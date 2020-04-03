Roku Is Now Cheaper Than Netflix, Which Makes It A Buy

At a time when many businesses (and stocks) are getting decimated from the impact of COVID-19, there are some that are surviving, and indeed thriving. Most of the businesses doing well in these uncertain times are in some way related to the fact that a lot of us are confined in our homes.

According to Nielsen, Americans staying home are spending a lot more time watching TV, and specifically, streaming; in the first three weeks of March, Neilsen estimates that the total number of minutes streamed to TV increased 85% year over year to 400 billion. Not only that, video streaming services are stealing share from linear TV; Nielsen found that for the week of March 16, streaming accounted for 23% of all TV viewing, compared with 16% during the same week last year.

The first stock that comes to mind when you think of streaming is obviously Netflix (NFLX). However, Roku (ROKU) is also a pure-play streaming company that should benefit from this trend.

Roku’s business model is simple: To acquire users on to its streaming platform, Roku sells stand-alone streaming players. The revenue it makes selling these falls under its “Player Revenue” Segment. Roku says that it does not aim to make money selling players; so the gross margin on this segment is deliberately kept low to acquire the maximum number of users.

Roku also licenses its OS to TV brands to sell co-branded Roku TVs as a means to acquire users. In 2019, nearly one in three smart TVs sold in the U.S. were Roku TVs, which means that this is a significant source of user acquisition for the company.

Roku then monetizes these users, or “active accounts”, by selling digital ads on its own channel (The Roku Channel) as well as on other AVOD channels on its platform. The company also gets a cut of the revenue from content distributors if users subscribe to a streaming service, or purchase a movie through its platform. This “Platform Revenue” had a gross margin of 65% in 2019, and is the main focus for the company.

The key drivers of Roku’s platform revenue include:

Active accounts. This represents the size of Roku’s user base. Streaming Hours. This is a measure of engagement on Roku’s platform. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). This is a measure of Roku’s ability to monetize its active users.

I will now discuss the trends in each of these key metrics.

Active Accounts

Increasing active accounts is the primary driver for Roku’s business growth. A large base of active accounts increases Roku’s leverage with content publishers as well as advertisers. You can see in the chart above that the year over year growth in active accounts has been decreasing, which is to be expected given that the growth is coming from an increasingly large base.

According to Strategy Analytics, Roku players and TVs accounted for over 15% of all streaming devices in the US in 1Q19, establishing Roku as the market leader with a 36% lead over the next TV streaming platform, Sony Playstation. With its best-in-class and easy to use product, I expect Roku to continue to gain share in the rapidly growing streaming devices market in the U.S., and with the international market still largely untapped, I expect active accounts to continue to grow at a healthy rate in the coming quarters.

Streaming Hours

An increase in the number of hours streamed on the Roku platform leads to increased ad inventory, and increase in revenue share from subscription and transaction video on demand. Thus streaming hours growth is key to Roku’s platform revenue growth.

Growth in hours streamed on Roku devices depends on the increase in the number of active accounts, as well as on those active accounts streaming more content. The chart above shows that streaming hours growth has been falling for the past three quarters. In its 4Q19 shareholder letter, management attributed part of this fall to the rollout of the “Are you still watching” feature, which prompts users to confirm they are watching after a period of inactivity. Roku started rolling out this feature in 3Q19 to make this metric more reliable, and expects growth in this metric to continue to decline in the coming quarters as a result.

However, this is also the metric that should benefit most from the coronavirus impact as users confined at their homes stream for longer hours. Recognizing this opportunity, Roku recently announced its Home Together initiative which offers users free 30-day access to a collection of over 20 premium channels through extended trials from within The Roku Channel.

Growth in streaming hours is a metric that I will track closely in the coming quarters to understand the magnitude of the positive impact on Roku, and whether the growth continues to keep pace once the virus subsides.

ARPU

The bull case on Roku revolves around the company’s ability to consistently increase its ARPU over time as advertisers leverage its user data and insights to improve ad targeting, allowing Roku to command higher advertising rates from a larger number of advertisers. You can see in the chart above that ARPU growth has stabilized between 25-30% for the past five quarters.

In 2019, Roku once again doubled its total ad impressions after doubling them in 2018, which shows that the company’s ad impression growth is outpacing growth in streamed hours and bodes well for ARPU growth.

Roku recently completed the acquisition of video advertising platform dataxu, which will help advertisers plan, buy and optimize their video ad campaigns that run on Roku’s platform with a data-driven approach. The addition of dataxu to Roku’s suite of advertising tools will help the company continue to increase its ARPU.

According to Magna Global, OTT accounts for 29% of TV viewing but has captured just 3% of TV ad spend, which implies that there is lots of room for OTT streaming companies like Roku to increase user monetisation.

ARPU growth is also a metric that is likely to be negatively affected by the coronavirus impact. With large parts of the economy shut down, advertisers are cutting down their ad budgets. According to IAB, while ad buyers report that they are reducing ad spend, 35% of advertisers are increasing OTT/Connected TV device targeting, which should mitigate some of the negative impact on Roku.

I believe that as advertisers shift ad spend to OTT due to coronavirus impact and see better results from more accurate ad targeting, they would be more comfortable allocating a larger proportion of their budgets to OTT even when the virus subsides, thus accelerating the trend of increased ad budget allocation to OTT TV.

Valuation

For the purpose of valuation, I like to compare Roku to Netflix, as both companies benefit from similar secular trends and have relatively similar gross margins.

The chart below shows the EV/Forward Revenue multiple for both Roku and Netflix.

Note that Roku traded a premium to Netflix for much of 2019; at its peak in September 2019, Roku was valued at a multiple more than twice that of Netflix. Since then, Roku stock is down more than 50%, and its EV/2020 Revenue multiple is now lower than that of Netflix.

With Netflix now at a relatively mature phase in its growth, I believe that Roku still has lots more room to grow, both in the US, and internationally. A higher growth potential implies that Roku should trade at a premium to Netflix on EV/Forward Revenue basis.

At the same time, Roku has more uncertainty built into business as compared to Netflix- in these uncertain times, Netflix’s subscription-based business model should hold up better than Roku’s ad-supported model. In addition, Roku’s international expansion plans also carry significant execution risk. Thus the valuation premium justified by a higher growth potential needs to be weighed against these additional risks.

Although Roku faces some headwinds from coronavirus in terms of uncertainty around ad sales, I believe that the long term growth drivers for the company remain intact: cord-cutting will continue, and may even accelerate due to the impact from coronavirus; as the connected TV market grows, the discrepancy between OTT TV viewing and ad spend would continue to narrow; Roku’s strategy of partnering with TV manufacturers to acquire users would help maintain its market leader status; and the international market represents a huge opportunity for the company that remains largely untapped.

In my view, over these past years, Roku management has shown that they can execute well, and with Roku’s EV/Forward Revenue multiple lower than or similar to that of Netflix, I believe that Roku is undervalued.

When Roku reports its 1Q20 results, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a jump in sentiment around this stock if streamed hours show strong growth due to the coronavirus impact, and the hit to platform revenue is not as bad with advertisers shifting ad spend from traditional to OTT TV. With its long term growth potential intact, I would recommend buying the dip in Roku driven by the coronavirus uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.