Barrick Gold: Find Safety In This Outperforming Stock

If Barrick does experience mine shutdowns, the stock price might not react the way most investors would anticipate.

Assuming no mine disruptions, the company will continue to generate strong cash flow and earnings. This will further bolster its balance sheet, allowing for even higher dividend yields in the future.

Barrick stock price is being driven by the strength in physical gold and the company's exceptional fundamentals.

YTD, Barrick Gold is up just over 2%, while the S&P 500 is down by 23.6%. The company is also far outperforming its peers in the sector.

This is one of the most difficult periods for equities since the Great Depression. It took the S&P just 22 days to drop 30%. That's the fastest and most vicious decline on record, even eclipsing the 1987 crash.

There has been a brief reprieve, but as I'm telling my subscribers, I think the markets will retest their lows. Given the declines in the Dow and S&P 500 over the last few days, it appears that the stock market could be going down this path.

Many investors are searching for safe places to hide during this global health crisis that has quickly morphed into a worldwide financial crisis.

Anybody that has been following me and has read my research on Barrick Gold (GOLD) knows that I've been extremely bullish on the company. Not only is it the best mining stock an investor can buy, but it's a great stock to own, period - even if you aren't a gold bull.

YTD, GOLD is up just over 2%, while the S&P 500 is down by 23.6%. Barrick is also far outperforming its peers in the sector, many of which have been caught up in the selling (something that I think will abate, but that's for another article). Why has the stock has been able to hold up so well during this crash?

What's Driving Barrick Gold Stock?

1. Strength In Physical Gold

It goes without saying that the second-largest gold producer on earth would be positively impacted by a rising physical gold price. Initially, when the global market sell-off began, the metal was pulled down as well.

I expected this type of response in the physical market. As I told subscribers of The Gold Edge in February, my concern was that the coronavirus could temporarily derail gold's bull run. If there were stock market crashes around the world, gold would likely get sucked into the hysteria of selling - similar to the 2008 financial crisis.

In market panics, everything is sold initially to raise liquidity (either via forced selling because of margin calls, or by choice).

While gold will typically get caught up in the first wave of mass liquidation, it doesn't take long for it to rebound, as investors rush back in because of the safety that gold provides.

This type of market behavior can be seen in the recent price volatility in gold, as after eclipsing the $1,700 mark earlier last month, the metal plunged to $1,450 within just 1-2 weeks. The violent decline was met with an equally savage increase. Within a week, gold had recovered completely. Since then, it's retreated a bit, but nothing too drastic. Gold is still up for the year.

Given the $2+ trillion stimulus package in the U.S., along with QE-Infinity by the Federal Reserve, gold in USD should continue to hold up well (if not gain ground), even if the stock market continues to suffer.

2. Exceptional Fundamentals For Barrick Gold

For mining stocks, there are two sides to the equation: 1) The fundamentals for the underlying metal being sold; and 2) The fundamentals for the company itself.

It doesn't matter if gold moves up 20-30%; if Barrick's fundamentals aren't also sound, the stock will not perform. That's the case for any miner, as weak or deteriorating internal outlooks cannot be overcome by strong end-product prices.

In terms of this company's fundamentals, those have been exceptional.

I took a screenshot from Barrick Gold's 2019 annual report, as it perfectly sums up the current position of the company. Operating cash flow increased 61% year over year, adjusted net earnings increased 46%, free cash flow rose a whopping 210%, the dividend was boosted by 133%, and net debt dropped 47%. Other financial and operating metrics also drastically improved.

Barrick's 5-year guidance shows steady output at around 5 million ounces of gold per year, while AISC (all-in sustaining costs) will be trending downward - reaching the low $800s by 2022-2023. At current gold prices, the company will continue to generate strong cash flow and earnings. This will further bolster its balance sheet, allowing for even higher dividend yields in the future.

I believe the main metric driving Barrick Gold stock price is the net debt reduction. I've been giving the play-by-play of this deleveraging of the balance sheet over the last few years, and I continue to forecast net debt reaching the zero mark sometime within the next 12-18 months.

