Why Oil Majors' 7-11% Dividend Yields Could Be In Danger

I believe that only Chevron has a high probability to maintain its current dividend. Together with recent insider buying activity, it could be an interesting buy.

The results are worrying. BP and Exxon Mobil are very likely to cut their dividend soon. I am neutral on Shell and Total's dividend and could turn bearish if the OPEC meeting in June would give negative outcomes.

In this article, I will create a model based on operational and financial parameters, which will try to predict whether the company will cut its dividends.

Investors are questioning the sustainability of dividends as oil prices dropped to a 18-year low and a recovery is not in sight due to the COVID-19 pandemic and price war.

I decided to write an article on oil companies after mentioning that there was some interesting insider buying activity in oil stocks. Doing research on the best stocks with insider purchases is my main priority as these outperform the market significantly.

Many investors rely heavily on their dividend income stream. One of the most stable dividend payers is the oil majors as most of them have increased their dividends for many decades in a row. After this year's 35-55% drop in oil majors' stock price, their dividend rose to 6.78% for Chevron (CVX) up to 11.25% for Shell (RDS.A). This is a consequence of oil prices dropping to their 20-year low which will put significant pressure on their free cash flows. On Seeking Alpha and many other platforms, I mentioned that most investors are wildly guessing and hoping that the dividend will be sustained, without digging deeper into the fundamentals of these companies. In this article, I will discuss the overall oil market circumstances and discuss which oil companies should be able to maintain their current dividend payout in the mid term. Overall, my research shows that if these market circumstances would hold for much longer, most of the oil majors will be forced to cut their dividend, which would be very negative for shareholders. Therefore, cautiousness is required.

Data by YCharts

The current oil environment

As many of you know, the oil market has seen one of the greatest shocks in history caused by both a supply and demand shock. The demand problems are caused by the COVID-19 impact which has a significant impact on oil consumption as worldwide traffic slumps drastically. Oil requirements could drop by as much as 20% according to International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol. Additionally, there is a supply shock happening, caused by incoherence between the OPEC members. In particular, there are problems between Saudi and Russia, numbers two and three of oil-producing countries. Russia and the UAE are increasing output, amid a battle for market share stemming in part over disagreements over how to respond to the crisis. Interestingly, these are one of the few countries that break-even at current prices of $20 for WTI. While some investors and analysts expected that this horror situation could improve very soon, almost 4 weeks after the start of this 'battle', a Saudi Arabia oil ministry official told Reuters Friday that there are no current discussions with respect to a joint agreement with Russia. Some expect that the market will likely have to wait until the scheduled OPEC meeting in June for some sort of action.

(Source: Quora)

As a consequence of this very tough market environment, storage of oil is increasing drastically as well, which could impact the duration of these low-price market circumstances. In fact, it is highly probable that several high-cost oil producers will go bankrupt. I believe that we will need to witness some of these bankruptcies to see lower supply and eventually get oil prices back to the $40-level. However, in my opinion, this is very unlikely to happen in 2020. As such, oil prices will keep being lower for more than a year which could impact the major oil companies as well.

(Source: Investing.com)

Model to rate oil major's dividend sustainability

In this article, I want to analyse which oil majors' dividends are durable. Therefore, I will provide a model that includes six parameters.

First, I will look at their dividend track record. The longer the dividend has been increased/maintained, the more efforts the company will do to maintain it this year as well. Its dividend track record is an indicator of the importance of dividend payments for the company.

Second, the companies' oil break-even prices are included. Obviously, the lower its break-even price, the higher the profits (or lower the loss) the company will be able to report in this crisis, which will impact the ability to pay dividends.

Third, the cash+credit/dividend ratio will be included. At prices of $20/barrel, none of the ex-UAE oil majors will be able to generate profits. Consequently, dividends will be paid from their cash reserves. It is fair to assume that if oil prices stay around these levels, dividends will need to be cut if cash reserves are fairly low. These cash reserves could be increased by using short-term lines of credit. I believe that most oil majors will use this to be able to keep paying their dividends, which is why I included it in this ratio as well.

As the fourth variable, the leverage is included. The leverage ratio is interesting because it both includes profitability (EBITDA) and debt (net debt) numbers. The higher the leverage, the more pressure these firms will have to cut their dividends and prioritise the financial health of their company. Also, if the leverage is low, the company has more space to raise debt in order to pay its dividends.

As the fifth variable, the gearing ratio will be included. Gearing is defined as net debt/net debt + equity. Oil companies monitor their capital based on this ratio, as they don't want to be too dependent on indebtedness as this increases risks during crises significantly. At one point, if the gearing ratio gets too high, the company will start to prioritise financial health instead of dividend payments.

Lastly, the companies' 2019 free cash flow payout will be included. In 2019, the average oil price was at $57/barrel (own calculations), almost 200% higher compared to the current prices. It could take a very long time until we will see those prices again. Consequently, if it was hard to cover the dividend payments last year via cash flows, the companies' financial ability to maintain dividends at these levels is low.

