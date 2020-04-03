Diamondback: Quality Survives

The company is well-equipped in what could become a very tough challenge, as expectations might have come down enough to justify a small position.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) is the stock with a symbol which represented the internet darlings of the past few years, and while the name was a good play within the energy sector, shares have come down a great deal as well.

Shares went public in 2012, traded in their teens and quickly rose to a peak in their $80s in 2014 amidst the US shale boom. Shares held up pretty well in the aftermath of that plunge, as shares of Diamondback actually recovered and hit a high of around $140 in late 2018.

Nonetheless, the current circumstances are very dire for the shares. At this moment, shares have fallen to just $25, although that actually marks a better performance than many of its peers.

The Business

Diamondback is a pure-play on the Permian basin as it holds over 350,000 net acres in the Midland and Delaware basin, with over 8,000 drilling horizontal locations available.

The company produced nearly 190,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 with more than 1.1 billion barrels in reserves. The company has thrived because of a low cost production base, actually guiding for positive free cash flows at $45 per barrel (remember this latest company presentation dates back to February), while targeting production growth for 2020, as those expectations are arguably no longer realistic.

Diamondback guided for 2020 oil production of 205,000-215,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which would mark 10-15% production growth on the back of a $2.8-3.0 billion capital spending budget, as the company actually doubled the dividends to $1.50 per share each year.

Note that total production is seen around 310,000-325,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with the remainder of production taking place in the form of natural gas and NGL production.

The debt profile is of course interesting given the recent developments. The company ended 2019 with just over $100 million in cash, yet has access to $2 billion in credit lines, with debt of $5.4 billion working down to a net debt load of $5.3 billion. Based on the Q4 numbers, this worked down to 1.5 times leverage based on EBITDA as most of the debt is only due in 2024 or later.

Recent Events

Hard to believe the 2019 results were released as recently as February, little over a month ago, as the company has updated its investors quite a few times ever since. On the 9th of March, the company announced its first cutbacks in spending, merely three weeks after the original 2020 guidance was released, although the cutback was not quantified in dollar terms. On the 19th of March, further details and further cutbacks on capital spending were announced. Capital spending was now seen in a range of $1.5-1.9 billion for the year, down a lot from the original $2.8-3.0 billion budget.

The company believes that oil production will fall on a sequential basis throughout 2020 as a result of the revised spending plans. Production anticipated in 2020 is expected to fall below the 195,000 barrels produced each day in the fourth quarter, which indicates that capital spending is lagging compared to maintenance capital spending. The company has furthermore added to its hedge book, which is disappointing as it takes place at lower prices.

On the final day of March, more information was provided to the investment community. Production for the year is now seen at 295,000-310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil production seen at 183,000-193,000 barrels per day, down 22,000 barrels from the midpoint of the original guidance, although the exit rate for the year will fall to 170,000-180,000 barrels of oil each day.

So What Does The situation Look Like?

The fourth quarter is the best base to look at the current situation as the company averaged about $55 per barrel of oil, targeting to realize prices at par with WTI benchmark prices. The company reported an operating loss of $384 million, yet that was after incurring a $790-million impairment charge. Adjusted for that, operating earnings totaled $400 million, with interest expenses eating up about 10% of that amount.

Note, that number is very high. Based on the production numbers for the quarter, the company produced about 18 million barrels of oil, and that is responsible for about two-thirds of production and more in terms of the value of that production. The $400 million operating profit number thereby suggests that the company was earning close to $20 per barrel, with annualized depreciation expense of $1.6 billion in line with the current new capital spending plan, although that is not enough to keep production steady, as revealed by the new production guidance for 2020. This to some extent reveals that past impairment charges have artificially lowered depreciation expenses to some extent.

With WTI of course in the low-$20s, needless to say that the company is posting losses, although the company still likely reports some positive EBITDA number. While the company is posting losses, it is holding up better than most peers, at least in terms of P&L.

The $5.3 billion net debt load is of course a cause of concern, although the company should see a short-term boom from hedge positions and reduction in capital spending, probably offsetting most of the lower realized prices in the near term. Nonetheless, the company is not in a position to deleverage and will shrink of course, yet the situation seems somewhat manageable, certainly in relation to many troubled peers.

The big issue is of course the valuation, as the 160 million shares have fallen from $100 at the start of the year to $25, implying a reduction in the equity value from $16 billion to $4 billion, and a change in the enterprise value from $21 billion to $9 billion.

Final Thoughts

I must say that I like FANG for two reasons and that it has a relatively quality balance sheet and has relatively quality operations. With many of the high break-even and more leveraged producers such as Whiting already going bankrupt, I like the combination of the quality in terms of assets and balance sheet, as valuations have come down a great deal already. The steepness of the oil price curve furthermore provides some room to place additional hedges further along the curve, which is a small silver lining in this environment.

With the company reporting adjusted and somewhat realistic power of $6-7 per share in 2019 with oil in its $50s, the company has real potential to thrive, and unlike many peers, management is quite innovative in its capital allocation strategies, that is not necessarily favoring production growth over economic value creation. Hence, I like the moves in capital spending but more so the mentality vs. the rest of the industry, while the same should apply for dividends and certainly share buybacks as well.

Quality is what counts and this is certainly the case in a commodity industry and I feel that the risk-reward here starts to look interesting, at least interesting enough for a small speculative position here as I still have a substantial underweight position in the sector here.

