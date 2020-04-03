Rotational Strategy Vs. Buy-And-Hold - March 2020 Update

Introduction

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and profit from sentiment cycles. If you are already familiar with the strategy, feel free to skip down the "Opportunity Risk/Reward" section and read from there. If you are new to the series, I'll explain the background and goals of the series in the next few sections to get you up to speed. Part one of the series, "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," explained what sentiment cycles are and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can sometimes become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two, "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles," I shared a long-only investment strategy that can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position; then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now, let's say there is a defensive ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock.

Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% "free share gain" compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

That's a basic explanation of how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each quarter. The current series you are reading now is about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

Outline of the Simple Rotational Approach

In "When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again," I explained several different levels of sophistication an investor can take while using a long-only rotational strategy. If you would like more details on the strategy, give that article a read.

For this series, I am sharing what I call the "simple mixed rotational strategy." The main goal, other than warning investors that their high-quality stocks will probably not produce great returns if they are held at high prices, is to demonstrate the usefulness and effectiveness of the rotational strategy in real time rather than using a back-testing approach. Back-tests can be useful, but not nearly as useful as watching how a strategy works in real time.

Now, let's outline how the strategy works.

The first step is identifying a high-quality business with a great long-term history of consistent and steady earnings growth. All of the stocks in this series are stocks that I am interested in owning at least for the next 10 years. These are not low-quality, short-selling candidates. Occasionally, I eventually find something I don't like about the business and hold off buying it even after the price falls; but initially, all the stocks in this series appeared of high enough quality to interest a potential purchase. My primary audience when I share the articles are investors who already own the stocks. My goal is to let them know if their stock is overvalued enough to sell, with the ultimate goal of buying it back at a lower price and increasing the number of shares they previously owned for free.

The second step is to identify if the stock is expensive enough to sell. In April 2019, I started specifically examining stocks that looked overvalued on the surface to see if they were sell-worthy based on their expected 10-year forward returns. I call these articles "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses." About two-thirds of the stocks that I examined did turn out to be "sells" after closer examination, and these are the stocks you'll find in this series.

My current standard to declare a stock a "sell" is that if the 10-year forward return expectations are lower than a 4% CAGR. All of the stocks in this article will have had a 10-year CAGR expectation of less than 4% at the time I wrote about them, or eventually rose after I wrote about them to prices that would have produced CAGR less than 4%. (You can find links to the original articles on my profile page. Type the ticker symbol into the "filter by ticker" box and it will pull up the articles I've written on that ticker. You will need a SA Premium subscription to read many of them, but you can check the publication dates if you'd like to double-check my work or see my sentiment rating at the time.)

The third step after one sells is to decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. I call this one's "default position, "which is the place money sits while it is waiting to be invested in individual stocks. It is often assumed that a cash equivalent is the default position, but I actually prefer to stay invested unless it is clear we are headed into a recession in the very near future. Up until the end of February, I did not think a recession or serious economic slowdown was imminent, but at the end of February, I did determine that a recession was imminent. So, going forward, from the beginning of March, we will be holding cash instead of ETFs (more on this in the next section).

So, we identified a quality business, sold the stock because it was expensive, and put our money in either a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or SPLV/RSP, and then, at the end of February, moved that money to cash. The next step is rotating back into the target stock and gaining free shares. For the simple mixed approach, there are two ways we go about buying back the original stock. The first way is to rotate back in whenever a 20-25% free share gain presents itself. And the second way is to rotate back in whenever the expected 10-year forward CAGR expectation reaches 8% for the stock in question, which I consider the long-term market average and "fair value." I'm going to use a mix of both ways in this series as a way to demonstrate how they work, and the benefits and drawbacks of each approach.

"Recession Mode"

Over the course of the past 14 months, an interesting thing happened with the low volatility and utility ETFs I started suggesting were good defensive alternatives to expensive stocks in January 2018: they got expensive. The market correction of late 2018 caused many investors to pile into low-beta and steady-earning stocks in 2019, including the ones that comprise the ETFs I was using for defense. That was good for me because I already had a large allocation to these funds, so I benefited from rising prices due to the late arrivals. The problem then became that I couldn't find anything defensive in equities that wasn't already pretty expensive itself. So, in March 2019, about a year ago, I put out a "recession strategy" in the Cyclical Investor's Club, whereby if two (mostly) objective conditions were met, the default ETF positions would be moved to cash.

