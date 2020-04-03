Energy Transfer: The Best Buying Opportunity In The MLP's History

It's the best buying opportunity in this MLP's history.

The valuation, whether you look at yield or price to cash flow, is at its most attractive in history.

Energy Transfer's price of $5 is literally at levels not seen since February of 2009, during the darkest days of the Financial Crisis.

Similar to REITs, MLPs (master limited partnerships) were designed specifically with the goal of passing income directly to investors. By law, they can only be used for business activities in which 90% or more of the revenue is generated from certain qualifying activities, such as managing natural gas pipelines or storing crude oil — industries that generate steady income streams.

We cover MLPs at iREIT because, similar to REITs, midstream companies generate predictable income streams from businesses that gather, process, transport and distribute crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Keep in mind that buying shares in individual MLPs creates significant company-specific risk that requires the holder to pay income taxes in every state the MLP operates, generates a more complicated K-1 tax form (vs. 1099 for REITs) and investors are subject to unrelated business taxable income (or UBTI).

As illustrated below, while it's been a terrible quarter for all investors (Dow just had its worst Q1 in history), it's been an especially brutal time for energy stocks.

Oil prices plunging as much as 70% in a few weeks have sent anything energy related crashing, extending the worst bear market in the MLP industry.

Energy Transfer: The Lowest Valuation In History

Energy Transfer (ET), one of our high conviction safe midstream recommendations, is off a staggering 85% off its 2015 highs (when it was about 35% overvalued).

The stock price of $5 is literally at levels not seen since February of 2009, during the darkest days of the Financial Crisis.

The valuation, whether you look at yield or price to cash flow, is at its most attractive in history.

Of course, there are very real reasons the market is so bearish on ET and all midstream names right now.

So let's take a look at the three most important facts ET investors, both current (including myself) and prospective, need to know about why Wall Street is so hyper bearish on this stock.

We'll explain why the 24% yield is likely safe, and why today is literally the best time in history to add ET to a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

We'll also walk you through how to incorporate ET (or any of my recommendations) into a true sleep well at night (or SWAN) portfolio that can likely withstand anything the economy or market can throw at it.

1. This Oil Crash Could Be The Worst In History And Has Weakened ET's Long-Term Growth Outlook

This article explains the reason for what might prove to be the worst oil crash in history.

The latest on the oil crisis is that the global recession created by most of the world's economies shutting down is expected to result in a staggering oil glut, unlike the world has ever seen.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said demand could drop as much as 20 million barrels a day due to the global recession, representing a 20% decline in crude demand.

As if that wasn't enough Saudi Arabia, Russia and the UAE (OPEC's third-largest producer) have vowed to increase production by about 5 million bpd as fast as possible.

This threatens to potentially create a 25 million bpd oil glut which dwarfs anything the world has ever seen (potentially 63 times as great). Mind you the IEA's estimate for demand destruction is the most bearish I've seen. Other estimates range from 10 to 15 million bpd in reduced demand. Rystad Energy estimates that April oil demand will fall 23%, approximately eight times the previous record for a single month.

However, given that the 2016 oil crash's peak glut was 400K bpd, whether this recession plus oil price war results in a 15 million or 25 million bpd glut hardly matters.

According to Oil analytics firm OilX, 1 billion barrels is the world's global oil storage supply. 750 million barrels are already in storage, and the coming glut could fill the rest within a month. S&P estimates that by the end of April every storage tank in the world will be full.

Once storage capacity is at 100%, the price of crude could fall even faster, to once unimaginable levels.

Citigroup laid out a pessimistic scenario in which WTI falls to $5 per barrel. Energy Aspects said Brent could fall to $10. Mizuho Securities said some oil could even fall into negative territory absent shale shut-ins. “This is Operation Desert Storm, Enron, 9/11, Hurricane Katrina/Rita, Lehman Bros, combined,” Stephen Schork, president of the energy consultancy Schork Group Inc."- Bloomberg

In 2016 North Dakota oil traded as low as -$0.5 per barrel, meaning the producers actually had to pay customers to take the oil off their hands.

