.50 1.31 4.64 9 -5 8.26 47.26 FAST 3.22 4.2 3.44 7.50 6.50 7.53 4.84 0 5.7 4.09 47.02 BMY 3.41 2.2 2.27 5.00 2.84 8.00 4.21 9.5 5.08 4.34 46.85 MAR 2.44 2 6.45 9.00 8.00 5.65 -1.67 4.5 0.69 9.70 46.77 WM 2.29 3.4 5.53 6.50 4.50 4.73 3.80 8 3.06 4.90 46.71 NGLOY 6.64 1 10.00 7 2.55 0.00 4.69 4.5 2.00 8.28 46.66 PCAR 2.15 1.8 10.00 7.00 5.00 3.10 4.22 4.5 3 5.66 46.43 PAYX 4.12 1.8 2.10 7.50 4.50 6.41 4.78 4.5 3.92 6.66 46.29 GLW 4.24 2 2.02 8.50 6.00 0.46 4.51 5.5 4.86 8.15 46.24 CAJ 6.62 1 6.41 6.5 1.18 2.23 4.84 9.5 2.00 5.64 45.92 UL 3.61 1 4.94 6.5 2.20 3.48 4.78 9.5 5.28 4.51 45.79 UPS 4.14 2.2 2.62 7.00 5.00 5.51 0.91 9.5 4.55 4.31 45.73 BBL 7.00 1 2.06 7 1.45 -1.05 4.59 9 6.11 8.33 45.48 ADI 2.8 3.6 2.90 7.00 5.50 6.37 4.64 4.5 2.25 5.77 45.33 ELS 2.41 3.2 0.77 8.00 6.50 7.87 3.76 4.5 2.95 5.30 45.25 DTE 4.15 2.2 4.46 7.00 4.50 3.43 4.25 5.5 4.05 5.55 45.09 AJG 2.25 2 6.13 5.00 3.00 7.75 4.56 4.5 4.54 5.31 45.03 SCHW 2.14 1 9.13 9.00 5.50 4.61 -0.86 9 -1.34 6.84 45.02 CVS 3.35 1 7.84 7 3.70 3.67 4.06 4.5 5.01 4.73 44.85 BCS 7.00 1 2.40 7.5 1.32 0.80 4.01 4.5 6.29 10.00 44.82 LNT 3.18 3.4 3.98 6.50 4.50 3.82 4.15 8 2.94 4.13 44.59 CRH 3.61 1 7.72 6.5 2.47 0.00 4.55 5.5 6.32 6.87 44.54 PSA 3.97 1 3.25 7 3.70 3.40 4.73 9 2.46 5.39 43.89 SO 4.43 3.8 5.63 5.00 3.57 4.70 3.95 8 0.62 4.19 43.88 AEP 3.36 2 4.32 6.50 4.50 3.26 4.24 8 3.62 4.01 43.81 BHP 7.00 1 2.81 7 1.45 -1.05 4.59 9 4.60 7.40 43.79 DEO 3.80 1 4.22 7 3.96 1.91 3.89 8 4.21 5.68 43.66 EVRG 3.51 3 2.79 6.50 4.95 2.80 4.43 8 3.13 4.44 43.55 T 6.97 7.2 -1.26 6.50 2.21 4.65 4.39 4.5 3.32 4.94 43.42 DUK 4.71 3 3.24 6.50 2.88 3.81 4.32 8 2.63 4.34 43.42 PM 6.77 2.4 -0.19 6.50 5.00 2.52 1.35 9 4.85 4.57 42.77 BXP 4.22 1 5.97 7.5 4.28 1.04 3.62 8 -0.55 7.61 42.69 LVS 7 1.8 1.21 7.50 4.51 1.34 3.53 4 2.95 8.63 42.47 DE 2.15 1 6.65 5 2.42 3.74 2.78 9 5.25 4.38 42.38 ARE 2.85 1 5.26 6.5 3.42 