A Good Entry Point In Livongo Health

Livongo Health (LVGO) is one of the very few companies not expected to face many risks from COVID-19 disruptions. This health solutions provider stock is up 10.93% YTD (year-to-date). However, irrational sell-off had pushed the company's stock as low as $20.17 on March 16. While the stock has now recovered significantly with the latest closing price of $27.80 on April 1, there is still significant upside left in this stock.

Livongo Health is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) player in the healthcare space. The company uses wirelessly connected devices to help people better manage chronic health conditions, with a special focus on diabetes. Diabetes is already a global pandemic which shows no signs of slowing down. With the coronavirus pandemic restricting the movement of people and governments urging people to avoid unnecessary doctor visits, chronically ill patients are bound to increasingly depend on technology to manage their conditions. Livongo Health is all set to benefit from these trends in 2020.

Company overview

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Livongo Health is focusing on offering an integrated suite of solutions to promote sustainable health behavior change in patients suffering from chronic conditions. The company provides advice and analysis to its subscribers based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. Here, patients do not pay directly for the service. Instead, health insurance companies pay for this service to ensure better treatment adherence and compliance. This helps control the rate of disease progression as well as healthcare expenses. The company went public in July 2019.

Livongo Health has emerged as a pioneer in a new category of healthcare management called Applied Health Signals, which uses data to create personalized, actionable health signals. This, in turn, can enable people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. The first chronic condition targeted by Livongo Health is diabetes. The company's key products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength.

Livongo Health is focusing on providing solutions in areas with huge unmet demand

Currently, there are 147 million adults suffering from a chronic condition in the U.S. Of these, 40% suffer from more than one chronic condition. Approximately 90% of the U.S. healthcare costs or around $3.7 trillion is associated with these patients.

There are 31.4 million diabetes patients and 39.6 million hypertension patients in the U.S. Assuming revenues of $900 per participant per year for diabetes patients and $468 per participant per year for hypertension patients, Livongo Health is targeting immediately addressable market worth $46.7 billion in the U.S.

There is much room for Livongo Health to grow in the U.S. diabetes space, especially when its solutions have already managed to demonstrate positive outcomes. The company estimates that its platform has already generated medical savings of more than $1,900 per year on average in diabetes management.

The company has demonstrated robust performance across all guidance metrics

Livongo Health has emerged as a pretty safe pick in the current times, owing to the high revenue and cash flow predictability afforded by its subscription-based business model.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of $50.25 million, a YoY rise of 137%. The company reported revenues of $170.20 million in 2019, a YoY rise of 148%. The company expects 2020 revenues to be in the range of $280 million - $290 million, representing growth of 65% to 71% over 2019. The company has visibility for 90% of the revenue guidance due to Livongo's recurring subscription revenue model.

Livongo Health reported GAAP gross margin of 78.2% in 2019 and expects 2020 gross margins to be in the similar range.

In addition to revenues, a SaaS-based company needs to demonstrate rapid growth in total users. The high switching costs for members in this business model creates a distinct advantage for early-mover SaaS companies. Hence, these companies require to aggressively capture users, before a competitor gets to them. Switching costs can be in terms of direct expenses, inconvenience caused to users, or time required to train employees on the new system.

Livongo Health has been seeing robust growth in total patients serviced as well as total clients. At the end of 2019, the company had 223,000 members, a YoY rise of 96%. The company's leading product offering, Livongo for Diabetes, ended the year with 222,700 members, a YoY increase of 96%. The company also added around 48,000 members in its new offerings for hypertension and prediabetes weight management in 2019. Livongo for Hypertension saw 370% YoY increase in potential recruitable members.

The company also ended 2019 with 804 clients. Further, 424 new clients had already launched the company's service by March 3, 2020. Early enrollment of clients is especially promising for the company with monthly recurring revenue business since it implies a larger number of revenue-months in a year.