How likely is oil to actually hit $0, $5 or $10?

As we write this on April 2, oil is up 10% to 22% (depending on the type) on news that President Trump is attempting to broker a deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia to end this insanity.

And have no doubt, it's absolutely crazy for the Saudis to do pursue this oil price war.

In 2014, before Saudi launched the last great oil price war, it had about $750 billion in foreign currency reserves.

Thanks to high spending at home on social programs to keep the royal family popular and in power, Saudi Arabia, whose production cost is about $10/barrel, requires about $87 crude to balance its budget.

The last oil war cost Saudi Arabia $250 billion in foreign reserves. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield (who is one of the few oil execs to regularly attend OPEC meetings) estimates at $25 crude the Saudis are running $100 billion annual deficits.

If oil goes much lower and stays there for the 12 to 24 months that most energy executives/analysts expect, Saudi's foreign reserves, which took nearly 100 years to accumulate, will be permanently gone and it will risk bankruptcy and social disruption unlike any it's seen before.

Who has the biggest problem? Saudi Arabia and Russia. "Saudi above all," Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey said in a note to clients. “Their burn rate in this market will use up their $500bn reserve pile within two years.” - CNBC

Whether or not the Saudis and Russians actually follow through with this rumored reduction in production back to previous levels, the world still faces a massive oil glut (minimum of 15 million bpd in April according to the most bullish estimates).

The Labor Department just reported 6.65 million new unemployment claims last week, double the previous record 3.3 million from the week before.

That's nearly eight times the previous pre-pandemic record fo 695K set in October 1982 and 10X the maximum reached in the darkest days of the Financial Crisis.

The news is terrible and I’m not sure why the estimates the past two weeks have been so far off but we all know how rough things are...The only question it seems is timing. The timing of when that freaking curve bends and when we as a society decide to shift to a life resumption plan, masks included.” -Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

The news of the next few months is almost certain to be full of oil company bankruptcy stories.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) was the first major shale producer to file for bankruptcy on April 1. According to the Wall Street Journal, there's $32 billion in junk bond rated debt among shale producers coming due in the next year.

With capital markets virtually closed to junk bond rated oil companies, and the most severe recession in at least 70 years bearing down upon us, a massive culling of the weak from the strong is now underway.

Whiting had sky-high debt/EBITDA of nearly 5 (1.5 is the industry safety guideline). It had $1 billion in near-term maturities which it had no chance of paying, thus the bankruptcy.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) are likely also doomed, as are numerous other companies that are now in a race against time to slash capex and pray that the Trump oil truce actually happens.

The reason we tend to avoid recommending investing in all but the strongest and safest oil producers is that this is a commodity industry with numerous booms and busts.

Most income investors are better served by sticking to the safest midstream names, where long-term volume committed contracts means far more stable cash flow that can sustain generous yields.

However, at current oil prices, ADI Analytics estimates the US would need to reduce production by 2 million bpd before prices would stabilize at marginal production costs.

What does this mean for midstream? Likely that far less growth spending will be needed which is why ET management is considering putting off $500 million in growth spending this year that it will delay until next year or 2022.

ET's plan already was to go from DCF self funding (no need for equity raises) to FCF self funding (no need for new debt either) in 2021.

That's supported by one of the strongest coverage ratios in the industry, 1.88 in 2019.

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Distribution 0% 0% 0% Operating Cash Flow -5% 2% NA EBITDA 4% -1% 2% EBIT -6% 3% -2%

However, ET's cash flow is now expected to fall 5% in 2020, because 15% of EBITDA is exposed to commodity prices.

The $500 million in cost cutting this year would help to ensure ET's coverage ratio remains at 1.8-plus, well above the safe 1.4 level required for most self-funding MLPs. 1.2 coverage is the safe level for the industry, below which risks of a distribution cut increase substantially.

The only available source of long-term growth forecasts is now from Reuters, estimating 1.1% CAGR growth over the next five years. That's down from as high as 16% CAGR a few weeks ago.