5.10 4.37 5.5 3.59 4.34 41.93 SNN 2.07 1 7.31 6.5 3.01 3.27 4.69 4.5 3.20 6.36 41.91 EXR 3.75 2 -1.22 8.50 8.00 6.00 3.73 4.5 1.9 4.45 41.61 WEC 2.75 1 2.96 7 4.20 4.31 4.39 8 2.88 4.06 41.55 RELX 2.70 1 6.20 6.5 3.41 5.54 3.29 5.5 2.92 4.41 41.47 ESS 3.41 5.2 -3.10 7.00 4.50 6.63 4.30 5.5 1.62 6.25 41.32 WPC 6.88 4.6 -5.00 6.50 5.00 4.00 4.35 4.5 3 7.09 40.91 CINF 3.16 10 10.00 5.00 3.51 -3.43 4.94 5.5 -5 7.06 40.74 HEINY 2.32 1 9.76 6.5 3.51 1.03 4.22 5.5 0.98 5.77 40.59 PEG 4.41 1.8 3.96 6.50 3.52 2.17 4.30 5.5 1.89 5.95 40.00 STZ 2.07 1 3.15 10.00 5.00 5.58 4.23 4.5 -2.09 6.37 39.80 CVX 7 6.6 -5.00 6.50 4.50 -0.65 4.84 9.75 -3.78 9.14 38.90 PLD 2.93 1.4 0.85 7.50 4.50 1.98 4.59 8 3 4.04 38.80 EIX 4.61 3.4 5.40 8.00 5.00 -5.47 4.15 4.5 3 5.84 38.43 OXY 7 3.2 -5.00 7.50 5.00 -0.87 3.98 4.5 3 10.00 38.31 O 4.9 5.4 -5.00 6.50 4.68 5.75 4.41 8 -2.63 6.20 38.20 EXC 4.31 1 6.15 5.00 0.00 2.53 4.26 5.5 3 6.06 37.81 GPC 4.78 1 5.34 6.5 2.57 -0.05 4.21 8 -3.39 8.46 37.42 LIN 2.18 1 0.94 6.5 3.07 1.59 4.77 9 3.24 4.65 36.94 PPL 6.53 3.8 3.74 6.50 2.51 0.80 3.87 8 -5 6.16 36.92 VTR 7 1.8 -5.00 7.00 4.50 -2.07 4.20 5.5 3 10.00 35.93 IFF 2.72 3.4 2.31 8.00 5.50 1.07 4.47 4.5 -1.56 5.51 35.91 ETR 3.82 1 5.10 5.00 2.01 0.50 3.84 5.5 3 5.56 35.32 WY 7 1.8 -5.00 7.00 7.00 -3.67 4.42 4.5 3 9.01 35.06 AVB 3.79 1.8 0.12 6.50 4.50 4.85 4.47 8 -5 5.95 34.96 ABBV 6.5 1.6 -5.00 10.00 5.00 5.22 1.70 8 -3.47 5.14 34.69 TRI 2.44 5.4 -5.00 3.80 2.54 8.00 4.70 4.5 3.02 4.83 34.23 MAA 3.72 2 -4.74 6.50 4.55 5.43 4.47 5.5 0.64 5.44 33.51 UDR 3.61 1.8 -5.00 6.50 3.41 4.00 4.06 5.5 3 5.10 31.98 SUI 2.58 1 4.92 5 1.99 6.40 4.38 4.5 -5.00 6.01 31.78 BIP 5.88 2.6 -5.00 7.50 5.50 1.79 4.81 5.5 -5 7.01 30.58 MFG 5.73 1 5.98 6.5 1.27 -11.26 4.31 8 2.00 5.91 29.43 MCHP 2.15 3.8 5.25 2.17 0.75 0.37 3.87 3 0.09 7.73 29.19 FDX 2.16 3.6 -5.00 10.00 7.00 -9.07 4.26 4.5 3 7.83 28.28