In the next sections, I will discuss the five oil majors' dividend durability by analysing these six factors. These factors will get a rating of one to five with 1 increasing the probability of a divy cut and 5 decreasing this probability.

Exxon Mobil's dividend is likely to be cut based on liquidity and free cash flow problems

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), by market cap the biggest oil major in the US, its dividend is currently yielding 9.42%. But will they be able to maintain it?

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

First, Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend for 37 straight years, which is a very strong sign for investors. Its oil break-even price is a bit harder to determine. In Q1 2016, when oil prices averaged $31.18/barrel (own calculations), Exxon was still able to post quarterly net profits of $1.8 bln, down from $4.94 bln in Q1 2015. At that point, I believe their break-even price was around $28/barrel. However, as the company disinvested high-cost operation, I believe that the current break-even price is around $25-26/barrel. In terms of liquidity, Exxon had $3.09 bln in cash at the end of Q4 2019 and $7.9 bln of credit lines while its yearly dividend payout was $14.6 bln in 2019. Thus, the ratio stands at 0.75 which is very low. This means that if Exxon would not be able to generate positive cash flows in the short term (which is highly likely), its cash position and credit lines would not be sufficient to pay three quarters of dividends. Exxon's EBITDA was $39.05 bln in 2019 and net debt stood at $43.92 bln, which gives us a leverage ratio of 1.12 (excluding lease liabilities). This leverage is not problematic if short-term problems vanish quickly. However, if the current oil market environment will keep the same for a longer time and dividends will not be cut, Exxon could come into significant problems. Exxon's credit rating has recently been cut to AA with a negative outlook. Exxon had a gearing ratio of 18.1 in 2019 which indicates that there is more room left for raising debt. Lastly, Exxon reported FCF of $5.36 bln, not sufficient to cover its dividend of $14.6 by miles. The FCF payout ratio stands at 272.39%. While one of the reasons for this low FCF was high capital expenditures ($24 bln), this is still very negative as the company guided to increase capex in the long term to $30-35 bln annually.

In short, Exxon invested a lot in capex recently, which puts its dividend in danger.

Chevron's dividend is sustainable

Chevron is the second oil major which I will discuss. Its dividend is yielding 7.07% at the moment and the company's market cap stands at $129 bln. Recently, Chevron's CEO said that the company has a best-in-industry balance sheet which should protect the dividend. Let's investigate if that's true.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Chevron increased its dividends for 33 consecutive years now. Its break-even price also is a bit of a guess. In Q1 2016, the company posted negative net income of $725 mln, which indicates that its break-even price could be significantly higher compared to Exxon. I guess that its current break-even price stands at around $30/barrel WTI. Chevron had $5.68 bln in cash and has $9.75 in credit facilities available. The company paid $8.96 bln in dividends last year, which puts its ratio at 1.72. Thus, with its current cash and credit lines available, the company could pay dividends for 7 straight quarters if cash flows are break-even. Chevron posted EBITDA of $34.75 bln in 2019 while net debt stood at $21.22 bln. Its leverage ratio of 0.61 was very healthy. Chevron's gearing ratio is very healthy at 13.1, which increases its ability to raise more debt. In 2019, Chevron generated $13.20 bln in free cash flows, which was more than sufficient to cover its dividend. Its FCF payout of 67.87% gives a lot of space to keep dividends at least at this level.

In short, Chevron's dividend is sustainable given its best-in-industry balance sheet and decent operating results.

Shell's dividend could be cut in the mid term due to indebtedness problems

Shell is a Dutch-based oil major with a market cap of $112 bln. Its dividend looks very attractive at a yield of 11.25% but is it still sustainable?

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Astonishingly, Shell has not cut its dividend since World War 2, 75 years ago. This indicated that dividends are very important to the company. It is reported that Shell reaches break-even at $40/barrel Brent oil, which is close to $34/barrel WTI. In Q1 2016, Shell made a loss before taxation of $642. I estimate its break-even price around $31/barrel WTI at this moment. Shell had $18.05 bln in cash and the ability to withdraw $16.6 bln in commercial papers and $10 bln in credit facilities. Moreover, it has 'unlimited' abilities to borrow in the short term from its EMTN program and US shelf registration, which I will not include in my ratio. Last year, Shell paid $15.74 bln in dividends. Thus, it can cover roughly 10 quarters with these fundings. Shell posted an EBITDA of $54.19 bln in 2019 and has a net debt position of $79.09 bln, which puts the leverage ratio at a pretty high 1.46. Shell's gearing ratio increased dramatically from 20.3% to 29% in 2019, which should make the management more cautious in raising extra debt. In 2019, Shell generated free cash flows of $19.21 bln, which puts the FCF payout ratio at 81.94% in 2019, which is pretty good.

In short, Shell's leverage increased significantly before the recent oil crisis, which could endanger dividend payouts if the oil price would stay at a low level in the mid term. At some point, it is possible that Shell's management will prioritise a health balance sheet above dividend payments.

