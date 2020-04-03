Plains Simply Has Way Too Much Debt

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) unit prices have dropped dramatically in the recent market volatility from above $25 to below $6. Plains All American Pipeline, LP (NYSE:PAA), the related entity, has seen its shares drop correspondingly as well. At today's price, the PAGP units offer a yield of over 20% to holders. This is unsustainable, and the units should be avoided at all cost - the company has far too much counterparty risk and credit risk, and investors are better served looking elsewhere for "bargains" in the pipeline world.

The World Has Changed

The world of energy has changed significantly, facing the double whammy of oversupply and demand destruction. Many investors turn to midstream pipeline companies as they feel they might be insulated from the broader macro forces. This is certainly true on a relative basis. Many upstream companies and independent energy producers are in big trouble as a result of this "double whammy" that has taken place. There has been substantial concern about midstream companies as well. Many midstream companies have much stronger balance sheets than PAGP and PAA and are in much better shape to see the other side of this current situation. I am not as comfortable owning shares of PAGP and PAA, however, in light of what I see as a significant amount of debt at the entities.

The Plains entities have significant contractual obligations to purchase crude oil and NGL from third parties under 30-day to 10-year contracts (the majority range from 30 days to 5 years in length). The company in normal times should not have any problem meeting these obligations, as they have sold the same crude oil and NGL to other entities they "deem creditworthy or who have provided credit support we consider adequate":

The table below includes purchase obligations related to these activities. Where applicable, the amounts presented represent the net obligations associated with our counterparties (including giving effect to netting buy/sell contracts and those subject to a net settlement arrangement). We do not expect to use a significant amount of internal capital to meet these obligations, as the obligations will be funded by corresponding sales to entities that we deem creditworthy or who have provided credit support we consider adequate.

Source: PAA/PAGP public filings

In this different operating environment, though, I am not sure of the creditworthiness of many of Plains' customers. Let's take a look at Note 16 from the PAGP 10-K on the entities' major customers and concentration of credit risk:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries accounted for 12%, 14% and 19% of our revenues for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Exxon Mobil Corporation and its subsidiaries accounted for 12%, 14% and 11% of our revenues for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Phillips 66 Company and its subsidiaries accounted for 11% of our revenues for each of the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2017. No other customers accounted for 10% or more of our revenues during any of the three years ended December 31, 2019. The majority of revenues from these customers pertain to our supply and logistics operations. The sales to these customers occur at multiple locations and we believe that the loss of these customers would have only a short-term impact on our operating results. There is risk, however, that we would not be able to identify and access a replacement market at comparable margins. Financial instruments that potentially subject us to concentrations of credit risk consist principally of trade receivables. Our accounts receivables are primarily from purchasers and shippers of crude oil and, to a lesser extent, purchasers of NGL. This industry concentration has the potential to impact our overall exposure to credit risk in that the customers may be similarly affected by changes in economic, industry or other conditions. We review credit exposure and financial information of our counterparties and generally require letters of credit for receivables from customers that are not considered creditworthy, unless the credit risk can otherwise be reduced. See Note 3 for additional discussion of our accounts receivable and our review of credit exposure.

OK, so in 2019, Marathon (NYSE:MPC) accounted for 12% of revenues, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) accounted for 12% of revenues, and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) accounted for 11% of revenues. These are large corporations that are likely to remain going concerns on the other side of this, though they all do carry some amount of debt. MPC in particular has a concerning amount of debt but, with its size, should be able to manage through this crisis. I am not overwhelmingly concerned with these three major customers of PAA/PAGP. It is the other 65% of revenues for the Plains entities from potentially smaller customers that may be at issue. The minimum volume commitments from customers are great, but I am not sure these can be relied on or that they will be enough to save the Plains entities if a downturn in economic activity and the depressed commodity price environment are prolonged as the "new normal". The company has not issued updated guidance or provided increased granularity into this crucial 65% of revenues, and this is the information I would most be watching out of Plains over the coming weeks.

In my view, these are the two most relevant slides from the companies' most recent March 3 corporate presentation:

The company has done a great job with leverage reduction over the past years, but in this "new normal", I believe EBITDA has the potential to drop significantly. Without greater clarity on what revenues can be counted on and what the translation to Plains' bottom line will be, I am not comfortable adding long exposure to the PAA and PAGP entities even at these enticing valuation levels.

Data by YCharts

At the end of 2019, as per its public filings with the SEC, PAA had nearly $10 billion of consolidated debt outstanding, with corresponding available liquidity of $2.5 billion (including available cash from cash holdings as well as unused borrowing capacity from established credit facilities). I note that, of the liquidity amount, it is entirely possible PAA will breach covenants associated with the related credit facilities and potentially lose access to some of this available liquidity as a result. Specifically, PAA needs to maintain a debt/EBITDA coverage ratio on a TTM basis no more than 5.

With respect to maturities, PAGP/PAA are in good shape for the current calendar year. Starting next year, though, the companies may run into debt servicing issues if the economic environment does not pick up and translates into increased revenue. I also note that, if PAA breaches any of the covenants of its credit agreements, lenders can accelerate the maturity of the outstanding debt.

Source: PAA/PAGP public filings

The Plains entities have made unitholders very happy over the last years as they run very cash light and make distributions of almost all available cash to unitholders. Typically, the entities rely on credit facilities and leverage to access cash for working capital needs. In a favorable economic environment, this is a great model and increases returns on equity significantly for shareholders due to its capital efficiency. The world has changed meaningfully, though, and I believe this level of financial leverage makes a bankruptcy much more likely in Plains' range of outcomes relative to other midstream pipeline companies.

But Insiders Are Buying! They Must Know Something!

Long investors will no doubt point to recent insider buying as a sign of strength and that the selloff is overdone. I agree that insider buying is almost always a bullish signal. In the case of PAA, insider buying took place from February 26 through March 16 when insiders bought over $800,000 worth of PAA units. In PAGP's case, there has been even greater insider buying in the last month, to the tune of over $4 million worth of PAGP units.

I'm just not completely convinced that, in the case of PAGP, these insiders are fully appreciating the extent of the counterparty and credit risks the company faces. It is entirely possible that things will normalize tomorrow, the economic "sudden stop" will lift, the credit markets will normalize, and that PAGP will go back to business as usual. In this world, I will be wrong on the call to avoid PAGP units, but knowing what we know today, there are far better risk-adjusted opportunities to compound capital than this. If things continue to remain bearish, and credit remains hard to come by, PAGP is in some major trouble, given the weak balance sheet.

Conclusion

Investors should avoid PAGP in their portfolios and rotate capital into names with higher quality balance sheets. Credit risk is the name of the game, folks. Best of luck.

