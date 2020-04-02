Nam Tai Property Bull Thesis Has Officially Changed

A quick note - I originally submitted this article for first draft when NTP was trading around $4 and am writing this as of March 27, 2020.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) was pitched at an idea conference to me in 2018. I believe it was cheap back then, and since then, the stock has dropped by >50%. I now believe this stock should be at least a ten-bagger if purchased at March 27th prices. I did some extensive research in 2018 and admittedly became fascinated by the name. I have recently completed another deep dive after the massive share price dislocation, increased my position by 50%, and came away with similar conclusions. However, recent company releases threw a wrench in my thesis, although it remains intact.

Background

NTP was a former Chinese widget maker with years of somewhat successful history on the NYSE. In 2013-2014, NTP transitioned its business mostly due to government influence to use its real estate for better purposes, which coincided with its products becoming commoditized. NTP transformed its old factories into a real estate development company. The old factories were on extremely valuable land positions in China's fastest growing major city of Shenzhen. Shenzhen is the golden child of future growth when it comes to the Chinese government, and it is the San Francisco of China. The company now has three projects in various stages of development. Please see the most recent road show presentation for more information.

Please note that the recent purchase of land for $101M is not included under the thesis subheading and is discussed later in the article.

Thesis

NTP now trades at $4.47 as of March 27th, or a market cap of ~$170M, and the company has $30M of net cash. Additionally, just the cost of their real estate so far is ~$280M, massively undervaluing the land paid for a long time ago, which is easily worth multiples of the share price. PP&E is only valued at $26M/$280M, which is mostly the prior land purchases at cost. This means the EV of this company is now half its far understated listed costs. Recent transactions in the area peg the land value much higher. The comparable transactions are generally 3-4x higher compared with the third party valuations listed below, indicating prices well over $50/share. I recommend you search "Shenzhen real estate" in www.scmp.com to find precedent transactions in the region. There are many articles, but you do have to be creative. For English examples, please see articles, here, here, and here.

NTP's land has had independent 3rd party valuations between $15 and $23 a share around 2 years ago. This gives minimal credit to the building developments and land usage rights which are valued at around $260M.

NTP has already received $68M of advanced revenue for just a small portion of leasable areas (around 20%) for one of its two property developments, Inno Park. The first development is not as desirable as the second development Inno City, so the second development will likely end up being worth more. Assuming they NEVER collect anything else, and filled 90%, that would add up to $306M, almost double the current share price. This is not a realistic scenario, but it makes a point of the valuation dislocation in the stock.

This advanced revenue, which is currently equal to an absurd ~40% of current market cap, is currently on the balance sheet as a liability called "advanced collections from customers", but when tenants move in, the dollars will hit the income statement as revenue. They are already using this capital to fund future construction projects instead of borrowing more debt. This shift to revenue could be happening sooner than expected, according to a Recent Company Tenant Announcement on the website.

The largest shareholder, Kaisa (XHKG:1638), a Chinese property developer purchased its 24% stake at $17 and $13 in 2017 or a 3-4.5x premium to current share prices. Since then, Shenzhen real estate value has handsomely appreciated. NTP then hired Kaisa CEO's co-founder and little brother to run the business, so NTP now leverages Kaisa's resources. See here for more information on Kaisa.

A Recent Bloomberg Article shows investors may be beginning to pay attention to cheap China real estate opportunities. Blackstone just offered to purchase SOHO China. By comparison, NTP has around 700,000 leasable square meters of total GFA, while SOHO China has around 830,000 GFA primarily in Beijing and Shanghai. Soho properties are fully developed and in high quality areas with a demonstrated history in China's major cities, so they do deserve a premium. Blackstone's offer for this company with over $4.7B in debt was $4B, a 100% premium to the share price, for an EV of $8.7B. Even if we apply an 80% haircut to this admittedly poor comparable, we get $600M or ~4x the current share price for NTP. Blackstone is likely getting this cheap if the offer is accepted at around 0.8x book value. SOHO is more of a rental office company whose profits were affected massively by Covid-19, while NTP is yet to be receiving material rental revenue.

Other smart money is beginning to increase and take initial positions in the name (Hawk Ridge, Raging Capital, and Prescott Group). IsZo Capital has also been successful in past small cap situations like this and even has worked with Raging Capital before. I spoke to other top holders who know management and are supportive that Kaisa's motivation is pure in their ownership of Nam Tai. I believe there is a strong shareholder base that will begin to push management to create shareholder value.

NTP has beautiful industrially-zoned buildings one of which, Inno Park, will be completed in full likely late this year or early next year, which should ascribe further value to the area than just the land alone. See below for the recent picture in March of 2020 versus June of 2019. These plots of land and buildings are huge and extremely rare in Shenzhen. Just looking at the picture below. It seems ridiculous that the stock has an EV of $140M.

