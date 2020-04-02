Mallinckrodt: Never Just One Cockroach

Was it just too much debt? Lack of growth potential?

Mallinckrodt had too many problems and too few solutions.

Investment Thesis

How quickly things change? Just over a month ago, I felt that Mallinckrodt (MNK) was a gamble but it could survive. Today, even the most ardent shareholders would probably admit that the end is now near.

Investors should avoid this company now. Here's why:

So, What Actually Killed The Company?

There's never just one cockroach in the kitchen. -- Warren Buffett

In hindsight, it may have been the lawsuits. But I believe that was just the straw that broke the camel's back. Most likely its debt was the actual reason.

As a reminder, Mallinckrodt had a subsidiary that allegedly underpaid Medicaid rebates. The Department of Justice is seeking approximately $650 million in charges and the prospective loss of Acthar Gel Medicaid net sales of roughly $95 million in net sales annualized.

Furthermore, separately, on the back of the opioid scandal, Mallinckrodt also has a further $1.6 billion due as part of the settlement for the global opioid scandal. This was a huge victory for the company, but aside for the cash deployment over eight years it also had to give plaintiffs 20% of the company's outstanding stock as warrants.

What About Its Debt Profile?

Mallinckrodt carries $4.6 billion of net debt.

And this when some of its maturities are expected:

For a company with free cash flow of very approximately $550 million of free cash flow capability, its total net debt of $4.6 billion plus roughly $1.6 billion for the legal settlement makes its total debt and liabilities close to $6 billion, thereby putting a very tight noose around a company in an already difficult situation.

Next, just over a month ago I posted this:

Source: A Huge Gamble, But It May Survive

If it makes readers feel any better about their investment, most likely the readers of this post are equity holders. So there was a strong expectation already that Mallinckrodt would struggle. But what about its debt holders? This group has fared even worse (see below):

What makes me say so? The debt is viewed as a lower risk and having the first lien on Mallinckrodt assets.

Right now, the bonds are trading for approximately 27 cents on the dollar. So the debt holders which are supposed to be largely protected in the event of bankruptcy are now running too. There will be little to salvage here.

Valuation - Nil Margin of Safety

There's no point looking back further. What matters right now is what prospects equity holders have? Sadly not much.

Previously I felt that Mallinckrodt had a 20% possibility it will do OK, and a 80% possibility it will collapse. In fact, I felt that debt profile was not overly cumbersome with its net debt to EBITDA of approximately 3.4x.

Having said that, I consciously and resolutely declared that Mallinckrodt needed to start posting some visible top-line growth. If it posted growth, it would have been able to refinance its debt stack at somewhere much closer to reasonable interest rates.

But it needed to start posting growth quickly. However, this was clearly not possible. Indeed, even though Mallinckrodt does not offer any formal guidance for 2020 it does note that its estimates for the year ahead are closely aligned with present consensus:

Source: SA Premium

Furthermore, during a time with abnormally low interest rates, the potential to refinance its debt anywhere similar to its 2025 notes with 10% interest rates as we saw back in November, was simply too onerous.

Now with coronavirus, many vastly stronger companies than Mallinckrodt have seen the credit markets close up to them. Indeed, this means that Mallinckrodt will be left in an even worst position.

The Bottom Line

For now, given that Mallinckrodt's valuation still hovers around a market cap of approximately $190 million implies that there are many shareholders still in denial about its prospects.

Further, there are shareholders that are no longer in denial but are holding on to their shares in the fears that selling at this point misses out on any potential repricing higher if some positive news was ever to unfold. But I fail to believe there's any good news on the wings for Mallinckrodt. The stock has fallen 92% this past year for a reason.

I believe the best approach here is to salvage any capital that's still left, however small, and deploy it elsewhere. Because staying invested now is not a gamble any longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.