Netflix: 30% Downside Potential

Over the past month, the S&P 500 (SPY) has lost more than 20%. But at the same time, the price of Netflix (NFLX) shares has not changed much. This is largely due to the opinion that the company could become one of the beneficiaries of the new "stay-at-home" reality in the world and in the U.S. in particular. Later, I will express my opinion on this, but first I would like to show in detail that Netflix is ​​fundamentally overvalued now.

Now, let's see how adequate Netflix's current stock price is against some of the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Having conducted a considerable number of comparative analyses of the companies' multiples, I came to the conclusion that the comparison based on the forward-price multiples gives the most qualitative fundamental valuation.

Netflix stands out among other companies for its growth rate of revenue. So, comparing the P/S (forward) multiples of Netflix and other companies, it would be logical to adjust them for their expected revenue growth rates. I call it the P/S to growth (forward) multiple. Here is my formula:

This is what we get analyzing this multiple:

In this case, the implied price is $261, which is 30% less than Netflix’s actual share price. But the history of the P/S to growth (forward) multiple is even more interesting.

From May to July 2018, the P/S to growth (forward) multiple pointed to the overvalued state of Netflix. In December 2018, as a result of the correction, the Netflix stock price dropped to the projected level based on this multiple. Then, in 2019, the story repeated itself, but vice versa. So, I think we can trust this multiple in the case of Netflix.

Now let's look at more familiar, historical-price multiples. This is what we get analyzing the simple P/S multiple:

As we can see, in this case Netflix is approximately 40% above the balanced level.

Judging by the history of the last three years, this multiple serves as a good indicator of the balanced level, to which the actual share price has a tendency to return:

Let's look at the more specific EV/Invested Capital multiple:

As we can see, in this case, Netflix is also overvalued.

Bottom line

First: Based on the models that in my opinion can be trusted, Netflix is now definitely not cheap. This cannot be ignored.

Second: The assumption that the company could become one of the beneficiaries of the new "stay-at-home" reality in the long run is not true. It is important to understand that the COVID-19 epidemic has not just caused people to not leave their homes. The epidemic has marked the beginning of another global recession. Millions of people will lose their jobs. I think in this situation, the importance of buying a Netflix subscription will decrease significantly.

Third: Do not rush to buy Netflix now.

