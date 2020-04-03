Carnival: Liquidity Arrives Amidst Stormy Weather

2020 will be a dismal year, yet Carnival is pretty reasonably capitalized as the situation is not as hopeless as most other stocks, which are primary victims of the corona crisis.

This comes at a price in terms of steep interest rates and a 10% dilution for the equity base, yet provides a breather.

One of the most prominent corporate victims of the stress induced by the coronavirus are certainly the cruise line operators, including Carnival (CCL). While the uncertainty has weighed heavily on the shares and all stakeholders of the business, a part of the pain is now officially locked in as the company is engaging in a sizable equity raise to bring some relief, yet at the same time locks in horrible losses for investors as well.

Some Money In The Bank

Carnival and underwriters have managed to sell 62.5 million shares at $8 apiece, resulting in gross proceeds of exactly $500 million. There are a few important considerations to take notice of.

For starters, the company initially aimed to sell $1.25 billion worth of stock, making the offering about 60% smaller and while it limits the capital being raised, it limits dilution as well. The other is that the company furthermore offered $4 billion in secured notes which carry a very steep 11.5% interest rate, as well as $1.75 billion in convertible notes which carry a yield of 5.75%.

The Situation

In December the company reported its 2019 results and they provide an important picture on the earnings potential and the financial position of the firm. The company actually reported a 10% increase in sales to $20.8 billion last year.

The company was arguably very profitable as it reported operating earnings of $3.3 billion. After paying little over $200 million interest rate and dealing with a very low tax rate, the company earned about $3.0 billion, or $4.32 per share on a GAAP basis, with 692 million shares outstanding. This suggests that investors will have to swallow about 10% dilution following the latest equity raise, with money being raised equivalent to just a sixth of last year’s earnings. In this light the dividends have been quite expensive, as the company paid out $1.4 billion in dividends last year as that cash would have been particularly welcome today.

So what does the P&L look like? The company reported a $17.5 billion expense base in 2019, with major cost categories divided between fixed, variable and a mixture of both. The actual variable costs include of course food, fuel, tours, onboard, commissions, while general payroll and G&A expenses are a combination of flat and variable costs. On the other hand, the $2.2 billion depreciation expense is pretty fixed of course.

Problematic is that the company ended 2019 with merely half a billion in cash as the balance sheet and business are extremely capital-intensive. All the ships were valued at more than $38 billion on the balance sheet last year, and even relative modest amounts of leverage result in high absolute debt levels.

The company has $1.8 billion in short-term debt, another $9.7 billion in long-term debt and furthermore holds $4.7 billion in customer deposits as well.

Factoring in those funds as debt, the company operates with about $16 billion in debt which results in a low loan-to-value ratio in relation to the asset base, yet these are no liquid assets. The problem is not just that the business might be down for months or even longer, there is a real opportunity that the long-term business case might be impacted somewhat as well.

Actually, the balance sheet is quite strong. The company has a paper equity position of $25 billion, equivalent to about $35 per share as the company could easily afford to lose a few billion here or face multi-billion impairments on its ships, yet the issue is that of liquidity.

The Current Situation

This recent equity offering, but mostly the bonds being issued, provides relief and probably brings in $6 billion in net proceeds, while the additional interest costs come in at more than half a billion, eating up roughly a sixth of its operating earnings reported in 2019. While this is costly, these proceeds should probably provide a great deal of liquidity to make it through the current crisis, or at least be able to pay off a great deal of the expenses for months to come, with the operations halted across the globe. Furthermore, the company has some credit lines as well, which should allow it to meet short-term cash burn and debt obligations, probably for about a year to come.

For now, I am assuming that the crisis would take a very long time and the company could lose about $10 billion. Even in that case, the book value of equity still comes in at $15 billion, equal to more than $20 per share as the company was actually posting earnings of $4 per share last year. So even if the company would report profits at just half the rate in 2019, that still results in a 10 times earnings multiple at $20 per share, as such a book value would still be 150% above the current share price.

This seems attainable, although the long-term demand might be impaired, as the sector has been hit on multiple occasions in the past as well with recent outbreaks of diseases on its ships. Note that expectations are simply very low here as shares peaked in their $70s in 2018, actually traded at $50 at the start of the year, and now trade at $7 and change.

The problem of this sector is that it is far from vital and this reduces the potential that it will be eligible for some sort of aid or bail-out, yet the situation is not as dire as some might fear. While the company will lose billions, the actual capitalization of the firm is pretty strong. The current book value is about $25 billion while the market value of $5 billion seems to suggest that the value of the ships has been cut in half, with ships valued at $38 billion.

While the company will incur billions in losses in the coming quarters, the issue is that these are long-term assets which most likely will see decent utilization rates again once this storm passes at some point in time although timing is impossible to determine now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.