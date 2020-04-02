GAN Plc: 3 Things You Need To Know

This article describes these troubles, which are not highlighted in the 2019 earnings release.

GAN Plc (OTC:GMMNF) recently reported its 2019 earnings (while announcing the filing of its F-1). This report made it seem that everything was peachy after the H1 2019 quarter seemed to raise significant doubts (at least it did to me), given the very large reliance on a one-off, high-margin, deal.

The 2019 report seemed to dispel the doubts I raised. This is so because, in spite of this one-off deal not repeating during H2 2019, revenue growth rates and EBITDA continued to be very healthy, repeating or even improving upon the H1 2019 performance.

On top of this, GAN Plc has argued that the coronavirus situation actually favors online gambling. Which, of course, it does, since as physical venues get closed, more people will gamble online.

Still, again, this quarter raised significant doubts to me. This is so because we now have a much more detailed view into GAN Plc due to its just-published F-1, which is a step towards listing the stock in the U.S.

Let me illustrate why I still have doubts. I found 3 main issues.

H2 2019 Again Had Significant Non-Recurring Revenues

Of course, this is not in the official earnings PR. But diving into the F-1 shows the following:

In the U.K., we saw an increase in revenue in our real money iGaming segment of $4.2 million. During 2018 we developed assets in conjunction with an online B2C gaming website for a U.S. casino operator sponsor, which was deployed to U.K. consumers using our U.K. gambling license. That site was launched in September 2018, and 2019 represented a complete year of operations. The agreement with the casino operator sponsor was terminated in at the end of 2019 and therefore this revenue is not expected to reoccur going forward.

So, you have $4.36 million in revenues, $3.57 million of which happened in H2 2019, which are non-recurring because this business is gone.

This $4.36 million, along with the $4.0 million one-off IP deal, means that, during 2019, GAN Plc had $8.36 million in non-recurring revenue. This is a 27.9% headwind to revenue growth in 2020.

GAN Faces Significant Risk From Its Main Customer

Consider the following:

For the year ended December 31, 2019, our largest customer, FanDuel Group, Inc. ("FanDuel") accounted for 46.3% of our revenue. A second customer, Winstar Casino, represented 19.8% of our 2019 revenue.

The largest customer, FanDuel, uses several of GAN Plc's technologies. Part of these technologies are under a contract that runs until 2025 with just some risk from rather unusual events:

The current contract expires in January 2025. Either party can terminate the contract prior to the end of the term for material breach of contract, based on the suspension of business or insolvency of the other party. In addition, FanDuel can terminate the contract if (A) GAN is charged with violation of any laws pertaining to gambling on the Internet, (B) any GAN principal, officer or director is charged in a criminal proceeding that may harm the general goodwill or reputation of FanDuel, or the industry as a whole; or (C) GAN fails to obtain a gaming license in any State in which GAN is required to obtain such license in order to satisfy its obligations to FanDuel.

However:

For the part that's under contract until 2025, FanDuel has already deployed a home-grown alternative. Hence, there's a real risk that come 2025, GAN Plc would see this business compromised.

In 2019, FanDuel deployed a proprietary technology platform in a single state and may continue to deploy its own proprietary technology platform in existing or additional U.S. states in lieu of our technology which, over time, would result in the loss of a proportion of existing revenues from that customer and may negatively impact the current financial opportunity with that customer despite the long-term nature of the existing contract. A reduction in the customer's reliance on our technology could happen at any point in the customer relationship, and there is no certainty that FanDuel, or any customer, will continue to rely on the full range of capabilities provided by us and available to the customer as they expand to additional states which permit regulated internet sports gambling.

And there's a part of FanDuel's business where FanDuel can switch much faster, namely the digital wallet. It so happens that for this part, FanDuel has already given the warning that it could stop using GAN Plc's solution, though it didn't then follow through.

FanDuel notified us in March 2019 that it intended to migrate certain jurisdictions from our digital wallet onto its proprietary technology for online sports betting. That notice subsequently expired in September 2019 without completion of the intended migration, we believe due to the satisfactory ongoing performance of our technology. FanDuel continues to use our digital wallet and continues to owe us our contractual share of sports betting revenue generated using our digital wallet services. FanDuel may again elect to migrate certain jurisdictions to its own digital wallet, resulting in the delivery of another notice of migration. For the year ended December 31, 2019, we derived $3.0 million of our revenue from FanDuel's online sportsbook operations.

It's easy to see that FanDuel is making clear moves to replace GAN Plc's technology (and associated cost). Whether it ultimately takes such a step is still open to debate. However, the risk is very, very visible since, in all instances, FanDuel is already developing and deploying home-grown alternatives.

Finally, A Large Red Flag

Typically, in a company you can trust, you never see shady deals between the company and its CEO. GAN Plc, though, doesn't fit that description.

So, here's a company, GAN Plc, sitting on $10.1 million in cash with no debt. So, with this much cash, probably yielding around 1% of that, why would this company do the following:

On March 5, 2020, GAN Limited secured the Cash Consideration through a loan from certain of the Company's shareholders, including Dermot S. Smurfit, the Company's chief executive officer. The loan is unsecured and bears interest at 15% per annum subject to a minimum interest fee of £300,000. The loan is expected to be repaid in full promptly following the reorganization from existing cash resources of GAN plc.

That refers to a £2 million loan made by the company's CEO to the company, at a 15% yearly interest rate. Remember, this company supposedly has $10.1 million in cash sitting in the bank.

To me, this is a large red flag.

Conclusion

To sum it up, while H2 2019 seemed to confirm the bulls' thesis that "everything is OK" at GAN Plc, closer inspection shows a lot of potential trouble.

The trouble comes from large non-recurring revenues. From the clear risk that the main customer is looking at alternative solutions for all its business with GAN Plc. And from the CEO lending money to this cash-rich company at 15%/year.

In my view, all of these put together mean that GAN Plc remains a very risky stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.