Total could maintain its dividend payout but has a weak dividend history

Total (TOT) is a French-based major oil company with a market cap of $92 bln which is currently yielding 8.33%. In contrast to the other oil companies, Total is increasingly focused on renewables, marketing, and services.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Total has a weaker dividend history (it grew only over the past 2 years) as this is not their number one priority. One of the two pillars of Total is achieving break-even at less than $25/b. In Q1 2016, Total outperformed competitors significantly by reporting a net profit of $1.6bln during tough oil circumstances. This is one of Total's biggest competitive advantages. Total had cash of $27.35 bln on its balance sheet last year and is able to withdraw $23.99 bln from its credit facilities. With annual dividend payments of $6.6 bln, the company can easily keep paying its dividend from its cash reserves and credit facilities for more than 7 years. Total posted an EBITDA of $33.04 bln and net debt of $31.12 bln, which puts its leverage at a healthy 0.94. Total's gearing ratio was healthy at 20.8% in 2019. In 2019, Total generated $12.88 in free cash flow, which puts its FCF payout ratio at 51.24%, significantly lower than its competitors.

In short, Total is the best-in-industry oil company based on operational results. However, their focus is not on dividend payments which could lead to a cut in the short term. If a short-term dividend cut is not important to you, Total could be the most interesting oil investment.

Is BP's dividend sustainable or will they need to cut it?

BP (BP) is a British oil major with a market cap of $76 bln. Its dividend is currently yielding 11.07%.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

BP can't be considered as a stable dividend payer as it only has 2 years of consecutive dividend growth.

BP's break-even price is reported to go down to $40/b Brent oil by 2021, which is equivalent with $35/b WTI. The company reported a net loss of $583 mln in Q1 2016.

As of 2019, BP had $22.47 bln of cash on the balance sheet and has $17.63 bln in credit facilities available. As BP pays an annual dividend of $7.16 bln, it has sufficient capital available to cover the dividend for more than 5 years.

2019 EBITDA was $25.93 bln, while net debt amounted $45.44 bln. Its leverage of 1.75 could be problematic if the weak oil market would last for several quarters.

The other debt ratio, the gearing, also was high at 31.1% for BP, which should make management cautious in raising more debt.

In 2019, BP generated $10.15 bln in free cash flows, which puts its free cash flow payout at sufficiently low 70.54%.

In short, BP is still struggling with its debt, which could lead to a dividend cut in the short term.

Investing conclusion

To conclude, I added a chart with the sum of the scores for all companies. The higher the score (max=30), the more chances that the company will be able to maintain its dividend.

I believe that there is a high possibility that BP and Exxon Mobil will need to cut their dividends soon. These companies would need a fast rebound of oil prices to $50, which is highly unlikely given the current market circumstances. In particular, BP scores badly on all points, while Exxon has more liquidity problems given its weak FCF and low cash balance. This could potentially be solved by raising more debt, which would increase risk substantially.

I am neutral on Shell's and Total's dividends. If this crisis would extend to 2021, I believe that both companies will eventually need to cut their dividend. Total will probably cut it as it is not their number one priority. Shell has been a high-quality company for a long time, but I believe that their risk increased significantly as net debt increased by $29 bln last year by buying back many shares. Their gearing ratio increased to 29% at year-end, while their target is to maintain this below 15-25%. This gearing ratio is very likely to increase even more soon if the dividend won't get cut. As mentioned in the latest annual report, their number one priority is financial health, which is why I am pretty negative on their dividend sustainability:

Management's priorities for applying Shell's cash are the servicing and reduction of debt commitments, payment of dividends, followed by a balance of capital investment and share buybacks. Management's policy is to grow the dollar dividend through time, in line with its view of Shell's underlying earnings and cash flow.

Chevron is the most safe dividend pick of all major oil companies with a score of 23. There is nothing really to worry about for Chevron shareholders, although they would suffer as well if prices stay low for a long period.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Personally, I would not invest in any oil company at this moment for two reasons. First, I don't like commodities as it is a very risky sector which is revealed recently. I believe investors should always try to look for stocks with a competitive advantage and with reliable, growing cash flows. Second, I do believe that we will see a further rotation to sustainable stocks in the coming years, which could put further pressure on oil companies' stock prices. Recently, Seeking Alpha reported that funds are increasingly dumping oil stocks. However, if you really want to invest in an oil company for diversification or dividend reasons, I would recommend picking Total for its diversification to renewables and lowest costs or Chevron for its financial stability.

Final note

Lastly, I want to add that my model is solely based on a mid-term oil bear market. The included predictions are based on WTI prices staying below $35 for the rest of 2020 and lower than average prices during 2021. It is always possible that the OPEC comes to a new agreement, which would be bullish for oil stocks and would impact my view on the companies discussed above. Moreover, the model does not add capital divestment which some companies announced as this is very hard to predict. I believe that during this crisis, prices obtained from divestments will be very negative for shareholder wealth. However, it's possible that such divestments would improve some of the companies their balance sheet, which would be positive for their dividend sustainability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.