ET still has growth projects in the pipeline, though in the future new projects will be less frequent and only executed on if returns on capital meet a very high bar (15%-plus projected EBITDA margins).

Here's Morningstar's Travis Miller providing the upper end of my growth range on ET, which is 0% to 3%.

A sharp drop-off in identified growth investment opportunities likely will slow growth beyond 2021. Barring any new large growth projects, we expect earnings and cash flow to grow 2% on a normalized basis, in line with fee increases on its pipeline system. Development of the Lake Charles LNG export facility could be a sizable long-term growth opportunity, but we think it is too uncertain to include in our three-year projections." - Morningstar

ET's track record on exceeding cash flow estimates over the past 20 years is excellent, not just among the best of any midstream operator, but one of the best of any companies in any industry.

Applying this track record to the 1.1% CAGR growth consensus from Reuters, as well as Morningstar's long-term growth estimate, is how I conclude that ET is likely to grow at 0% to 3% CAGR over time.

However, the safe 24% yield means that even such low growth is still sufficient to make it a potentially attractive long-term income investment - as long as you're comfortable with its single biggest risk factor.

2. Energy Transfer's Payout Is Likely Safe - With 1 Big Risk Factor To Watch For

Rest assured that ET management is eating its own cooking. Insiders have bought over $157 million in the last six months, including CEO and founder Kelcy Warren buying nearly $140 million worth of the stock.

That includes steady buying from numerous executives since the bear market began, and after the oil crash commenced on March 9.

Why are insiders being so bullish when Wall Street is pricing ET as if it's going to zero?

Because ET has no debt maturities until a modest $1.4 billion coming due in 2021, by which time the pandemic is expected to be over and credit markets much looser.

Credit Markets Stabilizing

ET has 4.7% average borrowing costs right now, and its BBB- credit rating likely means that it will be able to refinance those $1.4 billion in maturing bonds at about 5% or less, basically the same rate, if current credit conditions persist.

But ET's $3 billion in retained cash flow for 2020 (which $500 million in deferred capex spending will improve even factoring in 5% lower cash flow) will mean that ET should be able to pay off those bonds entirely with retained (post distribution) cash flow.

Energy Transfer is expected to be one of the few FCF self-funding midstream operating in 2020 according to Morgan Stanley.

2021 and 2022 is the year when most big midstreams plan to be FCF self funding, meaning retained cash flow will be able to cover all capex and allow for steadily falling leverage and stronger balance sheets.

Note that these are estimates based on the oil prices as of March 23, which was $19.5, lower than today's price of $26.

What about the risk of its customers going broke and defaulting on those minimum volume long-term contracts?

71% of its cash flow are from 20 large oil companies, and just 19% of cash flow is from junk bond rated companies. Exposure to high-risk producers like CHK (likely going bankrupt) is 1% or less per individual company according to management.

Does this mean that ET is absolutely certain to not cut the distribution? Well, the fact that its CEO gets paid a $1 salary vs. $317 million per year in tax-deferred distributions bodes well for income investors counting on the current payout.

In particular, we expect Energy Transfer, Kinder Morgan, and Cheniere to generate significant excess cash after investor payouts and capital spending plans, providing them with substantial financial flexibility. Fundamentally, retail gas demand remains stable, and utilities will need midstream services to meet demand. Energy Transfer’s and Kinder Morgan’s assets are the backbone of the U.S. gas transportation system." - Morningstar

As Morningstar points out ET derives about 75% of cash flow from natural gas and NGLs, meaning it has relatively less oil exposure.

And as Morgan Stanley points out the median remaining asset life for midstreams is 26 years, meaning this is how long the cash flow from pipelines and other infrastructure is likely to last.

Does that mean ET won't suffer due to this oil crash? Absolutely not.

50% of US gas is currently associated gas, meaning generated as a byproduct of oil production.

With Permian oil volumes at risk, a substantial decline in associated gas production from the Permian is likely, as Permian oil producers are indifferent to gas prices because they do not drive well economics." - Morningstar

Morgan Stanley expects ET's price within a year to be anywhere from $3 to $18, a wide range that implies today's economic/energy uncertainty will continue for the next 12 months.

