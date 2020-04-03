SPY: The Big Bounce Is Fading

That means the SPY will probably retest $220 and may go lower looking for a bottom. Investors are hoping $220 is the bottom.

Now that the tipping point has arrived, traders will start shorting the market,as they expect it to retest the bottom, and the bears are hoping for a new low.

As usual in a bear market, the traders short the technical bounces. They expect the market to retest the last low to see if that's the bottom. After all, we don't know if the bottom of this market is in place yet. Let's look at the SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) charts and their signals to see where this market is going after Wednesday's sell signal. First, let's look at the daily chart that traders are using. Then, we will look at the weekly and monthly charts to see the full picture.

Here is the daily chart that is a long-term view for a day trader:

At the top of the daily chart, you can see that money flow is anemic, and the Buy cycle is weak compared to the last, strong, sell cycle. At the bottom of the chart, you can see Supply is still in control. The signals have failed to make it back up to overbought, Demand territory. If you look at price, you can see the gap down, sell signal, that is targeting a retest of $220. This tells the daytraders that it is time to switch from trading long to trading short. Now, let's move on to the weekly chart used by investors.

The daily leads the weekly, but the slower weekly signals are more reliable. Here is the weekly chart:

You can see the weekly signals are more stable than the signals on the daily chart. The signals on the weekly chart hardly changed, despite the enormous bounce on the daily chart. If the market continued higher, these weekly signals would have improved. As you can see, money flow is in the red, the sell cycle is still at a peak, and it is still showing oversold Supply. Investors will wait for these weekly signals to improve. They will not trust the first big bounce shown on the daily chart that improved the signals on the daily chart.

Portfolio managers want to be sure they are not whiplashed by the market. They want to be sure it is time to switch from high beta to low beta stocks. The monthly chart tells them whether this is a bearish market or a very bearish market.

Here is the monthly chart with very reliable signals that this is a bear market requiring a strategic move into lower beta stocks that will not go down as much as the market:

This monthly chart gives a sweeping view of 10 years and a comparison of this market with other pullbacks. As you can see in the signal at the very bottom of the chart, this pullback is worse than the others and has gone from bearish to very bearish. (I outline the importance of this signal in Chapter 19 of my book. Amazon will probably let you read it for free.)

At the top of the chart, you can see that, after 2 months, the sell cycle bars are still increasing to the downside. There is no sign of a bottom yet. If you look at price, you can see the previous low near $220. All of the signals on this chart convince us that $220 will be retested, and price will probably go lower looking for a bottom.

Conclusion

This is a bear market with no bottom in place yet. We don't know if $220 will hold on a retest of this recent low. If it fails to hold, we expect the SPY to test the next level at $190-200, and that is marked on the monthly chart with a horizontal line.

