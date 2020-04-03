Zynga: Take Your Profits Or The Markets Might Take Them For You

I'm a long-time fan of Zynga (ZNGA). The last time it was trading for around $3 per share, I wrote an article stating how I thought the company's shares were poised to appraise in value. Fortunately for myself and my investors, I was correct, and in recent days, Zynga has been trading for around $6.80-7 per share, not materially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the broad market, which is down over 20%.

This presents an opportunity for investors to take some profits while the effects of the current pandemic have had on the market haven't hit the company. Again, while I'm a fan of Zynga, due to the current market situation, I see some moderate risk for the company in at least three areas, all leading up to lower revenue: advertising revenue, game release delays, and in-game purchases revenue.

Zynga makes a substantial portion of its revenue from advertising. In other words, companies pay Zynga to place their ads within its games. For instance, at the end of Q4 2019, Zynga saw a record in advertising and bookings revenue of $80 million, which represented an 11% year-over-year increase. However, even though Zynga itself has not been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the companies buying advertising from Zynga have. And in efforts to preserve cash during these uncertain times, it is expected that more companies may cut down on their ad expense. The question investors should ask themselves is: is Zynga's Q4 2019 advertising revenue sustainable during the current market situation? I'd say probably not.

Although the overall technology industry remains healthy, the number of tech layoffs and job cuts continues to grow. According to George Avalos from Bay Area News Group, tech layoffs are expected to top 1,000 just in the Bay Area by May. Zynga has almost two thousand full-time employees working in its studios throughout the world. With that number of employees, it is prudent to assume that some of them might, directly or indirectly, be affected by COVID-19. This possible disruption in Zynga's workforce may affect the company in the form of delays in game releases, delays in its employees responding to feedback from customers, and delays in negotiations or solicitations for new advertising customers. If all or some of these delays materialize, it would translate into a loss of revenue for Zynga.

As COVID-19 cases grow throughout the world, more and more people are being told to stay at home. And generally speaking, this is bad for businesses, but we can make the argument that Zynga will benefit from this situation by having more people play its games. However, we can also make the argument that since a great portion of people, if not most of them, staying at home have lost all or at least part of their income, they are very concerned over how they will be able to afford their monthly bills and basic necessities. At a time when it seems like no business is hiring, people will definitely have to prioritize how they spend the limited amount of money they may have, and spending money on games probably ranks very low on people's list. This also could translate into lower in-game purchases for Zynga.

In recent months, we have been enduring an unprecedented crisis and we have uncertain times ahead. With governments leaders, medical professionals, and Wall Street analysts putting out contradicting information and guidance regarding the state of the current pandemic as well as the state of our economy, it would be prudent for investors to take a hard look at their portfolios and maybe take profits where profits exist. And a good candidate for profit-taking right now is Zynga.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.