Morgan explains that it likes a lot about ET including its diversification across virtually all shale formations and "strong track record on M&A and organic capital investment."

However, as Morgan also points out ET's BBB- rated balance sheet could become stretched in a severe recession that impacts the credit markets and could "require alternative sources of capital, including asset sales, preferred equity or a possible reduction in the distribution."

Mind you that's not a prediction from Morgan that ET will likely cut the payout, just that if things get bad enough with the economy and financial system it might have to in order to survive.

The 18 weekly financial reports that compose the St. Louis Fed's Financial Stress index indicate that financial stress is currently about 6X typical recessionary conditions.

Morgan Stanley doesn't expect ET's cash flow to fall off a cliff, so the risk of S&P or Moody's downgrading it to junk bond status aren't that high. At least not as long as Energy Transfer's cash flows come in roughly as expected and it achieves its goals of FCF self-funding and ongoing deleveraging.

ET just declared its $0.305 per unit distribution, which might not sound impressive, but in today's environment (over 60 stocks have already cut or suspended dividends) it's a testament to the closely aligned interests of management and retail investors.

The bottom line is that this oil crash and recession will increase financial stress on Energy Transfer, but management is wisely pushing off capex wherever possible to shore up the balance sheet going into this severe recession.

We (Dividend Sensei and I) own ET, as do several DK portfolios. We're not losing sleep over the risk of a cut, though we are closely monitoring ET's fundamentals when we update the correction watchlist every three weeks for signs of higher than expected cash flow deterioration.

Right now the market is pricing in ET growing at about -12% CAGR forever. As we've just explained, it's growth potential is about 0% to 3%, meaning that the market is being excessively pessimistic and creating incredible opportunities for patient income investors who can look past the scary headlines of today.

3. The Lowest Valuation In History Is A Historic Buying Opportunity If You Are Comfortable With The Risk Profile

In order to value a company, especially one that has seen its growth thesis weaken to virtually zero, we turn to a hybrid approach incorporating the Graham/Dodd fair value formula which is also what my fellow Dividend King co-founder Chuck Carnevale swears by.

Chuck has 50 years of experience in asset management and is known as Seeking Alpha's and Dividend King's "Mr. Valuation." His half century of experience has taught him that Graham/Dodd were right, basing their "reasonable and sound" valuation estimates on 200 years of historical market returns (about 7% CAGR).

Here is what Graham/Dodd, the fathers of value investing and modern security analysis, concluded.

15 times earnings/cash flow is a "reasonable" multiple to pay for companies growing 3.25% to 15% CAGR

8.5 multiple is "reasonable and sound" for a company not expected to grow at all.

Between 0% and 3.25% CAGR growth the reasonable multiple varies between 8.5 and 15.

However, rather than arbitrarily slap a 8.5 to 15 multiple on ET's cash flows and assume this to be fair value, we also consider what Graham said about the market being a weighing machine that always prices a company's fundamentals correctly over the long-term.

Thus to estimate ET's value we use the market-determined fair value multiples over the last five years, literally of which has been a severe bear market for the industry.

ET Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (7 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 7.16% $17 $17 $17 Operating Cash Flow 4.8 $14 $14 NA EBITDA 3.1 $13 $13 $13 EBIT 5.1 $14 $14 $14 Average $15 $15 $15

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Yieldchart)

As you can see, the market has not been willing to value ET anywhere close to the 15 rule of them that Graham/Dodd recommended. In fact, it's been pricing ET for -6% to -10% CAGR growth for the last half decade.

The good news is that the 4 to 6 price/operating cash flow range that the market has offered ET during the industry's worst bear market in history, represents a realistic and conservative range of where it is likely to eventually return to.

Energy Transfer Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if ET never grows at all and merely returns to a very low four times cash flow, you can see the total return potential over the next five years (by which point the oil crash is likely to be over) is nearly 300%.

