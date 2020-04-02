Paycom Software: Existing Clients To The Rescue

Based on the company being undervalued today and growing in value at 13.6% annually, I expect the stock doubling in value over the next 4-5 years.

With economic activity still uncertain due to the coronavirus, I want to invest in companies that I believe have a level of growth certainty. This leads me to one of my favorite software stocks: Paycom Solutions (NYSE: PAYC). Even at 17x revenue and 55x earnings, Paycom is now undervalued and will be a winning stock due to its industry tailwinds, product innovation, and reliance on existing customers.

Why PAYC Was Trading At 20x Revenue

Paycom provides a one-in-one cloud-based software solution for human resource management (HRM) departments within SMBs. As larger SMBs (over 250 employees) continue to be the primary employer in the US, companies like Paycom have helped SMBs move into the digital age by creating HR software that assists in all phases of the employee lifecycle from recruiting, to onboarding, to retention. The software also reduces the time to perform traditional HR functions while adding an element of analytics to HR teams that were missing in the past. This is why the HRM industry has grown by 14% in the past and is expected to grow by 11.7% through 2027.

Even amongst several competitors, Paycom has been able to achieve over 30% revenue growth over the past 4 years. A lot of this growth stems from Paycom’s strategic decision to focus on acquiring larger SMBs as clients, leading to a 15% annual growth in clients over the past 2 years. Naweed Alam does an excellent job breaking down this decision and how it affects Paycom’s growth prospects, so I won’t spend too much time here. However, due to the recent increase in economic uncertainty, I expect the growth in new clients to dramatically decrease for the next 1-3 years. Luckily for Paycom, one of the key reasons I believe the stock trades at such a high premium to the market is its existing customer base and Paycom’s ability to upsell them.

Paycom has over 26,500 clients with different clients buying different solutions, but according to a source I know that’s part of one of Paycom’s industry sales teams, every client goes through the same sales funnel that’s similar to most SaaS companies. The sales funnel goes as follows:

An industry-specific sales team member attends industry-specific trade shows and conferences, usually having a booth that’s dedicated to HR issues specific to that industry. The presence at these industry events leads to client leads that require a follow-up demo. That sales team follows up with a demo showing all of Paycom’s capabilities, but always includes their Payroll solutions in the demo. If a client signs up but is hesitant to try other solutions, they will only start with Paycom’s payroll solution. From this point forward, the sales team continues to show the client how solutions pertaining to talent acquisition, labor management, and other areas can be helpful for their specific business. Over time, after gaining comfort with the payroll solution, the client will expand to other solutions offered by Paycom.

What I like about the focus on selling to existing customers is that it’s usually easier to upsell to existing clients, being both cheaper and having a higher probability of being successful. What further enhances Paycom’s ability to upsell their solutions to clients are that additional solutions don’t require extra complexity and the user-friendly interface that can be used by non-IT professionals. This is why Paycom’s average revenue retention has been 92% even without longer-duration contracts that are typical for a SaaS company. And I also expect this percentage to hold up going forward, as the more solutions a client utilizes from Paycom, the stickier the client due to higher switching costs.

I also believe the upselling to existing clients has led to such excellent profitability metrics (25% net margin and 40% ROIC), as they don’t have to spend as much marketing and acquiring new customers as other competitors like Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY). With the slowdown in economic activity, I expect Paycom to double down and focus on upselling their existing clients to continue to drive 15-20% revenue growth.

Paycom will also continue to have success upselling their existing clients by continuing to roll-out solutions that make it easier to manage all HR functions. The latest solution to be added is Manager on-the-go, a tool within the Paycom mobile app that allows for 24/7 accessibility to essential manager-side functionality within Paycom. The tool gives supervisors and managers to perform any HR-related task from their cell phone, allowing managers to free HR departments that need manager approval. It’s enhancements like Manager-on-the-go that Paycom is looking to upsell to clients and also explains the expected increase in R&D spend.

So given the growth runway of the HRM industry, and Paycom’s ability to acquire and upsell clients leading to 30% revenue growth with certainty, and their superior profitability metrics, you can see why investors would pay 20x revenue for the company and may consider it to be a bargain at 17x. But how much of a bargain?