On 2/28/20, I judged that those conditions were met and the default ETF positions were moved to cash (investments I had made in individual stocks remained invested, though). The next day, I wrote a blog that explained the history of all this and the thinking behind it. It's titled "Recession Mode Is Here," and I suggest everyone who follows this series read it. This plan wasn't anything new, and I had been tracking these conditions every month in the Cyclical Investor's Club because I knew the market was expensive (including the stocks that composed the defensive ETFs), even if I did not know it would be a virus that would push us over the edge.

This month, in addition to using percentage returns, I will track the growth of a theoretical $10,000 investment in the target stock and compare it to cash held as of the end of February in order to determine how many free shares could be gained as of the end of March. Read the February update for a full run-down of where each position stood at the end of February if you would like to see where the cash totals for each trade came from. I have the historical performance charts in that article.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

A big part of this series is about the demonstration of various levels of reward versus opportunity risk. There are two main reasons I've found that investors are reluctant to sell high-quality stocks even when they admit those stocks are very expensive. The first reason is usually that they are worried that they may never be able to buy the stock at a lower price. The second reason is that they don't want to pay taxes on their capital gains, or they think once capital gains taxes are paid, any share gains they might get wouldn't be enough to offset those taxes.

Taxes are highly personal, but I wanted the simplest approach in this series to at least be able to offset most long-term capital gains taxes, and I also wanted it to have a very high probability of success. My estimates were that I could have an 85-90% success rate at achieving a 20-25% free share gain with this group of stocks, and I estimated that should be more than enough to cover long-term capital gains taxes and also offset about 10-15% worth of "losers" (stocks that never achieve a 20-25% free share gain opportunity). The point of choosing these levels as a goal was to demonstrate this strategy is viable even when taking into account long-term capital gains and the occasional mistake. This is geared toward investors who are really attached to a stock and have probably owned it a long time, and who are worried about not being able to buy it back at a lower price if they sell. The goal is to demonstrate the basic viability of the strategy for this group of people.

The next layer of the strategy has to do with the "fair value" approach. This part of the strategy is meant to aim for greater free share gains, but with those potential greater gains, it also includes greater opportunity risk that a stock might not trade at "fair value" for a long period of time. In this sense, there is a trade-off - the stocks that do "hit" will usually produce greater gains, but a greater number of the stocks may not hit fair value, therefore inflicting a greater opportunity cost. I don't have an estimate of what the opportunity cost might be for the stocks in this series using a "fair value" approach. For stocks whose earnings are more cyclical, I have had about an 80-85% success rate, but part of this series is indeed an experiment to see what sort of a "fair value" success rate I can get. I define "fair value" as an expected 10-year CAGR of 8% using my full-cycle analysis.

It is important to point out that neither of the two goals laid out in this series (a 20-25% free share gain goal, nor an 8% 10-year CAGR goal) is what I use as personal goals myself. I am a value investor, so I aim to purchase below "fair value" and with a margin of safety. In this case, for less-cyclical stocks, that means I aim to buy when the 10-year CAGR expectation is greater than 12%. This will occur more rarely than an 8% expected CAGR, but I make up for that fact by not getting attached to any particular stock. That way, if I sell an overvalued stock, I don't have to wait for that particular stock to fall to value levels. For example, at the end of January, I sold Apple (AAPL) because it was overvalued. It still hasn't fallen to value levels, but during the recent sell-off, I found 19 other S&P 500 stocks worth buying. One of them, Stryker (SYK), was part of this series, and I'll review that purchase in the next section. Another, Lowe's (LOW), fell to value levels, but I decided not to buy it for other reasons. So, while it is possible for stocks to go from extremely overvalued all the way down to value levels in a short period of time, only 2 of the 43 stocks I've covered in this series have done so, so far. Nevertheless, I think aiming for value levels is how really big market outperformance can be accomplished, and that is what I focus on in the Cyclical Investor's Club.