Nam Tai Company Website

Projects

Company 2019 20F

Risks and Reasons Why the Stock Remains Undervalued

There are a myriad of reasons why NTP stock could be undervalued even before the most recent company announcement. They have an extremely concentrated ownership structure with Kaisa, Peter Kellogg, and IsZo Capital owning >50% of shares outstanding making the stock too illiquid for institutional investors. Additionally, there has been almost zero revenue and negative earnings for over 5 years in the stock which takes it out of the running for any screens or quantitative funds.

NTP is a micro-cap company with no analyst coverage and limited information about the company besides public filings. They have until recently spent little effort getting their story out to the market. Their first road show was completed in December 2019. The story takes a while to get comfortable with, and it is admittedly somewhat complex.

US/China sentiment has been at its most dire. Chinese investors are unlikely to own stocks on the NYSE. US investors were shunning anything related to China save some large tech until recently. The coronavirus could cause construction delays and future occupancy rates potentially, although this is unlikely to have a material effect on the company given its stage in development. Obviously, the virus has negatively impacted real estate in China, though if you believe their government, which is a big if, things should be pushing back to normal in short order.

Management is relatively unknown, and the company is dependent mostly on expertise from Kaisa, a larger Chinese property developer. The company is now not a pure play as it has begun its expansion, which I will get into more later.

Finally, I found that Chinese property developers for the most part all trade at extremely low multiples, especially so after Covid-19. I wondered maybe NTP is just par for the course among its peers? I put my CPA hat on and did some more digging and found out that accounting was a major factor here. There are a lot of intricacies in the accounting, but the main takeaway is that they can mark up the value of their properties under their accounting standards. However, NTP has to operate under a different set of rules. NTP cannot write up its land to fair value unless there is a sale due to being US GAAP compliant. If NTP could value itself like its Chinese peers, I would very much enjoy the massive increase in stock valuation.

Recent Share Price Collapse

Data by YCharts

Recently, shares have collapsed over 50%, I believe, mostly due to market factors and not company specific events. The Covid-19 sent small value companies tumbling almost 50% in the US, which likely explains the vast majority of the fall for NTP. Additionally, the extreme illiquidity of the stock can cause very small dollar movements to create vast share price movements. If anyone had to force sell, the stock price effect would be massive. An investment into NTP has to be viewed as owning a percentage of the land and properties NTP owns and a long-term play, as the weak-handed will not be able to handle price declines which we have just seen.

Quick Discussion of Real Estate Market in China

An important point to make is that no one can really own land in China, because the PRC owns all the land. So, when I refer to owning the land, it is 50-year land use rights, which are generally thought to be infinitely renewable. However, the government can always do what it wants.

Real estate across China has experienced a mild oversupply and lots of speculation which has lowered both occupancy rates and rents. This was before Covid-19, so this could continue to further accelerate in a negative direction. This could materially hurt the realization of value in NTP.

I believe that the companies' position in Shenzhen is more attractive due to the future growth and heavy commitment of the Chinese government to the development of the city. Having gone to China multiple times now and explored cities where the government had a goal of revolutionizing a city, it has happened quickly, efficiently, and impressively. I am invested with several local Chinese asset managers who repeatedly extolled the virtues of Shenzhen and the future of the city. They speak of the real estate in Shenzhen as "gold."

Government Influence and Weird Tax Policies

Even if NTP were to become the target of an activist investor, and that investor wanted NTP to sell their land for what it is worth, there would be massive taxes on that sale, and the end investor would not receive a proper windfall. I won't put the entire section of the 20F here, but it is important to read through various restrictions around the selling of property and land rights. There are a variety of rules NTP gets around by leasing the properties rather than selling them, whereby they are potentially collecting a large sum of money upfront for potentially a multi-decade period.

In China, there is a Land Appreciation Tax or LAT.

Company 2019 20F

If NTP were to sell the land for a quick and likely very large profit, it would come at a heavy cost. In a hypothetical scenario, if Inno Park was sold for $500M tomorrow, we would be able to deduct all costs associated with its building, which is approximately $150M. In that case, our profit is $350M, which is over 200% of the deductible items (the $150M). Therefore, out of the $350M, we deduct 30% from the first $75M of profit, 40% from the next $75M of profit, 50% from the next $150M of profit and 60% from the last $50M of profit. This adds up to $157.5M of taxes taking away almost half the profits from the sale. While shareholders could be happy with this 100% return after taxes, it is likely not the best way to utilize the land to return capital to shareholders. This is another reason NTP wishes to lease all units rather than sell. For further detail here see: Deloitte Paper

Additionally, even if NTP wanted to sell, it is difficult as the transfer of industrial buildings must be to registered enterprises only. This limits the possible counterparties for a sale of any of NTP projects. However, Inno City projects can at least be subdivided unlike Inno Park.

