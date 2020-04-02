Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Still Trading At A Premium Despite Everything

It is not trading at fair value now, but likely will before H1 2020 is done.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) is caught in the midst of a lot of very bad news, yet the stock still trades at a premium to fair value - a testament to the underlying quality of the company itself.

That quality has had several issues in recent times. Of course, the coronavirus outbreak has directly caused the share price to fall, as has the Saudi-Russian oil price war, but that is true of the markets overall. But a couple of unwelcome issues around Taiwan Semiconductor's two biggest clients, Apple, Inc. (AAPL) and Huawei Technologies Co., are worrying.

Taiwan Semiconductor provides cutting-edge chip technology to Apple and Huawei. Image provided by Investor's Business Daily.

5G technology is the glue that binds Taiwan Semiconductor to Apple and to Huawei. The first 5G iPhones that Apple launched last year use advanced 5 nanometer chip technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor, and the same technology is utilized by Huawei for its 5G offerings. 5G technology, according to Verizon (VZ), will enable its network to deliver speeds 200 times faster than that of 4G LTE. Therefore, a firm utilizing the cutting-edge chip technology used by 5G devices made by two of the biggest mobile companies in the world should be sitting pretty. However, factors that affect those two companies inevitably have a knock-on effect on Taiwan Semiconductor.

In the case of Apple, it caused waves on 02/18/2020 by dismissing its own revenue guidance for the March quarter, citing the coronavirus outbreak as the key reason. It did not replace its old guidance with a new forecast, suggesting that it cannot quantify the impact that the pandemic will have. Apple has had to shut stores in China and production has come to a stand-still as a result of quarantines and of workers being less-than-eager to go back to their workstations. As Apple is Taiwan Semiconductor's largest client, this inevitably has a negative impact on the latter.

As for Huawei, it has had issues long before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The privately-owned Chinese mobile firm has been a lightning rod in the midst of the U.S.-China trade war, with the White House having made moves to stymie Huawei from being able to do business in the U.S. on the basis of the firm being a threat to U.S. national security. The recent news is that the U.S. is considering imposing restrictions on using American chip-making equipment to make semiconductors for Huawei - equipment that Taiwan Semiconductor uses.

Small wonder that Macquarie felt compelled to cut Taiwan Semiconductor from Outperform to Neutral. As SA Editor Brandy Betz put it, Macquarie is estimating:

...that smartphone clients' inventory levels will increase by $4.1 billion in H1.

Given the above, one would expect that Taiwan Semiconductor would be trading at a discount, but that is not so.

At close of market on 04/01/2020, Taiwan Semiconductor traded at $46.53 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/01/2020, Taiwan Semiconductor traded at a share price of $46.53 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, based on earnings-per-share of $2.20. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 17.31, but the current dividend yield of 5.96% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.12%. This mixed picture makes it necessary to determine what fair value for Taiwan Semiconductor is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.45 (21.68 / 15 = 1.45) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $32.09 (46.53 / 1.45 = 32.09). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.25 (21.68 / 17.31 = 1.25) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $37.22 (46.53 / 1.25 = 37.22).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.52 (3.12 / 5.96 = 0.52). However, as this is an indirect method and subject to various factors (e.g. recent dividend hikes etc.) I will use a cut-off valuation ratio of 0.80. I will then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $58.16 (46.53 / 0.80 = 58.16). Finally, I will average out these three averages to get a final estimate for fair value of $42.49 (32.09 + 37.22 + 58.16 / 3 = 42.49). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 9.5%.

The premium can be justified on the grounds that the coronavirus outbreak will eventually abate, allowing Apple to resume production. Furthermore, this is an election year, and there are no guarantees that President Trump will be able to secure a second term in office - which will likely lead U.S.-China relations in a more constructive direction, and thereby alleviate the pressure on Huawei. Both of these outcomes, needless to say, would be a net positive for Taiwan Semiconductor.

That Taiwan Semiconductor is able to withstand the present economic issues is borne out by its balance sheet. Long-term debt of NT$40.14 billion ($1.33 billion) is dwarfed by a net worth of NT$1.62 trillion ($53.57 billion), and total current liabilities of NT$590.74 billion ($19.53 billion) are offset by total current assets of NT$822.61 billion ($27.20 billion), cash-on-hand worth NT$455.4 billion ($15.06 billion), short-term investments of NT$128.16 billion ($4.24 billion), and total accounts receivable of NT$139.82 billion ($4.62 billion). This strong balance sheet is the outcome of the profitability of Taiwan Semiconductor, which is evident from its 34.83% operating margin and from the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (NT$) Revenue ($) Net Income (NT$) Net Income ($) 2015 843.51 billion 27.89 billion 306.57 billion 10.14 billion 2016 947.91 billion 31.34 billion 334.25 billion 11.05 billion 2017 977.44 billion 32.32 billion 343.11 billion 11.34 billion 2018 1.03 trillion 34.06 billion 351.13 billion 11.61 billion 2019 1.07 trillion 35.38 billion 345.26 billion 11.42 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's investor relations page.

Shareholders have also benefited from this profitability, evident from the 21.04% return on equity and the fact that dividends have been paid since 2003, and would have scope to be raised in light of the 60.47% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of NT$173.45 billion ($5.74 billion). And while profitability is uncertain in the near-future, in the long-term Taiwan Semiconductor will survive and thrive.

Should Taiwan Semiconductor be bought now? No. I agree with Macquarie that smartphone clients' inventory will rise, and this will cause the share price to fall further. That will mean the stock will trade either at fair value or at a discount to fair value at some point in H1 2020, and it makes more sense to buy then than to buy now. For current shareholders, of course, the stock remains a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.