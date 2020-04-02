Carl Icahn Finally Benefits The Shareholders Of Occidental Petroleum

This may be the first time in a while that Mr. Icahn has found a winning solution for an energy company.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announced that Stephen I. Chazen will become Chairman of the Board of the company at the next annual meeting. This brings back a key part of the team that loaded up California Resources (NYSE:CRC) with more than $6 billion of debt before spinning the company off, so the money would not have to be repaid by Occidental. That maneuver enabled Occidental to get through the last downturn while completing capital projects and maintaining the dividend even though oil prices crashed to low levels.

Previously, Mr. Icahn has had a less than stellar record with oil and gas companies. He left SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) a complete mess.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 1, 2020

As shown above, Mr. Icahn's tenure at SandRidge Energy failed to stop the stock slide at any point in time. Back in 2018, Mr Icahn's board picks won the voting at the annual meeting. As shown above, the stock price barely noticed on the way down. Mr. Icahn had insisted that the merger with Bonanza Creek (NYSE:BCEI) was bad for the company, and it clearly needed a housecleaning. Yet his choices could not have had a worse track record since they have run the company.

Similarly, Mr. Icahn's investment in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was less than a rip-roaring success. He vacated that position also with less than really any profits. To call his track record in energy spotty would be very kind.

Therefore, the minute Mr. Icahn began making demands of Occidental Petroleum management, shareholders probably needed to assume that he would repeat past mistakes. Instead, the negotiations with the board brought back a more successful chairman with the blessing of the activist investor.

Salaries

Occidental announced another $600 million of cost savings. These will be primarily general and administrative cost savings but may come from elsewhere as management digs for more synergies from the acquisition. The goal is to lower corporate operating costs to $7.00 per BOE.

Reuters and other news outlets carried the news that the top salaries will be dropping more than 50%, with the CEO's salary dropping 81%. Capex will now fall below $3 billion. That would imply more headcount reductions either through natural attrition or more layoffs.

Either way, the company appears to be heading towards a cash flow breakeven if WTI remains in the $30 range. Surprisingly, management now announces about a 5 or 6 percent reduction in production. But that could easily be beat by continuing operational improvements that still periodically sweep the industry.

The biggest part of all of these announcements is that salaries and the capital budget will remain flexible. Occidental must compete for key personnel with other industry competitors. Therefore, the company cannot afford to pay less than the industry or the company will suffer a brain drain. That would leave the company with a competitive disadvantage that would last well into the future.

Knots

The remaining sale of assets to Total (NYSE:TOT) has been stymied by a tax claim. Just about any government in the world would want lots of money from a sale, and Ghana is no exception. This should be resolved. But it is likely to be the only sale that completes in this fiscal year.

The current challenges brought about by the coronavirus and the oil price war probably will leave the plan to sell or liquidate more assets in limbo for the time being. Occidental wants to deleverage as much as the next competitor. But the market for asset sales has become hostile very quickly. Therefore, the best course of action will be to likely wait for more visibility on the coronavirus issue and the currently low oil prices before proceeding with more asset sales.

Clearly, the coronavirus and the oil price war were not anything that could have been foreseen at the time the acquisition was made. But once something like this happens, then it has to be dealt with proactively. Shareholders now have most of the team that dealt successfully with the downturn in 2015-2016 to deal with the current situation. That is probably as good a solution as any and far better than Mr. Icahn's previous ideas with previous companies.

Dividend Reduction

The company also reduced the dividend to $0.11 per share effective with the next dividend payment in July. This is the first time that the dividend has been reduced in decades. The last time the dividend was reduced was when Mr. Ray Irani took over as Chairman and CEO after the death of Dr. Armand Hammer. That was back in the 1990s. The phenomenal corporate growth that came after that dividend cut more than made up for the initial drop in dividend income for shareholders.

Occidental found itself in a similar situation this time, with some environmental causes quickly making the situation untenable. Occidental was paying out a fair amount of cash flow for dividends and stock purchases. But the income was not growing quite as much as management would like the dividend and stock purchases to increase. Then, when the oil price war and the coronavirus sank the price of oil, management had no choice but to decrease the dividend.

Occidental is not nearly as diversified as its larger competitors. Therefore, the company is far more affected by an oil price decline. The only other material divisions besides the exploration and production divisions are a chemical division and a captive midstream company. Larger competitors like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have a refining and consumer division to offset the effects of the exploration and production earnings volatility caused by oil prices.

The Future

Management was successful in acquiring Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC). Now, management will have to produce the appropriate results to show that the merger was worth the effort. Much of the visible responsibility falls upon the current CEO who was the loudest voice in favor of this acquisition.

No one expected warm winter, an oil price war, or the coronavirus outbreak. Yet these kinds of things are risks to operating in any commodity industry. Occidental management is now in a position of having to show results despite all the recent challenges and the current hostile environment.

Personally, I think that they have a good chance to pull off some decent gains from the acquisition. Now, it could take a little longer than expected because the current environment is not exactly prone to profitability. However, some patience should bear good results.

Management has hunkered down and continues to cut costs. Most flu bugs of the past generally do not do well once the weather warms up. Hopefully, this bug will likewise fade away over the next few months. Even if that bug hangs around, we will find a better way to deal with it than just shutting everything down.

In the meantime, some patience is required along with the knowledge that the current challenges rarely turn into a catastrophe.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Occidental Petroleum and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first, and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.