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If ET exceeds expectations by growing just 3% (buybacks alone could easily allow this growth rate) and returns to the upper end of its bear market fair value, then it could potentially generate 500% total returns over the next five years.

Such is the power of an anti-bubble stock which is currently priced for about -14% CAGR long-term growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

price/cash flow: 1.6

price/cash flow yield: 62.5%

10-year US Treasury yield: 0.6%

risk premium: 61.9%

S&P historical risk premium since 2000: 3.7%

Energy Transfer's reward/risk ratio (risk-premium/S&P historical premium): 16.7

Graham/Dodd/Carnevale recommended risk premium (15 PE/cash flow) 6.1%

Graham/Dodd/Carnevale recommended reward/risk ratio: 1.7

ET's current reward/risk ratio is 9.8 times the Graham/Dodd/Carnevale recommendation

All investing is an exercise in risk management. All companies are "risk assets" and thus there is the potential for failure of the long-term thesis, which is why margin of safety is so important.

Does ET pay investors well for taking on the risks that a severe recession might force a payout cut? Absolutely it does.

However, in today's economic and market conditions it's more important than ever to remember the right and wrong way to own any company we recommend.

The Right Way And Wrong Way To Buy Energy Transfer

Dividend Sensei has been developing risk management guidelines for the past six years, ever since he became an analyst, honing them based on what he has learned from mentors with hundreds of years of experience in asset management.

Dividend Sensei Risk Management Rules Of Thumb

ALWAYS begin with the proper asset allocation (with annual rebalancing) meaning owning enough bonds/cash equivalents to avoid selling quality stocks for less than they are worth during bear markets.

Own a diversified portfolio of 15 to 60 companies, in 9-11 sectors, and use ETFs to target sectors/asset classes you're not comfortable with (such as bonds)

Limit individual holdings to 1% to 7% of your portfolio

1% for speculative companies (such as Fallen Angles like Boeing)

2.5% for 7/11 average-quality or speculative companies (regardless of quality)

5% for 8/11 above-average quality companies

7% for 9+/11 blue chips, SWANs and Super SWANs

Limit industry exposure to 5% to 10% of portfolio

Limit sector exposure to 10% to 20% of portfolio

These are his current risk management guidelines which he's made more conservative from lessons learned from this bear market.

Note that the risk management caps mentioned, such as for sectors, industries, and individual holdings, are the maximum we recommend investors use. They are NOT "target allocations" such as "Dividend Sensei is saying to invest 5% of my portfolio into ET."

Rather the caps are the ceiling, not the floor, and represent the most we'd recommend owning IF the valuation/margin of safety are high enough for you to accumulate a position that large.

For example, if a reasonable asset allocation for you is 70% stocks/30% bonds/cash then here is the kind of ET portfolio you can consider something like

15% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL): 100% t-bill cash equivalent with 0.7 duration (very low-interest rate sensitivity)

15% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL): 100% long-duration US treasuries (16.2 duration, high-interest rate sensitivity)

total bond duration: 8.5 (medium interest-rate sensitivity)

Note that there are several good cash equivalents you can use, as outlined in this article.

GBIL: 0 to 1-year treasuries: 0.7 duration

SCHO: 2.1 duration

VGSH: 0 to 3-year treasuries: 2.1 duration

The difference between them is the specific mix of short-term US treasuries, ranging from 1-3 months for BIL to as long as three years for SCHO and VGSH.

Dividend Kings is using VGSH as the cash equivalent in our portfolios because the longer duration is acting as a minor hedge during this recession.

Bonds and Cash Equivalents During This Bear Market

Previously we had used four-star, gold-rated MINT as the cash equivalent, due to PIMCO's exceptional track record of conservative active bond management that was expected to do well in a potentially negative rate world.

However, MINT owns 76% corporate bonds and other debt securities that are not US Treasuries. As you can see in the chart, while MINT began as a cash equivalent, during the liquidity crunch when institutions were selling off all assets to raise cash, it suffered a peak decline of 4.6%. This was almost 18 times its previous largest decline of 0.25% during the previous decade.

