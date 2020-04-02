eBay: The Other E-Commerce Player

Although Amazon gets all the attention, eBay's e-commerce business should do well in the current environment.

Introduction

This week, I went shopping for an item I thought would be helpful to have in the current pandemic (no, it wasn't a mask). A seller on Amazon (AMZN) would deliver it to me in a month (shipped from China) or I could pay twice as much to receive it from a US seller in a week. Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS (CVS) were both sold out online and in stores. So was Walmart (WMT). So, I went to a site I hadn't visited in a while - eBay (EBAY). There, I found plenty of sellers willing to deliver the product to me in a week at a reasonable price. I bought the item and eBay got some revenue from me after many years.

Hmm… I thought. If this is happening to me, it's probably happening to many others. So, I decided to look at the stock and liked what I saw. It is trading at a reasonable valuation and its business should be doing fine these days.

Of note, Amazon is prioritizing medical supplies and household staples and not accepting most other products in its warehouses. This leaves an opening for eBay's decentralized seller base to supply these products to those who need them.

Financial summary

For the full-year 2019, the company had revenue of $10.8 billion, an operating income of $1.8 billion, and an EPS of $2.10 per share. Excluding some charges (mainly stock compensation), the company claimed non-GAAP EPS of $2.83.

The company generated more than $2 billion of cash in the year, consistent with its net income. It spent $5 billion buying back stock and used $0.5 billion to pay its dividend, drawing down its cash balance.

At the end of 2019, the company had $7.7 billion of debt and $2.8 billion of cash. With 800 million shares, the company has a market cap of $23 billion and an enterprise value of $28 billion.

For 2020, the company gave guidance of roughly flat revenue, with GAAP EPS at the mid-point of its range of $2.23 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.00. This assumed that StubHub would continue to be a part of the business. StubHub contributed $1.1 billion of revenue in the prior year.

The StubHub sale

In 2007, eBay bought StubHub for $310 million. Its founder left to start a similar ticker-reselling business in Europe called viagogo. In November 2019, eBay announced that it would sell Stubhub for $4.05 billion to viagogo. In somewhat fortuitous timing, the sale was completed in February 2020. After tax leakage of about a billion dollars, the company was left with net proceeds of $3.1 billion. The company intends to use the bulk of the proceeds to buy back stock, expanding its share buyback plan for 2020 from $1.5 billion to $4.5 billion. At current prices, this would amount to almost 20% of the company. It is possible that eBay will dial the amount down as share buybacks are no longer as fashionable as before.

With live events largely canceled, it's safe to say that this business would have had a hard time this month. If StubHub had a margin consistent with the rest of the company, the sale price amounted to approximately a 20x multiple of taxed earnings. That is a healthy price.

Post the sale, the company increased its guidance for GAAP EPS slightly to $2.25 and non-GAAP EPS to $3.05, reflecting increased buybacks offset by the removal of StubHub's operating profit.

The ICE fiasco

Earlier this year, there were press reports indicating that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, was looking to acquire eBay. This was a head-scratcher for ICE's investors who promptly sold off its stock. In response, the company decided not to go ahead with exploring the acquisition. Could ICE be back? I wouldn't bet on it.

Activist investor presence

Starboard Value has been a shareholder for more than a year and has goaded the company to unlock value by disposing of non-core businesses. It has nominated four candidates to stand for election to the company's board at its 2020 annual meeting. Elliott Management was also a shareholder last year, although it is unclear whether they continue to hold a position.

Valuation: Fair value of $36 for the stock

To value the stock, I would place a multiple of 16x on the company's GAAP earnings or 12x on its non-GAAP earnings to derive a fair value of $36. That is a 24% upside from the current $29 stock price.

In a bear case, a prolonged recession will decrease the company's revenue, resulting in earnings that fall short by 20%. At a slightly lower multiple, that would translate to fair value for the stock of $24 or 17% downside.

In a bull case, the company would see increased business from stimulus checks and the like and exceed earnings estimates by 10%. At a slightly higher multiple, the stock would rise to $40 for more than a 35% upside.

It is hard to find another comparable company to fine-tune the fair value multiple. The company pays an annual dividend of $0.64 or a 2% dividend yield while you wait.

Risks are considerable

The global economy is in a state of flux. Accurately predicting financial results for any company is hard as revenues and costs can vary greatly from estimates in the next few months. So, there is a real risk that the company's results may come in lower than expected.

Investors losing faith in equities could result in them paying lower multiples for businesses.

Companies are likely to maintain higher cash buffers going forward, delaying the return of cash to shareholders.

The company could make execution errors, resulting in a loss of business. Also, it could make an overpriced acquisition, destroying shareholder value.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit. Long and short ideas are discussed, and so are options to generate income. More than a hundred pre-screened ideas annually for your investment consideration! You can sign up for a free trial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY, AMZN, WBA, ICE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.