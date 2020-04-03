CarMax: Record Q4 Results, But Don't Get Too Excited

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported strong Q4 results with its top line and EPS beating consensus expectations. The company reported revenues of $4.96 bn versus consensus expectations of $4.7 bn, and its adjusted EPS was $1.30 versus consensus expectation of $1.13. The company's comp unit sales, which most of the investors were watching closely, was up 11% for the quarter and 7.70% for the year.

While it is easy to get excited seeing an 11% increase in comp sales, one should understand that the fourth quarter benefited from one extra day in February due to the leap year and easy comparison from Q4 2019. Last year, there was a delay in processing of tax refunds due to the U.S. government shutdown. So, a couple of weeks' worth of sales shifted from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020. The company reported used unit comps of 2.80% in Q4 2019 and 9.50% in Q1 2020.

Source: Company filings and estimate is author's

If we take average of Q4 2019 comp and Q1 2020 comps, it comes to 6.15% [= (2.80%+9.50%)/2]. So, Q4 has easy comparisons of ~335 bps (=6.15%-2.80%) from tax refunds. One extra day due to leap year helped comp sales by 1.11% [=(1/90)*100%]. Sans these two items, comp sales would have been 6.54% (= 11%-3.35%-1.11%), which would have been in line with the mid to high single-digit range seen in Q2 2020 and Q3 2020.

Looking forward, half of the company's stores are currently either closed or are running under limited operations. For other stores that are open, consumer demand has progressively deteriorated. Car buying is a relatively high ticket and discretionary purchase. Clearly, it is not a top priority for the consumers in the current environment. According to management, the only customers buying car now are the ones who absolutely need to have it (e.g. Medical Workers). Job losses, if not reversed quickly, may cause continued slowdown. Since CarMax sells only used cars, it has relatively high exposure to low and middle income consumers who are hit relatively hard due to job losses from retail and restaurant closures.

I believe low sales volume will likely lead to increased incentives in the industry. The company had an inventory worth ~$2.8 bn at the end of the last quarter. If it is not able to quickly sell it, we may also see increased depreciation/write downs. The company's finance division also has ~$13.55 bn in managed receivables from auto loans. The company has already started seeing increased delinquencies and requests for loan extension since mid-March. If unemployment situation doesn't improve quickly, we may see increased charges on this managed receivables portfolio.

While the company has stopped opening new stores, I believe investment in online/omni-channel initiative will likely continue. The company's timely move towards omni-channel is helping it in this environment. While around half of its stores are currently closed or running under limited operations, some counties are considering allowing appointment only sales. So, a customer can look at the options online, book an appointment, and visit the store. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), with an online-only model, is in slightly advantageous position when it comes to sales. However, Carvana has other problems, given the fact that its business was already making losses before this downturn.

Going into the quarter, I don't think sell side numbers were updated to accurately reflect the current environment. Edmunds is estimating new car sales to decline over 35% y-o-y in March. Declines will likely be much sharper in April, given the first ten days of March were slightly better, and the businesses were still open. Used car sales aren't behaving much differently. Sales at CarMax's stores which are open are down ~50% y-o-y in the last two weeks (source: Earnings call). In such an environment, I don't think it is possible for the company to post a profit in Q1 2021 or even for the full fiscal 2021. Sell-side numbers were predicting a profitable Q1 2021 and FY2021 before Q4 results were announced. I expect a meaningful reduction in the estimates.

Table: Consensus Earnings estimates before Q42020 results

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the sharp downturn in sales, I believe the company's Q1 2021 results will be really disappointing. Things should improve post Q1 2021 if the lock-down eases, but the pace of recovery will depend on the unemployment condition.

The good news is the company will likely survive this recession, given its strong balance sheet. As of March 31, 2020, the company had approximately $700 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand, and more than $300 million of unused capacity on the revolving credit facility. CarMax also owns the real estate and buildings in more than 140 of its locations across the country, with a net book value in excess of $1.8 billion. The company will also generate cash from sale of its inventory as its new inventory purchases are likely to be much less than sales. The company had inventory worth ~$2.8 bn as of the last quarter end.

CarMax has no debt maturity until 2023. Its debt covenants are based on trailing twelve months results. So, strong FY2020 results will likely help the company.

I expect the company to weather the storm, and its long-term market share gain story is still intact. However, Q1 2021 will likely be disappointing, and I believe lowered expectation post Q1 results may provide an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.