Selection of the Final 15

To select our final 15 companies, we will follow a multi-step process:

Step 1: We will first take the top 20 names in the above table (based on total weight or quality score).

Step 2: Now, we will sort the list based on dividend yield (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 3: We will sort the list based on five-year dividend growth (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 4: We will then sort the list based on the credit rating (numerical weight) and select the top 10 stocks with the best credit rating.

From the above steps, we have a total of 50 names in our final consideration. The following stocks appeared more than once:

Appeared 2 times: ADP, BAC, C, FCAU, MS, and TSN.

After removing six duplicates, we are left with 44 names.

Since there are multiple names in each industry segment, we will just keep a maximum of three names from the top from any one segment. We keep the following:

Financial Services:

(NYSE:C), (PRU), (TD)

Industrials:

(PH), (SWK), (MMM)

Business Services:

(ADP),

Defense:

(RTN), (GD)

Energy:

(VLO), (CVX)

Retail:

(TGT)

Technology:

(CSCO), (AVGO)

Healthcare:

(JNJ)

Below is the list of final 15:

TABLE-2:

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Price (03/30) 52 Week High Distance Present in CCC-List Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio TOTAL WEIGHT Ticker (C) 91.9 4.66 43.8 81.91 -46.53% YES 5 116.89 34.38 25.03 120.11 9.4 13 1.34 0.14 A+ 0.6 69.63 C (PRU) 21.1 8.3 53.04 105.71 -49.82% YES 12 13.01 19.04 43.48 18.84 25.8 9 0.35 0.03 A 0.83 68.91 PRU (PH) 15.6 2.9 121.28 215.28 -43.66% YES 63 10.43 13.02 33.52 12.34 11 6.23 1.54 0.34 A 2.83 65.91 PH (SWK) 14.9 2.86 96.66 172.53 -43.97% YES 52 5.77 7.58 43.46 7.69 10.1 8.44 0.6 0.25 A 2.68 64.30 SWK (ADP) 56.7 2.77 131.38 181.25 -27.51% YES 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.74 15.3 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.84 62.68 ADP (RTN) 39.5 2.65 142.02 232.31 -38.87% YES 15 9.33 11.81 31.60 11.33 11.3 12.91 0.39 0.16 A+ 1.22 62.25 RTN (VLO) 18.4 8.7 45.04 101.4 -55.58% YES 10 27.94 20.70 71.66 33.86 7.9 12.41 0.45 0.18 BBB 0.98 61.88 VLO (TGT) 47.5 2.79 94.74 129.21 -26.68% YES 52 6.47 14.69 42.31 9.04 5.3 10.44 1.01 0.32 A 1.58 61.84 TGT (GD) 37.7 3.14 130.07 192.67 -32.49% YES 28 10.52 10.35 34.06 13.07 8.9 7.28 0.9 0.29 A+ 1.83 60.95 GD (CSCO) 164.6 3.61 38.82 58.05 -33.13% YES 10 13.27 n/a 52.17 16.88 13.5 6.87 0.45 0.25 AA- 2.11 56.64 CSCO (TD) 74.7 5.47 42.23 59.55 -29.08% NO 5 10.94 n/a 34.76 16.42 8.59 3.70 2.24 0.01 AA- 1.69 56.32 TD (MMM) 76.6 4.41 133.24 219.5 -39.30% YES 62 10.99 10.94 75.19 14.93 0.9 4.42 2.03 0.42 AA- 4.32 56.20 MMM (AVGO) 92.2 5.64 230.69 327.8 -29.62% YES 10 55.55 n/a 59.76 60.32 41 13.3 1.32 0.53 BBB- 3.17 53.50 AVGO (JNJ) 324.7 3.09 123.16 153.99 -20.02% YES 57 6.32 6.87 67.50 9.15 -0.2 5.68 0.47 0.2 AAA 4.21 51.44 JNJ (CVX) 129.3 7.5 68.78 126.68 -45.71% YES 33 2.49 5.99 300.00 8.01 -7 5.05 0.21 0.12 AA 10.78 38.90 CVX Average 4.57 -37.46% 30.53 20.89 13.83 65.25 24.52 10.79 8.91 0.91 0.23 A 2.71 59.42

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This step is mostly a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the above 15 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like.