My Valuation Methodology

As a forward-looking investor, I want to own companies that can compound in value over time. This is why I look at what I believe the valuation will be today and how that valuation will grow over time. A lot of times, I will pass up on an “undervalued” company today because there isn’t enough growth in value over the next few years to hit my target return (ability to double in value over the next 3-5 years).

So with this in mind, Let me show you how Paycom is the perfect company for my type of investing.

Valuation Today

Intrinsic Value Assessment – Undervalued

Using Yahoo Finance’s average EPS estimate for next year, Morningstar’s average annual PEG ratio over the past 5 years, and Zack.com’s long-term expected growth rate for EPS, I utilized the PEG ratio to find the right P/E ratio to assess Paycom’s valuation today given expected future growth. The average PEG ratio is 1.9x, which is above the S&P 500’s long-term average of 1.3x. I would expect this to be the case because Paycom is considered to be safer than the average public company due to its sticky customer base, barely having debt, and superior financial results (25% net margins and 40% ROIC vs. 10% and 8% for the average S&P 500 company respectfully). I estimate the value of Paycom’s stock to be $247/share today. As of April 1, 2020, Paycom’s stock price is $187, finding the stock to be undervalued by 24%.

Growth in Valuation Tomorrow

To get a sense of how a company will compound shareholder value over time, I look at the three sources of total returns for a stock: shareholder yield (share buybacks and dividends), profit growth, and changes in valuation multiple. I will estimate how they will change over the next 3-5 years.

Shareholder Yield – 0.0%

Paycom’s shares outstanding have slightly increased over the past few years even though the company produces plenty of free cash flow. Even though the company just announced that they will increase its stock buyback program to $250mm, I don’t expect Paycom to decrease share count in the near term and may not even do so in the long term. However, I don’t expect Paycom to increase share count either. This means I don’t expect EPS dilution from new shares being offered by the company. Paycom also does not pay dividends.

Profit Growth – 17%

Given the current economic environment, I expect the growth in sales to new clients to dramatically slow down, meaning Paycom will rely more on existing clients for revenue growth. However, I expect Paycom to continue experiencing success in upselling their solutions at a high clip, leading to 15-20% annual revenue growth. This, combined with minimal to no operating leverage due to increases in R&D spend, will lead to profit growth around 17%. This estimate is also lower than what Zacks expects from the company.

Change in Multiple – 80% of Today’s Multiple

Given the recent fall in price, the stock’s valuation multiples are lower than their 5-year averages. However, due to economic uncertainty and the high level of competition in this space, I believe Paycom’s multiples can go down further due to increased bears for the company. To be conservative, I’ll say that multiples can fall another 20% from here. This means I will have to decrease my expected growth in value over time by 20%.

By combining the expected shareholder yield and profit growth, then multiplying it by the expected valuation multiple degradation, I get the expected growth in valuation over time. For Paycom, because I expect some valuation multiple degradation, adding shareholder yield and profit growth together and multiplying it by 80% will yield a 13.6% annualized expected growth in value over the next 3-5 years.

Putting It All Together

The combination of being undervalued today and growing its value in the low teens tomorrow, I see Paycom reaching my annualized return target, expecting the stock to double in value in the next 3-4 years. Keep in mind this includes minimal growth from Paycom adding new clients.

What Can Go Wrong

The biggest threat to my thesis is the Paycom’s ability to upsell existing clients. I expect Paycom’s ability to do this will be minimally impacted by the slowdown in economic activity because of the coronavirus. If existing client demand slows down more than expected, then I would have to revise down my growth estimates. Another consideration is how competitive the over HRM industry is. Paylocity is Paycom’s primary competitor, but larger players like Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) can also diminish Paycom’s ability to attract new clients by moving from enterprise clients to SMBs. In fact, Oracle has already begun to do this with their Netsuite acquisition back in 2016, which can be used by larger SMBs and offer more than just HCM solutions. The entry of larger competitors could lead to slower revenue growth and even higher reinvestment due to more R&D spend to further enhance their Paycom’s solutions.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I am looking to buy Paycom until the stock reaches $230, which at that point the return potential may not as compelling relative to other opportunities in the market. Based on how the market shakes out, I may continue to add beyond $230, ultimately stopping at $240. I will be eyeing Paycom’s revenue retention numbers and the number of clients, paying attention to how company management discusses the current economic slowdown and how competitors are affecting Paycom’s ability to attract and retain clients.