In the following sections, I'm going to review the highlighted stock of the month, then the free share gain winners, followed by the fair value winners and where all the remaining stocks stand as of the end of March.

Highlighted Stock of The Month: Stryker

Each month, I try to highlight one stock that helps exemplify important aspects of the rotational strategy. This month, I'm going to highlight Stryker. Stryker is the first stock in this series that I first warned investors about when the price was high, and then ended up buying after the price had fallen.

(In my 2018 "How far could they fall?" series, which I'll update in my next article, I had several stocks I warned about in early 2018 fall far enough for me to buy in late 2018, including Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Cummins (CMI) and Emerson Electric (EMR), as well as a couple of other stocks that I warned about that weren't part of the series, like Thor (THO) and Micron (MU), which I also later bought. I took profits in all of these in 2019.)

Over the past 2-3 years, I was the only author to write an explicitly bearish article on Stryker, which was published October 17th, 2018, titled "Stryker: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis," in which I warned investors about the company's high valuation. From the publication of that article until my follow-up article that shared that Stryker was now priced at fair value, here is the company's return.

Data by YCharts

Stryker's price fell about -23% over this time period and it underperformed the S&P 500. While there was never any guarantee this would have happened, given how richly valued Stryker was when I first wrote about it, the probabilities were high. This basic probability is what I hope to show with this series.

But what is not captured in this series is what I'm actually doing personally as a value investor. As a value investor, I want to buy stocks lower than fair value. This means that the odds of trading out of any individual stock and being able to trade back into the same stock below fair value are lower. The way I deal with that is to accept the fact that I might have to buy some other stock rather than the one I traded out of that was overvalued. I'm okay with that. In my follow-up article on Stryker, I shared that my "value investor buy price" for the stock was $125. I was fortunate to have the stock eventually hit that price, and it put in a short-term bottom of $124.54. According to my brokerage account, that investment is currently up +33.62% as of the end of March, and it's very likely I'll own this stock for the next decade or more, provided it doesn't become extremely overvalued during this time.

In total, I've purchased 19 "less-cyclical" stocks from the S&P 500 index during the current downturn, so these opportunities do occur and are far from impossible to achieve.

Free Share Gain Winners

Tracking the free gain winners with full update articles has essentially been impossible, since there have been so many in such a short about of time. My policy this month has been to write update articles as fast as one per day on whatever the biggest "fair value winner" happened to be that day, and to include the free share gain winnings as part of that update. Now that we have reached the end of the month I will catch up on the "free share gain winners" that would have occurred this month. The way I'm doing this is just like if someone was doing it in real life in real time, and they were waiting for free share gains to hit the declared goal of 20-25%. So, all of the stocks at the end of this list will have hit 25% during March at some point, and I will assume an investor who set that goal ahead of time, as we did, would have completed this part of the rotation at that point.

Some of these stocks eventually fell further than that, and some have recovered somewhat since then, but either way, I will assume the trade was over at the 25% goal for the stocks that are getting updated for the first time this month. All the charts will be posted in the next section. Here are the "free share gain" winners so far in the series.

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23% UNP 25% NSC 21% EXPE 34% SBUX 35% SYK 25% GIB 36% LOW 49% ADP 31% PAYX 54% EW 23% MA 30% EL 25% MCD 25% HD 25% INTU 25% HSY 25% MKC 25% ACN 25% MDT 25% CME 25% ITW 25% NKE 25% TFX 25% CTAS 25% AAPL 25% EFX 25% ROP 25% CPRT 25% SHW 25%

Currently, out of 43 stocks in the series, 32 could have been rotated back into the target stocks for free share gains of 20% or more. 11 of the 43 we are still waiting for that opportunity. I will share updated charts of the performance of all the stocks that could have been rotated this month, which I haven't written individual update articles on yet, along with the 11 stocks that haven't met the 20% free share gain threshold yet, in the next section. About 3/4ths of the stocks have been able to meet this goal, so we still aren't quite at the 85-90% success rate I think is possible using this approach with these goals, but we are getting closer.