At the end of Q4 2019, net debt stood at $2.22 billion. It's likely that net debt dropped considerably in Q1 2020. Two facts to support this assumption: 1.) The company announced last month that it has closed the sale of its 90% stake in the Massawa mine. Barrick Gold received $300 million in upfront cash at closing; and 2.) Barrick's average realized gold price in Q4 2019 was $1,483 per ounce, and I would estimate that the average selling price in Q1 2020 was between $1,550 and $1,600 given where gold traded during the quarter. Assuming the company met guidance for production, costs, and capex in Q1, it should've generated ~$200 million of net cash flow (at minimum, and accounting for the $100 million payment to the Government of Tanzania for settlement of a tax dispute). If Barrick hit my FCF mark, then net debt dropped by ~$500 million last quarter - a figure I believe to be conservative.

The reduction in net debt is allowing the stock to be re-rated higher. However, I still don't believe the current valuation accurately accounts for the vastly improved financial position of the company; there is much more upside.

3. Major Funds Flock To Large-Cap, Liquid Gold Miners

As physical gold continues to shine in this market because of bullish fundamentals, and Barrick holds firm for the same reasons, investors (hedge funds, generalist, etc.) that normally ignore gold are looking to add exposure to the sector.

The physical metal is being bought, but it's no secret that the miners provide strong leverage. Any fund of significant size that wants to rotate into mining stocks will flock to Barrick and Newmont Corp. (NEM). These are the largest and most liquid gold miners in the world, and their respective market caps are multiples higher than all of the 2+ million ounce mid-cap producers. This makes GOLD, and NEM for that matter, the most attractive and go-to options for the majority of funds. As a side note, I still favor GOLD over NEM, as the relative value for GOLD is far more compelling.

The Biggest Near-Term Risk For Barrick Gold

COVID-19 is disrupting all industries, including mining. As countries around the world implement strict stay-at-home orders and the closure of non-essential businesses, many precious and base metal mines are now being temporarily shut down.

Barrick's operations are spread throughout the globe, with a heavy concentration in Nevada (about 45%) and Western and Central Africa (~30%).

As of today, all of the company's operations are still on-line. However, this remains a fluid situation, one that is rapidly evolving. We have to assume that some production could be impacted at any moment.

Just last night, Newmont announced it was suspending operations at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico, as the government declared a national public health emergency because of COVID-19 and banned non-essential activity. Peñasquito accounts for 20% of Newmont's total gold production.

In a normal market, any gold miner that announces major production shutdowns would be crushed. But this is happening on a global scale, which means supply is dropping.

This is the reaction today in Newmont stock price.

If Barrick does experience mine shutdowns, the stock price might not react the way most investors would anticipate. As large gold miners take production off-line, then the global gold supply this year will drop by a meaningful amount. This is positively impacting the gold price. In this environment, GOLD could move higher despite reduced output - something we are now seeing occur in the gold mining sector.

I will be posting an article about this phenomenon (focusing on many mining stocks) in the next few days, so be sure to follow me to be alerted to when the article goes live.

There is still a risk that Barrick could come under pressure because of any future disruptions to its operations - due to the sharp drop of cash flow in Q2 (and possibly Q3) because of any mine closures. But I will just reiterate the point that if it's occurring industrywide, then favorable supply/demand fundamentals for physical gold could create increasing demand for Barrick Gold shares.

It's important to note that for any mining operation that is temporarily curtailed or shutdown: 1.) reserves are still in the ground; 2.) the value of those reserves will increase if gold moves higher; and 3.) demand will be there when operations come back on-line. What industry can say the same?

In conclusion

Barrick has held up extraordinarily well during this global health/financial crisis, and that's because of the strong underlying fundamentals both for gold and GOLD. The outlook for the physical metal, as well as for Barrick, remains positive.

If the company temporarily shuts down some operations, that will negatively impact cash flow and the timeline for net debt reduction. However, the reaction in the share price could be the opposite of what investors expect - due to reduced supply and likely increasing demand for the physical metal.

Many investors are searching for anything that will provide safety, and hopefully, a solid return in the process. I believe GOLD is one stock that will not only continue to hold up well during this crisis, but the divergence gap could widen.

