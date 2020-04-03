Zscaler: Heading Toward Long-Term Growth

Business overview

Zscaler (ZS) provides security as a service for enterprise networks, cloud-related applications and platforms. The business has a market capitalization of just over $7.8 billion and delivered $300 million in revenue in 2019. It has delivered at 300% return since listing in 2018.

Investment thesis

Addresses a critical enterprise need of network-level security

Zscaler provides a multi-tenant security platform that offers security capabilities traditionally delivered as purpose-built appliances. What’s unique about the Zscaler solution is that the business is leveraging a distributed cloud to provide a security platform that’s purpose-built for the way that cloud computing is delivered. The business provides network security capabilities such as cloud firewalls, data leak prevention as well as more application-centric security, which includes malware detection and application control.

With the growing usage of cloud-based application and software and the increase in connected endpoints throughout an enterprise, a cloud-based security framework of the type that is offered by Zscaler is something that is seeing increasing demand within enterprises as CTOs scramble to get their hands on the increasing number of threats which are being introduced into the enterprise with the surge in cloud-based offerings.

Stickiness comes from being core to enterprise architecture

Zscaler, or any enterprise network security protocol, requires a re-architecture of security protocols and processes to incorporate network-level security. Traffic authentication needs to be systematically done before entry into an enterprise network, and so, routing of traffic will need to take place in such a way as to allow traffic inspection. Once implemented, enterprises are loath to disrupt the cyber safeguards that are now in place to protect the network, to then turn around and adopt a new solution.

This inertia becomes magnified as the number of the endpoints within an enterprise increase and the size of the network to be protected and the number of cloud instances to be secured expand over time. This high degree of customer stickiness and mission-critical nature of the product that Zscaler provides are not only in reflected in the retention of existing customers and strong addition and growth of new customers, but also in the company's dollar retention rate, which is close to 120%, indicating that existing customers are spending close to 20% more with the company each year.

Strongly leveraged to secular trends

The increasing shift to software as a service and the public cloud has resulted in an increasing number of cloud-delivered applications for critical systems and processes within an enterprise. Cloud-based infrastructure and application delivery is a trend that is only going to accelerate as more enterprises gain an increasing awareness of the scalability, cost advantages and maintenance benefits that cloud-delivered infrastructure and applications provide.

In particular, the delivery of enterprise productivity applications such as Microsoft Office 365 (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) via the cloud will increase the amount of Internet traffic and workloads and pathways that open to the Internet that an enterprise will be required to secure and protect. Traditional security solutions such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) which were architected via individual appliances may struggle with scalability and processing power to be able to manage such a volume of connections and traffic that will need to be inspected once there is broader adoption of cloud-based software.

When coupled with an expected rapid increase in wireless mobility of employees accessing enterprise services from remote devices as well as the likely plethora of Internet-connected devices which will soon make their way onto corporate networks, there is a broad convergence in a number of trends, all of which will increase demand and the need for Zscaler's cloud security offerings.

Coronavirus Tailwind

The coronavirus epidemic should act as a nice tailwind for Zscaler and act as a natural accelerant to its business momentum in a more effective way than even its own marketing could likely convey. The remote work environment that the coronavirus pandemic has created will help accelerate many natural, organic trends that were already taking shape and help further magnify these. Enterprises will no doubt look to accelerate cloud access to many of the software services that they already consume, to simply ensure easier accessibility as part of their own contingency planning.

Further, with an explosion of new external connections into enterprise networks that is taking place at present, and likely into the future, there is an exponential increase in threat vectors occurring into the enterprises that Zscaler sells into, at a capacity that will likely start to test legacy purpose-built appliances like Palo Alto Networks. The coronavirus may end up serving up a better business case for Zscaler than even its marketing department is able to develop.

Financials and Valuation

Zscaler is still very much focused today on the land grab for market share within the enterprise. Roughly 30% of the Fortune 500 are Zscaler’s customers today; however, the business is in an arms race for broader penetration, fighting an aggressive battle against incumbent security vendors and networking vendors such as Palo Alto Networks and Cisco (CSCO) to gain enterprise main share.

This competitive battle with legacy incumbents bears watching out. While Zscaler's product is the only "cloud-first" cybersecurity solution that has been architected, there is significant noise from incumbent vendors concerned with the company's sharp market share acquisition. The muddied technical claims of competitive providers who are better-resourced and capitalized than Zscaler may serve to create confusion and elongate scale cycles, which may slow Zscaler's growth.

Given the active land grab that is taking place in the cybersecurity market, Zscaler is not currently optimizing for operating profitability, but rather, market share and revenue growth are the company's top priorities. It has successfully grown revenues at a rate of 55% annualized over the last three years. The company has also progressively improved both gross and operating margins, with gross margins improving from 73% in 2015 to over 80% in 2019 and operating margins also showing a similar rate of improvement over the last five years.

Another aspect of some concern with Zscaler is its lofty valuation. The company is currently trading at 21x revenues, even though it is still down almost 33% from all-time highs reached last year. If current market volatility continues which happens to hit Zscaler's share price, this could certainly be a business for long-term growth-oriented investors to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.