Why did MINT fail as a cash equivalent? For the same reason that SPTL fell nearly 15%. Institutions desperate for cash (including to cover margin calls) were forced to sell everything, bonds, gold, stocks, etc.

Only US short-term Treasuries, a true risk-free cash equivalent, avoided significant losses. In fact, they appreciated in value, with those owning longer duration one- to three-year bonds doing the best.

The duration of a bond means how much the bond is expected to change in value for a 1% change in interest rates.

For example, if short-term yields (which are heavily influenced by the Fed funds rate) fall 1% then BIL and GBIL would be expected to appreciate by about 0.7%. VGSH and SCHO would be expected to appreciate by about 2%.

If short-term rates increase by 1% then the same changes are expected in the opposite direction.

You can use bond ETFs to tailor your duration, with a 50/50 BIL/SPTL bond portfolio having a duration of 8.1, equal to those of most intermediate bond ETFs (like SCHZ).

We vary the mix of VGSH and SPTL with new cash during this recession based on a rough estimate of what the latest pandemic/economic facts indicate is reasonable.

50/50 bills/bonds if things are going as expected (based on blue chip economist consensus)

33/66 bills/bonds if things are going worse than expected

66/33 bills/bonds if things are going better than expected

For anyone who doesn't have the time or macroeconomic background to follow the state of the pandemic/latest economic forecasts each day, a 50/50 bill/bond allocation is reasonable and prudent.

For this example of an Energy Transfer balanced portfolio, we used BIL not because it's the best cash equivalent ETF (it's only rated 1 star neutral by Morningstar vs 3-star silver for SCHO and VGSH).

Rather we're using BIL in this example because our backtesting software can only go back as far as the youngest stock, and BIL is much older than the superior alternatives.

Why own both cash equivalents like Treasury bills and long-duration US Treasuries at all?

Long bonds are a great hedge against recessions because, since 1945, 92% of years when stocks fall, bonds are stable or go up.

A Duke University study found that long bonds are the best hedging strategy for recessions.

During historical recessions, long bonds appreciate just as much as puts, or credit default swaps (and almost six times as much as gold) yet deliver the highest positive total returns across the entire economic/market cycle.

What about the 8% of the time when stocks and bonds go down together?

During periods of intense financial stress, such as now, a global liquidity crunch can cause asset correlations to move toward 1.

If the pandemic becomes more severe than expected (lasts longer and requires economies to be shut down for longer) a liquidity crunch could cause long bonds to sell off again.

Thus the reason for owning both ultra-short duration Treasuries and long ones.

If credit markets freeze up you'll have a true cash equivalent to sell to fund expenses and or stock purchases (what I'm interested in with my retirement portfolio).

If no liquidity crunch happens and stock fall, long bonds appreciate in value giving you something to sell at a profit to fund expenses & or buy stocks (what I'm doing with my portfolio and the DK Phoenix portfolio).

The nature of a sleep well at night or SWAN portfolio is not having to rely on luck and guessing what will happen next.

A SWAN portfolio is a diversified and properly risk-managed collection of income-producing assets that will likely meet your long-term needs no matter what happens next with the pandemic/economy.

So let me show you the right and wrong way to invest in ET.

The Wrong Way To Invest In ET

- "Dividend Sensei says I might make 500% on this stock in the next 5 years! Time to go all in and make it 30% of my portfolio!"

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is a five-star, gold-rated dividend growth ETF that only invests in companies with 10-year plus dividend growth streaks.

It's a good proxy for a quality dividend growth portfolio and it's 2006 inception data means we can backtest this portfolio all the way to January 2007, before the Great Recession began.

30% ET Portfolio Since 2007 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio would still have outperformed the market, though with about 2% higher annual volatility (standard deviation) and thus an equal reward/risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility).

But note what happened with this highly concentrated portfolio recently.

30% ET Portfolio Since 2007 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

It has suffered a 31% decline during this bear market, thanks to ET falling off a cliff. Mind you a 31% peak decline is still better than the S&P 500 has seen during this recession (so far).