Fair Value Winners

As of the end of last month, we had two successful fair value winners: Union Pacific (UNP) and Expedia (EXPE): We added ten more in March: CSX Corp. (CSX), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Starbucks (SBUX), Stryker, CGI, Lowe's (LOW), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Paychex (PAYX), Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Mastercard (MA). At the lows I could have added about four more, but I was trying to write update articles on each of these stocks as they hit fair value. I can only write one article per day, and the prices rose before I could get update articles written. I just going to wait to see if the ones I didn't get to yet eventually fall back down to fair value again.

Below are the 12 stocks that both hit fair value and had update articles written on them, along with the free shares that would have been gained from the strategy.

Ticker Free Share Gains from Full-Cycle Analysis UNP 19% EXPE 41% CSX 21% NSC 21% SBUX 35% SYK 25% GIB 36% LOW 49% ADP 31% PAYX 54% EW 23% MA 30%

These trades are now considered complete, and I am no longer tracking these as part of the series. However, if the prices get low enough, I may buy some of these names in the future as I did with Stryker in March. When I write my update articles, I also share the prices I'm aiming to buy.

This leaves 31 stocks we are still tracking, waiting for the opportunity for them to trade at "fair value." As I've done during previous updates, I'm going to break these down into different categories based on the free share gains possible as of the end of the month, and then I'll aggregate those findings at the end.

Stocks with free share gains greater than 20%

Estee Lauder (EL) 8/19/19 (original 4/30/19)

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash at the end of February, they were worth $9,551. If one rotated back into Estee Lauder today, they would gain +20.06% worth of free shares. Estee Lauder's current 10-year CAGR expectation is 7-8%, so it is getting very close to fair value.

McDonald's (MCD) 7/16/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash they were worth $9,588. If the money was used to buy McDonald's stock now one could purchase +22.06% worth of free shares. Currently, MCD's 10-year CAGR is 6-7%, so the price still needs to come down a bit to get to fair value.

Copart (CPRT) 1/21/20 (original 7/30/19)

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash they were worth $8,918. One could now purchase +28.34% more Copart stock if they rotated back in. Currently, Copart's 10-year expected CAGR is 6-7%, so the price still needs to come down some to get to fair value.

Cintas (CTAS) 5/16/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash they were worth $9,544. If one rotated back into Cintas now they could gain +22.08% worth of free shares. Currently, Cintas's 10-year expected CAGR is 7-8% so it is getting very close to fair value. Cintas is interesting because it was both very much overvalued going into this downturn, but it also will presumably be hit very hard from the coronavirus due to the nature of their business. This could lead to an extremely deep drawdown, but also potentially a very good buying opportunity if the price gets low enough.

Stocks with +10% to +20% free share gain

Rollins (ROL) 4/22/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When we rotated the ETFs to cash, they were worth $9,844. If one rotated back into Rollins today, they could gain +16.68% more free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is 2-3%, so Rollins is still extremely overvalued and remains a "Sell" even after the declines we have seen so far.

Intuit (INTU) 9/5/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,434. If one rotated back into Intuit today, they could gain +19.84% more free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is 4-5%, so while Intuit is no longer a "Sell," it still has a long way to fall until it reaches fair value.

Home Depot (HD) 11/18/19 original 6/28/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,365. If one moved back into Home Depot today, they would gain +18.44% worth of free shares. Currently, Home Depot has a 10-year expected CAGR of 6-7%, so it still needs to fall a little more in order to hit fair value.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 11/27/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,304. If one rotated back into Sherwin-Williams, they now they would gain +17.74% worth of free shares. Currently, Sherwin-Williams is pretty close to fair value, and I will probably be publishing an update on this one soon and sharing my value investor's buy price for the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) 10/23/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,510. If one rotated back into Northrup now, they would gain +10.81% worth of free shares. Currently, Northrup has a 10-year expected CAGR of 7-8%, so it's pretty close to fair value. This one is interesting because the "fair value" approach might end up producing fewer free shares than the "free share gain" approach.

