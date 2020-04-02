Securitas: A Secured Investment

Business overview

Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) is the world’s largest security company with operations in 56 countries and approximately 370,000 employees across the world. The company has a leading position in Europe and is #2 in North America and in Latin America and has a small presence in Asia, Middle East and Africa. The company offers protection services such as on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety and corporate risk management. Vast majority of sales (77%) are generated by guarding activities which are commoditized, highly competitive and labor intensive; that is why the company does not benefit from economic moats.

The company is trying to differentiate its service offerings from smaller competitors by adopting technology solutions. Those solutions are less labor intensive than traditional manned guarding services; that is why they are proposed at a lower price. However, they are also profit accretive as forgone revenues are more than offset by lower labor costs. Besides, those solutions require an expertise and financial resources that smaller players may not have. As a result, competition will likely be reduced and Securitas’ leadership will be strengthened.

Security services are relatively defensive as highlighted by the resilience of organic growth and the ROIC stability. Security services tend to be the last services to be shut down because they have to be operated unless clients’ operations are completely interrupted. And still, those closed infrastructures could still require some security services in order to avoid theft and damage.

The demand for security services benefit from global growth, outsourcing trends and rising inequality as well as temporary events such as terrorist attacks or immigrant crisis.

Two negative arguments do not tell the whole story

Over the last couple of years, most of sell-side analysts covering the stock had, and still have, a negative recommendation based on the company facing margin pressures and a deteriorating cash generation. To be honest, we cannot disagree about those elements but we believe that they are also far less worrisome than what is generally suggested.

A. Operating margin

First of all, margin decline is a matter of perspectives. Indeed, while we can argue that operating margin has declined over the last 15 years, we cannot make such a statement since 2013 because operating margin has been very stable.

Technology solutions have margin twice as large than traditional manned guarding (10% VS 4% operating margin). As a result, given the business-mix improvement (security solutions accounting for 21% of revenue nowadays VS 6% in 2012), margin should have theoretically improved (as suggested by blue column in the following chart). However, operating margin has remained stable from 2013.

During its 2013 capital market day, Securitas exposed for the first time its intention to develop its security solution and electronic security business (technology solutions). They also emphasized the difference of margins between the guarding and the technology solutions businesses. The latter has a 10% operating margin while the former is closer to 4%. Our calculations suggest that the implied operating margin for the manned guarding business went from 4% in 2013 (in line with what the company communicated at that time) to 3% nowadays.

We believe that the lack of margin improvement is the result of the margin pressure faced by the manned guarding business. Indeed, any margin improvement related to the business-mix has been offset by a further deterioration in the guarding business.

“Looking though, also on the margin perspective, this we keep on driving. I think there are some other factors that have then had a negative impact on the margin. And one of those obviously is that we have a significant part of guarding business, which is growing still at a fairly good pace in Europe, but that is also under continuous pressure.” (Source: Q3 2019 earning call)

This level of price competition is not surprising given the commoditized nature of manned guarding services and the level of industry fragmentation (Securitas is the global leader with roughly 10% market share while G4S is second with only 6% market share). However, this challenging market environment confirms the Securitas’ strategic decisions to move towards higher-margin and less competitive technology solutions.

On top of that, Securitas has implemented several cost savings and development programs in the last few years which required up-front investments. Those programs encompass a cost savings program for the European business (2018), a global IT program (2019) and the development of an integrated platform for people management in North America (2019). The company booked SEK 455M and SEK 209M restructurings charges in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Without these expenses, margins would have been close to 4.9%.

To sum up, despite what many people are telling about company margins, margins have been fairly stable over the last few years (or even slightly increasing after adjusting them for restructurings expenses). Furthermore, it is important to mention that the company did not need to scale back its business to maintain its margins but has been able to keep growing.

B. Cash generation

In the last couple of years, cash generation was lower than it used to be (especially in 2016 and 2018). However, it strongly improved in 2019.

Our analysis suggests that the changes in working capital and capex, at a lesser extent, are the main factors explaining the lower cash generation.

Indeed, the business model has evolved since 2013. The security solution and electronic security business require investments (which are capitalized on the balance sheet) such as cameras and control centers… while the traditional manned guarding business requires only workers (which are expensed in the P&L). However, this higher capital intensity offer higher visibility and client retention (3- to 5-years contract VS 1-year contract for manned guarding) as well as higher margins and profits.

The increasing working capital requirement mainly results of clients asking for better payment terms.

“I should say though that we see that there is pressure from customers on increasing their payment terms” (Source: Q3 2019 earning call)

Besides, the increasing exposure to the electronic security technology business is also more capital intensive (higher inventories).

“The electronic security technology uses a bit more (working) capital compared to the guarding business.” (Source: Q4 2018 earning call)

Finally, the exposure to North America, which has higher capital requirements than other segments, has increased from 35% of group sales in 2012 to 44% in 2019.

“The U.S. is a business which uses a little bit more capital compared to for instance the European business” (Source: Q4 2018 earning call)

This higher working capital requirement in the US can be explained by the two following reasons:

- Many guards are paid on a weekly-basis instead of a monthly-basis like in Europe (lower current liabilities)

- VAT (Value-Added Tax) does not exist in the US. In Europe, Securitas collect the money for the tax and pay the government at a later date (higher current liabilities)

To sum up, the increasing capital-intensity does not impact the ROIC because it is offset by higher profits. We believe that these additional investments will strengthen Securitas’ leading position and will improve the competitive environment over time. Working capital outflow are unpredictable and very volatile. Having said that, it is likely that the company offer better payment terms in exchange for something (longer maturity contract, higher prices…). Finally, 2019 shows that the company has already implemented some initiatives in order to improve the situation.

“So when it comes to the improvement in working capital, as you rightfully said, that is mostly derived from the accounts receivables. Last year, we commented that the situation was a bit negative. So this year, this situation is much better. We have been able to focus more on it again.” (Source: Q3 2019 earning call)

Valuation attractive

Securitas trades at an 8.1% FCF yield and an EV/EBITDA of 7.3x which seems to be attractive from an historical perspective.

A conservative DCF suggest that the company is undervalued and offers 52% upside (based on a SEK 103 share price). We consider that revenue will decrease by 10% and operating margin will reach 3.7% in 2020 because of Covid-19. 2021 and 2022 will see a rebound in the activity and margin will be back to their 2019 level. After that, we consider 3% topline growth (far below its historical average despite huge M&A opportunities and a more differentiated services offering than smaller competitors). We also consider that operating margin will slightly improve to 5%. We use a 8% WACC, a 2% perpetual growth rate and the historical average of 10x EV/EBITDA.

We believe that margin could further improve given the improving business mix, the different restructurings and development plans as well as potential wages pressure (resulting from a slowdown in the economic activity). If we assume that operating margin increase from 5% in 2023 to 5.8% in 2031 (VS from 4.8% to 5%), the stock offers 71% upside.

Conclusion

Securitas benefits from a defensive business model, a strong balance sheet (net debt / EBITDA of 2.2x) and a strong management team. In the last few years, most analysts have been negative on the stock because of margins pressure and deteriorating cash generation. We believe that these elements are only one part of the equity story and have to be combined with the other part to show the real investment case. Indeed, the core guarding business is facing price competition but the company has been able to maintain stable margin thanks to the development of higher-margin technology solutions business. The development of this business require additional capex and working capital investments that pressure the cash generation during development phase but is worth it over the long-term. Besides, cash generation has significantly improved in 2019 due to an improvement in volatile working capital outflows. Finally, we believe that the current valuation does not reflect the company's future prospects and offers an attractive risk/return profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCTBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.