Dividends can only be paid out of distributable profits according to PRC law, so if NTP keeps expanding, they may not have any net income and won't be able to return cash to shareholders. Additionally, as always dividends would be double taxed, and potentially more than that according to company filings. The PRC adopted a tax law which taxes dividends at an additional rate of 10%. Regardless, I would strongly encourage management to bring back the dividend ASAP as a show of goodwill to shareholders.

All of this is to say, it will be difficult for NTP to reward its shareholders, and there has to be a discount applied to account for all these issues.

Recent Changes

In the recently published 20F, management showed its hand in painfully clear detail as to what the future holds for NTP. This is no longer a pure play on massively undervalued assets, but a small company turning into a mini-Kaisa before proving its ability to return capital to shareholders. NTP has taken its first steps to becoming a large-scale Chinese real estate developer, which makes the story much more complicated for shareholders.

If NTP had just kept developing its two sites, I have little doubt the return to shareholders would have been incredible. However, in a recent company announcement, they stated,

"On March 19, 2020, we won a bidding of a commercial and residential land parcel (No. 2020WR002), through a public auction, in Dongguan city. The land parcel is located in Dongtai Village, Mayong Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China, covering an area of approximately 33,763 square meters, with a plot ratio of no more than 2.5. The consideration of the land parcel is RMB705.48 million, or $101.07 million. It is located at the central area of Mayong Town and is less than one kilometer distance from Mayong Town Government, surrounded by a wealth of educational, medical, commercial, park and transportation facilities. We expect to sign the land use right assignment contract at the end of March 2020. We plan to develop residential apartments and commercial properties on this land."

With this purchase, management has now spent $101M with spending on this land site likely to continue to increase another $50-100M or so to build residential apartments and commercial properties. According to my projections, this will mean bringing on $400M-$500M of total debt to complete all their projects as it stands today, which is admittedly a little scary for this small of a company. The debt has covenants, and it could cause a forced sale if the economy were to take a turn for the worse. NTP can actually borrow at reasonable rates with adequate provisions as Chinese banks understand the massive value of their assets in Shenzhen. This change massively affects the balance sheet of the company and opens it up to more risk.

Management has been hinting at expanding into new areas and geographies for quite a while, so this should not be a huge shock to shareholders, though to me, the dollar amount of the purchase was a little larger than expected. This purchase does add yet another example of how ridiculously low the valuation of the company taking into account their current land holdings. This plot of land is smaller and in a less desirable location when compared with either Inno Park or Inno City and cost $101M or ~60% of current market cap.

Most importantly, this purchase signals to shareholders that they will likely not receive any return of capital anytime soon as excess cash and profit will go into new projects such as the Mayong Town purchase. I worry about the company moving too quickly into new projects and taking on too much debt without demonstrating leasing capability. I worry the price dislocation as wide as it is may last longer than I initially have anticipated. This new purchase could be a great buy and a great way to create value, but it may irk what little loyal shareholders the stock has. At this point, the valuation may be ridiculous, but it does not matter if there is no plan return the value to shareholders. Japan has 500 companies with net cash on the balance sheet and has been that way for 20 years, and they have been a poor investment. Hopefully, NTP's management can provide more color and more value to shareholders, or at least explain their plans in a little clearer detail.

Finally, NTP began to operate commercial properties owned by third parties, which expands them to a more asset-light model on a smaller scale in different geographies, all of which takes away from the core differentiation of value at NTP. It remains to be seen if management can execute on different types of projects. A deep dive into Kaisa's operations may shed further light on that concern. Despite that negative down the reward to risk ratio remains an extremely attractive 10-20/1, which is why my thesis remains intact, although with a bit more risk attached.

My advice to management would be to focus on the differentiators of NTP, begin to care about minority shareholders, and institute a dividend or buyback program as a signal that you believe in returning capital to shareholders. Pay the executive team and board members by revenue metrics and project completion incentives, rather than just giving them stock options. Without some positive action, I believe already fatigued shareholders may potentially lose faith in management despite the unbelievable assets they are overseeing. Based on some contacts I have had with larger shareholders, I believe they may be pushing for some of the reforms I listed above.

Conclusion

NTP has been undervalued for years now, but the reasons have made sense as to why. Despite the recent changes portion of the article, I believe the valuation dislocation should change in the next 12 months, and the stock could deliver 10x returns. Once cash is seen to be reliably coming in the door, which should continue to occur, revenues will start to hit the income statement, and that will serve as a catalyst for the stock. I believe there is a lot of variability in how this story ends, none of which seems to plausibly end without a large increase from current share prices. With an attractive current valuation, project completion this year, net cash position, and cash flow coming in the door, NTP is an extremely attractive asset. I am continuing to add to NTP on the way down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.