Medtronic (MDT) 9/26/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,529. Rotating back into Medtronic now would produce +11.54% more free shares. Currently, Medtronic has an expected 10-year CAGR of 7-8%, so it's getting close to fair value.

Apple (AAPL) 1/30/20

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

My Apple article was actually a personal one for me, and I got lucky in the sense that I decided to move my Apple money to cash for a few weeks while I scanned the market for any potential values. Deciding to do so saved me a lot of money, personally, but I'm going to treat this Apple trade just as I would have if I immediately rotated into the ETFs using my normal strategy, which was what I eventually planned to do. Taking that action would have resulted in about a -10% loss during the month of February, and that is reflected in the $8,946 worth of cash one would have now if they followed my typical strategy. So, that less generous amount is what I'm going to assume for this series. Using that number, one could gain +13.86% worth of free shares rotating back into Apple today. Currently, my 10-year expected CAGR for Apple is 5-6%, so while it is no longer a "Sell" at today's prices, it still has quite a bit further to fall before it reaches fair value.

Equifax (EFX) 2/15/20

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,736. Rotating back into Equifax now would produce +18.84% more free shares. Currently, Equifax has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%, so it still has quite a way to go before it gets to fair value.

Target (TGT) 11/18/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,365. Rotating back into Target now would produce +14.08% worth of free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR for Target is 5-6%, so it still has quite a bit further to fall before the stock trades at fair value.

Accenture (ACN) 9/12/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,430. If one rotated back into Accenture now, they would gain +17.23% worth of free shares. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is 5-6%, so Accenture's price still needs to come down quite a bit before it trades near fair value.

Texas Instruments (TXN) 10/31/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,488. If one were to rotate back into Texas Instruments today, they could gain +11.22% worth of free shares. Currently, Texas Instruments has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%, so the price still needs come down significantly to get to fair value.

Waste Management (WM) 1/21/20

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,918. If one rotated back into WM now, they would gain +15.49% worth of free shares. Currently, Waste Management has a 10-year expected CAGR of 0-1%, so it is still significantly overvalued and still a "Sell'" at these levels.

Stocks with 0% to +10% free share gains

McCormick (MKC) 8/26/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,630. If one rotated back into McCormick now, they would gain +9.27% worth of free shares. Currently, McCormick has a 10-year expected CAGR of 3-4%, so it is still a "Sell."

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B) 11/8/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were rotated to cash, they would have been worth $9,369. If one were to rotate back into Brown-Forman today, they would +8.27% worth of free shares. Currently, Brown-Forman has a 10-year expected CAGR of 2-3%, so it is still a "Sell" at current levels.

Hershey (HSY) 9/11/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,465. If one rotated back into Hershey today, they would gain +6.09% worth of free shares. Currently, Hershey has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%, so it still has a bit further to fall before it trades near fair value.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) 8/7/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,570. If one rotated back into FICO today, they would gain +9.11% worth of free shares. Currently, FICO has a 10-year expected CAGR of -1 to 0%, so it is still quite overvalued and remains a "Sell."

CME Group (CME) 12/11/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,349. If one rotated back into CME Group now, they would gain +8.90% worth of free shares. Currently, CME has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%, so it still has a bit to fall before it gets to fair value.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/24/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,501. If one rotated back into ITW today, they could gain +5.63% worth of free shares. Currently, ITW's 10-year expected CAGR is 5-6%, so the price still has to drop some more to get near fair value.

Nike (NKE) 9/18/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,514. If they were rotated back into Nike now, one would gain +0.74% worth of free shares. (Basically even.) Currently, Nike's expected 10-year CAGR is 3-4%, which makes it still a "Sell" at these prices.

Teleflex (TFX) 10/16/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they were worth $9,606. If one rotated back into Teleflex now, they have a +5.83% free share gain. Currently, Telefex's 10-year expected CAGR is 1-2%, so it remains a "Sell" at this price.

