The Worst Decay In SPXU's History

The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU) is one of the most popular instruments to short the broad market for trading or hedging purposes. However, its -3x daily leverage factor is a source of drift. It must be closely monitored to detect changes in the drift regime. This article explains what "drift" means, quantifies it in more than 20 leveraged ETFs, shows historical data on SPXU, and finally concludes that it is better to avoid it in current market conditions.

Why do leveraged ETFs drift?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying indexes leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs, but beta-slippage is usually the main source of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

Monthly and yearly drift watchlist

A few simple formulas and data definitions are necessary before going to the point. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as follows, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY -17.53% 0.00% 0.00% -12.17% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO -56.19% -3.60% -1.20% -52.79% -16.28% -5.43% -3 SPXU 15.54% -37.05% -12.35% -8.94% -45.45% -15.15% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 7.01% 0.00% 0.00% 36.94% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 11.48% -9.55% -3.18% 112.45% 1.63% 0.54% -3 TMV -32.55% -11.52% -3.84% -68.96% 41.86% 13.95% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ -12.78% 0.00% 0.00% 0.62% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ -47.36% -9.02% -3.01% -29.89% -31.75% -10.58% -3 SQQQ -0.30% -38.64% -12.88% -42.03% -40.17% -13.39% DJ 30 1 DIA -19.01% 0.00% 0.00% -18.12% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW -60.06% -3.03% -1.01% -63.31% -8.95% -2.98% -3 SDOW 14.00% -43.03% -14.34% 4.46% -49.90% -16.63% Russell 2000 1 IWM -27.63% 0.00% 0.00% -29.89% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -73.41% 9.48% 3.16% -78.77% 10.90% 3.63% -3 TZA 49.71% -33.18% -11.06% 50.60% -39.07% -13.02% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -38.16% 0.00% 0.00% -55.05% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -87.92% 26.56% 8.85% -96.20% 68.95% 22.98% -3 ERY 56.35% -58.13% -19.38% 235.24% 70.09% 23.36% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ -27.61% 0.00% 0.00% -22.66% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN -74.72% 8.11% 2.70% -73.28% -5.30% -1.77% -3 DRV 46.31% -36.52% -12.17% 15.94% -52.04% -17.35% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -16.21% 0.00% 0.00% 9.50% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -75.93% -27.30% -9.10% -61.40% -89.90% -29.97% -3 DUST -48.29% -96.92% -32.31% -85.17% -56.67% -18.89% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -20.55% 0.00% 0.00% -22.69% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -60.52% 1.13% 0.38% -68.07% 0.00% 0.00% -3 EDZ 33.92% -27.73% -9.24% 33.66% -34.41% -11.47% Gold spot 1 GLD -2.89% 0.00% 0.00% 22.52% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -10.52% -1.85% -0.62% 61.18% -6.38% -2.13% -3 DGLD -1.25% -9.92% -3.31% -52.40% 15.16% 5.05% Silver spot 1 SLV -18.73% 0.00% 0.00% -8.05% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -53.25% 2.94% 0.98% -45.56% -21.41% -7.14% -3 DSLV 41.87% -14.32% -4.77% -19.57% -43.72% -14.57% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -18.66% 0.00% 0.00% -20.13% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -58.97% -2.99% -1.00% -69.32% -8.93% -2.98% -3 LABD 19.85% -36.13% -12.04% -7.27% -67.66% -22.55% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX -15.94% 0.00% 0.00% 1.26% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL -60.74% -12.92% -4.31% -46.11% -49.89% -16.63% -3 SOXS -16.19% -64.01% -21.34% -66.39% -62.61% -20.87% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY 104.82% 0.00% 0.00% 74.90% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX 207.58% -2.06% -1.03% 45.92% -103.88% -51.94%

*TVIX is an ETN with a higher counterparty risk than an ETF.

The best and worst drifts

The inverse leveraged gold miners ETF (DUST) has the worst monthly decay with a drift of -32% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. The underlying index (GDX) has lost 16%, and the theoretically inverse ETF is also in loss by 48%.

The highest positive monthly drift is in the leveraged energy ETF (ERX), with a normalized drift of almost +9% in a large loss.

The leveraged volatility ETN (TVIX) has the worst decay in 1 year with a normalized drift of -52%.

Leveraged ETFs in energy, long (ERX) and inverse (ERY), have the highest positive drifts in 1 year. Their drifts are both close to +23% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure, in a large gain for ERY and a large loss for ERX.

SPXU: my warning is confirmed

SPXU has a positive drift on long periods, as reported in this article. However, I have issued a warning on 3/10 (and on 3/5 for subscribers) against SPXU and generally against all leveraged equity ETFs. Trading or hedging with SPXU has worked very well in the first week of the market meltdown (2/21 to 2/28): SPXU has gained 39.98%, significantly more than SPY return on the same period of time (-11.16%) multiplied by the leveraging ratio (-3). It is a 6.5% excess return due to beta-slippage. Since then, whipsaw has resulted in a heavy drag. In 1 month, SPY has lost 17.5% and SPXU has gained only 15.54%. It means shorting SPY was a better trade than buying SPXU, despite the leverage factor!

The 1-month and 12-month trade drifts of all long and inverse leveraged ETFs in major US stock indexes are negative now (the worst one is SDOW). The next chart plots the 1-year normalized drift of SPXU since it is calculable (1 year after inception). The average is about +1%.

SPXU 12-month drift is at the worst point in its history

SPXU may be a cheap instrument for hedging a portfolio in a bull market compared with other derivatives. However, its drift became negative last month and history tells it may suffer a significant decay as long as market daily returns stay volatile. In the current environment, it is better to use other hedging instruments. Once again, I extend this warning to all leveraged equity ETFs, long and inverse.

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) closely follows risk indicators to get clues about the outcome of this black swan. Besides our usual value and dividend stock lists, we have added a 5-stock mega-cap portfolio to weather the crisis, and some opportunities in closed-end funds resulting from volatility. Moreover, we plan to add a new stock list based on all-terrain quant models to help navigate the future market regime. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.