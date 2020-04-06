The Dark Side Of mREIT Investments

Carl Icahn is betting against many of these companies. Should you go long?

It exposed the many flaws in mREITs. They are often over-leveraged, excessively exposed to variations in interest rates, and poorly managed.

mREITs were some of worst hit by the recent market crash.

It's no secret that I'm a huge proponent of REIT (VNQ) investing on Seeking Alpha.

And while REITs have struggled along with the general market over the past weeks, they continue to offer investors a safe and steady way to generate attractive total returns in the long run by combining the benefits of real estate (high income, superior total return, inflation protection) with all the benefits of stocks (professional management, liquidity, low transaction cost) into one beautiful vehicle.

They have historically outperformed the broader stock market over the full cycle:

I believe that all the reasons that led to past outperformance remain in-full force today, and therefore I invest a considerable portion of my net worth into REITs.

However, when I say “REIT,” I want to make it perfectly clear that I'm referring to eREITs and not mREITs. The REIT market is generally dividend into two worlds:

Equity REITs – or eREITs in short – are the type of REITs that invest in income-producing real estate. The great majority of REITs are eREITs.

Mortgage REITs – or mREITs in short – originate and invest in property-backed loans and / or mortgage backed securities.

I'm very comfortable investing in eREITs and own 30 of them. However, I do not find mREITs attractive and only own two of them.

mREITs are especially popular among individual investors because they pay higher dividend yields, often ranging from 8 to 12%. However, this higher income comes with much greater risk, and we just witnessed that during the last market sell-off.

mREITs (REM) were some of the worst performers, down up to 5x more than the broader stock market:

Data by YCharts

The coronavirus really exposed the flaws of mREITs which are often ignored by yield-starved investors. Now that mREITs are cheap, many investors are jumping back into them, thinking that they offer the opportunity of a lifetime.

Should you buy mREITs after the crash?

At High Yield landlord, we won’t. At the exception of a few specialty mREITs, we continue to invest most of our capital in traditional eREITs which offer much better opportunities. Below we explain why:

Shaky Business Model

Over the past cycle, traditional eREITs generated near double-digit annual total returns on average. mREITs, in comparison, generated less than 1% annual total returns:

Source

It shows you right off the bat that something is wrong with this asset class. If over a 15-year period mREITs earned less than 1% per year, it means that there must be some critical flaws in the economics of the business.

Investors are taking a lot of risks to earn very disappointing returns. This cannot go on forever, and ultimately, these vehicles are not sustainable at these rates of returns.

The issue with mREITs is that they are similar to highly-leveraged banks. They make bets on interest rate directions and their spreads. And if you have followed interest rate movements over the past decade, you’ll understand that they are highly unpredictable and out of our control. Some would argue that they are impossible to predict. Yet, many mREIT’s survival depend on these predictions.

Most mREITs failed over the past decade. Will this suddenly change in the future? We have no clue. But clearly, this is not an attractive business model.

They Miss Out on Leveraged Property Appreciation

mREIT investors think that they are making real estate investments, when in reality, they are often only making leveraged bets on interest rates.

Most importantly, investors should understand that mREITs do not own properties. And this means that they do not participate in long term property appreciation, which is one of the main reasons why we invest in real estate in the first place.

Source

eREITs do so well because they combine steady rental income with leveraged property appreciation. With mREITs, you miss out on these returns, which are quite significant.

Example: Property A grows its NOI by 3% and maintains the same cap rate. This leads to a 3% increase in valuation. If the property is financed 50/50 between equity and mortgage, the property owner pockets 6% return from appreciation alone.

When you invest in mREITs, you miss out on this return component because you are the bank that provides the 50% of debt to the transaction. It has no upside. Lending capital is a safer position in the capital structure, but mREITs then ruin this safety by leveraging themselves to the bone.

It works until it doesn’t. And then you get hit with margin calls. And suffer permanent value destruction that's difficult to recover from.

We much rather own the properties which also are cyclical in the short run, but their value has a clear upward trajectory in the long run. It's safer and more predictable.

Externally Managed to Milk Fees

Most mREITs are managed externally by an asset managers. This is different from most eREITs which are internally managed by a team that is hired as employees of the REIT.

This small distinction in management structure (externally vs. internally managed) makes a world of difference in the long run.

Externally managed companies, such as mREITs, suffer from much greater conflicts of interest because the manager earns a fee based on the volume of assets under management.

In other words, they are often more incentivized to grow the size of the pie rather than to really generate performance for shareholders. It leads to dilutive equity raises, overleverage, and other value-destroying actions to maximize fees:

Source

eREITs are internally managed because it mitigates these conflicts. The managers are hired as employees of the company. Their pay is generally directly tied to the performance of the company, and if they don’t perform, they are fired.

The institutional investors who heavily invest in REITs demand eREITs to be internally managed. But because most of them do not invest in mREITs, they get a pass and keep milking investors for fees.

When There's Smoke, There's Fire

Right now, the mREIT sector is going through an existential crisis after crashing down by 60% following a bull cycle in which they produced disappointing returns.

Today, there's a real question whether these vehicles will be able to continue to raise capital (debt and equity) to make investments, but also whether their borrowers will be able to make payments in this environment.

When you are heavily leveraged and suddenly don’t get the expected revenue from defaulting borrowers and struggle to refinance your own debt, you are in deep trouble.

Carl Icahn, the legendary investor, recently disclosed that his largest short position is in over-leveraged mortgages that he expects to default.

Source

Icahn said he's shorting the commercial mortgage bond market, and it’s his “biggest position by far.” He added that “A lot of these bonds now are in grave danger. It’s like selling insurance to someone who’s going to go to the electric chair in a couple of months.”

Is he right? We don’t know. But it sure feels risky to be a heavily-leveraged lender to closed down hotels, malls and office buildings at the end of a bull market.

Bottom Line: Stick to eREITs and Avoid mREITs

If you are to invest in REITs, stick to traditional eREITs that own properties.

We see most mREITs as trading vehicles for speculators. Don’t confuse them with long-term, income-producing real estate investments. That's not what they are.

Anything can happen in the short run, including a rapid recovery of the mREIT sector, but in the long run, we are much more bullish on eREITs which also offer exceptional buying opportunities right now.

When you can buy companies like Realty Income (O), National Retail Storage (NNN), W.P Carey (WPC), and CubeSmart (CUBE) at over 6% dividend yields, there's really no need to speculate with overleveraged and potentially unsustainable mREITs.

Consider the dividend track record of Realty Income, a blue-chip among eREITs:

Source

It has not a single miss since its IPO. This is because it earns steady rent checks from long-term leases and has a conservatively-financed balance sheet - which is typical of an eREIT. Even despite recently seeing its share price cut in half, it's still up by ~50% over the past 10 years.

Now compare this to the track record of Annaly Capital Management (NLY), which is often argued to be the blue chip of residential mREITs:

Source

The dividend has no consistency. The business is highly exposed to variations in interest rates and it's overleveraged. Clearly, this is not the type of income investment that a retiree or income investor would want to own. NLY's share price is down ~75% over the past 10 years. Was the dividend worth it?

The best active REIT investors have managed to reach up to 22% annual returns over the past decades. They achieved this by buying undervalued eREITs, not by speculating in the mREIT sector.

Source

This is what we aim to achieve at High Yield Landlord. We think of REITs as rental investments that generate steady and passive income. We don’t want to be the banker. We want to be the landlord. And therefore, you will rarely see us anywhere close to the mREIT sector.