The readers could certainly differ from our selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. We make two lists for two different goals, one for safe and conservative income and the second one for higher-yield. Nonetheless, here's are our final lists for this month:

Final List-1 (Conservative Income):

Final List-2 (High Yield):

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. Obviously, the current situation adds the risk of a recession and a prolonged downturn.

Nonetheless, we think these five companies (first list) would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking conservative investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of five has, on average, 39 years of dividend history (including four dividend-aristocrat), 11.4% and 9.70% annualized dividend growth during the last 5 and 10 years, excellent "A plus" credit rating, and trading on an average of 30% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 3.78%. We could have gone for higher dividends with some other stocks, but we wanted to stick with quality during these stressful times.

The second list includes a few names that are a bit riskier, with less than stellar credit ratings but offer much higher yields. It's possible that some of these companies on the second list like Valero and Broadcom may have to cut their dividends in the coming months due to lower margins and adverse market conditions. But they still remain solid companies that are available on the cheap right now. This list offers an average yield of 6.25%, an average of 13 years of dividend history, higher dividend growth, and a nearly 40% discount from their 52-week highs. Readers should also look at our extended list of 15 stocks and pick according to their needs, preference, and suitability.

Below is a snapshot of five companies from two groups:

Table-3A: List-1 (Conservative Income)

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Price (03/30) 52 Week High Distance from 52-WK High Present in CCC-List Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio TOTAL WEIGHT (ADP) 56.7 2.77 131.38 181.25 -27.51% YES 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.74 15.3 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.84 62.68 (GD) 37.7 3.14 130.07 192.67 -32.49% YES 28 10.52 10.35 34.06 13.07 8.9 7.28 0.9 0.29 A+ 1.83 60.95 (TD) 74.7 5.47 42.23 59.55 -29.08% NO 5 10.94 n/a 34.76 16.42 8.59 3.70 2.24 0.01 AA- 1.69 56.32 (MMM) 76.6 4.41 133.24 219.5 -39.30% YES 62 10.99 10.94 75.19 14.93 0.9 4.42 2.03 0.42 AA- 4.32 56.20 (JNJ) 324.7 3.09 123.16 153.99 -20.02% YES 57 6.32 6.87 67.50 9.15 -0.2 5.68 0.47 0.2 AAA 4.21 51.44 Average 3.78 -29.68% 39.20 10.43 9.69 55.16 13.86 6.70 7.19 1.20 0.22 AA 2.78 57.52

Table-3B: List-2 (High Yield)

Ticker Market Cap (Billions) Div. Yield % Price (03/30) 52 Week High Distance Present in CCC-List Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating PEG Ratio TOTAL WEIGHT PRU 21.1 8.3 53.04 105.71 -49.82% YES 12 13.01 19.04 43.48 18.84 25.8 9 0.35 0.03 A 0.83 68.91 VLO 18.4 8.7 45.04 101.4 -55.58% YES 10 27.94 20.70 71.66 33.86 7.9 12.41 0.45 0.18 BBB 0.98 61.88 GD 37.7 3.14 130.07 192.67 -32.49% YES 28 10.52 10.35 34.06 13.07 8.9 7.28 0.9 0.29 A+ 1.83 60.95 TD 74.7 5.47 42.23 59.55 -29.08% NO 5 10.94 n/a 34.76 16.42 8.59 3.70 2.24 0.01 AA- 1.69 56.32 AVGO 92.2 5.64 230.69 327.8 -29.62% YES 10 55.55 n/a 59.76 60.32 41 13.3 1.32 0.53 BBB- 3.17 53.50 Average 6.25 -39.32% 13.00 23.59 16.70 48.74 28.50 18.44 9.14 1.05 0.21 1.70 60.31

Conclusion

This time, we have presented two groups of stocks (five each), with different goals. The first group of five stocks is for conservative investors who prioritize safety over income. The second group reaches for higher yield but with little less safety. It's evident in the credit rating of each set. The first set has all five stocks with A or better ratings, whereas the second group consists of at least two stocks that have BBB ratings. The first group yields 3.78%, whereas the second group yields 6.25%. We believe these two groups of five stocks each make an excellent watch list for further research and buying at an opportune time.