But what if you were 100% in stocks, and had to sell to meet retirement expenses or just some unexpected need for cash (like losing your job or a medical emergency). You would hardly be sleeping well at night, potentially becoming a forced seller at the worst possible time.

But now let's compare this historical volatility to a balanced portfolio, that uses good diversification and prudent risk management.

Diversified & Balanced ET Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This model ET portfolio meets all my risk management guidelines in terms of asset allocation and diversification.

Diversified & Balanced ET Portfolio Since 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio would have outperformed both a 100% S&P 500 portfolio (6.9% CAGR total returns), as well as the standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio (6.1% CAGR total returns).

That's despite being more heavily weighted toward volatile stocks, and having 5% invested into ET, which has been one of the worst-performing stocks of the past five years.

In fact, this portfolio actually had slightly less volatility than a 60/40 balanced portfolio by about 0.4% per year. Thus the modest outperformance resulted in a 24% better reward/risk ratio (Sortino Ratio = excess total returns/negative volatility).

Diversified & Balanced ET Portfolio Since 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Now compare how this balanced ET portfolio has done compared to a 60/40 balanced portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

5% lower peak decline in the Great Recession

An equal decline during this bear market (just 12%)

Just 1 bear market and one correction in the last 12 years

This diversified and prudently risk-managed ET portfolio achieved this superior volatility (and better total returns) despite

being 10% more invested in stocks

being 5% invested in one of the most hated stocks on Wall Street right now

If you owned such a portfolio would you be able to sleep well at night while taking advantage of the incredible income and return potential ET offers today? Absolutely.

This is what we mean when we say that

Only money you won't need for five years plus should be invested in any stock at all (discretionary savings).

All our recommendations are meant for a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio (asset allocation determined by your personal risk profile).

Becoming a forced seller of quality companies bought at reasonable or attractive prices is the only way someone with a diversified portfolio can lose money over the long run.

Bonds/cash are what keep you from becoming a forced seller during a bear market. Proper diversification and risk management of individual companies are how you make money over time, even if a handful of companies see their thesis totally break.

ET's thesis isn't broken, its payout is still safe, though now not likely to grow over time. But for those who have followed my full advice, not just about buying ET in the past, but doing so in a well-designed portfolio, will almost certainly end up coming out of this recession far stronger than before.

We can't tell you when the market will bottom. But what we can tell you is that within the five year-plus time frame that all of our company recommendations entail, ET is very likely (90% probability) to be higher than it's today.

All stocks are likely to be far higher, which is why today is the best buying opportunity for stocks in general of the last 12 years. For ET? It's the best buying opportunity in this MLP's history.

Bottom Line: A Historic Global Recession And Oil Crash Means That Energy Transfer's Long-Term Growth Thesis Is Weaker.. . But The Best Valuation In History Still Makes It Potentially Worth Considering

The current oil crisis is potentially the worst in history, coming on the back of what might be the worst global recession in 70 years.

While the hope of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia is certainly a positive for the energy sector, midstream investors should understand that the next 12 to 24 months are likely to be the hardest time the industry has ever faced.

The good news is that strong names like Energy Transfer will likely survive thanks to their strong coverage ratios, investment-grade balance sheets, and a laser-like focus on disciplined capital allocation.

Other than Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), no midstream has higher insider ownership than ET, whose management has been buying over $140 million worth of stock since this bear market began.

While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, you can rest assured that Kelcy Warren has every incentive in the world to do whatever it takes to avoid slashing his own distributions, minimizing the risk to retail income investors.

At today's $5 stock price, the risks inherent to ET and the entire industry are more than baked in. Thus anyone who wants to own ET as part of a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio should definitely consider doing so.

The reward to risk ratio with this safe 24% yielding MLP is not just attractive, it's nearly 10 times the level recommended by Graham/Dodd and Carnevale.

We can't tell you when the pandemic or global recession will end, nor when oil prices will recover.

What we can tell you near certainty, is that the US energy industry will survive this crisis, and Energy Transfer is well-positioned to be a source of very attractive income over the next 10 to 20 years.

Be safe out there!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.