Church & Dwight (CHD) 1//22/20

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,921. They are basically even with Church & Dwight with a +0.07% free share gain. Currently, CHD has a 10-year expected CAGR of 5-6%, so it still has a bit to fall before hitting fair value. It's possible this one might not produce a free share gain over 20% from the fair value portion of the rotation due to the poor performance of the ETFs during the month they were held. This was actually something that got discussed in the comment section of the original article, where I admitted that this one would likely be a difficult rotational trade, but I deliberately seek out some of the more difficult ideas so that we can measure a full range of possibilities in our results. We want to see examples of as many permutations of the strategy as possible so we know what to expect when we execute it.

Procter & Gamble (PG) 2/21/20

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,810. If one rotated back into P&G now, they could gain +1.47% more free shares. Currently, the expected 10-year CAGR for P&G is 2-3%, so it is still a "Sell" at these levels.

Roper Technologies (ROP) 1/9/20 (original 9/6/19)

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,119. If one rotated back into Roper now, they would gain +8.24% worth of free shares. Currently, Roper has a 10-year expected CAGR of 7-8% and is very near fair value levels. This could be one I revisit and share my "Buy" price for soon.

Stocks with 0% to -10% free share gains

Walmart (WMT) 11/19/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,369. If one rotated back into Walmart now, they could buy -1.49% fewer shares. The nature of the coronavirus seems to have propped the price of this stock up. Currently, Walmart has a 10-year expected CAGR of 0-1% and remains a "Sell."

Ball (BLL) 12/12/19

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,313. If one rotated back into Ball now, they could buy -9.74% fewer shares than when they rotated out. Currently, Ball's 10-year expected CAGR is 2-3% and it's still a "Sell."

Stocks with -10% to -20% free share gains

ResMed (RMD) (9/23/19)

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $9,544. ResMed has been pretty volatile, but right now if one rotated back in, they could buy -14.42% fewer shares than when they rotated out. Currently, the 10-year expected CAGR is 2-3%, which makes ResMed a "Sell" at this price.

Stocks with greater than -20% free share gains

Clorox (CLX) (2/14/20)

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

When the ETFs were moved to cash, they would have been worth $8,736. If one were to rotate back into Clorox now, they could buy -20.31% fewer shares than when they rotated out. Currently, Clorox's expected 10-year CAGR is 0-1%, which still makes it a "Sell."

In many of my update articles this month, I've gotten comments that I "just got lucky" with my bearish calls because of coronavirus. One of the reasons that I try to get as big of a sample size as possible is so that I can capture the widest range of possibilities in the market. I want to catch outliers like Clorox, Walmart and Church & Dwight, because in real life we are going to have outliers. There is always going to be some niche business that benefits under certain business conditions and others that get severely punished, and I want to get a feeling as to what to expect with regard to these stocks.

With regard to luck, between my 2018 "How far could they fall?" series and this 2019 sentiment cycle series, I have a sample size of over 70 stocks. Taken as a whole, it's unlikely that the overall results are due to luck, even if luck played a role in a handful of the stocks. Getting a stock like Boeing (BA) or Carnival Corp. (CCL) right on the bearish side will likely be offset by "lucky" stocks like Clorox or Costco (COST) on the bullish side. But in the middle are 60 other stocks that will give us a good reading on the strategy as a whole. That's why I go through the trouble of tracking all these ideas each month. It's certainly not because I like doing so - I'm already convinced the strategy works well. And while I certainly learn things from tracking these ideas and that helps improve the strategy, the real reason I do this is to help convince readers in the hopes that it will save them some money in the future.

Aggregate Results

Since each of the 43 stocks was divided into two positions, there are a total of 86 positions being tracked in this series. The chart above shows the distribution based on the percentage of free shares gained or lost. Every month since I started this series, the distribution has been tilted positively toward the left. Last month, the distribution was much more bell-shaped though. Now we are starting to see more of what I expected when I started the series with a heavy tilt toward 20%+ free share gains. Over the course of the next year or two, I fully expect to see 85-90% of the positions fall in the "Greater than +20%" category, or perhaps slightly below for a few of them.

In the meantime, I will keep watching for great value investments like Stryker that get oversold during this recession with the hopes of snatching them up at extremely low prices.