In 2019, the company's EVA (Estimated Value of Agreements) also jumped YoY 84% to $284.5 million, driven by robust demand for Livongo for Diabetes and Livongo for Hypertension offerings. EVA is a measure of the estimated value of agreements signed in the quarter with new clients or expansions entered into with existing clients.

Besides adding new members, a SaaS company also requires to retain them. Livongo Health reported a customer retention rate of 94.2% in 2019, a slight drop from 95.9% in 2018. The company's average monthly member attrition is between 2% and 3%. However, the company's dollar-based net expansion rate which compares monthly service revenue from the same set of clients across comparable periods was 111.5% and 113.8% for 2019 and 2018, respectively. This metric measures the combined impact of attrition rate and cross-selling of new products to existing customers. A number above 100%, despite a small attrition rate, implies that existing customers are also opting for the company's new offerings over time.

The future holds significant growth prospects for Livongo. In 2019, the enrollment rate in Livongo for Diabetes was around 35%. The company continues to focus on increasing enrollment rate for existing clients. The company, however, expects growth in this metric to be slow considering its focus on the large payer market. In 2019, the company also expanded strategic agreements with key channel partners such as Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) and CVS Health (CVS) to include the solutions for hypertension and prediabetes weight management in addition to diabetes. These moves help the company expand in new markets and explore cross-selling opportunities.

Livongo Health is witnessing rapid uptake of its offerings across all segments of the payer market. Livongo for Diabetes is being rapidly adopted in the self-insured market and is now being used by 30% of the Fortune 500 companies. The company is also rapidly expanding in the fully-insured and government-sponsored payer markets, which is evidenced by agreements with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City and their Federal Employee program, as well as by the New Jersey State and School Employees' Health Plan.

Livongo Health long-term margin targets seem attainable, considering the company's solid growth trajectory across all metrics.

At the end of 2019, Livongo Health had cash worth $392 million on its balance sheet. With 2019 operational cash burn rate close to $60 million rapidly increasing topline, Livongo Health is in position to sustain its operations from its own reserves. I believe that the company is not in any urgent need of dilutive or non-dilutive financing in 2020.

Investors should consider these risks

Livongo Health is currently trading at a forward P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple of 267.31x, P/S (price-to-sales) multiple of 15.23x, and P/B (price-to-book) multiple of 4.98x. Although such high multiples are typical of SaaS companies, they also expose investors to significant share price volatility. At such valuations, the downward share price impact of the slowdown in growth or unfavorable news is dramatically magnified and the stock is punished.

Then again, it is essential for investors to consider the rate at which the company is spending cash to acquire consumers. A good proxy for customer acquisition costs can be its selling and marketing expenses. While SaaS-based technology companies require to aggressively add members, the cash burn rate has to remain manageable. In 2019, Livongo Health's selling and marketing expenses jumped YoY by 142%. Hence, customer acquisition costs seem to have grown at a faster pace as compared to the growth in user base in 2019. But the upside is that Livongo managed to generate positive adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter, despite heavy investments.

Finally, Livongo Health requires to remain aware of competition from other established software players. Companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) have been aggressively exploring opportunities in the healthcare space.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Livongo Health is $40.86. Majority of the analysts are highly optimistic about this stock.

On March 27, Canaccord analyst Richard Close reiterated his Buy rating and $46 price target on Livongo Health shares. The analyst believes that the company is well-positioned to maintain its leadership position in the digital health market. Previously, he had claimed that Livongo is a company which may face limited negative impact due to COVID-19 challenges. He also recommends investors to pick up the stock on weakness.

On March 19, Stifel analyst David Grossman initiated coverage of Livongo Health with a Buy rating and $30 price target. The analyst, however, does not recommend buying the stock in the current volatile conditions but instead to view it as a long-term pick.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $40.86 is a fair representation of the true value of the stock. Hence, I recommend healthcare technology-focused retail investors with an investment horizon of at least a year and with above-average risk appetite to consider buying this stock on current weakness in April 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.