Harrison: The Fundamentals Of Speculative Risk Assets Have Changed Dramatically

Carnival Cruise Line's issue of a 3-year paper at 12.5% using its vessels as collateral is indicative of how high-yield markets have changed.

Markets haven’t fully digested the real economy effects of the coronavirus crisis, especially coming off a 20-year legacy of expectation that central banks will bail everyone out.

Markets need time to digest the horrible U.S. jobs claim number and the impending economic pain it suggests, according to Ed Harrison and Roger Hirst, who discussed the state of markets during today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.

Despite an unemployment rate far worse than projections called for, S&P futures were still green on the day, indicating that we’re still in the digestion process and undergoing rebound dynamics, they said.

Harrison and Hirst see a lot of stress in high-yield markets and said despite the fact that the Fed excluded high-yield and equities from credit easing, people still expect a bailout. Hirst said:

There’s a 20-year legacy of expectation that everything gets bailed out by cheap money, cheap liquidity, or excessive liquidity

Harrison offered a sense of how high yield markets have changed, pointing to Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) tapping bond investors with the sale of $3 billion of notes in U.S. dollars and euros. The new bonds will be secured by a first-priority claim on the company’s assets, such as its vessels, and mature in three years. The dollar-denominated portion is being marketed with a coupon of about 12.5%. Harrison said:

The fundamentals of more speculative risk assets – equity, high-yield – have changed dramatically. This issue from Carnival tells you that’s the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.